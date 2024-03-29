In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 countries that import the most whiskey. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global whiskey market, the surge in American spirits exports, and the rise of whiskey tourism, and go directly to the 5 Countries that Import the Most Whiskey.

Whether it's the sharp burn of single malt or the smooth, woody aroma of a blended Scotch, the scent of whisky is enough to invigorate even the weariest of souls. Part of the popularity of the beloved golden tipple comes from the sheer amount of tradition that it has behind it. Making whisky is an age-old craft, and one that goes back many centuries. Its origin began over a millennium ago, when distillation migrated from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland via traveling monks. The Scottish and Irish monasteries, lacking the vineyards and grapes of the continent, turned to fermenting grain mash, resulting in the first distillation of the modern whisky.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result of this tendency, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion that year, making Scotland the Largest Exporter of Whisky in the World. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 25 Highest Quality Whiskey Brands in the US – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the beloved golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raise a glass to it.

Record Year for American Spirits Exports:

The U.S. spirits exports reached a record-high of $2.2 billion in 2023, up 8% compared to the previous year, according to an American Spirits Export Report released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. American whiskey exports also increased by 9% over 2022 to reach a record $1.4 billion.

Exports are continuing to rebuild after plummeting from the devastating retaliatory tariffs on American spirits imposed by the E.U. and the U.K. These tariffs were suspended two years ago and as a result, American whiskey exports to the E.U. surged by more than 60%, climbing from $439 million in 2021 to $705 million in 2023. However, the European Union announced in December 2023 that it would continue the suspension of tariffs on American whiskeys in the steel and aluminum dispute for 15 months, until March 31st 2025. If no agreement is reached by then, the E.U. will reimpose its tariff on American Whiskeys at 50%, up from the previously imposed 25%.

The Rise of Whiskey Tourism:

Whiskey is no longer just a drink but an important cultural phenomenon, a hook that pulls millions of enthusiasts every year to its events, festivals, and most importantly, to its distilleries. Whiskey tourism has been a great economic boon for many small towns and villages all over the world, and many distilleries have invested huge sums into new or expanded visitor centers to play up the industry’s heritage and allow guests to soak in the sights and smells of whiskey-making.

Inspired by the success of California wine country, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association founded the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999. While it launched with less than 10 distilleries, all located within an hour’s drive of each other, Bourbon tourists can now visit 42 distilleries across the Bluegrass State as part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour. A record 2.1 million tourists made visits in 2022.

A company that has been at the forefront of Bourbon tourism is the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B). The spirits giant announced its Whiskey Row Project in 2014, investing about $30 million to build a distillery to produce its famous Old Forester Bourbon. As part of the project, the Jack Daniel’s maker transformed the two historic buildings that it acquired in Louisville's historic ‘Whiskey Row’ block into a production facility and a visitor center, offering tours, a tasting room, exhibits, Bourbon-making demonstrations, and event spaces. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is also leading the way by inviting tourists into its barrel production facilities where Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, and Woodford Reserve barrels are made – the Brown Forman Cooperage. This up close and personal look at the Bourbon barrel-making process takes visitors through the cooperage where they’ll see barrels raised from start to finish.

The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) ranks among the Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now.

Similarly, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) also revealed that the number of tourists to Scotch visitor centers throughout the country once again topped 2 million in 2022, signaling a recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Visitor spend per head also increased by 8.65%, with more than $107 million spent in total at sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90% since 2010.

One of the companies that has invested heavily to promote Scotch tourism is Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). In 2018, the London-based company announced a $233 million investment to transform its Scotch whisky visitor experiences in the biggest concerted programme ever seen in Scotland’s whisky tourism sector. Aside from upgrading Diageo’s existing network of 12 distillery visitor centers, the center-piece of the investment is the new state-of-the-art Johnnie Walker immersive visitor experience based in Edinburgh, bringing to life the story of the world’s most popular Scotch whisky and creating a unique welcome for millions of Scotch lovers around the world. The investment seems to have paid off, as in 2023, the total number of tourists visiting Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s Scotch visitor centers across the country exceeded 1 million for the first time ever.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was placed among the Largest Alcohol Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Top Whiskey Importing Countries in the World.

20 Countries that Import the Most Whiskey

Copyright: monticello / 123RF Stock Photo

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the UN Comtrade Database, looking for Countries with the Biggest Whiskey Imports. The following countries have been ranked by the dollar value of their total whiskey imports (HS Code 220830) in 2022.

20. South Africa

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $170,349,966

With over 4 million consumers, whiskey is the most popular spirit in South Africa. Scotch whisky is held in high regard in the country and with a steady rise in the popularity of single malts, the African nation now accounts for around 4% of all Scotch leaving Scotland.

South Africa is placed among the African Countries with the Most Alcohol Consumption.

19. Mexico

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $183,507,144

Mexico is a country with lots of local options for alcoholic beverages – mainly tequila and beer – but Mexicans are increasingly consuming more whiskey and are open to incorporating beverages from diverse origins. This had led to Buchanan's becoming one of the most popular spirits in Mexico, and the most consumed whisky brand.

18. Italy

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $195,452,575

Although Italy unsurprisingly ranks among the Top Wine Drinking Countries in the World, whiskey has also lately become an important part of La Dolce Vita. Italy ranks among the Largest Importers of Single Malt Whiskies in the world.

17. Brazil

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $200,401,173

Brazil is a Big Whisky Drinking Country, with a particular knack for the liquid gold coming from Scotland. In 2022, the South American country imported 93 million bottles of Scotch, with a preference for blends as opposed to single malts. As a result, Brazil sits among the Top Importers of Scotch Whisky in the world.

16. Malaysia

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $210,440,351

An appreciation for fine whisky has undeniably soared in Malaysia over the last decade or so and hence one would see a great many whisky bars while wandering around in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. Japanese whiskies are especially popular in the Southeast Asian country.

15. United Kingdom

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $241,761,896

Although the U.K. is home to some of the finest whiskies in the world, that doesn’t mean that the country isn’t allowed to sip on some of that high quality imported stuff. Two years ago, the United Kingdom decided to end a four-year-old tariff on American whiskies. As a result, the country’s American whiskey imports increased from $88 million in 2021 to $112 million in 2022.

14. South Korea

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $266,842,069

The South Korean millennials and Gen Z can’t seem to get enough of whiskey, sending imports of the popular spirit sky high. The country consumed 14.2 million liters of whiskey in 2022, not much compared to some other nations, but up 46% from 2021, making it the Fastest-Growing Whiskey Market in the World.

13. Poland

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $298,934,569

While vodka is deeply embedded in Polish culture, so much so that there is even a growing debate between Russian and Polish people as to who invented the popular spirit, whiskey is also making a stronghold in the Central European country. Poland’s Scotch whisky imports have been steadily growing, from 33 million bottles in 2019 to 49 million in 2022.

12. United Arab Emirates

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $342,056,162

The UAE has undergone a spectacular transformation in recent years, turning into a major international center for trade, travel, and entertainment. A cosmopolitan population and a thriving tourism sector have increased the demand for luxury spirits, particularly whiskey.

11. Canada

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $351,613,311

Scotch is highly popular in Canada and the country has always had strong ties with Scotland, which explains why they spell it 'whisky' and not 'whiskey’, like the Irish and the Americans. With that said, Canada also imported $76 million worth of liquid gold from its southern neighbor in 2022.

10. India

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $363,590,986

India is the Largest Whiskey Drinking Country in the World, with the South Asian country drinking almost half of the entire world’s supply of the liquor. India has also recently overtaken France to become the Country that Imports the Most Scotch Whisky, surpassing 219 million bottles in 2022 – a meteoric 60% rise on the 136 million bottles imported in 2021.

9. Spain

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $375,689,971

Spain also has a deep love affair with Scottish whiskies, with Johnnie Walker and Ballantine’s being among the most popular whisky brands in the country. Meanwhile, Jack Daniel’s is the Most Popular American Whiskey Brand in Spain.

Spain sits among the Top Whiskey Importers in Europe.

8. Australia

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $409,613,457

Australians have developed a large appetite for American whiskey and the Land Down Under was among the Largest Importers of American Whiskey in the world in 2022, with $117 million worth of imports. American whiskeys became especially popular in the country during the Covid-19 lockdowns, benefitting from the exploratory nature of Australian shoppers.

7. Japan

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $464,362,930

Japan has a rich and storied history with whisky. The Land of the Rising Sun produces some top-notch examples of the liquor itself, captivating the taste buds of whisky enthusiasts from around the globe, but that doesn’t seem to stop it from wanting more from beyond its shores. The country is an avid consumer of Scotch whisky, with imports surpassing 75 million bottles in 2022, up 33% on the 56 million bottles acquired in 2021.

6. Netherlands

Total Whiskey Imports in 2022: $540,448,284

The demand for American whiskey has exploded in the windmill land over the last few years. In 2019, the Netherlands imported $28 million of U.S. whiskey, while in 2022, this number went all the way up to $151 million. The Netherlands was the Largest Importer of American Distilled Spirits in Europe in 2022.

