20 Countries with the Largest Labor Force in the World 

A large and skilled labor force is pivotal in driving a country's economy. According to data by the World Bank, the global labor force is 3.62 billion as of 2023, up from 3.55 billion in 2022. The global labor force took a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping to 3.43 billion in 2020 from 3.46 billion in 2019. This noticeable fall in global employment recovered within a year, exceeding its pre-pandemic levels in 2021. However, this labor force is unevenly distributed globally, with some countries boasting a larger number of workers than others.

Labor Force in Asia

According to data from the World Bank, the total labor force in Asia is in the lead, with 1.27 billion workers in East Asia and the Pacific alone, as of 2023. These numbers are up from 1.26 billion in 2022. According to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), labor force participation in the Asia-Pacific region was 63.2% in 2019. Cambodia, Nepal, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea had the region's highest labor force participation rates, going above 80%. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea, India, Samoa, Tonga, and Tajikistan had some of the lowest labor force participation rates in the region, all below 50%.

According to a report by the International Labour Organization, Asia's labor force represents about 59% of the total global labor force. This number is likely to increase as the population of the Asian continent continues to increase.

Labor Force in the European Union

According to data by the World Bank, the European Union has a labor force of 219,901,364 people, as of 2023. Germany, France, and Italy take the lead in this region, with a labor force of around 44 million, 31 million, and 25 million people, respectively. The labor force in the region fell to 215,204,661 people in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the numbers recovered in 2021, increasing to 216,664,379 people. 2022 saw a further increase in the EU's labor force, which increased to 219,322,420 people.

Another report by Eurostat revealed that men aged 15-24 had an employment rate of 37.0% in 2022, as compared to a 32.3% employment rate for women. Men between the ages of 25-54 had an employment rate of 87.0% in the same year. On the other hand, women in the same age bracket had an employment rate of 76.5%. The gender employment gap, and thus the difference in the labor force based on gender, increased with age in 2022. It went from a 4.7 point difference for the age group of 15-24 years to a 10.5 point difference for the age group 25-54. However, the employment difference was the highest for the age group 55-64 years: 12.5 points. You can also look at 25 Countries with the Highest Percentage of Women in the Workforce.

According to the EU Labor Force Survey, the number of workers in the 55-64 age bracket has remained on a positive trajectory despite an overall decrease in the labor force of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor force in this bracket is also less likely to undergo serious fluctuations in the long term.

Notable Companies with Large Labor Forces

Some of the largest companies in terms of labor force include Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (TPE:2317).

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported that it has approximately 2.1 million associates in 10,500 stores in 19 countries across the globe as of 2024. The company has 1.6 million associates in the United States alone. On March 12, The New York Times reported that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) flies a number of its employees to the company's headquarters every few months for the "Manager Academy." This training session focuses on the importance of store managers taking care of workers under them, as well as their customers and the community they serve. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) flew 1,800 store managers to the company's headquarters in 2023. This number is expected to increase in 2024, reaching 2,200.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) employs over 1 million individuals, spread across 10,616 retail units across the globe. The company has recently introduced a new smart shopping cart technology called the Amazon Dash Cart at its stores. This technology-infused cart helps customers add, remove, weigh, and adjust items on their total bill. Additionally, they can skip the checkout line entirely and view discounts and deals on shopping items through the cart's technological features. The Amazon Dash Cart is presently only available at certain Amazon Fresh locations.

The Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (TPE:2317) is a multinational Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer with around 1 million employees. The company is known internationally as Foxconn and has manufactured electronics for notable companies across the globe, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), majorly known for assembling the tech giant's products. The company has over 767,000 employees, as of 2022, across the globe.

Now that we have looked at the companies with the largest workforce, let's look at the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world. You can also look at 15 States With the Most Federal Workers in the US and 15 Countries With The Shortest Working Hours in the World.

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world, we have considered the total labor force of each country as the primary and sole indicator. The data has been taken from estimates by the World Bank. The most recent data is available from 2023. The countries have been arranged in ascending order in terms of their total labor force.

20. Egypt

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 33,430,910 people

Egypt connects the Middle East to northeastern Africa, and is a country that dates back to the time of the ancient Egyptian pharaohs. The country ranks 20th on our list, with a total labor force of 33.43 million people as of 2023. Its labor force has been increasing steadily since 2020, going from 29.87 million people in 2020 to 32.61 million people in 2022.

19. United Kingdom

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 34,673,438 people

The United Kingdom ranks on our list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world, with a total labor force of 34.67 million people as of 2023. The country's labor force decreased from 34.69 million people in 2019 to 34.31 million people in 2021, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although these numbers are on the path to recovery, the country has yet to reach its pre-pandemic labor force rates for 2019.

18. Turkiye

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 35,111,892 people

Turkiye, previously known as Turkey, is a West Asian country located predominantly in Anatolia. It ranks 18th on our list, with a total labor force of 35.11 million people as of 2023. Turkiye's labor force participation rate is 53 as of 2023, according to estimates by the World Bank.

17. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 35,983,053 people

The Democratic Republic of Congo is a Central African country with a population of 99.01 million people as of 2022, according to data from the World Bank. The country ranks 17th on our list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world, with a total labor force of 35.98 million people as of 2023. DR Congo's labor force has steadily increased since 1991.

16. Thailand

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 40,813,511 people

Thailand ranks 16th on our list, with a total labor force of 40.81 million people as of 2023. The country touched the highest number of its labor force in 2012, with 41.19 million people. These numbers have since then decreased unevenly, going from 40.20 million people in 2014 to 40.90 million people in 2022.

15. Germany

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 44,368,658 people

According to estimates by the World Bank, Germany has a total labor force of 44.36 million people as of 2023. The country had a total labor force of 44.43 million people in 2019, its highest ever number since 1991. However, these numbers reduced to 43.50 million people in 2020, and 43.38 million people in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has yet to recover its labor force to its pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

14. The Philippines

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 49,477,060 people

The Philippines is a Southeast Asian archipelagic country with a population of 115.6 million people as of 2022, according to estimates by the World Bank. The country ranks 14th on our list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world, with a total labor force of 49.47 million people as of 2023

13. Vietnam

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 56,149,382 people

Around 56.14 million people are in Vietnam's labor force, ranking it 13th on our list. The country's labor force decreased from 55.87 million people in 2019 to 54.75 million people in 2020. However, it has continued to increase gradually between 2021-2023, going from 55.03 million people in 2021 to 55.68 million people in 2022.

12. Mexico

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 60,042,318 people

Mexico is a North American country that borders the United States of America. The country has a total labor force of 60.04 million as of 2023, and ranks 12th on our list. These numbers fell from 56.81 million people in 2019 to 53.13 million people in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country's total labor force recovered within a year, growing to 56.99 million people in 2021, and 58.71 million people in 2022.

11. Ethiopia

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 61,664,369 people

Ethiopia ranks 11th on our list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world. As of 2023, its total labor force is around 61.66 million. The country's labor force has continued to increase steadily since 1991. It also ranks among the few countries whose labor force did not decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Japan

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 69,278,589 people

Japan is an East Asian island country with a total labor force of 69.27 million. The country's labor force fell from 68.19 million in 1998 to 65.51 million in 2012. Since then, it has continued to increase except for a minor decrease in the total labor force between 2019 and 2022. Japan ranks tenth on our list.

9. Russian Federation

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 72,352,166 people

The total labor force of the Russian Federation has undergone significant turbulence in the past. The country's labor force decreased considerably between 1991 and 1998, going from 76.3 million in 1991 to 68.7 million in 1998. It then increased to 76.07 million in 2011, its highest ever point in the century. The country's labor force continued to decrease till 2020, dropping to 73.06 million. After a brief period of increase between 2021 and 2022, it again fell to 72.35 million in 2023.

8. Bangladesh

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 74,913,612 people

Bangladesh is a South Asian country with a population of 171.2 million as of 2022, according to estimates by the World Bank. The country has a labor force of 74.9 million people as of 2023. It ranks eighth on our list.

7. Nigeria

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 75,721,345 people

Nigeria is a West African country in the Gulf of Guinea and ranks seventh on our list. The country has a total labor force of 75.721 million people as of 2023. The country's labor force has steadily risen, going from 67.37 million people in 2019 to 73.38 million in 2022.

6. Pakistan

Total Labor Force as of 2023: 80,989,797 people

Officially known as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country has a total labor force of 80.98 million people, as of 2023. This South Asian nation ranks sixth on our list of the 20 countries with the largest labor force in the world. It also ranks among the list of countries whose total labor force did not decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it went from 71.92 million people in 2019 to 73.71 million people in 2020.

