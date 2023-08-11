In this article, we will be covering the 20 countries with the most airports. This article will discuss recent trends and navigate through the major players in the airline industry. If you want to skip our analysis, go directly to the 5 Countries With The Most Airports.

The Global Airline Industry: An Analysis

According to a report by Markets n Research, the global airline industry had a market size of $531.5 billion in 2022. The global airline industry is expected to grow to a valuation of $635.8 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.10%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly hit the airline industry. However, with the lift of travel bans, the tourism industry has experienced a sudden boom. Experts suggest that the incidence of big data, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and IoT will only boost air travel for tourism and logistical purposes in the future.

It is not a surprise that Asia Pacific dominates the airline industry. The high demand for air travel in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing middle and upper-class population in Asian countries along with rapid technological development in the airline industry. While the Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 47% market share, the North American airline industry is expected to experience high growth in the coming years due to an emergence of high net worth people in the region and increased spend on research and development for aircraft manufacturing.

Air travel accounts for domestic and international travel. While domestic travel dominated the market in 2022, international travel is experiencing an upward trajectory as well. Some of the major contributors to the growth include low airfare, expanding technology, and growing living standards. Some international spots have increased influx more than others. According to countries' international tourism receipts, some of the highest-ranked countries in the tourism industry are the United States, France, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

How is Social Media and Tech Changing the Tourism Industry

The boom in the airline industry can be attributed to the substantial increase in the disposable income of people, the relaxation of visa policies post-COVID, the rise of remote work, easy access to information through social media, and even AI.

On March 16, The New York Times reported the increasing use of AI for planning trips by travelers and tourist guides. The report cited how a tourist guide used ChatGPT to decide on activities for an upcoming trip. He mentioned that he already had those ideas in mind, but using ChatGPT allowed him to be more efficient and focus on the logistical tasks instead. The report cites a Professor from the University of Washington to emphasize the potential Artificial Intelligence has to transform the tourism industry. For instance, AI could help tourists and travelers pick appropriate hotels, places, and restaurants. Moreover, tourism companies can also provide their customers with a virtual tour of places before they are officially taken there.

On April 25, Bloomberg reported how the incidence of remote work has fueled the tourism industry. Bloomberg cited a report by Deloitte's 2023 Travel Outlook, suggesting that people who could bring work with them on trips were twice as likely to travel. The article emphasizes that the lines between remote workers and tourists are blurred, enabling people to earn and travel at the same time.

On May 26, CNBC reported that the tourism industry is expected to grow to $2.7 trillion by 2025 from a valuation of $1.5 trillion in 2019; Instagram was recognized as a major contributor to the growth. CNBC also cited another survey by Expedia highlighting that almost 30% of American travelers were inspired or influenced by social media to plan a good vacation. Additionally, the report suggests that Instagram users were more likely to travel than non-users. Social media has also allowed people to learn about different cultures from the comfort of their homes. Not only has this increased demand for tourism, but it has ignited a want to exist and experience different cultures firsthand. Some of the best destinations for cultural tourism include the Lakes of Amsterdam, the Tower of London, Westminster, Rome, and Paris.

Smart airports are the next big thing in the world. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the North American Smart Airport market has an estimated valuation of $443.84 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of $835.27 million by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.48%. Smart Airports have most of their operations automated. For instance, some examples include sensors to monitor temperature and lighting, smart baggage tags, and biometric check-ins. Market leaders in the smart airport industry include Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

World's Best Airline Companies

With the rapid growth in the tourism and airline industry, airline companies have been tasked with exceeding customer expectations. More than just five-star meals and entertainment is required. Some airline companies are leading the way with rapid innovation and technological advancements. Some of them include Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L.SI), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L) is one of the best airline companies in the world. Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L.SI) frequently obtains a rating of 8.6/10 by its frequent users. On June 20, Forbes reported that Asian and Middle Eastern airlines dominated the 2023 World Airline Awards. Among them, Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L) won the title of the best airline award.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) recently announced a new Delta Sync feature. As reported on July 27 by Forbes, the airline company is in the works to provide customized entertainment to its passengers. Delta Sync uses past information on customers' watch preferences to offer them movies and shows based on their likes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) partnered with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Breakthrough Energy to assess whether the integration of AI can reduce contrails. As reported on August 9 by Aerotime Hub, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) conducted 70 test flights over 6 months. The AI developed by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) enables crew members to be careful around altitudes with the highest possibility of contrails.

The number of airports in a country is a reflection of the tourism industry of the country, which may be influenced by the area size of the country, the economic conditions, the tourist influx, and travel policies. Therefore, let's have a look at the 20 countries with the most airports below.

20 Countries With The Most Airports

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 countries with the most airports, we used data from the Central Intelligence Agency. The data enlisted the number of airports in every country in order. While we tried to acquire the latest data from different sources, for some countries we could only extract information from until 2021. We have mentioned the year the data was acquired in our ranking. The list is ranked in ascending order.

20 Countries With The Most Airports.

20. South Africa

Number of Airports (2021): 407

South Africa is home to 407 airports. The main airports among the 407 include the Cape Town International Airport, O.R. Tambo International Airport, and the King Shaka International Airport. These airports house all international flights to and from the country. Notable companies include South African Airways, Airlink, FlySafair, and Global Aviation.

If you are looking to go to South Africa, you can always book your flight with some of the most popular airlines in the world. Some of these include Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L.SI), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

19. Australia

Number of Airports (2021): 418

Australia, a popular country for international travel, is home to one of the most airports in the world. Sydney International Airport is one of the busiest airports in Australia. The Sydney International Airport housed 3,090,000 passengers in April 2023. Popular companies in Australia include Virgin Australia, Alliance Airlines, Qantas, and Jetstar.

18. Ecuador

Number of Airports (2021): 432

Ecuador is home to 432 airports. The busiest airport in Ecuador is the Mariscal Sucre International Airport located in the capital city of Ecuador, Quito. Popular companies in Ecuador include Avianca Ecuador, LATAM Ecuador, TAME Airlines, Equair, Aeroregional Ecuador, and Ecuador Plus Airlines

17. Venezuela

Number of Airports (2021): 444

Venezuela is among the countries with the most airports. The busiest airport in Venezuela is Simon Bolivar International Airport. Notable airline companies in Venezuela include Avior Airlines, CIACA Airlines, LASER Airlines, and Conviasa Airlines.

16. United Kingdom

Number of Airports (2021): 460

The United Kingdom is one of the most frequently visited places in the world. Popular airline companies operating in the United Kingdom include British Airways, Eastern Airways, EasyJet, and Delta Airlines. The busiest airlines in the country include London Heathrow and London Gatwick. As of 2022, London Heathrow handled 61.6 million passengers, and London Gatwick housed 32.83 million passengers.

15. France

Number of Airports (2021): 464

France is home to 464 airports. The two biggest airports in the country include Paris Orly Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Some of the biggest airline companies in France include Air France, Transavia France, Hop!, Air Caraibes, Twin Jet, and Air Corsica.

14. Chile

Number of Airports (2021): 481

The busiest airport in Chile is the Santiago International Airport also known as the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport. Some of the most popular and biggest airline companies in Chile include LATAM Chile, LATAM Express, and SKY Airlines.

13. China

Number of Airports (2021): 507

China is among the countries with the most airports in the world, with 507 spread across the country. The busiest airport in China is the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Popular airline companies include China Southern Airlines, Air China, China Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines.

12. Germany

Number of Airports (2021): 539

Germany is not only a popular tourist site, but the country is a popular choice for international students and young adults. The country is currently home to 539 airports. Popular airline companies in Germany include Condor, Avanti Air, and Lufthansa.

11. Papua New Guinea

Number of Airports (2021): 561

Papua New Guinea is one of the countries with the most airports. The country currently owns 561 airports. Popular airline companies include PNG Air and Air Niughini.m

10. Indonesia

Number of Airports (2021): 673

Indonesia is a popular tourist site for people across the globe. With exquisite dishes and a distinct culture, Indonesia is home to 673 airports. The most prominent airline companies operating in Indonesia include Batik Air, Garuda, Wings Air, and Lion Air.

9. Paraguay

Number of Airports (2021): 799

Paraguay is among the top 20 countries with the most airports in the world. The country is currently home to almost 800 airports. Prominent airline companies include LATAM Paraguay and Paranair.

8. Colombia

Number of Airports (2021): 836

Colu=ombia is a popular tourist destination because of its diverse culture and modern infrastructure. The country owns almost 836 airports. Prominent companies include Avianca, Viva Colombia, and LATAM Colombia.

7. Bolivia

Number of Airports (2021): 855

Bolivia is home to 855 airports. The Viru Viru International Airport is the busiest airport in Bolivia. Prominent airline companies in Bolivia include Aeroeste, Linea Aerea Amaszonas, and EcoJet.

6. Argentina

Number of Airports (2021): 916

Argentina is home to 916 airports. The busiest airport in Argentina is Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Buenos Aires. Prominent airline companies include Aerolineas Argentinas, Andes Lineas Aereas, and Flybondi.

While these companies may be highly popular in Argentina, some of the most prominent airline companies across the globe include Singapore Airlines Limited (SES:C6L.SI), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

