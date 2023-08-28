20 Countries with Most Alcohol Deaths

In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 Countries with the most alcohol deaths. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global alcohol industry, the economic cost of excessive alcohol consumption, the role of ride-sharing apps in preventing drunk driving, and the rise of sober tourism, and go directly to 5 Countries with Most Alcohol Deaths.

No matter how you look at it, alcohol abuse is among the biggest killers in the world. In 1990, alcohol use was the 13th most relevant risk factor for deaths worldwide. In 2019, it had risen to the 8th most relevant risk factor, responsible for over 2.4 million deaths from various alcohol-attributable causes in the world.

There is also some disagreement in the scientific community about the effects of alcohol on cardiovascular disease in individuals over 65. Some studies suggest that small amounts of alcohol may offer protection from cardiovascular disease, while other research shows that alcohol may contribute to it.

The Global Alcohol Industry:

In 2019, the global alcohol consumption, measured in liters of pure alcohol per person of 15 years of age or older, was 5.5 liters, which is a 4.7% relative decrease from 5.7 liters in 2010.

According to Allied Market Research, the global alcoholic beverages market size was valued at $1.62 trillion in 2021, and the market is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period.

Economic Cost of Excessive Alcohol Consumption:

A recent worldwide overview showed that the economic costs of harm due to alcohol amounted to $1,306 per adult, or 2.6% of the global GDP. About 38.8% of these are incurred as direct costs, while an approximately 61% were due to the losses in productivity.

As we stated in our article – 30 Drunkest Cities in America in 2023 – excessive use of alcohol costs the U.S. economy almost $250 billion per year. The federal government picks up roughly $100 billion of the tab, largely through Medicare and Medicaid payments.

Preventing Drunk Driving by Ride-Sharing:

Every day, 28 people lose their lives to drunk drivers in the U.S. The impact impaired driving has on our society is emotionally damaging, costly, and often life altering. A new research confirms that using ride-sharing services such as Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) can reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads, potentially leading to fewer alcohol-related crashes.

According to a study at the University of Texas, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s presence in a city reduced the rate of drinking and driving crashes. The retrospective study analyzed DUI arrests and serious motor vehicle traumas in Houston between 2007 and 2019. It discovered substantial decreases in both DUI arrests and motor vehicle injuries after Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) entered the market in 2014.

Another research at the University of California, analyzing traffic fatality data from the NHTSA, found that using Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saved 214 lives from alcohol-related fatalities and 494 total lives in 2019.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s revenue in the second quarter jumped 14% on a YoY basis. The ride-hailing company ranks among Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Growth Stock Picks.

The Rise of Sober Tourism:

A high proportion of well-established vacation rituals seem to revolve around alcohol, from the preflight tipple in the airport lounge to the post-dinner nightcap at the hotel bar. But this could be about to change as travel is now under the influence of the growing ‘sober-curious movement’, giving rise to new ways of exploring the world without the risk of a hangover.

Sober travel is no longer just for people in recovery from an alcohol-use disorder. Booze-free vacations are now gaining momentum with other travelers as well and the tourism industry is embracing this trend vehemently.

We Love Lucid, which launched in 2019, and Hooked, founded in 2021, are among the alcohol-free tour operators that have debuted in recent years. They give people the opportunity to join like-minded travelers on booze-free holidays filled with invigorating activities.

A 2021 survey by the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) found that 50% of travelers were likely to opt for a non-alcoholic drink over a beer or a cocktail, leading the company to roll-out an alcohol-free beverage program across several of its U.S. properties.

Through the Zero Proof, Zero Judgement program, restaurant and bar teams at many Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) locations have enhanced their beverage menus with inventive non-alcoholic cocktails, many created with Ritual Zero Proof and Fever-Tree products. Miranda Breedlove, national director of bars and lifestyle operations at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), said:

“We’re seeing travelers increasingly prioritizing their mental and physical well-being, so we are thrilled to offer this new beverage program that provides delicious and flavorful non-alcoholic cocktails. Ultimately, it’s about providing an incomparable hospitality experience that’s reimagined with intentional options for guests who choose not to drink or to drink less.”

With that said, here are the Countries with the Highest Rate of Alcohol Deaths.

20 Countries with Most Alcohol Deaths

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the IHME Global Burden of Disease report, looking for Countries with the Highest Rate of Premature Deaths due to Alcohol. The following countries have been ranked by their estimated annual number of deaths that are from all causes attributed to alcohol use, per 100,000 people.

20. Kenya

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 64.3

Alcohol abuse in Central Kenya is perceived to be a major problem due to high levels of consumption, ease of availability, and affordability. Earlier this year, Kenya’s deputy president tried to take a radical step to reduce alcohol abuse in the country’s central region by saying that county governments should only allow one pub per town.

19. Guinea-Bissau

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 64.6

Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country on West Africa’s Atlantic coast that’s known for national parks and wildlife. Despite being the same size as Maryland, Guinea-Bissau is the 5th largest producer of cashews in the world. Cashew wine and cana de cajeu (rum made from the fruit of cashew) are popular traditional drinks in the country.

18. Guyana

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 67.4

The problem of alcohol abuse and addiction is a global one and in Guyana, the number of persons being arrested for drunk driving, aggressive and violent behavior, and deaths as a result of alcohol is alarming. Among Guyanese youth, on average, males take their first drink at 11.9 years old and females at 12.5 years. Those statistics are the worst in the Caribbean.

17. Burkina Faso

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 68.8

Burkina Faso is a victim of an underdeveloped political system that extends to its alcohol laws. With no legal minimum age limit for off-premise purchases, children aged 13 and over can get their hands on alcoholic beverages.

Burkina Faso ranks 17th among Countries with the Highest Rate of Alcohol Deaths per Year.

16. Moldova

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 70.3

In the Republic of Moldova, alcohol is readily accessible to the whole population, even children, leading to high consumption levels and a number of alcohol-related negative health and economic consequences.

Moldova ranks among the Top Alcohol Drinking Countries in the World.

15. Belarus

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 70.5

Belarus has a serious drinking problem and nearly 20,000 people die in the country every year due to alcohol-related conditions. Despite the large number of government policy initiatives that authorities claimed were controlling the problem, alcohol consumption in Belarus grew rapidly up to 2010, when it reached the highest in the world. Belarus ranks among the Most Alcoholic Countries in 2023.

14. Tanzania

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 74.1

Alcohol use is a significant problem among young people in northern Tanzania. Factors that contribute to alcohol abuse include the abundance of home brewers, lifestyles that are dominated by social pressures, and traditional expectations such as the excessive consumption of alcohol at weddings, funerals, and other distinct occasions.

13. Cambodia

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 74.9

Cambodia has a particularly weak policy framework to regulate the alcohol industry when compared to other international settings. Although a national legal framework on alcohol sponsored by the Ministry of Health attempts to regulate the alcohol industry, the law is yet to be finalized. There is no minimum drinking age and no limitations on the sale of alcohol.

Cambodia ranks among countries with the most deaths related to alcohol.

12. Russia

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 77

Alcoholism has been a problem throughout the country’s history because drinking is a pervasive, socially acceptable behavior in the Russian society and a major source of revenue for the government.

Since 2011, Russia has taken an active role in implementing the recommendations of the EAPA to reduce the harmful use of alcohol by further increasing excise taxes, raising the minimum unit price of alcohol, and substantially reducing the availability of retail alcohol.

Russia also ranks among the Top Countries for Vodka Consumption.

11. Ukraine

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 77.1

Ukraine falls in the highest WHO category of “years of life lost” due to alcohol use. According to the British Defense Ministry, alcohol abuse was also among the non-combat causes of many deaths among Russian troops deployed in Ukraine.

10. Rwanda

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 78.5

Delinquency, coupled with alcohol consumption, is a serious problem in Rwanda, which requires much attention because the two go hand-in-hand and the government spends a lot of money on rehabilitating addicts. Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in the East African country.

Rwanda sits among countries with most alcohol deaths per year worldwide.

9. Gabon

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 80.7

Drinking is an extremely popular pastime in Gabon, particularly in rural areas, and it’s often easier to find a bar than something to eat. Régab is the national beer of Gabon, brewed by the only brewing company of the country since 1966.

Gabon sits among Countries that Drink the Most Beer per Capita.

8. Central African Republic

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 82

The Central African Republic had a per capita consumption of 1.99 liters of pure alcohol in 2019. Sub-Saharan Africa has long been characterized as a region with weak alcohol policies, high proportions of abstainers and heavy episodic drinkers.

The Central African Republic ranks among the top 10 countries with most alcohol deaths.

7. Zambia

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 83.9

Though Zambia possesses a robust legal discourse surrounding alcohol, the lack of enforcement of these policies – such as the age of drinking, the prohibition on unlicensed facilities, or the hours at which bars may open – contributes to the high rate of alcohol abuse in the country. Moreover, the low cost of alcohol in Zambia, due to market distortions and the prevalence of home brewing, enables it to be widely accessible.

6. Eswatini

Alcohol Deaths per 100,000 People: 86.6

Formerly known as Swaziland, Eswatini is a landlocked country in Southern Africa. Drinking is a very common pastime among Swazi men. Although the country’s women are discouraged from drinking excessively, cultural events such as the marula ceremony and songs indicate that alcoholism is rife also among Swazi women.

