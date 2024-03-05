In this piece, we are going to look at 20 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on the population dynamics of the world, and how declining birth rates are changing those dynamics, you can go directly to 5 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million.

Although the world population sits healthy at 8 billion mark as of 2024, the global demographic landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, with declining birth rates playing a pivotal role in the discussion on overpopulation, especially in countries with numerous cities surpassing one million inhabitants.

Over the past 70 years, countries worldwide have experienced a remarkable decrease in birth rates, which mirrors evolving societal norms and economic progress. Notably, nations like China and South Korea have witnessed a substantial decline in birth rates, dropping by over 80% since 1950. While declining birth rates signify advancement in socio-economic development and a shift towards prioritizing education and career over starting families, they also introduce challenges associated with an aging population and potential labor shortages.

The balance between low birth rates and overpopulation in cities presents complex scenarios, necessitating thoughtful urban planning and sustainable development strategies to address the strain on resources and social services. As the global fertility rate has declined significantly over the past five decades to 2.3, falling below the critical replacement level of 2.1, the implications of this demographic shift on overpopulation are increasingly pertinent.

The need for proactive measures to navigate the consequences of declining birth rates is crucial, ensuring a balanced approach to population dynamics, sustainable urban growth, and inclusive societal development. In the United States, the downward trend in birth rates has been notable, with a nearly 23% decrease since the Great Recession, highlighting the need for understanding the implications of this demographic transformation. Immediate attention and strategic interventions are essential to address the challenges posed by declining birth rates and to create a balanced equilibrium between low birth rates and the potential impacts of overpopulation.

Various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, retail, and services, have strong ties to densely populated countries. These sectors rely on factors like labor availability, access to resources, market demand, and robust infrastructure that are typically abundant in highly populated regions. So, before we move to our list of 20 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million, let’s look at how such global businesses are doing as of now. Namely, we are going to discuss Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), and Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Papa John's, a leading pizza provider, has capitalized on the expanding global population, recognizing the direct correlation between the food market and worldwide population growth. Recently, franchisees of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in North America made a strategic decision to elevate their contributions to the national marketing fund, aligning with a new marketing strategy set to launch in 2024. This initiative follows a comprehensive review of the brand's creative and media efforts in 2023.

Additionally, Papa John's International, Inc. expanded its global presence by opening a net total of 45 restaurants in the third quarter, bringing the brand's worldwide unit count to 5,825 by the end of September 24, encompassing operations in North America and international markets. In 2023, Papa John's unveiled 210 new units, spanning North America and international regions, demonstrating the brand's commitment to strategic growth and market diversification.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon, a dominant player in e-commerce and digital streaming, leverages the global population growth to drive innovation in response to evolving market demands.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) experienced robust growth in net sales, with a 14% increase totaling $170.0 billion compared to the same quarter in 2022. Notably, the North America segment saw a 13% sales surge, reaching $105.5 billion, while international sales spiked by 17% to $40.2 billion. The impressive results were fueled by the successful holiday shopping season, featuring record-breaking events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where customers worldwide purchased over 1 billion items, leading to substantial savings. These outcomes underscore Amazon's strong customer engagement and business expansion across diverse segments.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Renowned for its innovative baby and child care products, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reported modest growth in Personal Care sales, reaching $2.6 billion in the quarter ending 31st December 2023, showing a 2% increase. The company's success is attributed to advancements in innovation, effective commercial strategies, and supply chain enhancements, resulting in notable volume growth, particularly in North America with a 4% sales surge. Overall, the Personal Care segment displayed a 1% growth in 2023, with 5% organic sales growth, indicating widespread progress across regions.

20 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million

A crowded Wall Street plaza, bustling with people carrying briefcases.

Methodology

To construct our list of 20 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million, we referred to World Population Review’s dataset consisting of population of 802 cities of the world. From this data set, we extracted all the cities with population exceeding 1 million mark. Seeing which country each city belongs to, we came up with the number of cities of respective countries that have population greater than 1 million, and that’s how we came up with our list of 20 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. Please note that the countries that stood equal with the number of cities exceeding 1 million mark population, we ranked those based on the accumulated population of the cities of the respective countries that exceed 1 million mark.

20. Thailand

Number of Cities: 6

In 2023, Thailand's demographic profile showed a notable imbalance, with over 13 million individuals aged 60 and above, contrasting with fewer than 500,000 newborns. The population has experienced a decline of approximately 35,000 people over the past two years. If this downward trend persists, projections suggest that Thailand's current population of 66 million could decrease by more than half in under 50 years. Thailand makes it to our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million at 20th position. Bankok, Chon Buri and Songkhla are few cities in Thailand with population above 1 million mark.

19. France

Number of Cities: 6

In France, as of January 2023, the total population stands at 68.0 million, with a marginal increase of 0.3% in 2022. The total fertility rate in 2022 stood at 1.80 children per woman, down from 1.84 in 2021. This alarming trend requires immediate attention and action to address the implications for each respective country's demographics. Paris, Lilli and Lyon are three of the six cities in France with population above 1 million.

18. Canada

Number of Cities: 6

Canada is 18th country on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. Based on data from Statistics Canada, Canada's population has witnessed a significant surge, reaching an estimated 40,528,396 on October 1st, 2023, encompassing citizens and residents. This uptick corresponds to an additional 430,635 individuals, signaling a notable growth rate of 1.1% since July 1st, 2023. This growth marks the highest population increase observed in a quarter since the second quarter of 1957 when Canada's population expanded by 1.2%. During that period, Canada's population stood at 16.7 million, with growth largely attributed to post-war baby boom births and an influx of refugees following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are few cities with population above 1 million.

17. Vietnam

Number of Cities: 6

Accounting for roughly 13 million individuals, Generation Z, comprising individuals born between 1997 and 2012, constitutes approximately 19% of Vietnam's population. As of 2025, this demographic cohort is expected to represent about one-third of the country's workforce, making them key contributors to Vietnam's developmental trajectory. Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Can Tho are three of the biggest cities in terms of population in Vietnam.

16. South Africa

Number of Cities: 6

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Ekurhuleni are 3 largest cities in terms of population size in South Africa.

In comparison to other BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), South Africa is relatively young, yet it is considered older by African standards. It is placed at 16th place on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. Seniors make up 5.9% of South Africa's population, with children comprising 28.6%. To provide further context, Russia has 15.8% seniors and 17.2% children, while China's demographics include 13.7% seniors and 17.7% children. Within the sub-Saharan region, the average percentage of seniors stands at 3.0%, contrasted with 41.8% for children. These figures illustrate the demographic distribution and age profiles of various countries in different parts of the world.

15. Colombia

Number of Cities: 6

Colombia's total population is projected to steadily rise from 2023 to 2028, increasing by a total of 2.6 million individuals (+4.98%). With this growth trend continuing for the tenth consecutive year, the total population is expected to reach 54.78 million people, marking a new peak in 2028. The country has seen consistent population growth in recent years.

14. Democratic Republic of Congo

Number of Cities: 7

In 2023, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is ranked as the fourth most populous country in Africa, following Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Egypt, with a population of 102 million. Globally, it holds the 15th spot among the world’s most populated countries. With projections indicating a significant increase, the DRC is expected to reach a population of 215 million by the year 2050, positioning it among the top 10 most populated countries globally. This growth aligns with the vast size of the country, spanning 2.3 million square kilometers, making it the second-largest country in Africa, after Algeria. DRC is placed 14th on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. Bogota, Medellin and Cali consist of the largest population in DRC.

13. Japan

Number of Cities: 8

Within Japanese population demographics, the composition consists of Japanese individuals comprising 97.5%, followed by Chinese at 0.6%, Vietnamese at 0.4%, South Koreans at 0.3%, and other groups constituting 1.2%. This category encompasses individuals from various nationalities such as Filipino, Brazilian, Nepalese, Indonesian, American, and Taiwanese, based on estimates from 2022. Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya are top cities in Japan in terms of population sizes.

12. Iran

Number of Cities: 9

Iran's population is predominantly concentrated in the northern, northwestern, and western regions, which aligns with the presence of the Zagros and Elburz Mountains. In contrast, the central and eastern areas of the country, including the areas surrounding the Dasht-e Kavir and Dasht-e Lut deserts, exhibit significantly lower population densities. Tehran, Mashhad and Esfahan have the largest population in Iran.

11. US

Number of Cities: 10

USA is the 11th country on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. The rural (nonmetro) population in the United States is experiencing growth once more following a decade of overall population decline. From July 2020 to June 2022, there was approximately a 0.25% increase in population. This growth was fueled by a higher number of people moving into rural areas than leaving, surpassing the population decrease resulting from natural causes (more deaths than births). The rise in remote work following the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in this notable shift in migration patterns. New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago are biggest cities in U.S. in terms of population sizes.

10. South Korea

Number of Cities: 10

South Korea's largest cities in terms of population size include Seoul, the capital city, with approximately 9.988 million residents, followed by Busan with 3.472 million, Incheon with 2.849 million, Daegu (Taegu) with 2.181 million, Daejon (Taejon) with 1.577 million, and Gwangju (Kwangju) with 1.529 million residents, as of 2023.

9. Pakistan

Number of Cities: 10

As per the United Nations data, individuals under the age of 30 make up 64% of Pakistan's entire population. In 2018, nearly 37.86% of the population were under 14 years old, and approximately 22.5 million individuals, eligible to be registered on the voter's list, participated in the 2024 elections by casting their votes. Pakistan is 9th country on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million. Pakistan's biggest cities in terms of population sizes include Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

8. Turkey

Number of Cities: 11

A notable reduction in Türkiye's annual population growth in 2023 is seen. While the population previously increased by 7.1 per thousand in 2022, the growth rate has decreased to 1.1 per thousand in 2023, marking the country's lowest level in its history. The previous record for the lowest annual population growth rate was observed in 2020 during the severe pandemic conditions, when the growth rate stood at 5.5 per thousand. Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are the most popualted cities in Turkey.

7. Russia

Number of Cities: 15

Although Russia is a country with a healthy population – 34.3 million people living in these 15 cities alone – it is currently facing a significant demographic crisis, attributed to prevailing uncertainties in the economic and political environment. The demographic data presents a cause for concern. In August 2023, Russia reported a sharp 29% decline in the natural population during January-June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, dropping from 383,800 to 272,500. The number of deaths saw a substantial 12.8% decrease from 1,019,000 to 888,700. Notably, the natural population decrease in 2022 exhibited a significant 42.5% decline from 1,042,675 in 2021 to 599,616. Urgent measures are essential to address this pressing demographic challenge in Russia. Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk are the most populated cities in Russia.

6. Nigeria

Number of Cities: 16

Nigeria, placed 6th on our list of Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million, consists of a diverse population that demonstrates various ethnic groups, with the Hausa comprising 30%, followed by the Yoruba at 15.5%, and the Igbo (Ibo) at 15.2%. The Fulani ethnic group accounts for 6% of the population, while the Tiv and Kanuri/Beriberi communities each represent 2.4%. Additionally, the Ibibio and Ijaw/Izon groups make up 1.8% each, with the remaining 24.9% classified under other ethnicities based on estimates from 2018. This distribution highlights the rich cultural tapestry present within Nigeria's population. Lagos, Kano and Abuja are the three cities with largest population in the country.

Click to continue reading and find out about the 5 Countries with Most Cities Over 1 Million.

