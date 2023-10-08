20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax
With a headline personal income tax rate (PIT) of 37%, the U.S. tied for just the 41st highest in the latest roundup by GOBankingRates, sourced from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ World Tax Summaries. That’s the same headline PIT rate as Ecuador and the Republic of Namibia.
PwC generally defines “headline” PIT rates as the highest PIT rate defined by statutes. The definition doesn’t include local taxes but may include surtaxes.
It gets a lot higher in numerous countries across the globe. Particularly in Europe, which landed 13 countries in the list of 20 with the highest PIT rates. Asia was next on the list with three countries.
As for the other extreme, Guatemala has the lowest headline personal income tax rate in PwC’s list at just 7%. Next up at 10% are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Romania, Timor-Leste and Turkmenistan.
But, on to the countries that take the biggest bite. We’ve listed headline PIT rates along with some other handy facts. If you think income taxes are high in the United States, try living in one of these 20 countries.
19. (tie) Greece
Capital: Athens
Population: 10,384,971
Headline PIT rate (%): 44
19. (tie) Fiji
Capital: Suva
Population: 929,766
Headline PIT rate (%): 44
12. (tie) United Kingdom
Capital: London
Population: 67,508,936
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) South Africa
Capital: Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative), Pretoria (executive)
Population: 59,893,886
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) Republic of Korea
Capital: Seoul
Population: 51,815,810
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) Germany
Capital: Berlin
Population: 83,369,843
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) France
Capital: Paris
Population: 64,626,628
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) China
Capital: Beijing
Population: 1,425,887,337
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
12. (tie) Australia
Capital: Canberra
Population: 26,177,414
Headline PIT rate (%): 45
11. Spain
Capital: Madrid
Population: 47,558,630
Headline PIT rate (%): 47
10. Japan
Capital: Tokyo
Population: 123,951,692
Headline PIT rate (%): 47.1
9. Portugal
Capital: Lisbon
Population: 10,270,865
Headline PIT rate (%): 48
8. The Netherlands
Capital: Amsterdam, The Hague
Population: 17,564,014
Headline PIT rate (%): 49.5
5. (tie) Slovenia
Capital: Ljubljana
Population: 2,119,844
Headline PIT rate (%): 50
5. (tie) Israel
Capital: Jerusalem
Population: 9,038,309
Headline PIT rate (%): 50
5. (tie) Belgium
Capital: Brussels
Population: 11,655,930
Headline PIT rate (%): 50
4. Luxembourg
Capital: Luxembourg
Population: 647,599
Headline PIT rate (%): 51
2. (tie) Finland
Capital: Helsinki
Population: 5,540,746
Headline PIT rate (%): 55
2. (tie) Austria
Capital: Vienna
Population: 8,939,617
Headline PIT rate (%): 55
1. Denmark
Capital: Copenhagen
Population: 5,882,262
Headline PIT rate (%): 56
Note: Populations are based on numbers provided by the United Nations in 2022.
