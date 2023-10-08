20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

querbeet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a headline personal income tax rate (PIT) of 37%, the U.S. tied for just the 41st highest in the latest roundup by GOBankingRates, sourced from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ World Tax Summaries. That’s the same headline PIT rate as Ecuador and the Republic of Namibia.

PwC generally defines “headline” PIT rates as the highest PIT rate defined by statutes. The definition doesn’t include local taxes but may include surtaxes.

It gets a lot higher in numerous countries across the globe. Particularly in Europe, which landed 13 countries in the list of 20 with the highest PIT rates. Asia was next on the list with three countries.

As for the other extreme, Guatemala has the lowest headline personal income tax rate in PwC’s list at just 7%. Next up at 10% are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Romania, Timor-Leste and Turkmenistan.

But, on to the countries that take the biggest bite. We’ve listed headline PIT rates along with some other handy facts. If you think income taxes are high in the United States, try living in one of these 20 countries.

19. (tie) Greece

Capital: Athens

Population: 10,384,971

Headline PIT rate (%): 44

19. (tie) Fiji

Capital: Suva

Population: 929,766

Headline PIT rate (%): 44

12. (tie) United Kingdom

Capital: London

Population: 67,508,936

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) South Africa

Capital: Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative), Pretoria (executive)

Population: 59,893,886

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Republic of Korea

Capital: Seoul

Population: 51,815,810

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Germany

Capital: Berlin

Population: 83,369,843

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) France

Capital: Paris

Population: 64,626,628

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) China

Capital: Beijing

Population: 1,425,887,337

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Australia

Capital: Canberra

Population: 26,177,414

Headline PIT rate (%): 45

11. Spain

Capital: Madrid

Population: 47,558,630

Headline PIT rate (%): 47

10. Japan

Capital: Tokyo

Population: 123,951,692

Headline PIT rate (%): 47.1

9. Portugal

Capital: Lisbon

Population: 10,270,865

Headline PIT rate (%): 48

8. The Netherlands

Capital: Amsterdam, The Hague

Population: 17,564,014

Headline PIT rate (%): 49.5

5. (tie) Slovenia

Capital: Ljubljana

Population: 2,119,844

Headline PIT rate (%): 50

5. (tie) Israel

Capital: Jerusalem

Population: 9,038,309

Headline PIT rate (%): 50

5. (tie) Belgium

Capital: Brussels

Population: 11,655,930

Headline PIT rate (%): 50

4. Luxembourg

Capital: Luxembourg

Population: 647,599

Headline PIT rate (%): 51

2. (tie) Finland

Capital: Helsinki

Population: 5,540,746

Headline PIT rate (%): 55

2. (tie) Austria

Capital: Vienna

Population: 8,939,617

Headline PIT rate (%): 55

1. Denmark

Capital: Copenhagen

Population: 5,882,262

Headline PIT rate (%): 56

Note: Populations are based on numbers provided by the United Nations in 2022.

