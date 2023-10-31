20 Countries That Waste the Most Food

In this insightful article, we’ll find which countries waste the most food and the implications this practice brings along. If you want to skip our overview of the environmental and economic impact of food wastage, read 5 Countries That Waste the Most Food.

Addressing food waste at the retail, food service, and household levels is crucial for human and environmental health. The Global Report on Food Crisis 2022 starkly highlighted the magnitude of the food insecurity challenge, documenting that in 2021, 828 million people globally were malnourished, and 193 million were facing acute hunger. More alarmingly, the study revealed a sharp increase in extreme hunger, with the numbers climbing by 40 million from 2020 to 2021. Concurrently, 35 countries are grappling with acute hunger levels due to constraints in their agricultural and economic sectors.

In parallel, the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has estimated that almost 3.1 billion people globally cannot afford healthy diets. A lack of nutritious food has severe implications for their health and developmental progress, highlighting a glaring issue that necessitates immediate action.

With the rampant issues of food insecurity and hunger engulfing the globe, it becomes imperative to implement more sustainable practices in countries that waste the most food. Regrettably, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) has estimated that an enormous 931 million tons of food is wasted annually. A breakdown reveals that 61% of this waste originates from households, 26% from food services, and 13% from retail outlets. To put this in perspective, this equates to 17% of the total global food production being discarded and failing to reach those in dire need. The FAO also estimates that nearly 14% of global food production is lost during supply chain stages before reaching retail.

It is understood that the lack of proper food safety infrastructure in the top food-wasting countries has far-reaching implications. Therefore, the Sustainability Development Goal SDG 12.3 strives to halve per capita global food waste at retail and consumer levels by 2030. The goal also aims to curtail food losses across production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses. Notably, 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to food that goes unconsumed. This underscores that addressing the food waste issue is not only a matter of social responsibility but also an environmental imperative.

Do Food Delivery Services Contribute to Food Wastage?

Food delivery services have undeniably transformed the way we consume food. McKinsey & Company notes that the food delivery industry was estimated to be worth $150 billion in 2021, three times its size compared to 2017. Owing to the convenience of ordering in, food deliveries have increased at an average rate of 20% over the last five years.

However, this ease comes at an environmental cost, specifically in terms of food wastage. Studies have highlighted that these services can inadvertently contribute to the issue in various ways. For instance, the nature of online ordering, often done through apps, encourages over-ordering due to promotional deals and the absence of tangible cues that might otherwise deter excess.

Customers, enticed by discounts or the minimum order requirements for free delivery, end up purchasing more than they need, triggering potential wastage. Furthermore, the unpredictability of delivery orders can pose challenges for restaurants in managing their inventory, making it difficult to predict demand accurately. This results in eateries preparing food in anticipation of potential orders, some of which may never materialize, thus contributing to waste.

Moreover, we cannot ignore the packaging aspect. While not directly related to food wastage, the excessive use of single-use plastics and packaging materials worsens environmental degradation, indirectly impacting food systems and sustainability.

Efforts To Minimize Food Wastage

To help mitigate food wastage, we can look at the example of DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH), which utilizes its last-mile logistics platform to address food waste. In 2018, the company formed a partnership with Feeding America to contribute its logistical expertise to the organization's food rescue initiatives. Project DASH (DoorDash Acts for Sustainability and Hunger) represents the collaboration between DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) and the MealConnect initiative by Feeding America, aiming to provide hunger relief and minimize food waste. This project has yielded impressive results over the years and continues to do so. For instance, by 2019, Project DASH by DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) had assisted in saving approximately 1 million pounds of excess food through 15,000 deliveries in a concerted effort with multiple food rescue organizations. The food, diverted from landfills, was equivalent to roughly 830,000 meals and prevented the release of around 540,000 pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Similarly, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), a prominent supermarket chain, has initiated the "Zero Hunger | Zero Waste" project, aiming to eradicate hunger in the communities it serves and eliminate waste throughout the company. This initiative includes goals to optimize inventory systems, enhance product freshness, and increase food donations to banks. To date, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has rescued 528 million pounds of fresh food, and all its stores participate in donating surplus fresh food to food banks. Additionally, 92% of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) stores contribute to recycling food into animal feed and compost, further preventing waste. The company’s commitment to donating usable surplus food is commendable and has significantly aided food banks in achieving their objectives. Such sustainability efforts, paired with responsible food management, can surely help curtail the horrors of food shortage and acute hunger.

Let’s now steer toward countries with the highest food wastage!

20 Countries That Waste the Most Food

Our Methodology

To determine which countries waste the most food, we consulted the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Food Waste Index Report 2021. This index gathered food waste data at the sectoral level and standardized it on a per capita basis, ensuring consistency in the data. Subsequently, estimates of food waste at the country level in the report were calculated by multiplying the per capita waste estimates by the population data. From this index, we selected the countries that waste the most food and ranked them in ascending order based on their estimated annual household food wastage.

According to our findings, here are the countries with the most food wastage:

20. Thailand

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 5.47 million

According to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), 64% of the country’s total garbage comprises food waste. This percentage can be attributed to the country’s street food culture, where vendors often prepare large quantities of food to attract customers, causing a surplus. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), uneaten food constitutes 46% of the 10,000 tons of waste collected in Bangkok each day, which serves as the country’s tourism hub.

Additionally, the preference for fresh produce in markets results in frequently discarding visually imperfect but edible fruits and vegetables. Restaurants and hotels, especially in tourist hotspots, also contribute to food wastage as they tend to over-prepare dishes to ensure availability, resulting in excess food being discarded. Regrettably, only 2% of this food is recycled, while the remainder ends in landfills.

To address this issue, tech startups in Thailand have begun introducing innovative food rescue solutions. One example, as reported by The Bangkok Post, is an app named Yindii, which connects sellers of quality surplus food with eco-conscious consumers, allowing users to purchase unsold food items or fresh produce at better prices.

19. Iran

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 5.8 million

Financial Tribune reports that nearly 30% of agricultural products in Iran are wasted, costing the country’s economy over $5 billion. Although Iran’s economy has been shrinking over the last decade, partially due to the US ‘maximum pressure’ policy that has limited its access to most international financial services, the younger population in the country appears to be transitioning toward a consumerist lifestyle, resulting in increased food wastage, as per a study published by MDPI. Concurrently, rapid urbanization and rising living standards have led to a decrease in the efficiency of food usage at the household level.

18. Germany

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 6.2 million

Celebrated for its leadership in municipal waste recycling, Germany attributes its success to strong governmental policies and heightened public awareness. Nonetheless, the country continues to experience substantial food wastage, approximately 6.2 million tons annually, due to its extravagant lifestyle. A significant factor contributing to this wastage is the high aesthetic standards for fruits and vegetables, causing the rejection of edible produce at both the retail and consumer levels. The prevalence of discount supermarkets also encourages bulk purchasing, potentially leading households to buy more than they need.

17. Tanzania

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 6.9 million

Like many underdeveloped countries, food wastage is a significant issue in Tanzania, primarily occurring at the post-harvest and processing stages. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) notes that 48% of the food produced in The United Republic Of Tanzania spoils before reaching the market, equating to an annual loss of around $4 billion.

Factors contributing to these losses include inadequate storage facilities, limited access to markets, and unreliable transportation, which particularly affect smallholder farmers. The country's substantial reliance on agriculture means that fluctuations in weather patterns can cause an oversupply of certain crops, exacerbating wastage.

16. Vietnam

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 7.34 million

Similar to other Asian countries that waste the most food waste, Vietnam sees around half of its waste coming from food. The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that nearly 30-40% of the country’s food is either wasted or lost along the supply chain, resulting in significant economic implications.

Cultural practices such as preparing ample food to show hospitality, combined with a preference for fresh daily meals, lead to the preparation and subsequent discarding of excess food. Additionally, the expansion of supermarkets and a shift toward convenience foods contribute to wastage as consumers tend to buy in larger quantities.

15. Turkey

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 7.76 million

According to a FAO study, food wastage in Turkey accounts for nearly 9.8% of the daily energy intake per person, equating to almost 116 kgs of per capita food wasted annually. In Turkey, food wastage is closely intertwined with social and cultural practices, as well as issues within the supply chain. Common practices such as large family gatherings and elaborate meals often result in the preparation of excess food, which is then discarded.

14. Democratic Republic Of Congo

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 8.12 million

The Democratic Republic Of Congo is one of the top food-wasting countries in the world. DRC, categorized as one of the most heavily indebted poor countries, grapples with food wastage primarily due to infrastructure issues. Conflict and displacement often disrupt the country’s agricultural activities and supply chains, leading to food spoilage and loss. The absence of reliable storage facilities, especially in rural areas, worsens post-harvest losses. Combined with a lack of public awareness about food preservation, these factors result in significant food wastage in the DR Congo.

13. Japan

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 8.15 million

Japan is known for its meticulous approach to food and presentation, paradoxically contributing to food wastage. Strict quality standards result in imperfect produce being rejected, while a preference for fresh food leads to a short shelf life for many products. Additionally, restaurant portion sizes are often larger than necessary, resulting in leftovers. Despite initiatives to reduce food waste, these ingrained practices continue to pose challenges to mitigating food wastage. The Ministry Of Environment (MOE) in Japan reports that the Food Recycling Act has been promoting efforts by the national government and business operators to reduce food wastage and promote recycling.

12. Egypt

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 9.13 million

In Egypt, food wastage occurs at various stages of the food chain, from agricultural production to household consumption. Outdated irrigation and farming practices result in a significant loss of produce before leaving the farm. At the consumer level, large portion sizes and social gatherings contribute to food wastage, as do a lack of awareness about proper food management and proper food storage facilities. The Borgen Project reports that nearly 55% of all produce in Egypt is spoiled before reaching a supermarket, accounting for a per capita food wastage of 91 kgs yearly.

11. Philippines

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 9.33 million

The Philippines, one of the top vegetable oil producing countries, also faces the terrors of irresponsible food management. According to WWF Philippines, approximately 86.2% of biodegradable waste in the country is food waste, which can be addressed through proper mitigation measures.

Improper post-harvest facilities and insufficient access to markets result in losses for farmers. Additionally, the cultural practice of “Filipino time” – arriving late to gatherings – often leads to food being prepared too early and in excess, contributing to wastage. Supermarkets and retailers also play a role, as they often discard products that are near their expiration date or have minor imperfections.

10. Ethiopia

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 10.32 million

Ethiopia, one of the most well-known landlocked developing countries, is Africa's second-most populous country. Ethiopia food wastage is closely tied to its agricultural practices and climatic conditions. The reliance on rain-fed agriculture makes the country vulnerable to weather fluctuations, translating to inconsistent yields and sometimes excess crops that go to waste. Post-harvest losses are significant due to insufficient storage and processing facilities.

9. Bangladesh

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 10.6 million

In Bangladesh, food wastage is prevalent throughout the supply chain. The agricultural sector experiences losses due to pests, diseases, and a lack of modern farming techniques. The trend of eating out and ordering in has led to increased food wastage at the consumer level, as portion sizes are often larger than necessary. Reports suggest that of the country’s total food waste, 3% happens during procurement, 1.4% during serving, and 1.1% from the plates.

8. Mexico

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 11.97 million

Mexico is also among the countries that waste the most food, with significant losses occurring at both the production and consumption stages. In rural areas, the lack of access to technology and proper storage facilities results in post-harvest losses. At the consumer level, the culture of abundance contributes to excess food being prepared and not consumed.

7. Brazil

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 12.5 million

Every day, around 34.5 tons of food is wasted in Brazil, mainly because of logistical issues and consumer behavior. The country's vast size and weak transportation result in long travel times for produce, eventually resulting in waste. And like in other major food-wasting countries, the inclination towards buying in bulk, combined with a lack of planning and awareness regarding food expiry dates, contributes to food wastage at the household level.

6. Pakistan

Tons of Household Food Waste per Year: 15.9 million

Research suggests that Pakistan wastes food worth nearly $4 billion each year, which translates to almost 26% of its food production going to waste. At the agricultural level, the country’s outdated farming practices and lack of access to modern technology result in post-harvest losses. The country’s hot climate, combined with unregulated cold storage facilities, also causes the spoilage of perishable goods.

