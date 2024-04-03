20 Florida Cities Where Grocery Bills Are Cheapest
Looking to save a little extra money on groceries? If you reside in Florida, you might already live in or near a city where there are lower grocery prices.
Which Florida cities are home to more affordable groceries? To find out, GOBankingRates found ones with a population of 1,000 households and looked up cost-of-living indexes for each city. The average grocery cost used was stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey as ‘Food-at-Home’ for all consumers and each Florida city’s average grocery cost was then calculated.
In descending order, see which 20 Florida cities have the cheapest grocery bills.
20. Milton
Total households: 4,601
Median household income: $70,299
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.6
Monthly average cost of groceries: $459.09
19. Panama City
Total households: 14,550
Median household income: $57,221
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.5
Monthly average cost of groceries: $458.62
18. Ensley
Total households: 9,780
Median household income: $57,232
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3
Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67
17. Bellview
Total households: 9,663
Median household income: $63,596
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3
Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67
16. Palatka
Total households: 4,317
Median household income: $30,945
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0
Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24
15. Starke
Total households: 2,124
Median household income: $42,976
Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0
Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24
14. Live Oak
Total households: 2,365
Median household income: $43,664
Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6
Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34
13. Myrtle Grove
Total households: 6,362
Median household income: $59,266
Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6
Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34
12. Madison
Total households: 1,238
Median household income: $29,831
Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.1
Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.96
11. Bonifay
Total households: 1,263
Median household income: $32,750
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9
Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01
10. Brent
Total households: 7,372
Median household income: $44,053
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9
Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01
9. DeFuniak Springs
Total households: 2,394
Median household income: $56,455
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.8
Monthly average cost of groceries: $450.54
8. Blountstown
Total households: 1,199
Median household income: $38,051
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6
Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59
7. Chipley
Total households: 1,375
Median household income: $35,469
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6
Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59
6. Marianna
Total households: 2,656
Median household income: $27,296
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.2
Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.69
5. West Pensacola
Total households: 8,686
Median household income: $38,263
Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.1
Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.21
4. Woodville
Total households: 1,542
Median household income: $40,313
Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.8
Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.78
3. Perry
Total households: 2,372
Median household income: $45,833
Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.7
Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.31
2. Cross City
Total households: 1,052
Median household income: $44,500
Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.4
Monthly average cost of groceries: $443.88
1. Quincy
Total households: 2,627
Median household income: $33,786
Grocery cost-of-living index: 92.8
Monthly average cost of groceries: $441.03
Disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the average grocery cost of living to sort and find the cheapest grocery prices in Florida. GOBankingRates started by finding the cities in Florida with a population over 1,000 households as sourced from the US Census. For each city in Florida with 1,000 or more households the cost-of-living indexes were found from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the average grocery cost, stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers as ‘Food-at-Home’, the average grocery cost for each Florida city can be calculated. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 1st, 2024.
