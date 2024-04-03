20 Florida Cities Where Grocery Bills Are Cheapest

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking to save a little extra money on groceries? If you reside in Florida, you might already live in or near a city where there are lower grocery prices.

Read More: Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Explore More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Which Florida cities are home to more affordable groceries? To find out, GOBankingRates found ones with a population of 1,000 households and looked up cost-of-living indexes for each city. The average grocery cost used was stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey as ‘Food-at-Home’ for all consumers and each Florida city’s average grocery cost was then calculated.

In descending order, see which 20 Florida cities have the cheapest grocery bills.

Art Wager / Getty Images

20. Milton

Total households: 4,601

Median household income: $70,299

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.6

Monthly average cost of groceries: $459.09

Be Aware: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Check Out: Coin Auction Newbie? Tips for Buying and Selling High-Value Coins

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

benedek / Getty Images

19. Panama City

Total households: 14,550

Median household income: $57,221

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.5

Monthly average cost of groceries: $458.62

For You: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the Best Purchase I’ve Made To Grow My Wealth

lightphoto / Getty Images

18. Ensley

Total households: 9,780

Median household income: $57,232

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3

Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67

BDphoto / Getty Images

17. Bellview

Total households: 9,663

Median household income: $63,596

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3

Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67

See More: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Mathew105601 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

16. Palatka

Total households: 4,317

Median household income: $30,945

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0

Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24

Michael Warren / Getty Images

15. Starke

Total households: 2,124

Median household income: $42,976

Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0

Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24

Story continues

View Next: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Bryan Pollard / Getty Images

14. Live Oak

Total households: 2,365

Median household income: $43,664

Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6

Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

13. Myrtle Grove

Total households: 6,362

Median household income: $59,266

Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6

Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34

Find Out: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

12. Madison

Total households: 1,238

Median household income: $29,831

Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.1

Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.96

Michael Warren / Getty Images

11. Bonifay

Total households: 1,263

Median household income: $32,750

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9

Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01

Discover More: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Brent

Total households: 7,372

Median household income: $44,053

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9

Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. DeFuniak Springs

Total households: 2,394

Median household income: $56,455

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.8

Monthly average cost of groceries: $450.54

That’s Interesting: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Blountstown

Total households: 1,199

Median household income: $38,051

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6

Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59

ablokhin / Getty Images

7. Chipley

Total households: 1,375

Median household income: $35,469

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6

Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59

Learn More: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Marianna

Total households: 2,656

Median household income: $27,296

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.2

Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.69

Cheryl Casey / Shutterstock.com

5. West Pensacola

Total households: 8,686

Median household income: $38,263

Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.1

Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.21

Trending Now: Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

4. Woodville

Total households: 1,542

Median household income: $40,313

Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.8

Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.78

gnagel / Getty Images

3. Perry

Total households: 2,372

Median household income: $45,833

Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.7

Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.31

Explore Next: Top Money Moves for Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z

BSPollard / Getty Images

2. Cross City

Total households: 1,052

Median household income: $44,500

Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.4

Monthly average cost of groceries: $443.88

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1. Quincy

Total households: 2,627

Median household income: $33,786

Grocery cost-of-living index: 92.8

Monthly average cost of groceries: $441.03

Disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the average grocery cost of living to sort and find the cheapest grocery prices in Florida. GOBankingRates started by finding the cities in Florida with a population over 1,000 households as sourced from the US Census. For each city in Florida with 1,000 or more households the cost-of-living indexes were found from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the average grocery cost, stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers as ‘Food-at-Home’, the average grocery cost for each Florida city can be calculated. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 1st, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Florida Cities Where Grocery Bills Are Cheapest