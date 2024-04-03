Advertisement
20 Florida Cities Where Grocery Bills Are Cheapest

Heather Taylor
·5 min read
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking to save a little extra money on groceries? If you reside in Florida, you might already live in or near a city where there are lower grocery prices.

Which Florida cities are home to more affordable groceries? To find out, GOBankingRates found ones with a population of 1,000 households and looked up cost-of-living indexes for each city. The average grocery cost used was stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey as ‘Food-at-Home’ for all consumers and each Florida city’s average grocery cost was then calculated.

In descending order, see which 20 Florida cities have the cheapest grocery bills.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

20. Milton

  • Total households: 4,601

  • Median household income: $70,299

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.6

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $459.09

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

19. Panama City

  • Total households: 14,550

  • Median household income: $57,221

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.5

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $458.62

lightphoto / Getty Images
lightphoto / Getty Images

18. Ensley

  • Total households: 9,780

  • Median household income: $57,232

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67

BDphoto / Getty Images
BDphoto / Getty Images

17. Bellview

  • Total households: 9,663

  • Median household income: $63,596

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.3

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $457.67

Mathew105601 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Mathew105601 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

16. Palatka

  • Total households: 4,317

  • Median household income: $30,945

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

15. Starke

  • Total households: 2,124

  • Median household income: $42,976

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 96.0

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $456.24

Bryan Pollard / Getty Images
Bryan Pollard / Getty Images

14. Live Oak

  • Total households: 2,365

  • Median household income: $43,664

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

13. Myrtle Grove

  • Total households: 6,362

  • Median household income: $59,266

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.6

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $454.34

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

12. Madison

  • Total households: 1,238

  • Median household income: $29,831

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 95.1

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.96

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

11. Bonifay

  • Total households: 1,263

  • Median household income: $32,750

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Brent

  • Total households: 7,372

  • Median household income: $44,053

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.9

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $451.01

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. DeFuniak Springs

  • Total households: 2,394

  • Median household income: $56,455

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.8

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $450.54

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Blountstown

  • Total households: 1,199

  • Median household income: $38,051

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

7. Chipley

  • Total households: 1,375

  • Median household income: $35,469

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.6

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $449.59

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Marianna

  • Total households: 2,656

  • Median household income: $27,296

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.2

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.69

Cheryl Casey / Shutterstock.com
Cheryl Casey / Shutterstock.com

5. West Pensacola

  • Total households: 8,686

  • Median household income: $38,263

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 94.1

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $447.21

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

4. Woodville

  • Total households: 1,542

  • Median household income: $40,313

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.8

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.78

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

3. Perry

  • Total households: 2,372

  • Median household income: $45,833

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.7

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $445.31

BSPollard / Getty Images
BSPollard / Getty Images

2. Cross City

  • Total households: 1,052

  • Median household income: $44,500

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 93.4

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $443.88

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1. Quincy

  • Total households: 2,627

  • Median household income: $33,786

  • Grocery cost-of-living index: 92.8

  • Monthly average cost of groceries: $441.03

Disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Florida to find the average grocery cost of living to sort and find the cheapest grocery prices in Florida. GOBankingRates started by finding the cities in Florida with a population over 1,000 households as sourced from the US Census. For each city in Florida with 1,000 or more households the cost-of-living indexes were found from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the average grocery cost, stated in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey for all consumers as ‘Food-at-Home’, the average grocery cost for each Florida city can be calculated. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 1st, 2024.

