40 gift ideas your girlfriend will actually love

These are the best gifts for girlfriends you can buy in 2021.

Choosing the perfect gift for your girlfriend can be tough—after all, you have to try to show her how much she means to you with just one present. And with all the options out there (hello, Amazon), it can be overwhelming to find that one special thing that will really brighten her day.

These gifts will likely be in high demand when winter shows her icy face. That's why we recommend starting your shopping as early as possible. Not sure where to begin? Don't worry, we did the heavy lifting for you. We've rounded up 40 of the best gifts for girlfriends, including the trendy Ugg slippers that people are obsessed with, the coziest weighted blanket, and a boozy wine delivery service. She'll be sure to love—and actually use—any of these popular picks. Best of all, they've been repeatedly tested by our team so you know you're buying her a quality product.

1. For the cozy-loving girlfriend: Ugg Slippers

Best gifts for girlfriends: Ugg slippers

If she loves staying in and getting cozy, she'll love this gift. Make her the most comfortable while she's lounging with a pair of plush slippers from Ugg. The beloved brand is famous for its super soft sherpa and great quality shoes. Some of the best-selling slipper options for women include the Scuffette and the celebrity-approved Fluff Yeah slide.

2. For the girlfriend who spends forever getting ready: Revlon One Step Hair Dryer

Best gifts for girlfriends: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Just five more minutes: Famous last words from your girlfriend who is in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling and spraying her hair to perfection. Make it to your next dinner reservation on time—and help her achieve the silky blowout of her dreams—with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and said it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes (!!).

Get the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $34.88

3. For the girlfriend who likes personalized everything: Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace

Best gifts for girlfriends: Kate Spade necklace

Monograms make any gift feel 100 times more personal—which is why this pretty pendant necklace from Kate Spade is at the top of every girlfriend's gift list. People who have bought it like that the dainty necklace is elegant, timeless and that it has "one in a million" engraved on the back. Remind her of how special she is with this unique, personalized gift.

Get the Kate Spade New York One In A Million Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

4. For the homebody girlfriend: Homesick or Anthropologie candles

Best gifts for girlfriends: Candles

Candles might seem like a cliche gift but if you get the right ones, your girlfriend will definitely thank you. Some of the best you can buy are the Capri Blue candle (which has thousands of reviews thanks to its long-lasting wick and delicious fragrances) and the Homesick candles, which people love because they're made with nostalgic scents from different states, cities and even memories.

5. For the girlfriend who just wants to relax: Gravity Weighted Blanket

Best gifts for girlfriends: Gravity Weighted Blanket

If your girlfriend is always stressed out, she might benefit from a weighted blanket, which are renowned for relieving stress and anxiety and even for helping people fall asleep faster. At Reviewed, we're obsessed with the Gravity Blanket because it provides just the right amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light) and the velvet fabric is incredibly soft and luxurious.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

6. For the girlfriend who always has a book with her: Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for girlfriends: Kindle Paperwhite

She loves to read—but hates lugging heavy books around. The solution? An e-reader like the Paperwhite, which is our favorite of all the Amazon Kindles. It has the brightest, crispest screen display and the most storage (she can load up on all the books on her must-read list!). Bonus: It's waterproof and can be used with Audible to listen to audio books, too.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $89.99

7. For the wine-drinking girlfriend: Firstleaf

Best gifts for girlfriends: Firstleaf

You've heard about meal kits and beauty boxes—but what about wine delivery services? They exist, and they're exactly what your vino-loving girlfriend needs to get through yet another long work week. We like Firstleaf because it's both convenient and personalized. Your girlfriend can answer a few questions about her tastes and she'll get a box of six delicious wines chosen just for her each month.

Get Firstleaf starting at $40/month

8. For the girlfriend who's always stealing your clothes: lululemon Scuba Hoodie

Best gifts for girlfriends: Lululemon Scuba Hoodie

Get your girlfriend her own sweatshirt to cozy up in so she can stop taking yours. This lululemon hoodie is one of the brand's best-selling pieces because it's lightweight yet warm so she can wear it all year-round. It also has ribbed side panels and a relaxed fit so it's comfortable to move around in. What's more, it even has a zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Get the Scuba Hoodie from lululemon for $118

9. For the active girlfriend: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for girlfriends: Fitbit Charge 5

We could all use some extra motivation to get out of our seats and go for a walk, and the Fitbit Charge 5 will do just that. It can encourage your sister with daily goals, hourly step challenges, and tons of data to look back at. It's so good that we crowned it our new favorite fitness tracker, dethroning its predecessor, the Charge 4. It'd make a great gift for anyone who is obsessed with crushing new fitness goals.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $178.95

10. For the girlfriend with a sweet tooth: Baked By Melissa cupcakes

Best gifts for girlfriend: Baked By Melissa cupcakes

For the girlfriend who considers candy a food group, satisfy her craving for all things sweet with these mini cupcakes from Baked By Melissa, which come in a number of fun flavors like tie-dye, s'mores, and even peanut butter and jelly. We loved them, and if your girlfriend can't live without chocolate, she'll love them too.

Get cupcakes from Baked By Melissa starting at $32

11. For the girlfriend who can't live without coffee: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for girlfriends: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Starbucks is basically her second home and her blood is more coffee than water. A.k.a she's addicted to her daily cup of joe, which means she'll love this cold brew coffee maker. We chose it as the best cold brew machine of the year because not only was it the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $20.20

12. For the girlfriend who listens to music 24/7: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for girlfriends: Apple AirPods Pro

Wired headphones are so 2020. Instead, get your music-obsessed girlfriend a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, which our experts ranked as the top wireless earbuds for iPhones. They feature both active noise cancelation and a nifty transparency mode and come with quick-charging features when she needs to run out the door. They've also compatible with Siri so she can easily ask her voice assistant to switch up her music, read her texts and check her notifications—all hands-free.

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $197

13. For the girlfriend who wants some extra layers: Free People Tunic

Best gifts for girlfriend: Free People

Layers are crucial during the colder months, and this extremely cozy layering shirt from Free People is just what she needs. It's in 15 different colors and Free People shoppers loved this shirt for its undone look and soft material. If you prefer a more tailored fit though, consider sizing down.

Get the We The Free Be Free Tunic for $38

14. For the one who loves to cook: The Always Pan

Best gifts for girlfriends: Always Pan

If your girlfriend loves spending time in the kitchen, she needs this powerhouse piece of cookware in her kitchen. The Always Pan by Our Place is not only stunningly gorgeous, but it can replace a number of dishes she already has in her home, including a frying pan, cast iron skillet and even steamer.

Get the Always Pan for $145

15. For the girlfriend who writes everything down: Feminist Agenda Notebook

Best gifts for girlfriends: Minted notebook

Between making to-do lists and trying to keep track of her busy schedule, your girlfriend is always writing things down. Upgrade her boring notebook (or her Notes app) with this colorful notebook that has “Feminist Agenda” printed on its cover. The notebook can also be personalized with your recipient’s name, and for an added fee, you can have it made as an address book, monthly planner, or weekly planner!

Get the Feminist Agenda Notebook from Minted for $18

16. For the girlfriend who likes to treat herself: Parachute Bathrobe

Best gifts for girlfriends: Parachute Bathrobe

Your girlfriend works hard, so she definitely deserves a little R&R every now and again. While you could give her a spa gift card (another good idea!), if you want to give her a gift she can use over and over again, consider this ridiculously comfortable robe. Made out of 100 percent Turkish cotton, reviewers claim it's roomy and plush and that it feels like being wrapped up in a fluffy cloud.

Get the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute for $99

17. For the girlfriend who could use a little help: Amazon Echo Show 5

Best gifts for girlfriends: Echo Show 5.

Hey Alexa, what's the best gift to give a girlfriend this year? Ah yes, an Amazon Echo of course. The Echo Show 5 provides a compact design with a sleek screen. It's basically a smaller, more affordable version of the full Show and the next level up from the Dot. The small screen makes it easy to see timers, get news updates, and make video calls.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 from Amazon for $79.99

18. For the girlfriend who likes to sleep in: Slip Silk Pillowcase

Best gifts for girlfriends: Slip silk pillowcase

If it's good enough for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, the Slip silk pillowcase is good enough for your girlfriend. Silk pillowcases like this one are popular right now because they're very luxurious and will prevent damage to your girlfriend's hair while she sleeps. The Slip pillowcase in particular is very trendy, with hundreds of rave reviews at Nordstrom.

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase from Nordstrom from $89

19. For the girlfriend who loves to rage: JBL Flip 5

Best gifts for girlfriends: JBL Flip 5

Whether she's having a solo dance party in the living room or hitting the pool with her friends, she'll love to carry our favorite portable speaker, the JBL Flip 5. We loved its waterproof build, excellent 12-hour battery life and superior room-filling audio. There's even a massive range of colors available so you can pick one that suits her style.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker from Amazon for $129.95

20. For the girlfriend who wants to learn something new: Masterclass

Best gifts for girlfriends: Masterclass

Whether she wants to learn cooking skills from Gordon Ramsay or photography from Annie Leibowitz, she can do it all with a subscription to MasterClass. Our editor-in-chief tried it out for himself to see if it was worth the money. His verdict? Yes—he found the classes to be very inspiring and informative and likes that you can take them at your own pace.

Get an All-Access Pass from Masterclass for $15/month

21. For the girlfriend who loves to travel: Away Luggage

Best gifts for girlfriends:: Away Luggage

Whenever your girlfriend isn't heading off on some amazing trip, she's busy planning her next one. She has a serious case of wanderlust—and so she needs luggage that will fit her jet-setting lifestyle. Like the Away suitcase that has been blowing up on social media. We tried it and found that it's as fashionable as it is functional and that it holds up surprisingly well during travel.

Get the Bigger Carry On from Away for $245

22. For the girlfriend who's always taking pictures: Instax Mini

Best gifts for girlfriends 2021: Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic

Whether it's the 12,394th selfie of the two of you or yet another photo of her pup, your girlfriend probably loves snapping pictures. An instant camera like this Instax is a fun alternative to her smartphone camera. Our favorite is the Mini 90 because it has the most features of all the Instax cameras (from a super-fast shutter speed to a macro mode for capturing close-ups) and includes a rechargeable battery.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic from Amazon from $121.50

23. For the girlfriend who lives in athleisure: Cariuma sneakers

Best gifts for girlfriends: Cariuma sneakers

What do you get a girl whose uniform is basically leggings, a pullover, and sneakers? The answer: better shoes. These casual low-top sneakers from Cariuma are perfect for everyday use, and your girlfriend will be ecstatic when you get her a pair. The company claims to be carbon-neutral and this particular product is said to be constructed entirely out of self-regenerating bamboo and recycled plastics. We especially loved how comfortable they were, our tester went so far as to call them the "most comfortable shoes" she's ever ordered.

Get the Cariuma Ibi Sneaker from Cariuma for $98

24. For the girlfriend who never misses a yoga class: Athleta Leggings

Best gift for girlfriends: Athleta leggings

For squat-proof leggings, she's going to want a pair from Athleta. We put the Elation 7/8 Tights to the test and loved their high quality, comfort and compression. Our tester found that the leggings didn't budge throughout her entire workout session, especially praising the pair's waistband.

Get the Elation 7/8 Tight from Athleta for $89

25. For the girlfriend who loves getting flowers: Bouqs

Best gifts for girlfriends: Bouqs

Nothing will brighten your girlfriend's day (or week) quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, which you can order from a flower delivery service like Bouqs. Not only are there plenty of gorgeous blooms to choose from (including wildflowers, roses and lilies), but you can even gift her a monthly subscription for a gift that truly keeps on giving.

Get a subscription from Bouqs starting at $36/month

26. For the girlfriend who loves to shop: FabFitFun

Best gifts for girlfriends: FabFitFun

What do you get the girlfriend who loves getting new things? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream, and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Get a subscription to FabFitFun for $49.99/month

27. For the girlfriend who likes stylish footwear: Nisolo Chelsea Boots

Best gifts for girlfriends: Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot

Nothing's chicer than a trendy pair of durable and supportive black boots to elevate your girlfriend's wardrobe during colder seasons. We loved these boots because they were comfortable to wear all day long (even with the three-inch block heel) and looked stylish with everything. Even if she thinks she has too many shoes, these are worth the investment and she'll love that you picked them out for her.

Get the Nisolo Heeled Chelsea Boot Black from Nisolo for $230

28. For the organized girlfriend: Stoney Clover Lane Travel Bag

Best gifts for girlfriends: Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover Lane is the Instagram-famous brand that's best known for its colorful, embellished bags. While they aren't cheap, thousands of women say they're well worth the splurge. Not only are the bags gorgeous, but your girlfriend will love having a place to stash all of her makeup or other assorted doo-dads.

Get the Stoney Clover Lane Pouch from Bloomingdales for $167

29. For the girlfriend who needs a massage: Theragun

Best gifts for girlfriends: Theragun

If she's always asking you to massage her sore muscles get her the very trendy Theragun, which is backed by thousands of happy shoppers. One of our staff members put the handheld massager to the test and liked that it was powerful (perfect for kneading out knots) and could get to even the hardest-to-reach spots.

Get the Theragun Elite from Theragun for $399

30. For the girlfriend you want to impress: Kendra Scott Earrings

Best gifts for girlfriends: Kendra Scott Earrings

When it comes to gifts for your girlfriend, you can't go wrong with jewelry. And more specifically, you can't go wrong with Kendra Scott jewelry. Women love the popular brand because their pieces are timeless, stylish and of high quality. These earrings in particular are praised for being lightweight with just the right amount of bling without looking gaudy

Get the Elle Filigree Drop Earrings from Kendra Scott for $55

31. For the girlfriend who's always on the go: Fossil Backpack

Best gifts for girlfriends: Fossil Backpack

Wallet, sunglasses, pens, makeup, phone charger, gum, dry shampoo—your girlfriend carries her entire life with her since she's always racing from the office to the gym to happy hour to everywhere else. That's why she'll love a convertible tote backpack. According to reviews, this leather Fossil one is spacious enough to hold all of her things and comfortable to carry around all day.

Get the Fossil Camilla Convertible Backpack from Amazon from $170

32. For the girlfriend who wants to rose all day: Corkcicle Wine Tumbler

Best gifts for girlfriends: Corkcicle

Wine glasses are great. Wine glasses you can take on the go are even better—especially for your wine-loving girlfriend. These stylish ones from beloved water bottle brand Corkcicle are highly rated for being durable (they're made of thick stainless steel) and for keeping drinks—like her favorite chilled rosé—cold for hours. Bonus: It's heat-resistant, too, so she can also use it as a coffee cup in the mornings.

Get the Corkcicle Stemless Insulated Wine Glass from Amazon from $29.95

33. For the girlfriend who throws the best dinner parties: Cheese board

Best gifts for girlfriends: Cheese boards

Your girlfriend might as well be a professional party planner—she knows how to arrange a flawless cheese plate, how to keep guests entertained, and how to make the perfect martini. Fuel her entertaining addiction with this stunning serving board. Hand-crafted and even more beautiful in person (according to the reviews), she'll be dying to break it out for her next party.

Get the Composite Agate Cheese Board from Anthropologie for $78

34. For the girlfriend who's also a plant parent: The Sill

Best gifts for girlfriends: The Sill

If your girlfriend has a green thumb (or wants to get started gardening), this is the gift for them. While you could give her a single pot, a subscription to The Sill will help her enjoy her greenery year-round. One of our editors tried the popular plant delivery service and says not only did her plant of choice arrive in great condition, but it's still happily thriving.

Get live plants from The Sill starting at $14

35. For the girlfriend who's a hopeless romantic: Custom star map

Best gifts for girlfriends: Star map

She makes you celebrate every important moment: the anniversary of your first date, the anniversary of when you became official, the anniversary of when you first said "I love you." Basically, she's a romantic. And nothing is more romantic than a personalized star map—choose an important date, like the night they met, and order a map of the night sky at that exact moment. Aww.

Get the EtchCraft Star Map from Etsy for $44.95

36. For the fashionable girlfriend: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Best gifts for girlfriends: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

The Spanx faux leather leggings sold out online in 72 hours for good reason—these leggings are the ultimate in comfort as well as tummy control. We give Spanx major kudos for the wide variety of sizing options as they run from XS to 3X and also come in short sizes for petite girls. They are versatile enough to be worn to the office with a conservative tunic or styled edgier for a night out, so your girlfriend will love wearing them no matter what the occasion.

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom for $98

37. For the sentimental girlfriend: Artifact Uprising Photo Book

Best gifts for girlfriends: Artifact Uprising Photo Album

Your girlfriend is a sucker for anything sentimental, so skip the gift cards and make a custom photo album instead. At Artifact Uprising, you can choose from a variety of beautiful styles from hand-stamped, embossed hardcover books to the signature layflat album. Reviewers love how thick and high-quality the printed pages are, how quick it is to upload your pictures (you can even do it directly from Instagram) and how the drag-and-drop layouts and designs make the whole process super simple.

Get the Layflat Photo Album from Artifact Uprising for $152

38. For the tech-obsessed girlfriend: Apple Smartwatch

Best gifts for girlfriend: Apple Watch Series 6

Every girl (and every person, really) could use a smartwatch—especially the Apple Watch. Not only will your girlfriend love how sleek and stylish it looks on her wrist but it also outperformed every other smartwatch we tested. Whether she wants to send texts, make a phone call, listen to music, or just check her Facebook notifications, it does it all.

Get the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) Smartwatch from Amazon from $338.78

39. For the girlfriend who walks everywhere: Hunter Rain Boots

Best gifts for girlfriends: Hunter Rain Boots

Hunter is like the holy grail of women's shoes—it's known for luxury, high-quality products. If your girlfriend is trekking around in beaten-up sneakers or cheap galoshes, upgrade her footwear with a pair of these 100 percent waterproof boots. One of our writers loves that her pair keeps her feet warm and dry and that the rubber is flexible and fast-drying.

Get the Hunter Original Waterproof Boot from Nordstrom for $160

40. For the girlfriend who's really into beauty: Makeup mirror

Best gifts for girlfriends: Makeup mirror

Trying to buy makeup for your girlfriend can be tricky (so many colors! so many brands!). Instead, get her the number one makeup mirror, which has a touch sensor that will let her control the lighting with a tap of her finger. It also expands into a tri-fold with 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification options so she can apply her makeup with ease.

Get the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Mirror from Amazon for $30.99

