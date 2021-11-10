20 great gifts your coworkers will actually appreciate

The best gift for coworkers 2021.

Though many offices are opening up throughout the country, some of us are still working from home, which means we may only interact with our coworkers via a screen on Zoom or chatting on Slack. This can make holiday gift shopping especially challenging. And how do you tastefully adhere to a price limit?

We're here to help. Whether you're shopping for your cubicle buddy, your boss, or the stranger you got for virtual Secret Santa, we've got great gift ideas across a range of prices to help you nail the exchange. Many of these products have been vigorously tested so you know you're buying something worth your money.

Do keep in mind though to get your orders in early. Many items are already selling out and to keep yourself from worrying about whether your gift will arrive in time, you'll want to get your holiday shopping done in advance this year.

Keep on reading for the 20 best gifts for coworkers this year.

1. For the one who doesn't drink coffee: Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

Best coworker gifts 2021: Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser

If your work bestie prefers steeping tea at home, treat them to the best tea infuser we've ever tested. That's right—this novelty-looking infuser actually works wonders. The Manatea's tiny fins hold the infuser in place while tea steeps, and its silicone body makes it easy to rinse and clean. Throw in our favorite electric kettle, the Hamilton Beach 1.7-liter electric kettle, for the total tea package.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser at Amazon for $9.90

2. For the one who needs coffee 24/7: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Best coworker gifts 2021: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

If your busy boss lets that one massive coffee they sip on all day become cold despite being home, there's a mug for them. With the stainless-steel Ember mug, they can keep that cup of coffee set to a specific temperature for hours, adjusting it via their phone as needed, and even receiving reminder notifications of its status within the app.

It's pricey, yes, but it actually works and comes in a range of stately colors. There's even a travel mug version for on-the-go sipping.

Get the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug at Amazon for $99.95

3. For the one who's always up for happy hour: Corkcicle Insulated Wine Tumbler

Best coworker gifts 2021: Corkcicle Insulated Wine Tumbler

If you've got a coworker who used to suggest drinks after work (when that was still a thing), introduce them to the Corkcicle, an insulated tumbler for wine, cocktails, beer, and more. Of course, they can also just use it for water, but what's the fun in that? This tumbler comes in a range of playful colors, and its spill-resistant lid and insulated body will keep cold drinks cold for hours.

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Wine Tumbler at Amazon for $27.95

4. For the one with a major sweet tooth: Cheryl's Happy Holidays Gift Tin

Best coworker gifts 2021: Cheryl's Fall Assorted Cookie Box

The issue with food gifts is that—more often than not—they taste like something you picked up from the grocery store. But after snacking on these cookies from Cheryl's, we found that they legitimately taste homemade. This fall tin, which features its famous buttercream frosted cookies, is the perfect way to deliver some well-deserved cheer this season without attempting to bake yourself.

Get the Fall Assorted Cookies Box at Cheryl's for $44.99

5. For the one with a green thumb: Philodendron Green Potted Plant

Best coworker gifts 2021: The Sill Plant

Plants are proven to increase happiness and productivity around a workspace, so why not brighten your coworker's day with something green? We love this simple, easy-to-care-for philodendron from The Sill, an online plant retailer that we tested and loved. You can have it delivered in a stylish pot right to their home or office, depending on where they're working these days.

Get the Philodendron Green Potted Plant at The Sill for $38

6. For the one who wants to save the turtles: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Best coworker gifts 2021: Hummingbird Glass Straws

Straw bans and single-use plastics have been all over the news for the past few years, so we tested the best reusable straws to help you make the right, environmentally-conscious decision. Our favorite, the Hummingbird Glass Straw, is beautiful, durable, and easy-to-clean, making it the perfect gift for your work buddy who's ditching plastic.

Get Hummingbird Glass Straws, Set of 4 at Amazon for $19.99

7. For the fan of Agatha Christie and whodunnits: Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

Best coworker gifts 2021: Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

If you have a coworker who loves detective work, the macabre and maybe even true crime, this puzzle is sure to impress. First, read the story of a mysterious incident. Next, follow the story’s narrative to help solve the whodunnit by completing the jigsaw puzzle—without the help of any visual reference. There are two cases to solve: a murder at a clairvoyant convention and cracking the code to deceased Uncle Gregory McGough’s locked safe. Either way, it’s up to you to put on that Sherlock hat and solve the preliminary mystery at hand: which puzzle will your coworker like best?

Get Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle at Uncommon Goods for $19

8. For the one who's always anxious: Tealyra Matcha Startup Kit

Best coworker gifts 2021: Tealyra Matcha Set

Matcha tea has existed for centuries, and it's as popular as ever across Japan and the States. If your coworker loves the relaxation that comes from green tea and wants to graduate into more advanced tea-drinking methods, we recommend a matcha starter kit like this one from Tealyra. With a matcha whisk, bowl, strainer, and an introductory bag of matcha powder, this kit can teach them how to prepare matcha the traditional way or you can check out our guide on all things matcha.

Get the Tealyra Matcha Startup Kit at Amazon for $64.99

9. For the one who needs to bring work home: Evecase Diamond Foam Neoprene Sleeve

Best coworker gifts 2021: Evecase Diamond Foam Neoprene Sleeve

While working from home we still need to protect our laptops from kids who get a little too touchy in their parent's home office or any accidental bumps. With our best affordable laptop sleeve, your coworker can protect it when it's not in use. In addition to its stylish design, it has a decent amount of padding to protect it. Since you haven't been in the office in a while, it's a good way to say you miss seeing them IRL, too.

Get the Evecase Diamond Foam Neoprene Sleeve at Amazon for $14.99

10. For the one with who loves hot coffee: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Best coworker gifts 2021: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

When we were testing travel mugs, our tester accidentally left a Zojirushi full of hot coffee in the car overnight and it was still piping hot the next day. So it's ready for those who like nursing one cup of coffee throughout the day in their home office or want a midday pick-me-up during their afternoon walk. Plus, its sleek design fits into any cupholder, messenger bag, or backpack with ease.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug at Amazon for $23.99

11. For the one who goes through a lot of tissues: mDesign slim wastebasket

Best coworker gifts 2021: mDesign Slim Rectangular Wastebasket

There's always a sneezing, sniffling person in the office who can't go through a box of tissues fast enough—I've been that person! Get them a sweet and stylish trash bin that will fit right alongside their desk at home. This bin comes in over 20 colors and is also great for anyone who is constantly scrapping paper, opening envelopes, or lusting after cute design-y items online all day. Plus, they can bring it into the office for a more in-reach trash big whenever it does reopen again.

Get the mDesign Slim Rectangular Wastebasket at Amazon for $9.88

12. For the one who is way too into candles: Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle

Best coworker gifts 2021: Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle

Diptyque candles are the standard-bearer of fancy candles for a reason: They're French, they're elegant, and they smell absolutely amazing. If your colleague or manager is a little bit posh and into smelling great, you can never go wrong with gifting them one of Diptyque's signature scented candles.

This time of year, we particularly love their Feu de Bois scent, which means wood fire. It smells warm and inviting like a crackling fire, it's totally gender-neutral, and the jar comes in a range of designs, from the classic glass with white logo to more seasonal green and black glass jars.

Get the Diptyque Feu de Bois Candle at Nordstrom for $38

13. For the one who used to be a barista: Krups Fast Touch Electric Coffee Grinder

Best coworker gifts 2021: Krups Fast Touch Electric Coffee Grinder

While we prefer burr grinders to blade grinders when it comes to making the best cup of coffee possible, blade grinders are smaller, more affordable, and ideal for use at-home. So if you have a coffee snob coworker who only uses fresh grounds, they would surely appreciate having our best blade grinder from Krups on hand. They can store easily store it in their tiny kitchen cabinet and bring it to the office later in life for some fresh grinds at work.

Get the Krups Fast Touch Electric Coffee Grinder at Sur La Table for $19.95

14. For the one with perfect makeup: Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Best coworker gifts 2021: Mario Badescu Facial Spray

With over 6,400 5-star reviews on Ulta, the classic Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray is one of the most popular beauty products ever—and it's only $7. Whether your coworker is known for their gorgeous makeup looks or tends to complain of dry skin and dullness, a bottle of this spray will certainly brighten their day and keep them looking fresh. You can also grab the lavender and green tea sprays for the complete package.

Get Mario Badescu Facial Spray at Ulta for $7

15. For the one who always gets caught in the rain: Davek Solo Umbrella

Best coworker gifts 2021: Davek Solo Umbrella

Of all our personal items, umbrellas absolutely win the award for "most likely to break or be lost within weeks of purchase." So why gift your chronically caught-in-the rain boss an umbrella? Because this one is unlike any other umbrella on the market. Beloved by Reviewed's Editor-in-Chief, the Davek Solo umbrella is incredibly well-designed, durable, and comes with a lifetime warranty on all parts, which is why it's also the best umbrella we've ever tested. That means if your giftee manages to flip this thing inside out, a replacement is totally free.

Get the Davek Solo Umbrella at Amazon for $115

16. For the one who invites you to lunch: Smoko Dumpling Light

Best coworker gifts 2021: Smoko Dumpling Light

Dumpling light. Dumpling. Light. Is there anything more we need to say? This adorable, glowing ambient light from Smoko looks just like a dumpling plucked from a steam basket. It's a great way to say thank you to the coworker who appreciates a good dose of cute in their daily life. Reviewers love it, and we do, too.

Get the Smoko Dumpling Light at Urban Outfitters for $22

17. For the one who remembers to pack lunch: Monbento Original Bento Box

Best coworker gifts 2021: Monbento Original Bento Box

While we've dubbed the Coleman 9-Can Soft Cooler our favorite lunch cooler in testing for its utility, we can't help but swoon over the adorable Monbento bento box for meal prepping throughout the week. For your coworker who still likes to pack their lunch the night before despite working from home, this is the perfect gift. We love the Monbento for its ability to keep foods separate (even hot and cold foods!) and pack up neatly at the end of the meal.

Get the Monbento Original Bento Box at Amazon for $44.90

18. For the one complaining about dry skin: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best coworker gifts 2021: Airomé Serenity oil diffuser

You can't suddenly humidify your home office space, but you can help save your coworker from the plight of dry skin with our favorite diffuser from Airomé. A steal at less than $30, this diffuser passed our testing with flying colors. In addition to diffusing moisture and calming essential oil mists into the air, it's available in several color options, so you can find one that matches your coworker's style.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser at Amazon starting at $14.99

19. For the one with too much stuff to carry: Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag

Best coworker gifts 2021: Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag

I don't go anywhere without one of these reusable shopping bags from Baggu stuffed into my purse. Why? They're lightweight, beautifully designed, and sturdy enough to carry any random things I remember I need when out and about. Pick a design to suit your coworker who never has a free hand—they'll appreciate the help.

Get the Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag at Amazon for $12

20. For the one who's always cold: DII Rustic Farmhouse Cotton Chevron Blanket Throw

Best coworker gifts 2021: Chevron Throw Blanket

Everyone who works in an office (or from home, for that matter) should have a throw blanket or massive scarf on hand in case the heat breaks or it's just freezing in the winter. This oversized chevron throw is gender-neutral, lightweight, and just cozy enough to keep your most temperature-sensitive coworker warm throughout the day. Plus, they won't be embarrassed to bring it into the office when it does reopen.

Get the DII Farmhouse Cotton Chevron Blanket Throw at Amazon for $16.27

