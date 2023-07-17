In this article, we will look at 20 high-paying dream jobs you didn’t know existed. We will also explore a trend in GenXers’ pursuit of dream jobs and some companies where you can fulfill your dreams. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to 5 High-Paying Dream Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed. Embarking on a career that feels like a dream is a pursuit many of us long for. These extraordinary opportunities align with our deepest passions and aspirations, where work becomes a source of inspiration and fulfillment. Dream jobs empower us to unlock our true potential, live our passions, and create a meaningful impact in the world.

Gen Xers Are Changing Paths to Pursue Dreams

During the past several years, there has been a noticeable trend of workers, particularly Gen Xers, changing careers and pursuing their dream jobs. This phenomenon, often referred to as the "Great Reshuffle" or "Great Resignation," has been driven by various factors like mid-life evaluation or the impact of the pandemic.

Many individuals in their 40s and 50s, after reaching a pivotal point in their lives, start to re-evaluate their career choices and seek greater fulfillment. Research indicates that people in this age group often experience dissatisfaction and distress, leading them to make drastic changes to improve their lives. The pandemic has further prompted Gen Xers to re-evaluate their careers.

While changing careers later in life may seem risky, research suggests that those who pursue their dreams experience less stress, increased emotional well-being, and a sense of personal renewal. Gen Xers, in particular, may be in a more advantageous position to take such risks due to factors like financial security given the rising property values and inherited pensions.

Dream Jobs Are Different for Everyone

According to a study by financial company Remitly, people's dream jobs vary based on their location, which reflects the inevitable influence of society and culture. For instance, in China, there is a curiosity about becoming dietitians as shown by Google Searches, which could be attributed to the societal beauty standards observed in China. In Lebanon, people searched for ways to become comedians which indicated their desire to follow in the footsteps of their idols. On the other hand, writing was found to be a popular dream job in India, South Africa, and New Zealand. Moreover, "how to be a pilot" was the most searched job globally between October 2021 and October 2022.

While external factors and societal influences play a role in shaping our perception of dream jobs, true happiness ultimately comes from finding work that brings personal fulfillment. Despite 65% job satisfaction in the US in 2023, only a small 20% are passionate about their work. This lack of passion has had a negative impact on mental health, with almost half of working Americans reporting that their jobs have adversely affected their well-being.

Hence, to address this issue, it is essential to strive for jobs that meet certain criteria. While no job is perfect, good jobs typically involve doing something one loves, providing a fair salary, offering freedom and flexibility, bringing excitement and challenges, and helping cultivate positive relationships within the team. For example, jobs like telemedicine physician didn’t exist 10 years ago but today, it is one of highly paid jobs in a remote setting with flexibility and positive growth projection simultaneously

Dream Companies to Fulfill Your Dreams

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is highly regarded as a dream company, with an impressive overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Glassdoor. Based on over 31,446 anonymous employee reviews, it is evident that employees have a positive outlook for the business and would recommend working at Cisco Systems to others.

At Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), employees' financial wellness is highly valued. With competitive compensation, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) recognizes and rewards innovation, collaboration, and achievement within its high-performance culture. Employees can participate in the employee stock purchase program, which allows them to invest in their financial future and the company's success by purchasing Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock at a discounted rate.

Tuition reimbursement is available to support continued education which covers tuition, lab fees, and books for accredited coursework. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) also offers annual bonuses based on individual performance, ensuring that employees are recognized and incentivized for their contributions.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is another dream company known for its exceptional hospitality, employee benefits, and global presence. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) provides benefits like the Go Hilton travel discount program which offers discounted rates at Hilton hotels worldwide, as well as the opportunity to make a difference through the Thrive Sabbatical & Thrive Reset Programs. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) also prioritizes the well-being of its team members through services like the Leadership Development programs, care support for every stage of life, and access to mental wellness resources.

Moreover, at American Express Co (NYSE:AXP), employees enjoy a range of exceptional benefits. The company prioritizes the well-being of its employees which becomes a catalyst for a healthy work environment and supports personal and professional growth. Employees have access to a comprehensive benefits package, that includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and disability coverage.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) also offers programs for holistic well-being, such as access to on-site wellness centers and virtual doctors. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) values diversity, equity, and inclusion, which makes all employees experience a supportive environment where all colleagues feel seen, heard, and supported. This makes it one of the biggest dream companies people are willing to work for.

20 High-Paying Dream Jobs You Didn't Know Existed

Methodology

We conducted extensive research on the internet to compile a list of the high-paying dream jobs you didn’t know existed, we looked up the most unusual jobs that may seem too good to be true based on popular interests. Our sources included platforms like Reddit and Indeed.com. To rank these jobs, we considered average salaries reported on Indeed.com, Salary.com, or Glassdoor.com. The following list is presented in ascending order.

Here's the list of high-paying dream jobs you didn't know existed:

20. Personal Shopper

Average Salary per Year: $45,676

Personal shoppers have the dream job of curating the perfect shopping experience for clients as they their fashion expertise and savvy shopping skills to deliver personalized recommendations and save valuable time for people with highly busy schedules. Given that different clients have different needs, it is one of the jobs with a lot of variety.

19. Stand-In

Average Salary per Year: $47,171

Stand-ins are individuals who take the place of actors during rehearsals and setting up shots in film and television productions. They ensure proper lighting and camera positioning.

18. Master Marijuana Extractor

Average Salary per Year: $49,202

Being a master marijuana extractor can be considered a dream job for some passionate and active individuals as it allows them to work in a rapidly growing and evolving industry that has seen significant legalization and acceptance in recent years.

As a master extractor, one gets the opportunity to work with cannabis plants and extract valuable compounds, such as cannabinoids and terpenes, which have various medicinal and recreational applications. This role combines scientific knowledge, creativity, and craftsmanship to produce high-quality cannabis concentrates and extracts.

17. Sommelier

Average Salary per Year: $53,760

A sommelier is a dream job for wine enthusiasts, as it involves expertly curating and recommending wines. These professionals also provide exceptional service and share knowledge to enhance the dining experience of patrons. It is also one of the coolest jobs you have never heard of.

16. Online Dating Ghost Writer

Average Salary per Year: $54,205

Online dating ghostwriters craft engaging and compelling profiles, messages, and conversations on behalf of clients. It is a creative job that you didn’t know paid well. However, it does require great storytelling skills, an understanding of human psychology, and the ability to capture personalities authentically in writing.

15. Golf Ball Picker

Average Salary per Year: $55,096

The job of a golf ball picker can be considered relatively easy yet unique as it primarily involves driving a specially designed vehicle to collect golf balls, which requires basic driving skills and the ability to operate ball-collecting equipment efficiently.

14. Food Technologist

Average Salary per Year: $55,596

A food technologist conducts research and development to create and improve food products, ensures quality and safety standards are met, conducts product testing and analysis, and collaborates with various teams to innovate and optimize food production processes.

13. Flavorist

Average Salary per Year: $60,640

Being a flavorist is a dream job for those passionate about sensory experiences and the art of taste. It involves creating unique and delightful flavors for food, beverages, and other consumer products, combining science, creativity, and a deep understanding of flavor profiles to craft memorable sensory experiences.

12. Color Expert

Average Salary per Year: $61,554

A color expert, also known as a color consultant or color specialist, is responsible for providing professional guidance and expertise in the field of color theory and design. They work with clients from various industries to help them make informed decisions about color selection, combination, and application in their projects. While not as widely known as other professions, color experts play a crucial role in creating visually engaging and meaningful experiences in design, branding, marketing, and various creative fields, making it one of the high-paying dream jobs that pay well for people with love for color and design.

11. Professional Snuggler

Average Salary per Year: $64,000

Being a professional snuggler involves providing platonic physical comfort and affection to clients through cuddling sessions. It can be ideal for people who value human connection, empathy, and the power of touch to promote emotional well-being and relaxation.

10. Netflix Tagger

Average Salary per Year: (Estimated) $65,000

A Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NTLX) tagger is responsible for watching and categorizing movies and TV shows based on specific tags or metadata. They analyze and assign relevant keywords, genres, themes, and other descriptors to content to enhance the streaming platform's recommendation system.

9. Ice Cream Taster

Average Salary per Year: $68,970

Being an ice cream taster is a dream job that involves sampling and evaluating various ice cream flavors, textures, and quality. With the joy and excitement of exploring the delicious frozen treats, you can create so many different flavors, making it one of the most creative jobs in the world.

8. Food Stylist

Average Salary per Year: $72,421

Food Styling involves preparing and arranging food in a visually appealing way for photography, film, or other media. Food stylists have the creative ability to make food look enticing and mouthwatering, and thus, they create captivating images that engage audiences. It is one of the high-paying dream jobs you didn’t know existed.

7. Body Part Model

Average Salary per Year: $75,000

Being a body part model is a unique and sought-after job that includes you showcasing your specific body parts, such as hands, feet, or legs, for advertisements, product campaigns, or other artistic projects.

6. Crossword Puzzle Maker

Average Salary per Year: $75,704

A crossword puzzle maker creates mentally stimulating and mind-sharpening puzzles that challenge and entertain. They carefully select words, construct grids, and provide clues to create a clear and engaging puzzle-solving experience. For people with exceptional cognitive skills and vocabulary, this would be a perfect dream job.

