20 High Quality Hand Creams for Dry, Cracked Skin

Hand creams are vital skincare treatments that moisturize, hydrate, and nurture the delicate skin on our hands. The latter provide relief from dryness, cracking, and roughness with their rich and emollient compositions, leaving hands feeling smooth, soft, and renewed. From calming plant extracts to intense moisturizers, there's a hand cream for all your requirements and choices.

Global Hand Cream Industry:

The global hand cream market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% between 2024 and 2031, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The main drivers of this increase are the growing popularity of skin care regimens and product innovation, such as the continuous development of hand cream products.

The thorough analysis shows that increasing expenditures on premium skincare products and an upsurge in working women are driving the hand cream industry. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers of the significance of moisturizing hands after washing is a major driver of market demand.

Healthcare practitioners are increasingly recommending hand creams to relieve skin dryness and irritation caused by frequent hand washing and sanitization. This is contributing to a notable upsurge in the usage of hand creams enhanced with therapeutic ingredients such as aloe vera, which provide intense moisture and have energizing fragrances of natural essentials.

The aforementioned research highlights the shift towards natural and herbal compositions as one of the major trends anticipated to boost hand cream sales. These ingredients satisfy consumer demands for organic and sustainable products.

One of the most lucrative hand cream markets has been reported to be in North America, with the US leading the way. This region's economy is expanding, owing to a large working population and a preference for high-end skincare. The COVID-19 epidemic has brought attention to the significance of hand hygiene, leading to a spike in market expansion.

In Europe, hand cream has become an integral part of the daily care regimen. The European market shows consistent demand, with an emphasis on products that give deep hydration and skin protection, which is similar to the global trend towards higher awareness of health and hygiene.

The Hand Cream Market's Recent Developments:

Due to the existence of both domestic and international businesses, the hand cream market is quite competitive. The leading companies are implementing several expansion tactics, including joint ventures, product launches, and acquisitions, all of which are assisting in the expansion of the worldwide hand cream market.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is a consumer products manufacturing business based in the United States that specializes in the production and distribution of personal care products. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) had an astonishing annual revenue of $2.25 billion in 2023.

In November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) acquired Billy, Inc for $3100 million. Through this acquisition, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) expands the technological strengths of its company that focus on the needs of customers in the U.S.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) maintains and grows its market share in the women's mid-level shaving market by offering a broader selection of products, including body lotions, lip balms, dry shampoos, razors, shaving creams, and makeup wipes.

Additionally, this acquisition makes Billy more capable of utilizing the retail distribution network and marketing platforms to seize large growth prospects. Billy Inc. is a consumer brand corporation based in the US that leads the market for body products and supplies.

In June 2019, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) , a global consumer goods company, acquired Tatcha LLC for approximately $500 million. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) considered this acquisition a step toward diversifying its product line into the high-end skincare sector.

Tatcha is a luxury skincare company that is well-known for its Japanese-inspired beauty products. Tatcha is in line with Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) 's dedication to environmentally friendly practices and creativity in the beauty and personal care sectors, with its focus on natural ingredients and traditional Japanese beauty rituals.

Through this acquisition, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was able to bolster its position in the international beauty market and benefit from the rising demand for high-end skincare products. In 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) had a staggering annual revenue of $59.60 billion.

With that said, here are the 20 High Quality Hand Creams for Dry, Cracked Skin.

20 High Quality Hand Creams for Dry, Cracked Skin

Methodology:

To pick out the 20 High Quality Hand Creams for Dry, Cracked Skin, we have used a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources to determine the premium hand cream products. To give you the finest result possible, we picked brands that appeared multiple times on Allure, Byrdie, and Reddit, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. In tie-breaker situations, we consulted independent beauty blogs and product reviews and then curated the products for our list.

20. Dove DermaSeries replenishing hand cream

Insider Monkey Points: 2

Dermatologists have clinically evaluated Dove DermaSeries replenishing hand cream, which uses PPAR technology to moisturize extremely dry hands. This innovative composition is non-sticky, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free for continuous, weightless moisturization all day. This hand cream is a tender touch for dissatisfied hands. It is one of the best hand creams for dry, cracked hands.

19. Grown Alchemist Hand Cream - Vanilla and Orange Peel

Insider Monkey Points: 2

Grown Alchemist Hand Cream - Vanilla and Orange Peel is a botanical oil combination that provides exceptional, deeply penetrating hydration, making hands soft and supple. This results in an incredibly moisturizing hand lotion that is lightweight and non-greasy. This best-selling hand cream blends vitamin E, wheat germ oil, sea buckthorn, rosehip, and exquisite rose petal oil.

18. Chanel La Crème Main

Insider Monkey Points: 2

LA CREME MAIN is one of the most luxurious hand creams for dry skin. This is a hand and nail care product that moisturizes, smooths, and illuminates the skin. After application, the skin immediately absorbs its irresistible and melt-away texture. Hands enjoy optimal nourishment, continuous moisture, and a mild scent with this hand cream.

17. The Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

Insider Monkey Points: 2

The Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm is a botanically rich hydration balm with notes of warm citrus, lavender, cedarwood, and rosemary that creates a fresh, energizing fragrance. This balm restores moisture and preserves the natural balance of the skin, making it ideal for hands that have worn and aged skin.

16. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Touch Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 2

The hands become silky and supple after using this rapidly absorbing, mildly perfumed hand cream with a powdered finish. Packed with Brazil Nut, Cupuacu Butter, Coconut Oil, and Acai Oil, SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Touch Hand Cream also aids in strengthening and conditioning cuticles.

15. Nécessaire The Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 3

Nécessaire The Hand Cream functions as a skin barrier treatment. For hands that appear younger, five ceramides, five peptides, niacinamide, and marula butter/oil help restore volume loss, cure dryness, and repair brittle cuticles. Moreover, this hand cream is fast-absorbing.

14. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 3

To immediately restore your hands to their best state, O'Keeffe's Working Hands not only prevents moisture loss but also draws moisture into the skin. For long-term relief, the protective barrier keeps the hydration within. Use O'Keeffe's Working Hands as needed throughout the day for the best outcomes. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best hand creams for working hands.

13. Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 3

One application of Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream is all it takes to shield, soften, and soothe dry hands throughout the entire day. This nourishing hand cream, which combines macadamia nut oil and vitamin care, helps heal dry hands and fortifies the skin's protective layer, resulting in noticeably softer and more silky skin.

12. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mains Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 4

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mains Hand Cream, with its nourishment, offers relief to even the most damaged skin. With a 30% glycerine content, the groundbreaking formula provides long-lasting relief for cracked skin. Cicaplast Mains Hand Cream is among the best hand creams for wrinkles and dryness. Shea butter, which is well-known for its moisturizing qualities, and niacinamide, a calming form of vitamin B3, are both included in this cream. The National Eczema Association endorses this hand cream and claims it's safe for those with eczema.

11. Avene Cicalfate Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 4

The restorative Avene Cicalfate Hand Cream is best to treat extremely dehydrated and cracked hands. This thick, reparative lotion absorbs quickly and leaves a non-greasy finish. It is made to reduce the possibility of allergic reactions on the skin. This hand cream lasts through five hand washes. The main components of this hand cream are a Copper-Zinc Sulfate Complex that supports a healthy skin environment for maximum recovery, Avene Thermal Spring Water, which calms and soothes the skin, and sucralfate, which restores and protects injured skin.

10. Curel Extreme Dry Hand Relief

Insider Monkey Points: 5

Curel Extreme Dry Hand Relief is a long-lasting hand lotion that efficiently relieves and nourishes dry hands. This hand lotion, which is made with five different occlusive substances and positively charged cationic technology, seals in moisture to fight the drying effects of winter weather and regular hand washing. It is fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and appropriate for individuals with dry and cracked skin. It is one of the top hand creams.

9. Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 6

One of the best creams for dry, rough skin is Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream. Packed with extracts of pansy, chamomile, and calendula to assist in calming and hydrating your skin and sealing in hydration for a healthy-looking glow, this award-winning, best-selling product has been around since 1926.

8. Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Insider Monkey Points: 6

Dry hands can be treated with Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, an effective hydrating hand salve. This rich, thick cream provides dry, active hands with all-day maintenance. This hand salve for dry skin is formulated with avocado oil, sesame seed oil, and shea butter, leaving hands feeling nourished, soft, and well-cared for.

7. Burt's Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 7

Organic ingredients are used in the creation of Burt's Bees Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, which keeps your hands feeling soft and velvety. This cream contains moisturizing shea butter, as well as fast-absorbing, hydrating cocoa butter and sesame oil. To revive and nourish your skin, this cream has been infused with a mixture of the best botanicals and vitamin E.

6. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Hand Cream

Insider Monkey Points: 7

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream moisturizes your hands for 24 hours and protects them from skin dryness, even after hand washing. Hence, this hand cream is good for extremely dry rough hands. To keep the skin hydrated, a formula enriched with nourishing oats strengthens the skin's natural protective layer.

