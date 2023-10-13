In this article, we will look at the 20 highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree. We have discussed the key players of the healthcare industry in detail, along with some recent developments in healthcare. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Healthcare Jobs Without a Degree.

While it's possible to have a six-figure medical job with little schooling, it's important to note that years of experience and skill development are typically the major building blocks for such high salaries. The best medical jobs with an associate degree are that of respiratory and radiation therapists. Some examples of medical jobs with six-figure salary without a degree are radiation therapists, dental hygienists, and ultrasound technologists. On the other hand, the quickest medical careers can be phlebotomy and physical therapy, as they generally have shorter educational routes. Before diving into the list of more such jobs, we shall explore the healthcare services market to better understand the industry.

The global Healthcare Services market was valued at $10.30 trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach $21.06 trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.27% between 2023 and 2030. This expansion is driven by an aging global population, economic growth, and increasingly advanced technological developments in healthcare. Moreover, the pandemic-induced pause in non-emergency medical services during the COVID-19 outbreak temporarily slowed the market's progression, but its resilience is evident as it swiftly adapts to evolving challenges.

As we observe how AI and automation are revolutionizing most industries, the latest trend in healthcare also revolves around the continued integration of AI. With the growing availability of data and the increasing adoption of digital solutions, the global AI in healthcare market was valued at $137 billion and is expected to reach nearly $181.2 billion by 2030. We know that AI-driven technologies hold immense potential to benefit a number of stakeholders in healthcare as they not only improve operational efficiency and streamline research efforts but also transform disease identification and, thus, contribute to facilitating informed clinical decisions. In 2023, we can anticipate a huge increase in the application of AI in areas such as testing, drug development, and the development of tools for personalized patient care.

Story continues

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stands at the forefront of this AI integration in healthcare, as they recently made a huge investment of over $3 billion in AI. They have harnessed AI, machine learning, data analytics, and natural language processing (NLP) to automate critical processes like prescription intake and administration. This has improved efficiency and accelerated patient services while eliminating manual steps. Furthermore, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) utilizes AI to offer personalized healthcare experiences and achieve unprecedentedly impressive results with its Transform Diabetes Care program, where advanced data analytics helped 50% of members with uncontrolled diabetes achieve controlled status.

What sets CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) apart is its forward-looking vision, as indicated by its exploration of the metaverse in the healthcare domain. The company's interest in virtual goods, NFTs, and digital collectibles suggests a potential for creating a healthcare metaverse that could democratize patient care through immersive digital experiences. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s proactive adoption of AI can open a world of digitally-enabled healthcare experiences that align with evolving consumer preferences in the digital age. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) also hires for many healthcare jobs without a degree like for example, they are currently hiring for a pharmacy technician.

On the financial end, in the second quarter of 2023, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) reported total revenues of $88.9 billion, with a 10.3% increase compared to the previous year. However, the company's operating income declined from $4.67 billion in 2022 to $3.23 billion in 2023 which equals a decrease of $1.43 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a decline, dropping from $2.29 in 2022 to $1.48 in 2023, representing a decrease of $0.81 per share.

On the other hand, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), a major player in the healthcare industry, has made huge investments and operational improvements for the sector. In Q1 2023, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) committed to spending an $4.6 billion on land for new hospital development to expand outpatient networks, and address the capacity constraints. They currently operate 182 hospitals across 20 states and the UK, along with approximately 2,500 outpatient facilities.

These investments have enabled HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to achieve their mission of meeting the rising demand for healthcare services. In the first quarter, they reported a 4.4% year-over-year growth in admissions, with inpatient surgeries increasing by 3.6%. Their efficiency improvements have resulted in a 21% reduction in contract labor costs compared to the previous year. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s adaptability is evident as they've shifted towards more outpatient surgeries, with around 80% performed in that setting.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) also owns some of the best for-profit hospitals in the US.

20 Highest Paying Healthcare Jobs Without a Degree

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Methodology

After conducting thorough internet research, we identified 40 high-paying healthcare jobs requiring a maximum educational level of a high school diploma or an associate degree, without the need for formal education or prior experience to work in the sector. Subsequently, we narrowed this list to the 23 highest-paying jobs healthcare jobs without a degree. To establish their ranking, we acquired the average salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Note: With degree, we're implying only bachelor's degree and higher.

Here is a list of the highest-paying jobs healthcare jobs without a degree

20. Psychiatric Technician

Average Salary: $40,760

Psychiatric Technicians provide basic care and support to individuals with mental health conditions. They assist with daily activities and administer medications while reporting observations to healthcare professionals. It is one of the highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

19. Dental Assistant

Average Salary: $44,710

Dental assistants are important in dental settings as they support dentists in delivering efficient and safe oral healthcare. They prepare patients, sterilize instruments, assist during procedures, take X-rays, and educate patients on oral hygiene to ensure smooth dental visits and overall oral health. It is one of the entry level medical jobs with no degree.

18. Optician

Average Salary: $44,890

Opticians specialize in fitting and dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses. They ensure precise prescriptions are translated into visual aids. It is one of the highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

17. Community Health Worker

Average Salary: $49,900

Community health workers educate and support individuals and communities to promote better health. They provide information, connect people to healthcare resources, and address social determinants of health.

16. Medical Coder

Average Salary: $49,647

Medical coders assign alphanumeric codes to patient diagnoses and procedures for billing and record-keeping. This ensures accurate reimbursement and maintenance of healthcare data integrity. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is one of the companies that hire medical coders in the US.

15. Dental Laboratory Technician

Average Salary: $49,930

Dental laboratory technicians create dental prosthetics like crowns, dentures, and bridges while follow dentist prescriptions. Their job is to craft custom appliances and ensure they fit comfortably and function properly for patients' oral health.

14. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Average Salary: $55,860

Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses (LPNs/LVNs) provide basic nursing care under the supervision of registered nurses and doctors. It is one of the healthcare jobs that can easily pay $30 an hour. To read more about nurses, check out our article on countries that need nurses the most.

13. Massage Therapist

Average Salary: $57,060

Massage therapists use various techniques to manipulate muscles and soft tissues to relieve pain, reduce stress, and improve clients' overall well-being. They assess clients' needs, customize treatments, and promote relaxation and healing through touch therapy. It is one of the highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

12. Surgical Assistants and Technologists

Average Salary: $57,500

Surgical assistants and technologists are essential in the operating room. They ensure aseptic conditions, prepare instruments, and assist surgeons during procedures, contributing to safe and successful surgeries, faster patient recovery. Kaiser Group Holdings Inc. is one of the companies that hire surgical technologists.

11. Clinical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists

Average Salary: $59,130

Clinical laboratory technicians and technologists perform diagnostic tests on patient samples like blood and tissue. They analyze results that help with disease detection and provide crucial data for treatment decisions. Their work aids in accurate diagnoses and effective patient care.

10. Hearing Aid Specialist

Average Salary: $62,480

Hearing aid specialists assess hearing loss and recommend suitable hearing aids. They also provide fittings and adjustments. Georgia, Florida, and California are the highest paying states for hearing aid specialists.

9. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average Salary: $64,510

​​Physical therapist assistants work under the supervision of physical therapists to help patients recover from injuries or illnesses. They perform exercises and provide treatments while educating patients on rehabilitation techniques. It is one of the jobs that don’t require medical certification.

8. Health Information Technologists

Average Salary: $65,280

Health information technologists manage and maintain electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare information systems. Their job is to ensure data accuracy, security, and accessibility while facilitating efficient healthcare delivery and billing. It is one of the highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree.

7. Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $65,490

Cardiovascular technologists and technicians assist in diagnosing and treating heart and blood vessel conditions. They perform tests like EKGs, ultrasounds, and stress tests to help physicians assess cardiac health and plan treatments.

6. Occupational Therapist Assistant

Average Salary: $66,280

Occupational therapist assistants collaborate with occupational therapists to help patients regain independence in daily activities. They guide individuals through therapeutic exercises and teach them adaptive techniques. It is one of the hospital jobs with high school diploma.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Healthcare Jobs Without a Degree.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Highest Paying Healthcare Jobs Without a Degree is originally published on Insider Monkey.