In this article, we will look at the 20 highest-paying part-time jobs for college students. We will also cover an interesting analysis of why students work part-time while studying, while exploring the emerging trends in the jobs that college students pursue and the highest paying jobs out of college.

How Common Are Part-Time Jobs for College Students?

Working while attending college has become increasingly common, particularly due to the rising cost of tuition and the weight students bear for their college loans. Recent statistics reveal that 43% of full-time students and 81% of part-time students hold jobs while pursuing their education. In the state of Tennessee, a study found that working while in college is particularly prevalent among community college students, first-generation students, and individuals who have decided to return to college later in life.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in July 2022, 55.3% of young individuals aged 16 to 24 had jobs, showing a slight increase from 54.4% in July 2021. However, this figure remained lower than the pre-pandemic level of 56.2% in July 2019. The unemployment rate for youth in July 2022 was 8%, down from 10.0 percent in July 2021, but relatively similar to July 2019's rate of 9.1%.

During the months of April to July 2022, there was a substantial growth in the employment of this age group, which includes those actively seeking employment or already working, with a rise of 2.6 million or 12.9%.

Trends Observed in Jobs for the College Students in 2023

One prominent emerging trend in the part-time job market for college students is the rise of remote work which is here to stay. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote work which has created tremendous opportunities for students to engage in virtual internships, freelance work, and online tutoring. This flexibility allows students to earn income from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the constraints of geographical location and providing valuable work experience that aligns with their academic interests. Platforms like GitLab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Upwork Inc (NYSE:UPWK) have emerged as global facilitators of remote work with competitive salaries for individuals irrespective of age and gender.

Another trend is the growth of the sharing economy, which includes sectors like food delivery, home services, and short-term rentals. Companies such as DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) and Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) have disrupted traditional industries that have presented students with part-time job opportunities that offer higher-than-average wages and the freedom to choose their working hours. This trend also reflects the evolving preferences of consumers and the increasing reliance on technology-based services.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) also facilitates remote work by enabling individuals to book accommodations for longer stays. The platform has revamped its search function that allows users to explore listings by specific categories, and introduced a "split stays" feature, making it easier for remote workers to divide their time between two properties. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) has recognized the growing trend of remote work and has made significant upgrades, including over 150 features aimed at work-from-anywhere employees.

Furthermore, as younger generations join the workforce, there is a growing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as an essential component of companies' recruitment and retention policies. Consequently, DEI is shifting from being a “good-to-have” quality to a mandatory requirement for attracting and retaining young talent. This trend underscores the need for organizations to offer standard DEI initiatives, including employee resource groups, mentoring programs, and equitable representation in leadership positions.

One specific initiative by Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) to ensure diversity and inclusion is the establishment of the Racial Equality and Justice Task Force. This task force consists of employees from various backgrounds, including leaders of the Black employee resource group, who collaborate to drive systemic change within the workplace and community.

Moreover, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has also demonstrated incredible commitment to increasing the leadership representation of Black employees. They have set new goals to double the U.S. representation of Black employees in leadership positions (VP+) by the end of 2023.

By addressing the underrepresentation of Black individuals in higher-level roles, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) strives to create a more diverse and inclusive leadership team. They have pledged to spend $100 million with Black-owned businesses over the next three years to promote the growth and sustainability of these enterprises.

What Jobs Make A Lot of Out of College?

After completing their college education, graduates in certain majors can expect to secure high-paying jobs right away. Topping the list is chemical engineering, with a median salary of $75,000, with excellent financial prospects. Following closely is computer engineering, where graduates can earn a median salary of $74,000, capitalizing on the demand for skilled professionals in this field. Computer science is another lucrative option, with a median salary of $73,000, providing graduates with promising career opportunities in various industries. Aerospace engineering follows trails computer science with a median salary of $72,000, reflecting the value placed on expertise in this specialized field. Lastly, electrical engineering offers a median salary of $70,000.

20 Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs for College Students

Aila Images/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To compile our list of the highest-paying part-time jobs for college students, we consulted multiple sources including subreddits, indeed.com, online surveys, and Yahoo Finance to make a collection of 40 high-paying jobs that are common or are now gaining popularity amongst college students. Then, they were ranked according to their mean hourly wages using data from the Burau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and for jobs whose data was not available on BLS, we relied on data for average salaries in the US from Indeed.com. After they were ranked, the highest-paying part-time jobs for college students were selected and they are shared below.

20. Tutor

Average Salary per Hour: $19.46

Tutoring is one of the easy jobs that pay well for college students. However, its perks are not limited to just the salary, it also offers the opportunity for college students to enhance their communication and leadership skills, deepen subject knowledge, build a professional network, and make a positive impact by helping others succeed academically.

19. Automotive Technician

Average Salary per Hour: $22.54

Becoming an automotive technician can be a good part-time job for college students interested in the automotive industry. It provides hands-on experience, allows students to apply their knowledge of mechanics, and offers opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.

18. Voice-Over Artist

Average Salary per Hour: $22.66

Voice-over artists' work can be lucrative, offering easy money for college students. With minimal equipment needed, flexible hours, and the potential for high pay per project, it's a convenient and accessible part-time job for college students.

Upwork Inc (NYSE:UPWK) is one of the largest platforms connecting voice-over artists with a global clientele that usually offers excellent compensation.

17. Bookkeeper

Average Salary per Hour: $22.81

With basic accounting knowledge, students can assist businesses in maintaining accurate financial records and gain practical experience in the field. The demand for bookkeepers is consistently high which makes this job a reliable source of part-time employment.

16. Commercial Driver

Average Salary per Hour: $23.23

With proper license and training, students can work flexible hours and earn a competitive salary. (Uber example) Commercial driving opportunities include delivery services, rideshare platforms like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), and transportation companies which provided a golden chance to gain driving experience while earning money to support their studies. According to Glassdoor, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) drivers earn around $55,000 a year.

15. Proofreader

Average Salary per Hour: $23.45

Proofreading is an ideal part-time job for college students. This fits even more strongly with someone who has an eye for detail and a nuanced understanding of language skills. Students can earn money by reviewing and correcting written content, making it one of the highest-paying jobs for college students.

14. Event planner

Average Salary per Hour: $23.79

Event planning is undoubtedly an exciting and rewarding job for college students. It offers a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity, organizational prowess, and problem-solving abilities. Students that share a love for making small or big events a lot more festive with a sense of perfection, can consider opting for this job.

13. Fitness Instructor

Average Salary per Hour: $24.12

Being a fitness instructor is a high paying job for college students and perfect for those who are fitness conscious and passionate about helping others. It offers them a chance to engage in something they like while also contributing to a healthier community.

12. Photographer

Average Salary per Hour: $24.14

Photography is an excellent part-time job for students as it allows them to express their creativity, develop their technical skills, build a portfolio, and earn income while helping themselves financially.

11. Graphic Designer

Average Salary per Hour: $24.38

Graphic designing is a popular part-time job for college students due to its alignment with the creative talents of so many. It also offers flexible remote work opportunities, and the ability to build a diverse portfolio. It is one of the High-Paying Remote Jobs Without a Degree or Experience.

10. Digital Marketing

Average Salary per Hour: $25

Digital marketing is a highly sought-after part-time job for college students due to its growing demand and potential for valuable skills development. It offers an invaluable opportunity to explore various marketing channels, and a chance to gain practical experience in a rapidly evolving industry while earning a fair amount.

9. Administrative Assistant

Average Salary per Hour: $26.05

Administrative assistants provide vital support to businesses by managing administrative tasks, organizing schedules, handling correspondence, and maintaining records. It is one of the best part-time jobs for 18 year olds with no experience required.

8. Research Assistant

Average Salary per Hour: $27

Research assistants engage in academic or scientific research projects by gathering and analyzing data, conducting literature reviews, assisting with experiments, and organizing research materials. It is an excellent part-time role for college students as it provides hands-on research experience and mentorship opportunities.

7. DJ

Average Salary per Hour: $28.79

Being a DJ is a win-win part-time job for college students. They can share their love for music, entertain crowds, and earn significantly high wages, all while enjoying the energetic culture of events and parties.

6. SEO Specialist

Average Salary per Hour: $35

The job of an SEO specialist allows one to gain valuable digital marketing skills and experience in optimizing websites for search engines. These specialists also contribute to enhancing online visibility and organic traffic for businesses.



