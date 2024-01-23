20 Highest Quality Luggage Brands for 2024

In this article, we will take a look at the 20 highest quality luggage brands in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Luggage Brands for 2024.

According to a report by IMARC, the global travel bags market was valued at $18.2 billion in 2023. The global travel bags market is expected to grow to $29.9 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2024 through 2032. The rapid increase in travel and tourism, post-COVID-19, has been a significant catalyst in boosting the growth of travel luggage items. Other important factors contributing to the growth of the industry include social media influencing, and the increasing inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly products. The outlook for 2024 suggests a wave of technological revolution coupled with a rising demand for customized products. Duffels held the highest market share among the different types of luggage items, followed by trolley suitcases, and backpacks. You can also take a look at the safest exotic places to travel to.

The Influence of Social Media

Social media has been a primary catalyst in the travel industry. The significant rise in travel has had a profound impact on complementing industries such as the luggage industry. Many companies have successfully made use of social media to their benefit. One such company is CALPAK. CALPAK was founded in 1989 and is also one of the highest quality luggage brands. The company produces a range of travel products aimed at the modern traveler. You can also take a look at the best countries for foodies to travel to.

The company is highly active on social media. On December 28, 2023, CALPAK was reported to be the premier brand for luggage and travel for the past season. The company launched its Luka and Clear Cosmetics Case line, which took TikTok influencers by storm. The company introduced more affordable options to its customers with the launch of these two lines. On TikTok, influencers started a trend of the items they could pack in their Luka duffel bag for their next travel venture.

Other Notable Names in the Luggage Industry

Samsonite International S.A. (OTC:SMSEY) and RIMOWA, a subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), are among the highest quality luggage brands. Let's take a look at some of the recent updates from these companies.

Samsonite International S.A. (OTC:SMSEY) is a travel accessories and gear company. The company is based in Luxembourg and distributes travel bags across the globe. The company owns some of the leading luggage brands including American Tourister, Hartmann, TUMI, and Samsonite. On September 20, 2023, TUMI launched its new Alpha collection through a unique yet compelling campaign. The campaign, "Essentially Beautiful," showcased the products in great detail, with an immense focus on the two subcollections including Alpha X and Alpha Hybrid. The new lineup is not only elegant to look at, but it is also built with durable materials. The Alpha Hybrid comes with TUMI's patented dual recess wheels.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) is a prominent name in the luxury apparel industry. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY) sells premium luggage products under its luggage brand, RIMOWA. On October 28, 2023, RIMOWA unveiled its new leather collection at Musee Soulages. The new luggage range is made using an innovative leather technique, that complements Maison's legendary shape. To conduct a grandiose launch, RIMOWA took the new range to Musée Soulages in Rodez, France, becoming the first brand to feature a shoot in the museum.

Now that we have discussed some of the recent trends in the luggage industry, let's take a look at the 20 highest quality luggage brands for 2024.

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to come up with the 20 highest quality luggage brands for 2024. We consulted reports from 6 sources including Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Good Housekeeping, NY Times, Travel + Leisure, and CBS News. We included brands that were present in at least 3 of our 6 sources. We then looked up each of the brands on Amazon and picked the three best-selling luggage items for the brand using the "Amazon Best Seller" filter. We extracted the star rating, as of January 22, for each of the three best-selling items for the brand and then took an average, which can be identified as our "Insider Monkey Score."

It is to be noted that some of the high-end brands in our list were not listed on Amazon. For such brands, we ranked the brands, earlier in our list, based on the price of the most expensive luggage item. We sourced this data from the official site of the brand. Our list from 1-11 is in ascending order of the average star rating of the three best-selling products of a brand on Amazon, as of January 22. The list from 12-20 is in ascending order of the retail price of the most expensive item, as of January 22.

20. CALPAK

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $290

Founded in 1989, CALPAK ranks as one of the highest quality luggage brands in 2024. The brand not only offers high quality luggage items, but it also offers duffels, bags, and backpacks. The Hue Trunk Luggage suitcase is available on the official CALPAK site for $290. The product comes with dual spinner wheels.

19. Antler

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $395

Antler is a luxury travel ware and gear company founded in 1914. The company is based in the United Kingdom and is known for its high quality luggage items. The Stamford 2.0 Large suitcase is available on the official Antler site for a retail price of $395. The suitcase comes in four different colors including midnight black, field green, dusk blue, and berry red.

18. Beis

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $373

According to our methodology, Beis Travel ranks as one of the highest quality luggage brands heading into 2024. The brand is aimed at producing products for modern travelers. The Large Check-in Roller suitcase is available at a retail price of $397 on the Beis site. The 29-inch roller is made with polycarbonate and comes with a nylon zipper. It is available in several colors including black, beige, atlas pink, grey, and slate.

17. Away

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $425

Away is a luggage and travel accessories brand based in the United States. The company specializes in the production of luggage suited for modern travel. The Large Flex Suitcase by Away is one of its most expensive luggage items. The suitcase has a price tag of $425 and is available in four colors including petal, navy blue, black, and coast.

16. Monos

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $435

Monos Travel and Luggage is known for producing luggage items made with high quality materials. Such contributes to its ranking as one of the highest quality luggage brands for 2024. The Hybrid Check-in Large suitcase is available at a retail price of $435 on the official Monos site. The suitcase is available in three colors including obsidian, silver, and champagne.

15. July

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $545

According to our methodology, July ranks as one of the highest quality luggage brands for 2024. The brand offers travel bags and suitcases. The Checked Trunk is available on the official July site for $545. It is available in several gloss and matte colors including light sand, deep green, plum, and Light grey. The suitcase is water resistant, comes with a Y-strap compression system, and offers zipperless access.

14. Paravel

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $600

Pioneering in sustainable practices, Paravel specializes in the production of environmentally friendly luggage items. The company uses upcycled and recycled materials for 100% of its products. The Denim Aviator 100 Grand suitcase is available for $600 on the official Paravel site. The glacial blue suitcase comes with a removable laundry bag and interior pockets. The company used upcycled denim for the product sourced from New York City's Garment District.

13. RIMOWA

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $3,330

RIMOWA, a subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTC:LVMUY), is one of the best luggage brands heading into 2024. The brand offers high quality luggage items at premium prices. The District Cabin Leather Carry-On Suitcase has a retail price of $3,330 on the official RIMOWA site.

12. Globe-Trotter

Retail Price of the Most Expensive Item: $4,122

Globe-Trotter is a premium British brand and ranks as one of the best luggage brands for 2024. The brand was established in 1897. The company sells premium high-end luggage items across two categories including carry-ons and check-in items. The Orient Large Check-In is available on the official Globe-Trotter site for £3,245. It is available in two colors including urushi and burgundy.

11. Eagle Creek

Insider Monkey Score: 4.27

Eagle Creek specializes in the production of travel gear including luggage items, packing accessories, duffels, travel packs, and travel accessories. The Tarmac XE 4-wheel 22-inch Carry On Luggage suitcase is one of the best selling items in Eagle Creek's luggage range. The product is available on the official Eagle Creek site for $359. It is available in three colors including black, arctic sea green, and currant.

10. Genius Pack

Insider Monkey Score: 4.30

According to our methodology, Genius Pack ranks 10th among the highest quality luggage brands in 2024. The high-tech luggage brand is aimed at enhancing customer convenience. Genius Pack's Carry On v4 is available at a discounted price of $199 on the official Genius Pack site. The suitcase has an external USB port, a dedicated space for tech products, socks, and undergarments, along with eight wheels and compression straps.

9. Briggs & Riley

Insider Monkey Score: 4.37

Briggs and Riley, a leading travel ware brand, has been operational for the past 30 years. With an average star rating of 4.37 on Amazon, the brand ranks as one of the highest quality luggage brands in 2024. The company is also known for producing innovative products based on customer experience. Some of the notable features offered by the brand include CX expansion, an outsider handle, shock-absorbing spinning wheels, and smart straps.

8. Delsey Paris

Insider Monkey Score: 4.37

The French brand, Delsey Paris ranks as one of the best luggage brands. The premium brand offers a range of sophisticated products including luggage items, bags, backpacks, and accessories such as padlocks and toiletry bags.

7. Samsonite

Insider Monkey Score: 4.43

Samsonite International S.A. (OTC:SMSEY) owns Samsonite. It is among the highest quality luggage brands. The Samsonite brand offers carry-on luggage items, checked items, luggage sets, and wheeled duffels. The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels is available on Amazon for $159.99.

6. SwissGear

Insider Monkey Score: 4.47

According to our methodology, SwissGear ranks as one of the highest quality luggage brands for 2024. Over 4,000 items of the SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage were sold in the past month on Amazon. The 21-inch suitcase is available for $87.33 on Amazon.

