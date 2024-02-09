20 Items Under $5 To Buy at Aldi This Valentine’s Day

Alan Morris / iStock/Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is coming fast, but you don’t have to break the bank to make it special. These last-minute gift ideas from Aldi are perfect, whether you’re celebrating with a partner, pet, friends, kids or treating yourself.

With an array of gifts, cards, delicious chocolates and sweets all under $5, these expert-selected gift ideas are a perfect way to say “I Love You” this Valentine’s Day.

©Jaime Catmull

Choceur Peanut Butter Hearts

Price: $3.29 for 6 ounces

Treat yourself to this delicious combination of peanut butter and chocolate in a fun heart shape.

©Aldi

Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp

Surprise your Valentine with a restaurant-quality meal at a fraction of the cost.

©Jaime Catmull

Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones

Price: $3.99 for 4 cones

These beautiful ice cream cones are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

©Jaime Catmull

Choceur Valentine Gift Box

With messages that include “Too Cool” and “You Rock,” these make for the perfect little gift that anyone would love.

©Jaime Catmull

Park Street Deli Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus

Price: $1.99 for 8 ounces

This hummus is an unexpected treat that’s chocolaty, rich and perfect for dipping.

©Jaime Catmull

Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Crème Cake

Price: $4.99 for 20 ounces

Indulge in this rich and moist cake, sure to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

©Aldi

Mama Cozzi’s Heart-Shaped Pizza

Price: $4.99 for 12 ounces

Pizza lovers will adore this frozen treat, which is a well-known Aldi fan favorite.

©Jaime Catmull

Specially Selected Assorted Chocolate Macarons

Price: $4.59 for 12 macarons

Treat yourself or your special someone to a box of delicious French macarons.

©Aldi

Choceur Chocolate Donuts

This crowd-pleasing dessert is sure to delight your Valentine.

©Jaime Catmull

Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Price: $3.89 for 13.8 ounces

These premium dark chocolates are a perfect gift for the caramel lover in your life.

©Jaime Catmull

Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Hot Cocoa Bombs

Price: Originally $5.99, now $4.49 for a pack of 3

Anyone would love this assortment of white, dark and milk chocolate hot cocoa bombs.

©Jaime Catmull

Choceur Chocolate Heart Box

Indulge in a variety of fine chocolates with this premium assortment.

©Jaime Catmull

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Heart Box

Price: $5.00 for 6.5 ounces

Everyone loves Reese’s, especially on Valentine’s Day.

©Jaime Catmull

Dulce de Leche Super Premium Ice Cream

Price: $2.99 per pint

This ice cream is so good you won’t want to give it away.

©Aldi

Reggano Valentine’s Day Pasta

Price: $2.49

This pasta is perfect for a romantic Valentine’s dinner.

©Jaime Catmull

Valentine’s Chocolate Drizzle Crispy Rice Treats

Price: $2.79 for 8

These individually wrapped treats are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

©Jaime Catmull

Pembrook Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards

Price: $1.99

Tell your friends and loved ones you care with these sweet cards.

©Jaime Catmull

Heart to Tail Interactive Pet Feeder Toy

Price: $4.99

This toy is the perfect gift for your four-legged Valentine.

©Aldi

10-Stem Tulip Bouquet

Forget roses — tulips are a beautiful alternative for your Valentine’s Day bouquet.

©Aldi

Valentine’s Day Cacti and Succulents

Price: Starting at $3.99

These adorable potted plants will continue to thrive well beyond Valentine’s Day.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Items Under $5 To Buy at Aldi This Valentine's Day