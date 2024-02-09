20 Items Under $5 To Buy at Aldi This Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is coming fast, but you don’t have to break the bank to make it special. These last-minute gift ideas from Aldi are perfect, whether you’re celebrating with a partner, pet, friends, kids or treating yourself.
See: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 10 Items You’ll Always Find in My Pantry
Find: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
With an array of gifts, cards, delicious chocolates and sweets all under $5, these expert-selected gift ideas are a perfect way to say “I Love You” this Valentine’s Day.
Choceur Peanut Butter Hearts
Price: $3.29 for 6 ounces
Treat yourself to this delicious combination of peanut butter and chocolate in a fun heart shape.
Related: 11 Best Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On for Valentine’s Day
Discover: 12 Best New Items at Target in 2024
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp
Price: $4.99 for 12 ounces
Surprise your Valentine with a restaurant-quality meal at a fraction of the cost.
More: 13 Things To Stop Buying in 2024
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones
Price: $3.99 for 4 cones
These beautiful ice cream cones are perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Choceur Valentine Gift Box
Price: $1.79 for 1.67 ounces
With messages that include “Too Cool” and “You Rock,” these make for the perfect little gift that anyone would love.
Park Street Deli Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus
Price: $1.99 for 8 ounces
This hummus is an unexpected treat that’s chocolaty, rich and perfect for dipping.
Good To Know: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever
Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Crème Cake
Price: $4.99 for 20 ounces
Indulge in this rich and moist cake, sure to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.
Mama Cozzi’s Heart-Shaped Pizza
Price: $4.99 for 12 ounces
Pizza lovers will adore this frozen treat, which is a well-known Aldi fan favorite.
Specially Selected Assorted Chocolate Macarons
Price: $4.59 for 12 macarons
Treat yourself or your special someone to a box of delicious French macarons.
Choceur Chocolate Donuts
Price: $4.99
This crowd-pleasing dessert is sure to delight your Valentine.
Check Out: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny
Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Price: $3.89 for 13.8 ounces
These premium dark chocolates are a perfect gift for the caramel lover in your life.
Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolate Hot Cocoa Bombs
Price: Originally $5.99, now $4.49 for a pack of 3
Anyone would love this assortment of white, dark and milk chocolate hot cocoa bombs.
Choceur Chocolate Heart Box
Price: $4.99 for 6.35 ounces
Indulge in a variety of fine chocolates with this premium assortment.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures Heart Box
Price: $5.00 for 6.5 ounces
Everyone loves Reese’s, especially on Valentine’s Day.
Cool: Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here’s How To Take Advantage
Dulce de Leche Super Premium Ice Cream
Price: $2.99 per pint
This ice cream is so good you won’t want to give it away.
Reggano Valentine’s Day Pasta
Price: $2.49
This pasta is perfect for a romantic Valentine’s dinner.
Valentine’s Chocolate Drizzle Crispy Rice Treats
Price: $2.79 for 8
These individually wrapped treats are perfect for Valentine’s Day.
Nice: 10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Trader Joe’s
Pembrook Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards
Price: $1.99
Tell your friends and loved ones you care with these sweet cards.
Heart to Tail Interactive Pet Feeder Toy
Price: $4.99
This toy is the perfect gift for your four-legged Valentine.
10-Stem Tulip Bouquet
Price: Varies by store
Forget roses — tulips are a beautiful alternative for your Valentine’s Day bouquet.
Valentine’s Day Cacti and Succulents
Price: Starting at $3.99
These adorable potted plants will continue to thrive well beyond Valentine’s Day.
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking
Use This Checklist To See Whether Your Bank is Costing You a Lot of Money
One Strategy Everyone With a Credit Card Balance Should Consider
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Items Under $5 To Buy at Aldi This Valentine’s Day