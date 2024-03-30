In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 largest airport companies in the world by market cap. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the airport services market, you can go directly to 5 Largest Airport Companies in the World by Market Cap.

The Global Airport Services Market: An Analysis

Airports play a crucial role in connecting cities, countries, and continents. Serving as vital hubs for commercial flight operations, airports facilitate economic growth and support international trade and tourism. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global airport services market was valued at $158.71 billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.67% from 2023 to 2030 to reach a value of $440.63 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The expanding global middle class, rapid urbanization, and improving economic conditions are making air travel more accessible. This is leading to higher passenger volumes and an increase in demand for a variety of services to be provided at airports to handle the increasing number of travelers efficiently. In one of our previous articles about the most visited cities in the US by foreign travelers, we mentioned that international travel is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels and the easing of visa requirements is leading to an increase in travel and tourism by reducing barriers for travelers, attracting more visitors, generating additional revenue, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.

Moreover, the market is expected to expand further due to a notable increase in the renovation and refurbishment of current airport facilities and the establishment of new airports. On February 15, Reuters reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration awarded $970 million to enhance and expand infrastructure at 114 airports across the country. This funding includes $35 million for Washington Dulles International Airport to support a 14-gate terminal building project and $40 million for Chicago O'Hare for terminal upgrades. Additionally, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport are set to receive $31 million each for roadway improvements and component replacements, respectively.

What are Some of the Biggest Airport Companies Up To?

Some of the most prominent names in the global airport services industry are Aena SME SA (BME:AENA), Aeroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP), and Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (BKK:AOT).

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (BKK:AOT) is an airport management company that manages and operates 6 international airports in Thailand. On March 1, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (BKK:AOT) announced that it will be strategically pushing Thailand to become a global aviation hub by enhancing its airport infrastructure and capacity to handle over 150 million passengers annually. The company is focusing on expanding passenger facilities, connecting transport modes, and developing related industries like Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and Private Jet services. The airport development plan aims to significantly increase passenger handling capacities, improve connectivity, and attract airlines to serve the Asia Pacific aviation market. Additionally, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (BKK:AOT) will be focusing on air cargo transport development, aiming to increase cargo handling capacities, implement advanced cargo management technologies, and attract global air cargo companies to invest in creating a regional air cargo distribution center at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) is a Spanish company that operates and manages airports and heliports. On March 26, Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) reported that it will invest over BRL 2 billion in the expansion and modernization of São Paulo's Congonhas Airport, the second busiest airport in Brazil. The project aims to provide the airport with a new passenger terminal that will double the size of the current one, create 20,000 square meters of commercial space, and add more boarding bridges, among other facilities. This significant investment will boost the airport's capacity to accommodate up to 29.5 million passengers annually.

Airports and airport operators are also focusing on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, which positively impact their performance and attract environmentally-conscious travelers. Aeroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP), also known as Groupe ADP, is a Paris-based international airport operating company that operates over 20 international airports. It is one of the largest airport companies in the world by market cap. On February 1, Aeroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP) announced that it is teaming up with Dassault Aviation SA (EPA:AM) and its subsidiary Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) to pioneer sustainable aviation practices at Paris-Le Bourget airport. This strategic partnership focuses on decarbonization efforts, including the distribution and utilization of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the implementation of geothermal power for airport buildings and hangars, and the integration of electric equipment for ground operations like fueling, taxiing, and towing. The 5-year agreement signed by Aeroports de Paris SA (EPA:ADP), Dassault Aviation SA (EPA:AM), and Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) is expected to significantly advance environmental sustainability in aviation operations at Paris-Le Bourget airport.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the global airport services market, let’s take a look at the 20 largest airport companies in the world by market cap.

20 Largest Airport Companies in the World by Market Cap

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 largest airport companies in the world by market cap. To find the biggest airport companies in the world by market cap, we used the Yahoo Finance screener and sorted our screen in descending order of market cap. We then picked the 20 largest airport companies in the world by market cap, as of March 28, 2024. For foreign companies, we converted the market caps to US dollars according to their respective exchange rates. The list is arranged in ascending order of companies' market caps as of March 28, 2024.

20 Largest Airport Companies in the World by Market Cap

20. Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd. (SHE:000089)

Market Capitalization: $1.84 Billion

Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd. (SHE:000089) is one of the largest airport companies in the world by market cap. The company manages and operates Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, China. As of March 28, 2024, Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd. (SHE:000089) has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion.

19. TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (IST:TAVHL)

Market Capitalization: $2.01 Billion

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (IST:TAVHL) is a Turkish airport operation and services corporation. As one of the largest airport operating companies, it operates 15 airports in eight countries. TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (IST:TAVHL) has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion as of March 28, 2024.

18. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Company Limited (SHA:600004)

Market Capitalization: $3.27 Billion

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Company Limited (SHA:600004) is a Chinese airport company that owns and operates Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The company provides aviation services and airport support services. As of March 28, 2024, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Company Limited (SHA:600004) has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion.

17. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MYX:5014)

Market Capitalization: $3.51 Billion

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MYX:5014) is a Malaysian airport operations and management company. As one of the top airport operators in the world, the company manages 39 airports across Malaysia, including 5 international airports, and one international airport in Turkey. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MYX:5014) has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion as of March 28, 2024.

16. Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. (TYO:9706)

Market Capitalization: $3.64 Billion

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. (TYO:9706) is a Japanese airport operations company. It is engaged in the construction, management, and operation of passenger terminals and airport facilities mainly at Haneda Airport, also known as Tokyo International Airport. As of March 28, 2024, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. (TYO:9706) has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion.

15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Market Capitalization: $4.29 Billion

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), also known as OMA, is a Mexican airport operating company that ranks among the top 15 largest airport companies in the world by market cap. It develops, operates, and manages 13 international airports in Central and Northern Mexico. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion as of March 28, 2024.

14. Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Market Capitalization: $4.31 Billion

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) is one of the top airport operating companies in the world. It operates more than 50 airports in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia, and Italy. As of March 28, 2024, Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion.

13. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:FLU)

Market Capitalization: $4.58 Billion

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:FLU) is an airport operations company. It is the developer and full-service operator of Vienna International Airport, the international airport of Vienna, the capital city of Austria. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:FLU) has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion as of March 28, 2024.

12. Fraport AG (ETR:FRA)

Market Capitalization: $4.87 Billion

Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) is a German airport company that ranks among the top 12 on our list of the largest airport countries in the world by market cap. It operates Frankfurt Airport, one of Germany’s main international airports. The company also holds interests in the operation of more than 20 international airports around the world. As of March 28, 2024, Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion.

11. Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (KSE:AGLTY)

Market Capitalization: $5.51 Billion

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (KSE:AGLTY) is a global logistics company. It owns Menzies Aviation, one of the world’s largest aviation services companies that provides ground, fuel, and air cargo services at more than 250 airports in over 60 countries. Through its subsidiary, United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), the company also manages over 24,000 sqm of commercial space, parking facilities, and related services at the Kuwait International Airport. Additionally, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (KSE:AGLTY) provides technology and services used in customs clearance and processing at airports. It has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion as of March 28, 2024.

10. GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (NSE:GMRINFRA)

Market Capitalization: $5.91 Billion

GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (NSE:GMRINFRA) is an Indian airport company that ranks among the top 10 largest airport companies in the world by market cap. As one of the top airport operators in the world, the company owns, develops, operates, maintains, and manages airports. As of March 28, 2024, GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (NSE:GMRINFRA) has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion.

9. Københavns Lufthavne A/S (CPH:KBHL)

Market Capitalization: $5.94 Billion

Københavns Lufthavne A/S (CPH:KBHL) is a Danish airport operating company. The company operates two airports in Copenhagen, Denmark, namely Copenhagen Airport and Roskilde Airport. Københavns Lufthavne A/S (CPH:KBHL) has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion as of March 28, 2024.

8. Flughafen Zürich AG (SWX:FHZN)

Market Capitalization: $6.96 Billion

Flughafen Zürich AG (SWX:FHZN) is a Swiss airport operations company that ranks 8th on our list of the largest airport companies in the world by market cap. It owns and operates Zurich Airport, the largest international airport of Switzerland. Flughafen Zürich AG (SWX:FHZN) also owns, co-owns, and manages airports in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, and India. As one of the top airport operators in the world, the company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion as of March 28, 2024.

7. Auckland International Airport Limited (NZE:AIA)

Market Capitalization: $7.37 Billion

Auckland International Airport Limited (NZE:AIA) is an airport company in New Zealand. It owns and operates Auckland Airport, the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand. As of March 28, 2024, Auckland International Airport Limited (NZE:AIA) has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion.

6. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV (BMV:GAPB)

Market Capitalization: $8.24 Billion

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV (BMV:GAPB), also known as GAP, is a Mexican airport operating corporation. It operates 12 airports in the Pacific region of Mexico. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV (BMV:GAPB) has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion as of March 28, 2024. It ranks 6th on our list of the 20 largest airport companies in the world by market cap.

