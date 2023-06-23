In this article, we will take a look at the 20 largest exporters of blueberries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the blueberry market and the consumption trends, head on over to the 5 Largest Exporters of Blueberries in the World.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the global trade of blueberries was valued at $2.77 billion, along with an export volume of over 459,000 tons in 2021. Meanwhile, the total production of blueberries was estimated at around 1.79 million metric tons in the same year. As per data shared by the Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), blueberry production by country has doubled from 2010 to 2019. During this period, the number of countries cultivating blueberries rose from 26 to 30. Furthermore, the FAS highlighted that the number of countries with an annual production of 10,000 tons or more rose from four in 2010 to 11 by 2019. The size of the global blueberry market stood at $8.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% to reach a size of $11.3 billion by the end of this decade.

Although China is the largest producer of blueberries in the world, with an annual output of 477,080 tons, the country consumes it all locally and is not a major exporter. Furthermore, the country imports blueberries from around the world to fulfil its domestic requirement. Peru has emerged as a major grower and exporter of blueberries only in the last decade. During this short period, the fruit has achieved the distinction of being the second most exported fruit and vegetable by the South American country in terms of value and has even overtaken the exports of avocadoes. Overall, Peru is the third biggest producer of blueberries in the world, behind China and the US. The US is the biggest single export market for Peru as it exported 124,450 tons of blueberries to the world’s biggest economy. According to the International Blueberry Organization (IBO), the global production of blueberries will surpass the 3 million tons level by the middle of this decade.

The history of blueberries dates back to the early 1900s in the US when the first commercial cultivation of blueberries took place at a farm in New Jersey. Now, it has become the second-most produced berry in the country. Blueberries have also gained popularity worldwide due to their numerous health benefits. They are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cancer. Furthermore, blueberries are also known to help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and promote healthy blood vessel function. According to experts, some of the best blueberries in the world are the Biloxi, Bluecrop, and Blueray varieties. A few of the leading nations where blueberries are grown include USA, Mexico, and Morocco, as the environment in these counties is appropriate for high-quality blueberry production. The trend of growing hydroponic blueberries is also gaining popularity in these countries. If you want to learn more about hydroponic farming, head over to 10 Best Vertical Farming and Hydroponic Stocks to Buy.

Owning to the global demand for blueberries, many notable companies such as Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), and Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) have introduced blueberry-containing products. Furthermore, Driscoll's, based in Watsonville, California, is also renowned as one of the largest berry producers globally. The company is known for its high-quality berries and has a significant market share in the US berry market. Recently, Driscoll's also joined The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment in order to promote environment-friendly packaging solutions for berries that also help maintain their freshness. Another major player in the berry industry includes Ardo Foods. The company has strategically situated its production and distribution sites across highly fertile crop-growing regions in Europe. Ardo is among the global leaders in the vegetables and fruits industry and exports its products to over 100 countries worldwide.

20 Largest Exporters of Blueberries in the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

We used the latest data available on the website of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to shortlist the 20 largest exporters of blueberries in the world. The countries have been ranked in ascending order of their 2021 export values. We have also provided the quantity of blueberries exported by each of these countries.

20 Largest Exporters of Blueberries in the World

20. Czech Republic

Blueberry Export Value: $1,101,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 120 tons

The Czech Republic has observed a dramatic increase in the production and export of blueberries in recent times to enter our list of the 20 largest exporters of blueberries in the world. The country imported 200,000 1-year-old blueberry plants from the Netherlands in the spring of 2018 and harvested them in a 47-hectare area. However, the exports were only 5% of the total blueberry trade conducted by the country in 2021.

19. Estonia

Blueberry Export Value: $1,619,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 240 tons

Estonia has favourable climatic conditions for blueberry cultivation, and several farms and producers are involved in blueberry production. The country's blueberry production is primarily focused on supplying the domestic market, with a portion also being exported to neighbouring countries. Exports took up 12% of the total trade of blueberries by Estonia in 2021. Meanwhile, the country imported $11.84 million worth of blueberries in 2021.

18. Belgium

Blueberry Export Value: $2,660,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 482 tons

Belgium exports enough blueberries to justify its inclusion in our list of the largest exporters of blueberries in the world. The consumption of blueberries is gaining widespread popularity in the country as the fruit is used in various culinary preparations.

17. Sweden

Blueberry Export Value: $5,411,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 1,893 tons

Sweden has a significant presence in the blueberry industry in terms of production, consumption, import, and export. There is also a growing trend of cultivated blueberry production in Sweden. The country produced 60,065 tons of blueberries in 2021, which made it the 16th biggest producer in the world as well.

16. Latvia

Blueberry Export Value: $8,091,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 1,716 tons

Latvia has a thriving blueberry industry, which is supported by a favourable climate and natural conditions, which contribute to the growth of blueberry cultivation. Overall, the country is a net importer of blueberries, as it had an import bill of $13.45 million in 2021.

15. Austria

Blueberry Export Value: $9,583,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 1,153 tons

Austria had the 12th highest trading value of blueberries in the world, as the country had an import bill of $57.34 million in 2021. This is because the consumption of blueberries is relatively high in Austria, and the local demand for blueberries surpasses the local production.

14. Romania

Blueberry Export Value: $14,580,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 2,323 tons

Romania is one of the seven net exporters of blueberries on our list. The country also imports blueberries from countries with larger blueberry industries, such as Poland, the Netherlands, and other European producers. Meanwhile, Romanian blueberries are exported to various European countries, including neighbouring countries and markets in Western Europe.

13. Italy

Blueberry Export Value: $23,442,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 2,775 tons

Italy is known for its rich agricultural heritage, and blueberries have become increasingly popular in the country. According to FAO, the country is the 10th biggest producer of blueberries in the world, with an annual output of 8,750 tons in 2021. The fruit is grown in regions like Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto, and Emilia-Romagna.

12. France

Blueberry Export Value: $36,236,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 4,375 tons

France is the 12th biggest producer of blueberries in the world, according to the FAO. The fruit is grown in areas like Brittany, Pays de la Loire, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Despite having an annual output of 7,916 tons in 2021, the country was still a net importer of over 8,800 tons of blueberries.

11. Portugal

Blueberry Export Value: $38,008,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 5,642 tons

Portugal is another net exporter of blueberries on our list, as it had net exports of $29.92 million in 2021. Portuguese blueberries are exported to various markets, including other European countries.

10. Germany

Blueberry Export Value: $38,240,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 5,778 tons

Germany, with its strong agricultural sector and large consumer market, is the ninth-largest producer of blueberries in the world, with an output of 15,640 in 2021. Due to the growing consumption pattern, the country was a net importer of 35,628 tons of blueberries. Blueberries are primarily imported from Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Chile.

9. New Zealand

Blueberry Export Value: $48,332,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 2,860 tons

New Zealand is easily self-sufficient as the country produced 3,680 tons of blueberries in 2021 and imported a negligible amount of one ton only. New Zealand blueberries are exported to various countries, including Australia, China, the US, Japan, and Europe. New Zealand's blueberry harvest season typically runs from November to March.

8. Canada

Blueberry Export Value: $99,812,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 25,597 tons

Canada is the third largest producer of blueberries in the world, with an annual harvest of 146,551 tons in 2021. Despite significant production, the company was still a net importer of over 45,000 tons. The export market for Canadian blueberries is strong, and the country's reputation for high-quality blueberries has contributed to its success.

7. Poland

Blueberry Export Value: $138,482,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 24,880 tons

The Central European country had an annual yield of 55,300 tons of blueberries in 2021. Polish blueberries are exported to various countries, including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and other European destinations.

6. Spain

Blueberry Export Value: $250,218,000

Blueberry Export Quantity: 36,663 tons

Spain is the third biggest net exporter of blueberries in the world, behind Mexico and Peru. The country had an import bill of $21 million only in 2021. Some of the popular companies selling blueberry products globally include Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), and Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Largest Exporters of Blueberries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Largest Exporters of Blueberries in the World is posted on Insider Monkey.