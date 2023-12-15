In this article, we will take a detailed look at the 20 largest US Embassies in the World. For a quick overview of the largest US Embassies, read our article 5 largest US Embassies in the World.

With a global presence in 180 countries, the US Department of State oversees 275 diplomatic posts, encompassing a remarkable 3,500 properties, some steeped in rich history and captivating tales. The US government had allocated a budget of $18.5 billion for FY2023 to support US diplomatic missions, security, and the construction and maintenance of US embassies. This represents a 3.1% increase from the $9.35 billion appropriated FY2022. The Biden Administration had $9.64 billion for the Diplomatic Programs account in FY2023. This increase helped to fund critical diplomatic activities, including promoting American business interests abroad, strengthening security at US embassies, building new facilities to meet the needs of a growing diplomatic corps, and boosting educational, cultural, and sports activities.

How Companies Collaborate with US Embassies Globally?

US embassies are more than just diplomatic missions; they are powerful engines for American business success. From construction and security to cultural exchange and sustainable initiatives, a diverse range of companies join forces with US embassies across the globe. This collaboration fosters economic development, strengthens international relations, and promotes American values.

One such business is Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J ), a global professional services powerhouse at the forefront of creating a more connected and sustainable world. With over $12 billion in revenue and a team exceeding 50,000 skilled professionals, Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing science, technology, engineering, construction, and program management. 2019 Jacobs scored a second consecutive commissioning services contract with the US Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), further solidifying their partnership. This five-year contract, worth an estimated $25 million , tasked Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) with optimizing building systems for OBO's diplomatic missions worldwide. Their expertise in engineering and construction helped OBO understand system requirements, improve performance, and achieve early issue resolution. Additionally, commissioning services facilitated energy efficiency and contributed towards LEED certification, ultimately reducing the total cost of ownership. With this contract, Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) continued to lead the global professional services sector, providing solutions for a more sustainable and connected world.

Another notable name in collaboration with US embassies is Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR ). With a current market cap of $6.58 billion , it is a global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) leader with a proud history of collaboration with the US Department of State on iconic US embassy projects worldwide. Fluor Corp's (NYSE:FLR) expertise in complex, high-security construction aligns perfectly with the demands of diplomacy, ensuring these vital facilities' safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) was awarded a significant position on the US Department of State's five-year DiPSS (Diplomatic Platform Support Services) program. As one of the large business winners, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) is eligible to compete for projects worth a combined $6 billion, delivering crucial services in challenging and high-threat environments worldwide. With a proven track record supporting government and commercial clients in demanding contingencies, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) stands ready to contribute to the DiPSS program, ensuring the smooth operation of US government installations worldwide.

Methodology

To rank the 20 largest US embassies in the world, the physical size of an embassy's building is considered a valuable indicator of its resources, capabilities, and diplomatic significance. A larger embassy compound with more buildings generally suggests a greater allocation of resources, enabling the embassy to accommodate more staff, host larger events, and provide more comprehensive services.

Below is our list of the 20 largest US embassies in the world in ascending order of the area they covered.

Largest US Embassies in the World

20. US Embassy Cairo, Egypt

Area Covered (Acres): 0.94

Standing tall in Cairo, Egypt, the US Embassy is a vibrant symbol of American presence and diplomacy in the region. From its iconic location on Tawfik Diab Street to its ongoing engagement with the Egyptian government and people, the embassy plays a vital role in fostering cultural exchange, promoting economic cooperation, and strengthening security ties. Herro Mustafa Garg is an esteemed United States Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

19. US Embassy Jerusalem, Israel

Area Covered (Acres): 1.48

Nestled within the ancient city of Jerusalem, the US Embassy is a testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel. This modern architectural marvel, perched atop the Arnona neighborhood, serves as a focal point for diplomatic relations, facilitating dialogue, promoting cooperation, and safeguarding security interests. Stephanie L. Hallett, a seasoned diplomat in the Senior Foreign Service, currently holds the position of Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. She served as Chargé d'Affaires a.i. from July to November 2023, demonstrating her leadership and diplomatic acumen.

18. US Embassy Seoul, South Korea

Area Covered (Acres): 3.21

The US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, represents America's diplomatic interests and fosters US-South Korean relations. Located in the heart of Seoul, it serves as a vital link between the two nations, facilitating communication, cooperation, and trade. The embassy provides various services to American citizens and Korean nationals, from visas to cultural exchange programs. The US and South Korea share a massive trade relationship, totaling $1.6 trillion annually. South Korea's favorable tax system, proximity to the US, and shared democratic values make it an ideal investment destination for American businesses.

17. US Embassy Tokyo, Japan

Area Covered (Acres): 3.21

Completed in August 1976 and officially opened on September 6th of the same year, the current US Embassy building in Tokyo is a testament to American-Japanese relations. Designed by renowned architects César Pelli and Norma Merrick Sklarek of Gruen Associates, the building boasts spacious rooms and serene gardens, offering an oasis amidst the bustling downtown. Constructed by the esteemed Obayashi Corporation, the project encompassed a 45,000-square-foot embassy building and a three-story wing, completed under the auspices of the US Department of State's Office of Foreign Buildings Operations.

16. US Embassy Berlin, Germany

Area Covered (Acres): 4.5

Located on Pariser Platz, directly across from the iconic Brandenburg Gate, the 200,000-square-foot US embassy in Berlin boasts a limestone facade that seamlessly blends with the surrounding historic architecture. The four-and-a-quarter-story structure, rising above the intersection of Behrenstrasse and Ebertstrasse, was meticulously designed with aesthetics and security in mind. Thornton Tomasetti, a renowned engineering firm, provided structural design and blast engineering services to ensure the embassy's resilience and functionality.

15. US Embassy Moscow, Russia

Area Covered (Acres): 5.9

Envisioned in 1934 , shortly after the US recognized the Soviet Union, the US Embassy in Moscow initially aimed for a prominent location on Lenin Hills overlooking the Moscow River. While that vision didn't materialize, the current embassy compound in the Presnensky District across from the White House and near the Moscow Zoo is a testament to the enduring diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia.

14. US Embassy Jakarta, Indonesia

Area Covered (Acres): 7.57

US trade with the Dutch colony of Indonesia established a consular post in Jakarta in 1801 . 1958, the current US embassy compound opened, a masterpiece designed by Czech architects Antonin Raymond and Ladislav Rado.

13. US Embassy Mexico City, Mexico

Area Covered (Acres): 8.5

Recognizing Mexico's independence in 1822 , the United States dispatched its first envoy in 1825. However, Texan annexation in 1846 led to war, reestablishing formal ties only in 1917. The current US embassy in Mexico City, built in 1961, is the central hub for diplomatic relations. Additionally, the United States maintains consulates general in key cities across Mexico, including Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara, and Tijuana.

12. US Embassy Ankara, Turkey

Area Covered (Acres): 9

Situated on a sprawling nine-acre campus in Ankara's burgeoning Söğütözü business district, the new US Embassy represents not just a physical structure but a commitment to strengthening US-Turkish relations across diplomatic, security, and commercial spheres. Embodying the Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) mission to provide robust platforms for American diplomacy abroad, the embassy boasts a design that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetics. Drawing inspiration from traditional Turkish courtyards, the building seamlessly integrates architectural and landscape elements, creating a light-filled space fostering collaboration and community through its internal courtyards.

11. US Embassy Beijing, China

Area Covered (Acres): 10

Nestled on a four-hectare site in Beijing, the US Embassy complex houses over 20 agencies and 700 employees within its eight buildings, including a consular services building, marine barracks, and perimeter inspection stations. The complex's crown jewel is an eight-story glass box, its shimmering facade shifting between transparency, translucence, and opacity. Illuminated at night, the office building evokes the image of a traditional paper lantern, symbolizing the embassy's design philosophy – a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western influences.

10. US Embassy London, United Kingdom

Area Covered (Acres): 11.8

Forging diplomatic ties in 1785 , the United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a long and complex relationship. Though severed briefly during the War of 1812, relations were quickly restored, culminating in the Legation's elevation to an embassy in 1893. Grosvenor Square became the embassy's home in 1938, witnessing the pivotal role of the UK during World War II, as the Chancery stood side-by-side with General Eisenhower's headquarters. In 2018, the US-UK partnership secured a new physical embodiment with the opening of the current embassy, solidifying the enduring bond between these two close allies.

9. US Embassy Brasilia, Brazil

Area Covered (Acres): 12

Rising on the historic grounds of its predecessor in Brasília's Embassy Sector, the new US Embassy promises to be more than just bricks and mortar; it will be a secure, innovative, and sustainable platform for diplomacy, fostering the continued growth of the US-Brazil bilateral relationship. The project embraces environmental responsibility, already achieving PROCEL certification for energy efficiency and aiming for LEED® Silver status. Beyond its ecological credentials, the construction phase is projected to create a significant economic impact, injecting $185 million into the local economy and equipping 1,245 individuals with valuable job training and educational opportunities.

8. US Embassy Yerevan, Armenia

Area Covered (Acres): 22

Following Armenia's independence from the Soviet Union in 1992 , the United States established diplomatic relations, forging a partnership focused on mutual progress. The two nations collaborate across various sectors, from reducing poverty to expanding trade and investment. Promoting civil society groups and broadening access to healthcare are key pillars of this partnership. Committed to strengthening Armenia's democracy and open market economy, the United States also supports a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, encouraging the reopening of closed borders and fostering regional stability for a prosperous future.

7. US Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Area Covered (Acres): 26

Nestled within Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter , the US Embassy stands strategically across from the bustling Al-Kindi Plaza, a vibrant shopping and business hub. Situated between Circles 8 and 9, the Embassy fosters a sense of accessibility while adhering to stringent security measures, with restricted direct access by car. This carefully chosen location reflects the Embassy's commitment to engagement and vigilance, symbolizing the enduring partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

6. US Embassy New Delhi, India

Area Covered (Acres): 28

A testament to the profound relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies, the United States Embassy in New Delhi is one of the most active and sprawling diplomatic missions globally. It serves over a thousand consular visitors daily, facilitating economic and cultural exchanges between American and foreign citizens. Since its inception in 1959, the embassy has witnessed remarkable growth, necessitating a reimagining of the historic site and its role in advancing American diplomacy. In response, the US Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) entrusted Weiss/Manfredi of New York with developing a master plan for the embassy. This plan aims to create new facilities that honor the site's legacy while laying the groundwork for a future of flourishing Indian-US diplomacy.

