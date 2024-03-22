In this article, we will look at the 20 lowest paying countries for doctors. We have also discussed the global healthcare challenges and developments. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Lowest Paying Countries for Doctors.

The current global healthcare landscape, as discussed at the 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, reveals a multifaceted approach towards addressing pressing issues and advancing healthcare worldwide. One significant initiative highlighted is the Global Alliance for Women's Health, recognizing the potential to improve health outcomes and add $1 trillion to the global economy annually by 2040 through closing the gender gap in healthcare.

Speaking of the gender gap, it is worth highlighting that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, particularly in bridging gender gaps within its workforce.

These initiatives not only break down employment barriers but also create a culture of trust and belonging. By offering equitable access to growth and development opportunities, CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) ensures that every individual, regardless of gender, has the chance to reach their full potential.

Moreover, digital transformation has been seen as a key driver of healthcare improvement, with initiatives like the Digital Healthcare Transformation Initiative focusing on leveraging data and AI to enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes globally. However, challenges such as access to essential healthcare services and rising costs remain, highlighting the need for innovative solutions.

For example, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has recently partnered with Google Cloud to explore AI to alleviate burdens within the healthcare system. With over 180 hospitals and 2,300 ambulatory care sites, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s ambition to leverage artificial intelligence is substantial. By teaming up with Google Cloud, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) aims to streamline administrative tasks for medical professionals, allowing them to prioritize patient care. Through pilot programs utilizing AI technology, such as Augmedix's medical documentation platform, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) seeks to enhance efficiency and reduce physician burnout. Initial feedback from emergency department doctors participating in these programs has been positive, indicating the potential for widespread adoption across HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s network.

It is interesting to note that antimicrobial resistance poses a major threat to global health, with efforts focused on developing policy incentives and financing mechanisms to spur antibiotic innovation and ensure evidence-based antibiotic use. Nutrition also takes center stage, with the New Frontiers of Nutrition initiative aiming to address the health and environmental impacts of poor diets by promoting healthier consumption patterns and systemic solutions.

It is concerning to note that the global healthcare sector is struggling with serious shortages, with an estimated 6.4 million physicians required to meet universal health coverage (UHC) goals worldwide. A comprehensive study revealed that as of 2019, 132 countries were facing shortages in different healthcare personnel. The scarcity extends beyond physicians, encompassing nurses, midwives, dental personnel, and pharmaceutical staff, with a staggering global deficit exceeding 43 million healthcare workers compared to targets necessary for achieving UHC. To read more about nursing shortages, see countries that need nurses the most.

Across different regions, major disparities in healthcare worker density were evident. For instance, South Asia faced a shortage of 2.57 million physicians, while sub-Saharan Africa lacked an estimated 1.92 million. This shortage confirms the pressing need for coordinated efforts to address healthcare workforce deficits. As countries strive to achieve universal health coverage and meet Sustainable Development Goals, the provision of adequate healthcare personnel emerges as a crucial determinant.

While doctors are struggling with low wages in Asia, doctors earn substantial incomes in the western countries like Australia and United States. In fact, United States is one of the highest paying countries for doctors. To read more about high-paying countries for doctors, see the highest paying countries for doctors.

20 Lowest Paying Countries for Doctors

Andresr/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the lowest paying countries for doctors, we identified 35 lowest paying countries in the world general with the lowest minimum wages. For those 35, we obtained the average annual salaries for physicians by country from WorldSalaries.com. The 20 countries with the lowest average salaries for doctors were eventually selected and have been been ranked below in a descending order.

20. Cambodia

Average Salary: $27,366

The country's economic challenges and limited healthcare budget have resulted in lower salaries across the medical profession. Additionally, inadequate funding for healthcare infrastructure and resources constrains the ability to offer competitive wages. Moreover, historical and social factors contribute, including the aftermath of the Khmer Rouge regime, which decimated the healthcare system in Cambodia.

19. Indonesia

Average Salary: $24,695

Indonesia is trying to improve its healthcare system amidst a shortage of doctors but is facing resistance from local medical professionals. Proposed legislation aims to ease entry for foreign doctors and waive tuition fees for Indonesian medical residents. These reforms aim to address the country’s low doctor-patient ratio and improve healthcare access, but encounter opposition from domestic nurses and physicians. Given the shortage, Indonesia is also one of the countries with the highest demand for doctors.

18. Philippines

Average Salary: $23,485

In the Philippines, doctors face major salary issues, exacerbating challenges in the healthcare sector. Recent proposals by Quezon City 5th District Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas aim to address this disparity. House Bill No. 1682 and HB 3776 advocate for increasing the salary grade of public doctors and dentists by two levels, respectively.

17. Chad

Average Salary: $23,307

Chad faces persistent issues such as poverty, political instability, and a reliance on foreign aid. These factors contribute to insufficient funding for healthcare, resulting in meager compensation for medical professionals. Additionally, brain drain exacerbates the situation as qualified doctors seek better opportunities abroad, further straining the healthcare workforce.

16. Vietnam

Average Salary: $20,239

In Vietnam, the current pay scheme for doctors presents a significant challenge, particularly for young professionals. With starting salaries around VND4.2 million per month ($170 per month), many struggle to meet basic needs. This low income discourages new graduates from entering the medical profession, exacerbating the country's shortage of healthcare workers. Moreover, the extensive education and training required for medical practitioners, coupled with the high costs associated with ongoing professional development, further strain their financial situation.

15. Mozambique

Average Salary: $17,851

In Mozambique, the Ministry of Health has announced plans to address doctor salary issues by paying outstanding overtime amounts for 2022 and 2023 starting from August, amidst ongoing strikes. Manuel Macebe, the deputy director of human resources, confirmed this decision, aiming to mitigate protests against wage cuts and overdue payments. The strike of around 2,000 to 2,500 doctors confirms the dissatisfaction of doctors in the country.

14. Rwanda

Average Salary: $16,091

Rwanda's healthcare system faces severe challenges, rendering it one of the worst countries for doctors. Decades of political instability, including the 1994 genocide, left the country's infrastructure in ruins. Limited resources, insufficient medical facilities, and a shortage of trained personnel compound the issue.

13. Argentina

Average Salary: $14,550

Healthcare workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are facing dire conditions due to low wages exacerbated by runaway inflation. Amid projections of a 100 percent inflation rate, professionals demand a significant pay raise, with a proposed minimum of 200,000 pesos monthly. Resident doctors, vital for hospital care, currently receive around 120,000 pesos per month, while nurses earn a basic salary of 85,000 pesos.

12. Bhutan

Average Salary: $13,690

One of the reasons why Bhutan pays low salaries to doctors is that Bhutan prioritizes equitable distribution of resources, which may lead to standardized pay scales across professions. Moreover, cultural values focusing on service over financial gain also influence remuneration structures for doctors. With an average salary of $13,690, Bhutan is one of the countries where doctors are paid the least.

11. India

Average Salary: $11,456

India is one of the lowest paying countries for doctors in Asia. Becoming a doctor in India is fraught with challenges that deter even the most determined individuals. With a meager 0.7 doctors per 1,000 Indians, the doctor-to-patient ratio pales in comparison to countries like China, the UK, and the US. The relentless workload, often exceeding 100 hours per week, leaves little room for personal life or rest. Despite the grueling hours, salaries remain abysmally low, with many doctors struggling to afford basic necessities.

10. Angola

Average Salary: $9,824

In Angola, doctors fight severe salary challenges and are hence, demanding better working conditions. Approximately 5,600 doctors, representing the majority of the profession, initiated strikes in 2022, seeking improvements after 20 children died due to shortages of medicines and medical equipment. Despite concessions such as a 6% salary increase, doctors deem it insufficient.

9. Madagascar

Average Salary: $8,887

As one of the top 10 lowest paying countries for doctors, Madagascar’s healthcare system is underfunded and lacks resources, leading to limited financial support for medical professionals. Moreover, the high cost of medical education burdens doctors with significant debts upon graduation, exacerbating the issue.

8. Turkey

Average Salary: $8,500

In Turkey, the exodus of doctors is alarming, with 2,700 applying for work abroad in 2023, nearly double from the previous year, marking a 70-fold increase over 11 years. The migration deprives Turkey of essential healthcare professionals, exacerbating shortages in specialties like oncology and paediatric neurology. Factors driving this brain drain include poor pay, long hours, and escalating violence against medical staff, with 422 incidents recorded in 2022 alone.

7. Pakistan

Average Salary: $8,164

In Pakistan, doctors, including medical officers, trainee medical officers, and house job doctors, have been struggling with stagnant salaries for several years, despite their round-the-clock hospital duties.

Recently. the Young Doctors’ Association in Peshawar has raised concerns about their low pay, demanding parity with counterparts in Islamabad and Punjab, which are also lower paying as per international standards.

6. Zambia

Average Salary: $7,324

In Zambia, salary issues, particularly among public workers like doctors, have reached critical levels. Apart from the concerningly low salaries, Zambia Congress of Trade Union has also sounded alarms over increased labor unrest due to delayed payments. Recent reports indicate that public workers, including those in universities and local councils, are facing major delays in receiving their salaries. This has led to work stoppages and heightened tensions among workers.

Click here to see the 5 Lowest Paying Countries for Doctors.

