This $20 million mega-mansion is for sale in Bergen County

Maddie McGay, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

If you won the lottery, would you spend it on a luxury car or an elaborate trip? Or, what about a $20 million estate in Alpine, one of North Jersey's most expensive zip codes?

The seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom gated mansion at 4 Stone Tower Drive is for sale, situated on 4 acres of manicured property and offering nearly 23,000-square-feet of living space.

The Bergen County home was first built in 2004 and designed by Morristown-based architect James Paragono. The property comes with luxury amenities on the property, including a pool, cabana, tennis court, guest house and a putting green.

Photos of the home at 4 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine.
Photos of the home at 4 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine.

Inside, you'll find a two-lane bowling alley, a 12-seat theater, a game room and an in-home fitness center. There's also a primary suite with a bathroom and walk-in closet, several office spaces, a wine cellar, a seven-car garage and a newly updated kitchen by Wyckoff-based kitchen designer Peter Salerno Inc.

Real estate: How much money do you need to make to afford a house in North Jersey?

Currently the second-most expensive home for sale in North Jersey, 4 Stone Tower Drive was bought by its current owners, Joseph and Nancy Scott, in 2013 for $13.375 million. The Mayrich Construction principal and his wife previously owned another Alpine property, 2 Margo Way — a nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom mega-mansion with over 34,000-square-feet of space on more than 3 acres of land — which they sold for $20 million in 2012.

The property at 4 Stone Tower Drive was also once home to Dede Sheoris-Levitt, ex-wife of hedge-funder Michael Levitt, whom she once shared the home with. Levitt initially purchased the home in 2002 for $2.9 million.

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay, on X @maddiemcgayy, and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ real estate: $20M Alpine mansion for sale. See listing

