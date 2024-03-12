The 20 Most (and 20 Least) Expensive States To Own a Car

MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

The average new car price is now $47,401, but that’s only one aspect of the total cost of car ownership — and that cost can vary greatly from state to state. For example, some states have no or low sales tax, which can make a big difference when it comes to a large purchase like a car.

To find the annual cost of car ownership in every state, GOBankingRates assumed a 20% down payment of $9,480 on the average-priced car, which means $8,316 per year for the average 60-month car loan. Sales tax, annual car insurance premiums, gas prices and costs of repairs and maintenance for each state were also calculated to find the total ownership costs for the year.

Here’s a look at the 20 most and least expensive states to own a car.

The Most Expensive States To Own a Car

When you account for financing, sales tax, insurance, gas and repairs, the cost to own a car for a year exceeds $25,000 in all of these states.

Here are the 20 most expensive states to own a car, ranked from most to least expensive.

1. California

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,437

Average car insurance premium: $2,115

Annual cost of gas: $3,529

Average car repair costs: $416

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $27,292

2. Nevada

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,911

Average car insurance premium: $2,023

Annual cost of gas: $2,964

Average car repair costs: $398

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $27,092

3. Florida

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $2,560

Annual cost of gas: $2,412

Average car repair costs: $396

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $26,008

4. Illinois

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,437

Average car insurance premium: $1,578

Annual cost of gas: $2,726

Average car repair costs: $379

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,916

5. Washington

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,081

Average car insurance premium: $1,371

Annual cost of gas: $3,015

Average car repair costs: $392

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,655

6. Michigan

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $2,133

Annual cost of gas: $2,507

Average car repair costs: $356

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,637

7. Rhode Island

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

Average car insurance premium: $1,845

Annual cost of gas: $2,290

Average car repair costs: $387

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,636

8. New Jersey

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,143

Average car insurance premium: $1,901

Annual cost of gas: $2,310

Average car repair costs: $400

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,549

9. Kansas

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,555

Average car insurance premium: $1,594

Annual cost of gas: $2,197

Average car repair costs: $374

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,517

10. Kentucky

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $2,105

Annual cost of gas: $2,257

Average car repair costs: $385

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,387

11. Connecticut

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,010

Average car insurance premium: $1,750

Annual cost of gas: $2,393

Average car repair costs: $418

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,367

12. Georgia

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,128

Average car insurance premium: $1,647

Annual cost of gas: $2,330

Average car repair costs: $408

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,309

13. Utah

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,247

Average car insurance premium: $1,469

Annual cost of gas: $2,347

Average car repair costs: $402

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,261

14. Indiana

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

Average car insurance premium: $1,256

Annual cost of gas: $2,483

Average car repair costs: $365

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,218

15. Texas

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,963

Average car insurance premium: $1,875

Annual cost of gas: $2,140

Average car repair costs: $398

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,171

16. Maryland

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $1,640

Annual cost of gas: $2,436

Average car repair costs: $399

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,115

17. Tennessee

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

Average car insurance premium: $1,373

Annual cost of gas: $2,198

Average car repair costs: $399

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,084

18. Minnesota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,081

Average car insurance premium: $1,493

Annual cost of gas: $2,308

Average car repair costs: $378

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,056

19. Nebraska

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,607

Average car insurance premium: $2,018

Annual cost of gas: $2,255

Average car repair costs: $375

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,051

20. Pennsylvania

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $1,445

Annual cost of gas: $2,579

Average car repair costs: $384

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,049

The Least Expensive States To Own a Car

The difference in the annual cost to own a car between the most and least expensive states is a pretty significant amount — $5,539. One major factor in the cost savings is sales tax, with all of the top five least expensive states having no sales tax.

Here’s a look at the least expensive states to own a car, ranked from lowest to highest annual cost.

1. New Hampshire

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

Average car insurance premium: $1,307

Annual cost of gas: $2,279

Average car repair costs: $371

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $21,753

2. Alaska

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

Average car insurance premium: $1,359

Annual cost of gas: $2,630

Average car repair costs: $387

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,172

3. Oregon

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

Average car insurance premium: $1,244

Annual cost of gas: $2,812

Average car repair costs: $394

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,246

4. Montana

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

Average car insurance premium: $1,692

Annual cost of gas: $2,404

Average car repair costs: $390

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,282

5. Delaware

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

Average car insurance premium: $2,137

Annual cost of gas: $2,354

Average car repair costs: $391

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,678

6. Alabama

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $948

Average car insurance premium: $1,542

Annual cost of gas: $2,232

Average car repair costs: $399

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,918

7. North Carolina

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,422

Average car insurance premium: $1,368

Annual cost of gas: $2,316

Average car repair costs: $403

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,305

8. Oklahoma

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,541

Average car insurance premium: $1,797

Annual cost of gas: $2,166

Average car repair costs: $380

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,679

9. Colorado

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,375

Average car insurance premium: $1,940

Annual cost of gas: $2,183

Average car repair costs: $417

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,711

10. Virginia

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,967

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Annual cost of gas: $2,352

Average car repair costs: $401

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,838

11. New Mexico

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,896

Average car insurance premium: $1,505

Annual cost of gas: $2,263

Average car repair costs: $393

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,853

12. South Dakota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,896

Average car insurance premium: $1,581

Annual cost of gas: $2,247

Average car repair costs: $378

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,897

13. Iowa

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

Average car insurance premium: $1,321

Annual cost of gas: $2,259

Average car repair costs: $360

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,106

14. Maine

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,607

Average car insurance premium: $1,116

Annual cost of gas: $2,349

Average car repair costs: $349

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,218

15. North Dakota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

Average car insurance premium: $1,419

Annual cost of gas: $2,272

Average car repair costs: $365

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,222

16. Mississippi

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

Average car insurance premium: $1,606

Annual cost of gas: $2,118

Average car repair costs: $394

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,284

17. Ohio

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,726

Average car insurance premium: $1,023

Annual cost of gas: $2,477

Average car repair costs: $354

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,376

18. Wisconsin

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

Average car insurance premium: $1,499

Annual cost of gas: $2,380

Average car repair costs: $361

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,406

19. Missouri

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,005

Average car insurance premium: $2,104

Annual cost of gas: $2,207

Average car repair costs: $379

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,491

20. Idaho

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

Average car insurance premium: $1,121

Annual cost of gas: $2,358

Average car repair costs: $389

Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,508

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses: (1) car sales tax, based on rates provided by PolicyGenius; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $47,401 in January 2024, as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com’s 2023 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report on March 5, 2024; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD’s 2022 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 6.88%, as sourced from Experian, loan length of 60 months, which equals to $693 per month or $8,316 per year — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states’ car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicle and the cost of the vehicle; GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

