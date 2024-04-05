In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most Buddhist countries in Asia. If you would like to skip our discussion on the global influence of Buddhism, you can go to the 5 Most Buddhist Countries in Asia.

Buddhism is the fourth-largest religion in the world, with over 500 million followers as of 2020. Buddhists make up almost 7% of the world’s population, and almost half of the world's population of Buddhists live in China. Despite having the largest population of Buddhists in the world, only 18% of China’s population identify as Buddhists. The remaining Buddhists live primarily in Asia.

There are many Buddhist-majority countries in Asia, including Bhutan, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar. However, there are only four countries in the world where the official religion is Buddhism. These are Bhutan, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. Despite originating from Nepal and India, Buddhism is not a commonly practiced religion in either country. According to the Pew Research Center, only 1% of Indians and 10% of Nepalese are Buddhists.

It is interesting to note that only 1.4% of the world’s Buddhist population lives outside Asia. Buddhists are heavily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, with 98.7% of the world’s Buddhist population in the region. Meanwhile, 1.2% of American adults identify as Buddhists, and amongst those, two-thirds are Asian-American. Around 1% of Canadians also identify as Buddhists. However, despite these low Buddhist populations, North America is being significantly influenced by the Buddhist philosophy, leading to numerous meditation centers, temples, and cultural practices of Zen across the region.

According to the projections by the Pew Research Center, the United States will be amongst the top 10 countries with the largest Buddhist population by 2050. This would be a significant change as the list has previously been dominated entirely by Asian countries. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to see a decline in the number of Buddhists, while other regions such as the Middle East-North Africa, North America, and Europe are expected to see growth in the total Buddhist populations. Despite the increase in Buddhist populations across various regions, Buddhists are expected to make up only 5% of the global population in 2060.

Unlike the other major religions in the world, Buddhism is considered a philosophy and a lifestyle by a majority of Buddhists. It plays multiple roles in people’s lives. Many Buddhists also believe that it is a culture and ethnicity that one is born into. While many Asians follow Buddhist customs and practices, they may not consider themselves followers of Buddhism as a religion. The symbol of Buddhism is the Dharmachakra (Wheel of the Law). The Dharma Wheel is a symbol of Gautama Buddha himself. It has eight spokes, each one representing one of Buddha's Eightfold Path milestones.

Integration of Buddhist Practices in Corporate Culture

Public companies and organizations such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been increasingly incorporating Buddhist practices and principles into their operations, often to enhance employee well-being, productivity, and corporate culture. A study published in the Kelaniya Journal of Management shared that utilizing Buddhist principles and methods in organizational management can prove highly beneficial, given their broad applicability and potential to enhance productivity within the organization.

One notable example is Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AmaZen program, which incorporates yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices to improve employee mental well-being and productivity. Many corporations have been adopting Buddhist practices to help manage workplace stress and enhance employee satisfaction. However, some have criticized this approach, arguing that it could be seen as an attempt to co-opt Buddhism for corporate gain.

Similarly, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), has been recognized for integrating principles of Servant Leadership and Buddhist values into his leadership approach. This integration has led to significant cultural and strategic shifts within Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), fostering an environment that prioritizes employee well-being, ethical practices, and a sense of community. Furthermore, Marc Benioff of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is another leader who has successfully integrated Buddhist principles into his leadership style, leading to positive organizational changes. In addition to personally engaging in "mindfulness" sessions several times per week, he also incorporated meditation rooms into some of Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) newly constructed office spaces, aiming to promote this practice among his employees.

20 Most Buddhist Countries in Asia

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 20 most Buddhist countries in Asia, we consulted renowned sources such as the Pew Research Center and Data Pandas. The most Buddhist Asian countries have been ranked in ascending order based on the latest Buddhist percentage of the total population.

20 Most Buddhist Countries in Asia

20. United Arab Emirates

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 2.5%

Buddhist Population = 210,000

Buddhism in the United Arab Emirates is practiced by a small segment of expatriates, with no significant cultural influence on the predominantly Islamic identity of the country. Buddhists make up 2.5% of the country’s population, making it one of the most Buddhist countries in Asia.

19. Bahrain

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 3.4%

Buddhist Population = 50,000

In Bahrain, Buddhism is present among a minority of immigrants and has little impact on the national culture, which is deeply rooted in Islamic traditions. Around 3.4% of the country’s population is Buddhist.

18. Qatar

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 3.9%

Buddhist Population = 90,000

With over 90,000 Buddhists residing in Qatar, the country hosts a modest Buddhist community, primarily expatriates, with minimal influence on the country's rich Islamic heritage and cultural practices. Buddhists make up almost 4% of the population of Qatar.

17. Kuwait

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 5.4%

Buddhist Population = 180,000

Like the other Middle Eastern countries, Kuwait has a Muslim majority, with Buddhists making up only 5.4% of the total population. Buddhism has negligible influence on the country’s predominantly Islamic cultural landscape.

16. Brunei

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 8.9%

Buddhist Population = 40,000

While Brunei has a small Buddhist community, primarily of Chinese descent, the nation's identity is strongly defined by Islam, overshadowing Buddhist cultural influences. Around 8.9% of the total population of Brunei is Buddhist, making it one of the most Buddhist countries in Asia.

15. Nepal

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 10.0%

Buddhist Population = 3,540,000

Buddhism holds a significant place in Nepal, being the birthplace of Buddha. It shapes the cultural and spiritual fabric of the country alongside Hinduism. However, despite the strong ties with the origin of Buddhism, only 10% of the Nepalese population is Buddhist. Hinduism is the dominant religion in Nepal, followed by Buddhism.

14. Malaysia

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 15.6%

Buddhist Population = 5,220,000

In Malaysia, Buddhism is practiced by a substantial portion of the Chinese community, contributing to the country's multicultural and multi-religious mosaic. Despite being a Muslim country, 15.6% of Malaysia’s population is Buddhist. With 5.2 million Buddhists residing in Malaysia, it is one of the top 10 countries with the largest Buddhist populations in the world.

13. Vietnam

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 16.2%

Buddhist Population = 15,560,000

Buddhism is deeply engrained in Vietnamese culture and society, influencing art, architecture, and daily practices, reflecting the country's spiritual diversity. Around 16.2% of the country’s population is Buddhist. Vietnam is home to over 15 million Buddhists, making it the 7th largest Buddhist population in the world. However, Vietnam is officially an atheist state, with its citizens following Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism.

12. China

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 18.3%

Buddhist Population = 254,700,000

China is home to 254 million Buddhists, making up 18.3% of the total Chinese population. Buddhism has profoundly influenced philosophy, art, literature, and social customs in China, making it a pivotal component of Chinese cultural identity. China is at the twelfth position on our list of the most Buddhist countries in Asia.

11. Taiwan

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 21.2%

Buddhist Population = 4,930,000

Taiwan is home to a vibrant Buddhist community, with Buddhism playing a significant role in shaping social values, traditions, and festivals across the country. Around one-fifth of the country’s population identifies as Buddhist.

10. South Korea

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 21.9%

Buddhist Population = 10,950,000

South Korea is home to almost 11 million Buddhists, making up 21.9% of the country's total population. Buddhism in South Korea has a rich history, influencing cultural traditions, arts, and meditation practices despite the growing influence of Christianity and secularism. South Korea has one of the largest Buddhist populations in the world, ranking 8th worldwide.

9. Singapore

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 32.2%

Buddhist Population = 1,890,000

Singapore's multicultural society includes a significant Buddhist population, contributing to the country’s diverse religious landscape and cultural practices. Singapore is one of the most developed Asian countries, with Buddhists making up almost 32% of the country's population. Singapore is among the top 10 most Buddhist countries in Asia.

8. Japan

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 33.2%

Buddhist Population = 41,380,000

Buddhism, intertwined with Shintoism, significantly shapes Japanese traditions, arts, and societal norms, contributing to the country’s unique cultural identity. Japan is also a developed Asian country, with almost one-third of the population being Buddhists. With 41 million Buddhists, Japan has the fourth largest Buddhist population in the world.

7. Mongolia

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 54.2%

Buddhist Population = 1,730,000

Buddhism is central to Mongolian cultural and spiritual life, with Tibetan Buddhism having a profound impact on its art, music, and festivals. Buddhists are the majority in Mongolia, making up 54.2% of the country’s population.

6. Laos

Buddhist Percentage of Total Population = 64.0%

Buddhist Population = 4,630,000

In Laos, Buddhism is a cornerstone of daily life and cultural identity, influencing everything from art to community events and rituals. It is a Buddhist-majority country, with 64% of the population identifying as Buddhist.

