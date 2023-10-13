This article covers the 20 most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US and offers detailed insights into the cities that house people from a broad range of ethnicities and cultures. For a quick overview of the top 5, read our article, the 5 most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US.

The United States is a melting pot of cultures, with people from all over the world calling it home. It is the third-largest country in the world by population, and its residents represent a wide range of ethnic and cultural backgrounds. African Americans, Asian Americans, Indigenous Americans, and Latin Americans are just a few groups that make up the American mosaic.

Over the years, racial diversity in the United States has grown significantly, leading to the emergence of new and unique cultures. One such example is the Louisiana Creole culture, a fusion of African, Spanish, English, Native American, and French cultures. This new culture has its distinct cuisine, language, and traditions.

Cultural Diversity in the US

The United States has become increasingly culturally influential over time due to its growing diversity. According to the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the white population in the country decreased from 63% to 57%, while the Hispanic population increased from 15% to 18%, and the Asian population increased from 5% to 6%. The Black population remained relatively stable at 12%.

The Pew Research Center also analyzed that the 118th United States Congress is the most culturally diverse to date, with a quarter of voting members identifying as something other than non-Hispanic White. This is a continuation of a long-running trend, with the 118th Congress being the seventh Congress to break the record set by the one before it.

Due to the increasing cultural diversity in the United States, people from all backgrounds have begun to adjust to the American way of life. One major aspect of this adaptability is immigrants leveraging their potential and talent to pursue entrepreneurship.

Story continues

A study by the US Census Bureau in 2022 found that 0.83% of immigrants to the US founded at least one company between 2005 and 2010, compared to 0.46% of native-born US citizens.

Moreover, The American Immigration Council also revealed that in 2023, immigrants or their children founded 44.8% of new American companies. This represents 224 companies, of which foreign-born individuals founded 103 and the children of immigrants founded 121.

One example of a company founded by an immigrant is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), an American multinational automotive and clean energy company. It was founded in 2003 by Elon Musk, who now employs over 27,000 people worldwide.

Elon Musk is renowned as one of the most audacious innovators of our time. Born and raised in South Africa, he immigrated to Canada and later transferred to the United States, where he eventually founded Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a leading player in the electric vehicle charging industry, thanks to its strategic partnerships and heavy investments in research and development. As of September 2023, its market capitalization is nearly $853 billion.

Another multinational company founded by an immigrant is the ubiquitous search engine Google. In 1998, Sergey Brin, a Russian immigrant, co-founded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), now Google's parent company. Google has had a profound impact on the internet, transforming the way we access and consume information.

Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Google dominates the industry and offers innovative, user-friendly services. With over 270 million monthly active users and nearly 40,000 search queries processed per second, the search engine is the primary gateway to information for billions of people worldwide.

Moreover, the company’s ecosystem of products and services, including Google Home, Google Maps, and Google Drive, solidifies its influence. Android OS, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s mobile operating system, powers billions of devices globally.

Culturally Diverse Workplaces in the US

As the population's racial diversity has increased, companies have also changed their workforces to accommodate employees from different cultural backgrounds. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), a retail giant with a vast workforce, is one example of a company committed to diversity and inclusion.

This is indicated by the fact that as of 2023, the US associates of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were 49% people of color. 41% of these employees also hold leadership roles within the organization, with the Board of Directors being 18% culturally diverse.

In addition to its commitment to transparent diversity hiring, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and its foundation pledged to contribute $100 million over five years to the Center for Racial Equity in 2020, to help to address racial disparities in the United States.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its first-ever diversity study to assess the cultural diversity of its on-screen talent and the behind-the-camera directors, writers, producers, and creators.

According to the report, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had significant diversity gaps in its programming. As a result, the company adopted an inclusion lens approach, focusing on underrepresented cultural minorities on screen and ensuring that portrayals of culturally diverse people are authentic.

In addition, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced the creation of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a $100 million, five-year investment fund to support organizations that help underrepresented communities train for and find jobs in film and television.

20 Most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US

Neirfy/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We compiled a list of the 20 most culturally diverse cities in the US based on cultural diversity score. Our ranking criteria was based on three primary metrics: Diversity Score, the number of museums present in cities, and restaurants located in the area excluding fast food. We collected data on the relevant metrics from different websites. We got the Diversity Score Index from the National Equity Atlas, the total number of museums and restaurants from Trip Advisor. The diversity index quantitatively measures the different types of datasets in the community, specifically cultural diversity. It is a statistical representation of diversity in the various cities of the US. We first scored each city on each index from 1 to 20, with 1 indicating the location with the most cultural diversity and 20 indicating the city with the least cultural diversity. We then assigned weights of 0.4 to the Diversity Score, 0.3 to the number of museums in cities and restaurants in the area excluding fast food. Finally, we calculated a composite weighted average of these scores to determine the cities with the most culturally diverse residents. After the final evaluation of the composite results, the cities were ranked from 1 to 20, with 1 indicating the city with the most culturally diverse population and 20 indicating the city with the least cultural diversity. Below is our complete list of the 20 most culturally diverse cities in the US.

Most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US

20. Long Beach

Diversity Score: 1.39 Museums: 7 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,122 Final Weighted Average: 14.3 Long Beach, a city with a rich heritage and diverse population, is home to a vibrant mix of neighborhoods, each with its unique story. According to the National Endowment for Arts, Long Beach is the second-largest city in Los Angeles County and the most diverse city of its size in the nation. In 2023, 41% of residents identified as Latino, 29% as Caucasian, 13% as African American, 13% as Asian, and 2% as Pacific Islander or Native American.

19. Tulsa

Diversity Score: 1.36 Museums: 25 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 935 Final Weighted Average: 14.3 According to Data USA 2023, the five most prominent ethnic groups in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are White, at 53.4%, followed by Black or African American, at 14.8%. Meanwhile, the Hispanic population in the city makes up 9.87% of the overall population, and other racial backgrounds account for 4.33%.

18. Tampa

Diversity Score: 1.3 Museums: 23 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 2,001 Final Weighted Average: 13.0 Tampa is a cosmopolitan city, one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US. It is home to people from over 130 nationalities, ranging from Irish to Puerto Rican to Indian to Vietnamese. When talking about support and camaraderie, a vibrant event, or simply a delicious meal, the city is known for stepping outside its comfort zone and embracing the cultures of others.

17. Milwaukee

Diversity Score: 1.33 Museums: 35 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,119 Final Weighted Average: 13.0 Milwaukee is renowned for its German heritage, evident in its architecture, cuisine, festivals, and many of the city's famed breweries. Some notable German influences in the city include the beer-centric Wisconsin Oktoberfest, the German Fest, and several other cultural events.

16. San Jose

Diversity Score: 1.33 Museums: 24 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,893 Final Weighted Average: 12.7 San Jose is a very diverse city, home to significant populations of Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American residents. This diversity is reflected in the city's neighborhoods, cuisine, arts and culture, and more. Some of the most notable cultural districts in San Jose include Little Saigon, Japantown, and Koreatown.

15. Oakland

Diversity Score: 1.55 Museums: 17 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,838 Final Weighted Average: 12.0 Oakland is a vibrant and diverse city with a rich tapestry of cultures worldwide. This diversity is reflected in every aspect of the city, from its people and neighborhoods to its food and bars, boutique shops and city staples, and art and murals.

14. Charlotte

Diversity Score: 1.31 Museums: 28 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,952 Final Weighted Average: 12.0 According to 2022 census data, 44.7% of Charlotte's 878,709 residents are identified as White alone. Black residents comprise 35.2% of the population, and Hispanic/Latino residents account for 14.9%.

13. Oklahoma City

Diversity Score: 1.33 Museums: 36 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,331 Final Weighted Average: 12.0 Oklahoma City is a vibrant multicultural hub that blends diverse traditions and flavors in its neighborhoods, festivals, music, cuisine, and art. Visitors often immerse themselves in one of the thriving cultural districts, admire its inspired street art, and savor festival celebrations.

12. Fort Worth

Diversity Score: 1.3 Museums: 39 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 1,636 Final Weighted Average: 12.0 The nation's 12th largest city is home to a vibrant tapestry of cultures and heritage, rooted in its past on the American frontier, diverse populations, cattle drives, railroads, and Western way of life.

11. Dallas

Diversity Score: 1.28 Museums: 58 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 3,076 Final Weighted Average: 10.0 Dallas is a diverse American city, a melting pot of cultures, religions, and lifestyles. This convergence of unique perspectives and experiences is reflected in every aspect of the city, from its authentic arts and music to its diverse cuisine, places of worship, historic landmarks, and urban lifestyle.

10. Sacramento

Diversity Score: 1.56 Museums: 32 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 2,868 Final Weighted Average: 8.3 Sacramento has the distinction of being named "America's Most Integrated City" by Time Magazine. The city boasts a rich mosaic of cultural and ethnic diversity, ranging from Croatian to Greek to Asian and beyond. This diversity is reflected in its many annual festivals and celebrations.

9. Boston

Diversity Score: 1.38 Museums: 71 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 2,043 Final Weighted Average: 8.3 Over the past four decades, Boston has become increasingly diverse regarding race and ethnicity. In 1970, nearly 70% of Boston's population was white. In 2023, whites make up only 47% of the city's population, making Boston a majority-minority city for the second consecutive census.

8. San Diego

Diversity Score: 1.36 Museums: 90 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 3,745 Final Weighted Average: 7.3 San Diego's vibrant cultural landscape is reflected in its diverse festivals, neighborhoods, theaters, museums, and dining options. The city is home to a rich tapestry of cultures and lifestyles, including African American, Asian American, Latin American, Native American, LGBTQ+, Jewish, and many more.

7. Houston

Diversity Score: 1.31 Museums: 93 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 6,226 Final Weighted Average: 6.3 Houston is a culturally vibrant metropolis renowned for being one of the most culturally diverse cities in the US. Each neighborhood in the city has its unique character, reflecting the city's rich cultural mosaic. Notable neighborhoods include Chinatown, the East End, Little India, and Sharpstown.

6. Philadelphia

Diversity Score: 1.33 Museums: 120 Restaurants (excluding fast food): 3,806 Final Weighted Average: 6.3 Philadelphia, a city of diverse neighborhoods, has a rich cultural heritage. It is a vibrant hub of the arts and higher learning, from its world-renowned museums and galleries to its thriving performing arts scene and jazz clubs. Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 20 most Culturally Diverse Cities in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.