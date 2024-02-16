In this article we will take a look at the 20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit. You can also go directly to the 10 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit.

Recently, the U.S. Department of State issued travel advisories to provide guidance to American citizens regarding the safety and security situation in foreign countries. These advisories are based on various factors, including crime rates, political instability, terrorism threats, natural disasters, and public health concerns. When issuing travel advisories, the Department assesses information from multiple sources, including U.S. embassies and consulates, host governments, intelligence reports, and international organizations.

As per news, The State Department also suggested that U.S. travelers steer clear of activities like boat tours with commercial recreational watercraft because they are not consistently regulated. But mainly, this warning was issued because 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.

However, recent news reports indicate that Jamaican and Bahamian officials are challenging the statement made by U.S. authorities regarding the safety of their countries for tourists. The pushback comes in response to travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department, which raised concerns about crime rates and access to medical services in Jamaica and the Bahamas. The Jamaican Tourism Minister has refuted these claims, emphasizing that the country has implemented various measures to enhance visitor safety, including the deployment of additional security forces in tourist areas.

Additionally, Bahamian officials have contested the portrayal of their nation, citing improvements in law enforcement efforts and investments in infrastructure to address safety concerns. These assertions align with efforts by both countries to promote tourism and assure travelers of their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

Story continues

It is too soon to say what implications this may have on the countries that have been on the warning list but immediate impact of travel advisories on hotel stocks may vary depending on the timing and severity of the advisories, historical trends and industry analyses can provide insights into potential effects. Publicly traded hotel stocks with exposure to countries under travel advisories may experience declines in their stock prices following the issuance of advisories or negative news coverage regarding safety concerns. Stock price movements can reflect investor perceptions of heightened risk and uncertainty surrounding the affected markets.

Hotel companies typically report financial data in their quarterly and annual financial statements, including revenue, occupancy rates, and Revenue Per Available Room for properties in various locations. Analysts and investors may scrutinize these financial statements for any indications of adverse impacts from travel advisories on the company's performance in affected markets.

AMResorts (Owned by Apple Leisure Group), a subsidiary of Apple Leisure Group, operates several luxury resort brands, including Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. It operates properties in Jamaica, such as Secrets St. James Montego Bay and Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay. A decline in bookings and occupancy rates due to travel advisories can directly impact AMResorts' financial performance. Lower occupancy levels may lead to decreased revenue per available room (RevPAR), impacting the company's top-line growth and profitability. This could, in turn, affect the company's stock performance and investor sentiment.

20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit

Methodology

To compile the list of the 20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit, we shortlisted the top countries that American tourists usually visit from sources like Travel Advisory, Business Insider, U.S. News, Deseret News, and CBS News. And then we opted for a consensus approach relying on opinion threads from popular platforms Quora. A score point was given each time a country was mentioned as dangerous to travel to for American tourists and then all the points were added to give a total score to each country. Then the list of the 20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit was ranked in ascending order (from least to more dangerous countries).

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years. Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders – check details here.

20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit

20. Aruba

Score: 3

Aruba is known for its white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, and is a popular Caribbean destination with a relatively low crime rate of 27.5 per 100,000 people.

19. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Score: 3

This dual-island nation offers lush rainforests, historic sites, and beautiful beaches. With a crime rate of 300.5 per 100,000 people, according to UNODC, travellers should exercise caution, especially in secluded areas.

18. Grenada

Score: 3

Famous for its spice plantations and welcoming locals, Grenada is a picturesque island with a crime rate of 57.8 per 100,000 people. Visitors enjoy exploring historic forts, diving in clear waters, and sampling local cuisine.

17. Saint Lucia

Score: 5

This country is known for its dramatic Pitons, lush landscapes, and luxury resorts. It has a crime rate of 29.6 per 100,000 people. Tourists indulge in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, and romantic getaways, however tourists must be careful when visiting Saint Lucia.

16. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Score: 5

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an island chain that offers secluded beaches, sailing adventures, and vibrant marine life. With a crime rate of 36.7 per 100,000 people, visitors should remain vigilant, especially in tourist areas.

15. Bahamas

Score: 7

Travelers enjoy water sports, shopping, and exploring historic sites in the Bahamas. It is famous for its pink-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and luxurious resorts, the Bahamas has a crime rate of 31.7 per 100,000 people.

14. Barbados

Score: 7

Barbados offers people to savor rum cocktails, local cuisine, and cultural events. However, with its British colonial architecture, lively festivals, and pristine beaches, Barbados has a crime rate of 35.6 per 100,000 people. Therefore, caution is recommended, when visiting such places.

13. Jamaica

Score: 8

Jamaica, situated in the Caribbean Sea, is renowned for its reggae music, vibrant culture, and stunning natural beauty. The crime rate here is higher - 46.2 per 100,000 people, which is why tourists are advised to be cautious of traveling here, despite the glory it has to offer. Tourists flock to Jamaica's sandy beaches, including Seven Mile Beach in Negril and Doctor's Cave Beach in Montego Bay, for sunbathing and water sports. They can explore the lush rainforests of the Blue Mountains, visit historic plantations such as Rose Hall, and indulge in local cuisine like jerk chicken and ackee and saltfish. However, at the moment, it is specifically advised for US citizens to not travel to Jamaica.

12. Puerto Rico

Score: 8

Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean, offers a blend of Spanish and American influences, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes. The crime rate here is reported to be 25.6 per 100,000 people. Tourists explore historic sites such as San Juan's Castillo San Felipe del Morro and El Yunque National Forest's lush rainforests. They can also relax on the beaches of Vieques and Culebra, hike to waterfalls in El Yunque, and enjoy authentic Puerto Rican cuisine like Mofongo and Lechón Asado.

11. Trinidad and Tobago

Score: 8

Trinidad and Tobago, located off the coast of Venezuela, offer a mix of cultural diversity, natural beauty, and vibrant festivals. With a crime rate of 49.6 per 100,000 people, people come here to explore Trinidad's bustling capital, Port of Spain, for shopping and dining experiences. Trinidad and Tobago also offers cultural experiences like the Trinidad Carnival, the largest carnival in the Caribbean, and the Tobago Jazz Experience, featuring international and local artists.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 20 Most Dangerous Countries that American Tourists Usually Visit is originally published on Insider Monkey.