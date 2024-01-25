In this article, we will take a look at the 20 most deadliest wars of all time in the world. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic impact of wars, you can go directly to the 5 Most Deadliest Wars of All Time In The World.

Reports suggest that wars of higher magnitude can depress per capita GDP by 14% to 16%. Engaging in war contributes to a decrease in GDP per capita due to a reduction in both labor and overall factor productivity. This reduction occurs through the destruction of existing physical and human capital and by discouraging investment in new capital. Looking at one of the deadliest wars in history, WWI resulted in an economic toll on both sides, with nations putting in many resources toward military and technological advancements. Germany, once an emerging industrial power, saw a decline in its industrial strength post-war. Germany's economic struggles fueled resentment and were cited as a contributing factor to World War II.

Post World War II, the main economic challenges included inflation, debt, trade deficits, and imbalances in the balance of payments. Leading powers such as the United Kingdom faced exhausted gold and dollar supplies. By 1948, Austria witnessed a 200% increase in wholesale prices, while France experienced a 1,820% rise, and Japan witnessed an increase of 10,100% compared to pre-war levels. The economic challenges brought about by war are also evident in the most recent example of the Russia – Ukraine war. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global economic growth for 2022 was estimated to be around 5%. However, the war in Ukraine significantly disrupted the markets, leading to what the OECD described as a "massive and historic energy shock." This shock emerged as one of the primary factors that reduced economic growth in 2022 to only 3.1%. As of September 2022, the World Bank made an estimation that the cost of rebuilding Ukraine would amount to approximately $349 billion. This figure surpasses Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) before the invasion and is three times larger than the combined commitments made towards financial assistance to Ukraine since the war started. You can check out the 15 Countries with the Most Battle Tanks in the World here.

Similarly, the Israel-Gaza war has forced thousands of Palestinians below the poverty line. As of November 2023, the Palestinian economy had already lost 390,000 jobs, with a predicted loss of 4-12% in GDP in 2023. Furthermore, the GDP is expected to experience a decline between 4% and 9% in 2024. These figures are dependent on the duration of the conflict. Conflicts can have far-reaching impacts on businesses, with the ongoing war expected to impact the operations of many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These businesses make up approximately 98% of all businesses in the State of Palestine and lack the capacity and resources to withstand such intense shocks. These factors are likely to contribute to increased levels of unemployment in the region. In Israel, too, many big companies such as Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) altered their operations in line with the changing economic landscape.

With this context in mind, let's take a look at some of the deadliest events in human history, along with the worldwide deaths from war.

Our Methodology

To determine the 20 most deadliest wars of all time in the world, we referred to numerous credible sources like National Geographic and the Borgen Project. It is important to note that historians differ on the exact duration and death toll of these wars. The most deadliest wars of all time in the world have been ranked in ascending order of the estimated death tolls.

20. Mexican Revolution

Death toll: 1 million

Duration: 1910 - 1920

The Mexican Revolution, from 1910 to 1920, was a major conflict that brought changes to how Mexico was governed. Despite an approximate population of 15 million individuals during that era, the precise number of casualties and injuries remains unclear. It is estimated that about 1 million people lost their lives, and nearly 200,000 were forced to seek refuge in other countries for safety. The Mexican Revolution is considered among the defining events in Mexico's history.

19. Shaka’s Conquest

Death toll: 1 million - 2 million

Duration: 1800 - 1850

The Shaka's Conquest was a series of extensive and forceful conquests in Southern Africa by Shaka, a monarch of the Zulu Kingdom. During the first half of the 19th century, Shaka commanded a huge army that invaded and looted various regions in Southern Africa. Engaging in a deadly cycle of conflict, the kingdom destroyed tribe after tribe. It is estimated that 2 million tribal individuals died in the brutal campaign.

18. Goguryeo–Sui War

Death toll: 2 million

Duration: 598 - 614 AD

An aggressive conflict in Korea, the Goguryeo–Sui War consisted of a range of military campaigns initiated by the Sui dynasty of China against Goguryeo, one of the Three Kingdoms of Korea, from 598 AD to 614 AD. The war resulted in the death of approximately 2 million individuals.

17. Napoleonic Wars

Death toll: 3.5 million - 6 million

Duration: 1803 - 1815

The Napoleonic Wars, spanning from 1803 to 1815, involved the French Empire and its allies facing off against some of the European powers. These conflicts resulted in a series of wars, including the War of the Third Coalition, the Fourth, the Fifth, the Sixth, and the Seventh and Final Coalition. Over the course of these wars, an estimated 3.5 - 6 million lives were lost directly or indirectly as a consequence of the conflict.

16. French Wars of Religion

Death toll: 4 million

Duration: 1562 - 1598

The French Wars of Religion, from 1562 to 1598, marked a period of conflicts primarily involving French Catholics and Protestants. While historians may differ on the exact count of wars and their durations, the impact of the conflict resulted in the loss of up to 4 million lives due to the direct violence of war, as well as the secondary effects of famine and diseases associated with the hostilities.

15. The Second Congo War

Death toll: 5.4 million

Duration: 1998 - 2003

The Second Congo War was one of the most brutal conflicts in history and the deadliest in modern African history. Over the period of 5 years, the war resulted in approximately 5.4 million casualties. While a major portion of the deaths were due to genocidal actions, diseases and famine also played a role in the high death rate.

14. The Thirty Years War

Death toll: 8 million

Duration: 1618 - 1648

Named after its duration, the Thirty Years War occurred between Catholic and Protestant states in Central Europe from 1618 to 1648. This conflict eventually involved the major European powers, becoming one of the lengthiest and deadliest wars in European history. Approximately 8 million civilians and military personnel are believed to have lost their lives in the war.

13. The Chinese Civil War

Death toll: 8 million

Duration: 1927 - 1950

The Chinese Civil War began in August 1927, involving the Kuomintang, supported by the government and the Communist Party of China. The conflict involved extensive massacres and torture by both parties, resulting in a toll of over 8 million deaths by the year 1950.

12. The Russian Civil War

Death toll: 9 million

Duration: 1917 - 1922

The Russian Civil War resulted in the death of over 9 million people, with 8 million being civilians. Occurring immediately after the Russian Revolution of 1917, the conflict involved clashes between rival political groups, such as the Red Army and the White Army. The Russian Civil War is at the twelfth place on our list of the most deadliest wars of all time in the world.

11. Conquests of Timur-e-Lang

Death toll: 15 million - 20 million

Duration: 1369 - 1405

In the latter part of the 14th century, Timur or Tamerlane led many military expeditions across Southern, Western, and Central Asia, as well as southern Russia. Throughout his conquests, Timur's military campaigns were marked by extensive destruction in the regions he targeted.

10. World War I

Death toll: 18 million

Duration: 1914 - 1918

World War I was a worldwide conflict that began in Europe and involved all major economic powers, compromising two opposing alliances: the Allies and the Central Powers. The overall death toll reached approximately 11 million military personnel and around 7 million civilians. In contrast to 19th-century conflicts where diseases were the primary cause of death, about two-thirds of military casualties in World War I resulted directly from battles.

9. The Dungan Revolt

Death toll: 20 million

Duration: 1862 - 1877

The Dungan Revolt was mainly an ethnic and religious conflict between the native Chinese ethnic group Hans and the Chinese Muslims Huis. The conflict began over a pricing issue involving bamboo poles when a Han merchant selling to a Hui did not receive the expected payment for the goods. The revolt led to the loss of over 20 million lives, mainly due to the natural consequences of war, such as famine.

8. Taiping Rebellion

Death toll: 20 million - 30 million

Duration: 1850 - 1864

The Taiping Rebellion took place in China from 1850 to 1864. This war was between the Qing Dynasty and the Christian millenarian movement known as the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom. While the exact figure is not known, estimates indicate that the brutal Taiping Rebellion led to the deaths of 20-30 million people.

7. The Qing Dynasty Conquest of the Ming Dynasty

Death toll: 25 million

Duration: 1618 - 1683

From 1618 to 1683, the Qing conquest of the Ming, also referred to as the Ming–Qing transition, marked a period of conflict between the Qing dynasty, ruling over Northeastern China, and the Ming dynasty, which governed the country's southern regions. The conflict led to the downfall of the Ming dynasty, resulting in the loss of approximately 25 million lives.

6. The Second Sino-Japanese War

Death toll: 29 million

Duration: 1937 - 1945

The Second Sino-Japanese War, from 1937 to 1945, involved the National Revolutionary Army of the Republic of China and the Imperial Japanese Army. The war led to 25 million civilian casualties and over 4 million military deaths for Chinese and Japanese forces.

