In this article, we will look at the 20 most in demand jobs in Europe. We have also looked at the latest job openings in Europe by big companies. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most in Demand Jobs in Europe.

In 2023, 40 multinational companies, including Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Accenture, Plc (NYSE:ACN) and Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY), pledged to hire and train over 250,000 refugees across Europe in the next three years. The decision was announced on the evening of World Refugee Day at the Tent European Business Summit and is described as "the most significant set of business commitments ever made to advance the economic integration of refugees" by the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

Leading brands such as Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY), Accenture, Plc (NYSE:ACN), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Corp (NYSE:HLT), PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP), and Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) are set to directly employ more than 13,000 refugees and provide training to over 86,000.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), for instance, has committed to hiring at least 5,000 refugees and providing different forms of support, like legal fees, counseling, mentorship, and training programs. The goal is not just to offer meaningful employment but also to enable refugees to thrive and contribute value to the companies.

On the other hand, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) has launched its most sustainable factory in Europe, located in Poland, to focus on circular economy principles. The plant incorporates different sustainability solutions, such as rainwater collection, rooftop solar panels, and plans for a climate-neutral status by 2035. With a EUR 300 million ($326.2 million) investment, the facility focuses on reducing utility consumption, generating energy from solar panels, and utilizing potato byproducts for power and low carbon fertilizer. The plant, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP)’s fifth in Poland, is expected to create 450 jobs and contribute to the expansion of the company's sustainable farming program in the region.

ManpowerGroup and Randstad, among the world’s largest staffing agencies, have also pledged to connect approximately 152,000 refugees to employment opportunities. This initiative comes as Europe struggles with its largest refugee crisis since World War II, fueled by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, forcing millions to flee their homes.

This decision builds on similar efforts in the United States, where Tent mobilized the business community to hire over 22,000 refugees and provide training to more than 13,000, generating an estimated $900 million in income for refugees. While the exact economic impact figure for the European Summit is pending, Tent anticipates that the results will contribute more than €2 billion ($2.17 billion) to the pockets of refugees, particularly from Ukraine.

20 Most in Demand Jobs in Europe

Methodology

To compile a list of the 20 most in-demand jobs in Europe, we considered both the highest-paying jobs in Europe and those anticipated to be in high demand in the future. Our analysis also incorporated insights from the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report for 2023. Further, we looked at several reddit threads on the topic of jobs that are in demand across Europe in addition to credible sources. By identifying commonalities across different sources, we assigned scores to these professions based on their consensus among the mentioned references.

Here is a list of the most in-demand jobs in Europe

20. Project Manager

IM Score: 8

Three of the largest project management companies in Europe are AECOM Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM), Mace Group Ltd, and Turner & Townsend. To read more about project manager job, see highest paying countries for project managers.

19. Business Development Specialist

IM Score: 9

The increasing focus on globalization has intensified the need for experts who can navigate cross-cultural business environments and hence, foster international partnerships. Furthermore, the evolving regulatory landscape and the push for sustainable practices in Europe require specialists with a nuanced understanding of compliance and corporate responsibility.

18. Marketing Manager

IM Score: 10

According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a marketing manager in Europe is $132,000. Their job is to analyze market trends, identify target audiences, and oversee campaigns to enhance brand visibility and drive sales. Marketing managers have one of the top 10 highest paid jobs in Europe.

17. Salesperson

IM Score: 11

The decline in Europe's working-age population, from 272 million in 2009 to 265 million in 2022, with an anticipated drop to 258 million by 2030, has led to a shrinking labor pool. This also explains why a job as common as a salesperson is faced with shortages in Europe.

16. Product Manager

IM Score: 13

The job of a product manager is to bridge the gap between development, marketing, and customer needs and hence, ensure a product's success. Product managers define the product roadmap and guide development teams. In Europe, three large companies actively hiring product managers are Spotify, Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY), and Booking.com.

Spotify is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is known for its music streaming platform and frequently seeks skilled product managers. Product manager is one of the highest paid jobs in Europe for international students.

15. Electronic Technician

IM Score: 14

The average salary for an electronic technician in Europe is £34,999 ($44,603). One usually needs an associate degree to become an electronic technician in Europe. Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY), Phillips N.V. and Thales Group are companies in Europe which may potentially hire electronic technicians.

14. Medical Sales Consultant

IM Score: 15

A Medical Sales Consultant is a professional who promotes and sells medical products or services to healthcare facilities. Roche , Siemens Healthineers, and Novartis are some of the European companies that may have openings for medical sales roles. It is one of the highest paid jobs in Europe for foreigners.

13. Human Resource Specialist

IM Score: 17

The estimated total pay for a Human Resources Manager in Europe is €85,900 per year ($93,391). Usually a bachelor's degree in business administration with HR as a specialization is required for this job. It is also one of the highest paying jobs with social sciences degrees.

12. Business Account Executive

IM Score: 18

Several companies in Europe that hire Business Account Executives are Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY), SAP SE, and Vodafone Group Plc, making it one of the most in-demand jobs in Europe. The average salary for an Account Executive is $61,840 per year ($67,200) in Germany.

11. Commercial Pilot

IM Score: 20

The demand for pilots in Europe is experiencing a major increase, as confirmed by CAE's recent announcement to increase pilot and cabin crew training capacity for Air Europa in Madrid. According to CAE's Aviation Talent Forecast, Europe is projected to require 44,000 new commercial pilots in the next ten years and hence, sheds light upon the critical need for skilled aviation professionals. It is one of the most well-paying jobs in Europe. It is one of the highest paying jobs in the world.

10. General Physician

IM Score: 21

Europe faces a potential health worker crisis as the World Health Organization (WHO) warns of a "ticking timebomb" due to an aging workforce and increased demand for healthcare. In 2021, the European Union had over 1.82 million medical practitioners. However, variations exist across the 27-member bloc, with Germany boasting 234 physicians per 100,000 inhabitants, while Romania lags at 12.7. While Austria leads with 540 practicing physicians per 100,000 people, Italy, despite having the highest number of licensed physicians, is facing challenges with an aging workforce and emigration. It is one of the highest paid jobs in Europe in 2024.

9. Air Traffic Controller

IM Score: 22

Europe's air traffic control sector is facing a major shortage, with estimates ranging from 700 to 1,000 controllers needed. The challenge has increased due to gaps in training programs, unattractive working hours, and competition from more lucrative career alternatives. The aging workforce adds urgency to the problem, creating a demographic gap as controllers approach retirement. Additionally, the industry experiences a brain drain to the Middle East, where competitive recruitment efforts lure skilled controllers.

8. Corporate Financial Manager

IM Score: 23

To become a corporate financial manager, one has to earn a bachelor's degree in finance or related field, and pursue certifications like CFA or Certified Corporate FP&A Professional. Key skills for this job are strong analytical abilities, effective communication, and attention to numerical detail. It is one of the best jobs in Europe for english speakers.

7. Heavy Truck and Lorry Driver

IM Score: 24

While heavy truck and lorry drivers are in demand all over Europe, Spain is grappling with a severe shortage of drivers, particularly in the bus and truck sectors, with over 70% of truck drivers being over 50 years old and an average age of 49 for bus drivers. If current trends persist, Spain could lose a third of its total workforce in the next five years. In response, the government has lowered the minimum driving age for truck drivers, and in 2022, legislation was passed to ban the practice of drivers loading and unloading trucks over 7.5 tonnes. Due to the low entry barrier, it is one of the best jobs in Europe for foreigners.

6. Nurse

IM Score: 25

While the entire Europe is struggling with nursing shortages, Bulgaria is facing deficits in general practitioners, psychiatrists, and a major shortage of approximately 16,900 nurses. The uneven distribution of healthcare professionals across regions has further exacerbated the problem. Owing to the high work load for nurses, it is one of the most demanding jobs in Europe.

Click here to see the 5 Most in Demand Jobs in Europe.

