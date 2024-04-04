In this article, we will be looking at the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Densely Populated Countries in Asia.

Population Trends in Asia

The Asia and the Pacific region houses 60% of the global population, which comes up to about 4.3 billion people. It also includes the most populous countries in the world, including India and China. At the same time, Asia is also home to some of the smallest populations across the globe, especially the developing island countries in the Pacific. These two ends of the spectrum arise because of overall low mortality rates, speedy urbanization, and significant intra and inter-migrations across the region.

According to a report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the total fertility rate in Asia and the Pacific stands at around 2.1 births per woman. However, these statistics are not uniform, for fertility rates in East Asia have dropped to 1.7 births per woman, while those in South Asia have gone up to 2.5 births per woman.

The UNFPA predicts that the number of people aged 60 and above will reach about 1.3 billion in Asia by 2050, double its current rate. About one in four people would be 60 years or older by the middle of the 21st century in Asia, comparable with the present rate of one in ten people. Another report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific suggests that the overall growth rate of Asia's population is decreasing with a 0.96% growth rate per year. You can also look at 20 Most Populated Countries in Asia.

Key Players in the Asian Continent

Asia is making significant strides in the world's industries, driving progress in innovation and technology. Some of the prominent players in the multidimensional Asian market that are driving change and growth in the continent include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM). Let's take a look at some of the latest updates from these companies.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNHY) takes the lead as one of the world's leading tech companies. On January 31, 2024, the company announced its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, reporting KRW 67.78 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 2.82 trillion in operating profit for the fourth quarter. The revenue was up from $67.4 trillion in Q3. It also rolled out numbers for the full-year financial report, announcing an annual revenue of KRW 258.94 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 6.57 trillion.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is one of the most prominent companies in the automobile industry. The Japan-based company announced on March 22, 2024, its plans to open a new Tokyo Head Office in the financial year 2030. Expected to begin construction in the Shinagawa Station West Exit region, the opening will bring considerable improvements in city functions. The company also announced its biggest wage increase in 25 years in March 2024. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) was among the several Japanese companies that agreed to union demands and allowed wage increases for their factory workers. On March 13, Reuters reported that the Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) agreed to monthly pay increases of up to 28,440 yen, which is about $193. The company will also provide additional record bonus payments.

Another key player in the Asian market is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM), which is known for its integrated circuit manufacturing and silicon wafer fabrication processes for a number of high-performance electronics and semiconductor applications. Regarded as the largest contract chipmaker in the world and a prominent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier, the company projected a 20% revenue boost due to an increase in the demand for specialized chips used in AI. The increasing frenzy about artificial intelligence is causing the company's stocks to soar. According to Pictet Asset Management, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has more than a 90% share in manufacturing advanced semiconductors used specifically for AI. The company recently announced plans to inaugurate its fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan, on February 6. It is also planning to inaugurate two other facilities worth $40 billion in Phoenix, Arizona. These facilities will produce advanced microprocessors. Additionally, TSMC is set to start the development of its first facility in Europe by committing $3.80 billion to build a fabrication plant in Dresden, Germany.

Now that we have taken a look at the major players driving Asia's economy and trends, let's get into the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia. You can also look at 50 Most Populated Countries In 2050 and 50 Most Populated Countries in 2100.

20 Most Densely Populated Countries in Asia

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia, we have used population density as the primary and sole metric. The statistics were acquired from calculations published by the World Bank that computed the population per square kilometer of land area. The most recent data available is from 2021. We have included Middle Eastern countries in our list since they are a part of the Asian continent. The list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia is arranged in ascending order of their population densities.

20 Most Densely Populated Countries in Asia

20. Nepal

Population Density in 2021: 210 people per square kilometer

Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia located at the foot of the Himalayas. It ranks 20th on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia, with a population density of 210 people per square kilometer. According to the World Bank, Nepal's total population was 30.03 million people in 2021.

19. North Korea

Population Density in 2021: 216 people per square kilometer

North Korea had a population of 25.97 million people in 2021, as per World Bank estimates. The country shares one of the most heavily militarized borders in the world with South Korea at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. North Korea had a population density of 216 people per square kilometer in 2021.

18. Qatar

Population Density in 2021: 234 people per square kilometer

Dotted with arid deserts and shoreline beaches, Qatar is a Middle Eastern country located on the Qatar Peninsula of West Asia. Occupying the northeastern portion of the Arabian Peninsula, the country has a total population of 2.688 million people and a population density of 234 people per square kilometer as of 2021.

17. Kuwait

Population Density in 2021: 239 people per square kilometer

The State of Kuwait is located in Western Asia and has a bustling economy backed by some of the largest oil reserves in the world. Present at the tip of the Persian Gulf in the northern portion of Eastern Arabia, Kuwait has a population of 4.25 million people, as of 2021. Its population density of 239 people per square kilometer earns it the 17th spot on our list.

16. Pakistan

Population Density in 2021: 300 people per square kilometer

Officially known as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the country is located in South Asia, bordering India, China, Iran, and Afghanistan. According to the World Bank, it has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, with a total population of 231.4 people million as of 2021. Pakistan's population density comes up to 300 people per square kilometer.

15. Vietnam

Population Density in 2021: 311 people per square kilometer

Vietnam is located in southeast Asia and has a population of 97.47 million people as of 2021. According to the World Bank, the country's gross domestic product came up to 366.1 billion USD in 2021. Vietnam's population density was 311 people per square kilometer, ranking it 15th on our list.

14. Japan

Population Density in 2021: 345 people per square kilometer

Japan is an East Asian island country located in the northwestern region of the Pacific Ocean. It touches the Sea of Japan on its western side. According to the World Bank, Japan had a population of 125.7 million people in 2021. With a population density of 345 people per square kilometer, it ranks 14th on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia.

13. Sri Lanka

Population Density in 2021: 358 people per square kilometer

Sri Lanka lies in the Indian Ocean as a pear-shaped island country with a population of 22.16 million people as of 2021. It is located southwest of the Bay of Bengal in South Asia. Sri Lanka had a population density of 358 people per square kilometer in 2021.

12. Philippines

Population Density in 2021: 382 people per square kilometer

Officially known as the Republic of the Philippines, this archipelagic country is located in Southeast Asia. It has a population of 113.9 million people and a population density of 382 people per square kilometer, as of 2021. The Philippines ranks 12th on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia.

11. Israel

Population Density in 2021: 433 people per square kilometer

Regarded in religious esteem by Muslims, Christians, and Jews, Israel is a Middle Eastern country located in the east of the Mediterranean Sea. The country had a population of 9.364 million people in 2021, and ranks 11th on our list with a population density of 433 people per square kilometer.

10. India

Population Density in 2021: 473 people per square kilometer

India ranks among the most populous countries in the world, with a population of 1.408 billion people in 2021, according to the World Bank. Yet it ranks 10th on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia because of its large area of 3.287 million square kilometers, as per statistics by the Indian government.

9. South Korea

Population Density in 2021: 530 people per square kilometer

South Korea is an East Asian country that shares the Korean Peninsula with North Korea. Its border with North Korea ranks among one of the most militarized borders in the world. The country had a population of 51.74 million people in 2021, making its population density 530 people per square kilometer. However, South Korea is battling numbers as its fertility rate continues to drop from 0.84 births per woman in 2020, according to the World Bank.

8. Lebanon

Population Density in 2021: 547 people per square kilometer

Located in the Levant region of the Eastern Mediterranean, this West Asian country has a population of 5.593 million people as of 2021, according to the World Bank. Lebanon's population density stands at 547 people per square kilometer, giving it the eighth position on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia.

7. Palestine

Population Density in 2021: 817 people per square kilometer

Palestine ranks seventh on our list, with a population density of 817 people per square kilometer in 2021. Located in the Southern Levant region of Western Asia, the country had a population of 4.923 million people in 2021. These statistics, however, are subject to change because of the ongoing conflict in the country.

6. Bangladesh

Population Density in 2021: 1,301 people per square kilometer

Formerly known as West Pakistan, Bangladesh stands on the Bay of Bengal, east of India. It has a population of 169.4 million people as of 2021, according to the World Bank. This brings its population density to 1,301 people per square kilometer, ranking it sixth on our list of the 20 most densely populated countries in Asia.

