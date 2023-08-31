In this article, we’ll take a look at the 20 Most Dog Friendly Cities in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of the US pet industry, read the top 5 Most Dog Friendly Cities in the US.

The four-legged companions aren’t just pets; they’re family. And like any family member, we want them to enjoy the best quality of life. This translates to living in places that welcome them warm-heartedly.

Many cities across the United States offer favorable amenities, activities, and policies for our furry friends. With the fact that nearly 66% of households in the US own a pet, with dogs topping the list (owned by around 65.1 million people), it’s no wonder that cities are increasingly making their environments more welcoming for dogs and their owners. This has also led to a significant boom in the pet industry.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the US pet industry generated more than $136 billion in sales in 2022. This figure is projected to reach around $143.6 billion by the end of 2023.

Another survey report by Morgan Stanley predicts that the pet industry would witness an annual growth rate of 8% until 2030. The report also shows that pet ownership increased the most among Gen Z and Millennials in 2022, with 77% of the survey respondents from these two generations owning a pet. 57% of those respondents aged 18-34 owned a dog, followed by 50% of those aged 35-54.

The pet services sector in the USA is projected to see the highest growth among any other segment in the pet industry, with spending projected to grow by 143% to $118 billion by 2030. The rising trends in the pet market are not limited to the US only; the global pet market is also witnessing substantial growth.

A report by Fortune Business Insights reveals that the global pet care industry was worth $235.32 billion in 2022. This figure is estimated to reach $246.66 billion in 2023 and grow to an impressive figure of $368.88 billion by 2030. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92% throughout the forecasted period.

Key Players in the Pet Industry

The growing love of people for pets is turning into big business. The surge in pet ownership has led to a booming pet industry, where several companies are taking the lead and offering many pet-friendly services and products.

For instance, a titan in the pet care industry, Mars Petcare, promotes veterinary care and nutrition through its sustainable and innovative solutions. Owning popular brands like Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Whiskas, the company has 100,000 pet associates active in more than 130 countries. It holds a prominent market share with a reported revenue of over $45 billion in 2022.

Nestle Purina PetCare, a subsidiary of Nestle (OTC:NSRGY), is another pioneer in the pet food industry. It produces and provides nutritious and high-quality pet food, leading the Nestle (OTC:NSRGY) brand to generate sales of around $19 billion in fiscal year 2022, a significant rise of 14.5% compared to the $16.6 billion sales in fiscal year 2021. Nestle's (OTC:NSRGY) current market cap stands at around $284 billion, highlighting its stronghold not only in the pet food market but also across various industries.

When we talk about pets, we can’t forget digital-savvy pet owners. Catering to their needs, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is yet another pet care company that stands out for its pets' dedicated e-commerce platform with over 20.4 million active customers. With net sales of $2.78 billion in the first quarter of 2023, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shows the growing trend of online pet products shopping. The company’s current market cap stands at around $11.16 billion.

In its Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), said:

"Throughout Q1, customers remained engaged with our platform and shopping trends remained strong. Chewy’s superior value proposition along with our team’s focus and high-quality execution did the rest. As a result, in Q1, we reported $2.78 billion in net sales, an approximately 15% year-over-year increase, and a 4% adjusted EBITDA margin. Our active customer base steadied and net sales per active customer, or NSPAC, grew 15% to exceed $500. Consistent NSPAC growth is driven by strong and ongoing customer engagement in programs like Autoship, and expansion in cross-category purchases. Autoship customer sales represented nearly 75% of total net sales in the first quarter. Our Autoship subscription service is a powerful tool for us, driving recurring and predictable revenue and long-term customer loyalty."

Pet healthcare sector is also taken care of by innovative firms like IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

With over 9,000 employees in 175 countries, IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) offers diagnostic and software products to veterinarians to enhance the health and well-being of pets and livestock. IDEXX (NASDAQ:IDXX) generated revenues of $944 million in the second quarter of 2023, showcasing the increasing importance of pet healthcare in the industry. The company delivered EPS of $2.67 in the same quarter, highlighting 71% growth compared to the same period in 2022. The current market cap of IDEXX (NASDAQ:IDXX) stands at around $40.93 billion.

Dedicated platforms like Rover.com (NASDAQ:ROVR) that connect pet owners and caregivers have also a significant share in the pet market. By offering a range of services like dog boarding, house sitting, doggy daycare, and even drop-in visits, Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) bridges the gap between pet owners and pet sitters or dog walkers. With a presence in nine other countries beyond the United States, Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) generated a revenue of $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 35% increase compared to $43.4 million in Q2 2022. The company expects the revenues to grow between $61 to $63 million in the third quarter of 2023.

In its Q2 2023 Earnings Calls, Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) co-founder and CEO, Aaron Easterly, said:

"We had a fantastic second quarter. Gross booking value grew to $266 million. Revenue increased to $59 million, and adjusted EBITDA expanded to $10.5 million, or an 18% margin. As a result of our strong performance and reduced expected near-term macro risk, we are again increasing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year. Beyond these headline results, we are building on many of the priorities we have had for the last two years. First, we continue to demonstrate strong operating leverage in our business with notable adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. Even while leaning into marketing investments ahead of the summer travel season and investing in product enhancements, adjusted EBITDA margin increased substantially from 10% of the prior year to 18% this quarter, driven both by scale and investments we’ve made to improve our cost structure. We have articulated a long-term target of greater than 30% adjusted EBITDA margin, and we believe our Q2 results are further evidence of our ability to achieve this goal. Second, we achieved solid new customer bookings of 279,000 in the face of sluggish category demand."

20 Most Dog Friendly Cities in the US

Methodology

For our list of the top 20 most dog friendly cities in the US, we collected data from three leading indexes: The Swift Test 150 Most Dog-Friendly U.S. Cities Index, the Market Watch America’s Dog-Friendliest Cities Index, and the WalletHub 2023’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities Index.

Each index ranks cities by considering a variety of factors, including dog-friendly parks, hotels, rentals, sitters, and trails, rentals, sitters, and restaurants and pet healthcare and insurance availability. By focusing on the collective scores from each index, we were able to select cities that consistently ranked high across all three.

We first selected the top 20 cities from each index and then averaged the scores of those cities on each index to get a holistic overview of the top 20 most dog friendly cities in the US. We then ranked cities from 1-20 based on the average score, where 1 indicates the most dog-friendly city and 20 indicates the least dog-friendly city on our list.

We have also referred to listings by Bring Fido to collect data for the estimated number of pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, activities, events, and more in each city.

Below is our list of the top 20 most dog friendly cities in the US.

Top 20 Most Dog Friendly Cities in the US

20. Boston, Massachusetts

From pup-friendly patios to hotels and restaurants, Boston is filled with many parks and spaces where you can have fun with your Fido. According to the Bring Fido listing, there are more than 180 hotels and 160 in the city that welcome dogs, making Boston one of the most dog-friendly cities East Coast.

19. Denver, Colorado

A 2021 study by Zillow ranked Denver as the most pet friendly city for renters. However, landlords may charge additional rent if you wish to bring a pet with you. The city has more than 350 pet-friendly hotels, 270+ restaurants, and 70+ pet services as listed on Bring Fido.

18. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is considered an amazing place for pets and people alike. From NOLA City Bark and Bayou Sauvage Ridge Trail to The French Quarter and Woldenberg Riverfront Park, there’s a lot in the city to enjoy with your pooch. There are over 500 hotels and 250 restaurants in the city where you can stay or dine in with your pet, according to Bring Fido’s listing.

17. Raleigh, North Carolina

With around 1,025 pet-friendly cities, North Carolina has been consistently ranked as one of the most dog-friendly states in the US. Raleigh in North Carolina has made its place on our list, offering a lot of pet-friendly amenities and establishments. There are more than 250 listed restaurants where you can eat with your furry friend and 170 hotels where you can stay with them.

16. Minneapolis, Minnesota

From Minneapolis Airport Off-Leash Dog Park to Minnehaha Regional Park and Utepils Brewing, there’s a lot in Minneapolis that you can explore with your Fido. You’ll find enough pet services in the city, including dog wash, grooming, daycare, boarding, training, and more.

15. Seattle, Washington

The Emerald City was ranked as one of the most dog-friendly cities in the world in 2022. The city has many off-leash dog parks, including Warren G. Magnuson Park Off-Leash Dog Area, Denny Park Off-Leash Area, and more. According to the Bring Fido listing, there are more than 300 dog-friendly hotels and over 390 dog-friendly restaurants in the city.

14. Cincinnati, Ohio

One of the most famous hotels in the city, Holiday Inn Hotel, allows big dogs and other pets. Various other hotels, suits, and Airbnb rentals also allow pets. The city has more than 130 eateries where you can enjoy a meal with your pup, as listed on Bring Fido.

13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

From Double Wide Grill to Redfin Blues and Grist House Craft Brewery, you can have delicious meals with your Fido at various places in Pittsburgh. The Frick Park has a dedicated off-leash play area, whereas the Raccoon Creek State Park, stretched over 7, 572 acres, also welcomes pets. You can also take your pooch to pet-friendly events, such as the Pittsburgh Pet Expo, Pup Night at PNC Park, and more.

12. Colorado Springs, Colorado

New research from PetLab Co., ranks Colorado as the most pet-friendly city in 2023. From Bear Creek Dog Park and Garden of the Gods to Bass Pro Shops and Seven Bridges Trail Head, there’s a lot to explore with your furry friend.

11. Miami, Florida

With more than 640 accommodations and over 240 places to dine in with your pup, Miami makes it to the list of the most dog-friendly cities 2023. Have an on-leash or off-leash fun at Margaret Pace Dog Park, roam around with your pup at Hobie Island Beach Park, or take your Fido to walk at South Dade Trail. Miami offers a range of activities to enjoy with your canine.

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Duke City offers more than 15 off-leash parks, picturesque beaches, and adventurous trails to spend some quality time with your pup. The dedicated pet bakery, Three Dog Bakery offers a unique selection of gourmet dog pastries, seasonal treats, and even personalized cakes for your pooch’s special occasions.

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

With more than 1,200 accommodations where you can stay with your pet, as listed on Bring Fido, Scottsdale is one of the top 10 most dog friendly cities in the US. The city also hosts various pet events and offers a variety of pet services, including pet food and supplies, pet sitting, day and overnight pet care, dog training, and more.

8. St. Louis, Missouri

From picturesque places to dog-friendly parks and urban outdoor spaces, you have various attractions to explore with your pet in St. Louis. Whether you want to have unleashed fun with your four-legged friend at Treecourt Unleashed Dog Adventure Park or a memorable walk with your Fido at Gateway Arch National Park, the city has it all.

7. Boise, Idaho

According to the Bring Fido listing, the city has more than 200 dog-friendly hotels, resorts, and Airbnb rentals. From Morris Hill Park to Boise River Greenbelt and White Dog Brewing, the city offers a lot of fun activities to enjoy with your canine.

6. Orlando, Florida

Orlando has a plethora of pet-friendly hotels, resorts, theme parks, and activities. Booking.com ranked Orlando as the best US destination for pet-friendly vacations. With more than 480 hotels to stay in with your Fido and 300+ restaurants to eat with them, the city makes a happy destination for dogs.

