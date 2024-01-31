20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida
The cost of a home will vary widely from city to city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. While you may be able to afford a mansion in one area, you might not be able to afford a studio apartment in another — particularly in the priciest neighborhoods in America.
To determine the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S., American Home Shield found the average price per square foot for a home in over 22,000 neighborhoods across the U.S. Here’s a look at the 20 neighborhoods with the priciest homes.
1. South of Market (California)
County: San Francisco
Average price per square foot: $5,415
2. Northwest Auburn (California)
County: Placer County
Average price per square foot: $4,416
3. Old Town Carpinteria (California)
County: Santa Barbara County
Average price per square foot: $4,129
4. Downtown Bellevue (Washington)
County: King County
Average price per square foot: $3,619
5. Port Royal (Florida)
County: Collier County
Average price per square foot: $3,375
6. Aqualane Shore (Florida)
County: Collier County
Average price per square foot: $3,132
7. Stinson Beach (California)
County: Marin County
Average price per square foot: $2,988
8. Star, Palm & Hibiscus Islands (Florida)
County: Miami/Dade County
Average price per square foot: $2,816
9. Crystal Cove (California)
County: Orange County
Average price per square foot: $2,771
10. Casa Del Lago (Florida)
County: Palm Beach County
Average price per square foot: $2,754
11. West Village (New York)
County: Manhattan
Average price per square foot: $2,680
12. Metropolitan Hill (New York)
County: Manhattan
Average price per square foot: $2,537
13. Fisher Island (Florida)
County: Miami/Dade County
Average price per square foot: $2,511
14. Hudson Square (New York)
County: Manhattan
Average price per square foot: $2,401
15. Jupiter Island (Florida)
County: Martin County
Average price per square foot: $2,394
16. Midtown (New York)
County: Manhattan
Average price per square foot: $2,386
17. Launiupoko (Hawaii)
County: Maui County
Average price per square foot: $2,300
18. Monarch Bay (California)
County: Orange County
Average price per square foot: $2,263
19. Malibu (California)
County: Los Angeles County
Average price per square foot: $2,255
20. NoMad (New York)
County: Manhattan
Average price per square foot: $2,235
Data is sourced from American Home Shield and is accurate as of Jan. 24, 2023.
