In this article, we will be taking a look at the 20 most obese countries in Asia. If you do not want to learn about the global obesity crisis, head straight to the 5 Most Obese Countries in Asia.

The Growing Significance of the Asia-Pacific Obesity Market

With an increasing emphasis on cutting-edge therapies and interventions to address the rising incidence of obesity globally, the global obesity market is a sizable industry. The size of the worldwide market for obesity treatments was estimated at USD 15 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 38 billion by 2032. From 2023 to 2032, the industry is projected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.8%.

The Asia-Pacific area has a high incidence of obesity, with rising rates of obesity in various age groups seen in nations including Australia, South Korea, China, Japan, and India. The market for weight loss and obesity management in Asia-Pacific is divided into segments according to end-user demographics, product type, product form, nature, category, and distribution channel. From 2022 to 2029, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth will be fueled by factors including sedentary lifestyles, bad eating habits, and changes in lifestyle that will raise demand for weight control solutions.

The market for weight reduction and obesity management in Asia-Pacific was estimated to be worth USD 12.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 32.3 billion by 2032. Due to factors such as increased incidence of diabetes and hypertension driving treatment demand, North America held the greatest revenue share in the global market for obesity treatments in 2022. Hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, fitness and wellness facilities, and academic and research institutes make up the segments of the worldwide obesity treatment market.

The Global Obesity Crisis: A Looming Health and Economic Threat

The health and financial consequences of the rising global obesity prevalence are becoming more and more apparent. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 8% of all fatalities worldwide in 2017 were due to obesity; the worrying figures are especially true for nations like Fiji, Bahrain, and American Samoa. Startlingly, estimates suggest that by 2035, there will be twice as many obese males and a whopping 125% more obese girls. Most of this rise is expected to occur in low-income nations where access to treatment is still a problem.

The economic cost of obesity in the United States is enormous, ranging from $147 to $210 billion annually, including lost productivity due to medical bills. By 2030, these expenses are predicted to soar if nothing is done. Novel medications for weight loss, such as Ozempic, have the potential to change consumer habits, decreasing the desire for unhealthy foods and increasing interest in fitness brands. However, the effects of obesity go beyond physical health, including related diseases like osteoarthritis, digestive issues, sleep apnea, and mental health issues like worry and despair, which exacerbates the crisis.

The prevalence of carbonated drinks and fast-food franchises, though hard to quit, has contributed significantly to the average daily calorie intake, which has increased due to fast food consumption and the global obesity pandemic. The average daily caloric consumption increased from 2,200 kcal to 2,800 kcal worldwide between the 1960s and 2013. Prompt action and all-encompassing approaches are necessary to tackle the complex effects of obesity on global economy and public health.

Several companies are at the forefront of treating obesity. These companies include Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) , and Viking Therapeutics, among several others.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is a prominent player in the obesity treatment industry, renowned for its cutting-edge drugs such as Zepbound and campaigns to dispel negative stereotypes about obesity. Their strategy is comprehensive and include advocacy, pharmaceutical creation, and research. One significant development is Zepbound, which activates GIP and GLP-1 receptors. The business backs laws such as the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act and evidence-based methods. With up to 22% more revenue expected, led by blockbuster brands like Zepbound and Mounjaro, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) expects long-term success. The corporation concentrates on increasing manufacturing capacity despite difficulties with supply for drugs like Trulicity. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reported a 28% growth in sales in Q4 2023, driven by new medications including Zepbound and Mounjaro. The company also highlighted notable events like the approval of Ebglyss for atopic dermatitis and the acquisition of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. and Mablink Biosciences SAS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has also demonstrated impressive outcomes with their weight reduction medications, such as Wegovy and Ozempic. The most recent tablet, amycretin, has demonstrated a 13.1% weight loss in early trials. To properly control appetite, the organization focuses on stomach and pancreatic hormones. Their goal is to develop more reasonably priced and easily obtainable oral drugs that have cardiac benefits akin to those of Wegovy. With a skyrocketing market capitalization, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Is at the forefront of treating obesity. Future plans call for moving into cardiovascular medicines and conducting amycretin midstage trials. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) owned 53.5% of all monthly prescriptions in Q4 2023, and their diluted earnings per share increased by 52%. By 2024, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen wants to increase patient access, pipeline capacity, and manufacturing capacity.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we have ranked the most obese countries in Asia based on the total recent obesity prevalence in these countries. We took into account the average age-standardized Body Mass Index (BMI) for every country in order to calculate these rates. For the data (BMI), we relied on WHO and Global Obesity Observatory.

Here is our list of the 20 most obese countries in Asia.

20. Armenia

Obesity Rate: 19.5%

Armenia has an obesity rate (19.5%), placing it among the most obese countries in Asia. 14% of children under five are overweight, while women aged 15 to 49 are more likely to be obese. The WHO's guidelines for a minimal level of physical activity are not met by a substantial majority of the population, particularly women.

19. Malaysia

Obesity Rate: 19.7%

Malaysia has a serious obesity problem, with high adult prevalence rates of 19.7% obesity and 50.1% overweight, placing Malaysia among one of the most obese countries in Asia. Ages 30-59 and females are the most impacted. This tendency is influenced by changes in food consumption and urbanization. It is estimated that 41% of adults would be obese by 2035, which will put a financial strain on healthcare systems.

18. Turkey

Obesity Rate: 20.2%

Turkey has a serious obesity problem because the country's obesity rates have skyrocketed in the last 20 years. Currently, 20.2% of people are fat and about 25.0% of people are overweight. Obesity rates among women are disproportionately high, at 24.6%, whereas rates among men are 14.4%. In order to tackle obesity, Turkey has to encourage physical activity and put sensible food regulations into place. This can be achieved by following the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health's Obesity Prevention and management Program, which includes actions like portion management and encouraging healthy walking.

17. Saudi Arabia

Obesity Rate: 20.3%

In Saudi Arabia, obesity affects about 24% of adults and 7.3% of children. This is a serious problem in Saudi Arabia placing it among world's most obese countries. The yearly cost of obesity to the government is $3.8 billion, or 4.3% of total health expenditures.

16. Azerbaijan

Obesity Rate: 20.6%

In comparison to men, women are more affected—26.6% against 18.4% with Obesity in Azerbaijan. The Obesity Leadership Forum is one of the educational programs and forums run by the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics and Obesity Prevention (ANDOP) that aims to engage stakeholders in addressing obesity through various techniques and legislative support.

15. Kazakhstan

Obesity Rate: 23.5%

Kazakhstan has a significant obesity problem, with 23.5% of the age-standardized population being classed as obese. The prevalence of childhood obesity in children between the ages of 6 and 9 is 21%. According to estimates, overweight and obesity cost the economy $3.49 billion in 2019, or US$188 per person and 1.9% of GDP, placing Kazakhstan among the most obese countries in Asia.

14. Iran

Obesity Rate: 25%

According to recent research, there is a big health concern over the 25% of the age-standardized Iranian population that is obese. While obesity affects people of all genders, its effects are greatest in women and those between the ages of thirty and fifty. Remarkably, the obesity epidemic is exacerbated by the fact that just one-third of Iranians regularly participate in physical activity.

13. Lebanon

Obesity Rate: 27%

In Lebanon, 30.5% of adult men and 39.9% of adult women are obese, according to recent data. In younger groups (3 to 19 years old), boys are more likely than girls to be overweight or obese. Childhood obesity has been linked to inactivity, and among older persons, the least educated, nonsmokers, and those with a family history of obesity are more likely to be obese.

12. United Arab Emirates

Obesity Rate: 27.8%

With a prevalence rate of 27.8%, obesity is a serious issue in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is noteworthy that 40.7% of Arabic expatriates are obese, and 77.8% of Emirati women and 70.8% of men are obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity in the nation has tripled over time.

11. Brunei

Obesity Rate: 28.2%

Brunei Darussalam, one of the most obese countries in Asia, has a serious obesity problem. With about 28.2% of the age-standardized population being fat, the prevalence of obesity has been rising gradually. Nearly half of Bruneian children aged 5-19 suffer from overweight or obesity, with rates highest among those in the 10–14 age range. Adults and teenagers alike are concerned about inadequate physical activity, with 40% of teenagers falling into this category.

10. Russia

Obesity Rate: 30.3%

There are notable regional differences in the proportion of overweight and obese adults in Russia between the ages of 25 and 64. The prevalence of obesity varies by location, ranging from 24.4% to 35.5%. Forecasts indicate that between 2024 and 2029, the prevalence of overweight people will continue to rise by 2.1 percentage points. Middle-aged and older adults are also significantly impacted, as are women between the ages of 55 and 64.

9. Oman

Obesity Rate: 30.7%

Oman is one of the fattest countries in Asia, with obesity rate at 30.7%. Women are more likely than men to be obese (37.1%), and worrying trends are also seen in youngsters (17.4% of whom are overweight or obese). In order to address the issue, the Ministry of Health is releasing programs like the Obesity Briefing Book in 2021.

8. Palestine

Obesity Rate: 31.6%

In Palestine, the percentage of age-standardized people who are obese is roughly 31.6%. This affects people of all ages and genders. Merely 40% of Palestinians participate in consistent physical activity, suggesting a notable degree of sedentary lifestyle.

7. Jordan

Obesity Rate: 32.7%

Jordan is one of the most obese countries in Asia, which presents a serious concern. Alarmingly high rates of obesity have been reported in recent studies, affecting 75.6% of women and 60.4% of men. The effects are felt by both sexes, albeit women are more likely to be affected. Adults and children under the age of five are among the age categories that are impacted by obesity, and both groups exhibit alarming rates of the disease.

6. Georgia

Obesity Rate: 33.2%

Georgia struggles with high adult and pediatric obesity rates. Thirteen percent of children under the age of five are obese, and approximately 33.2% of the age-standardized population is obese, with 64.8% being overweight. Programs such as "Live Healthy Georgia" and "Take Charge of Your Health" use public health treatments and awareness campaigns to fight obesity.

