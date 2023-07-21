In this article, we are going to discuss the 20 most obese states in America in 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of obesity in the U.S., the least obese state in America, the socioeconomic factors of obesity, new weight-loss drugs, innovations in the insulin industry, and the financial cost of obesity, and go directly to 5 Most Obese States in America in 2023.

Obesity in the U.S.:

Obesity is a common, chronic disease among many U.S. adults and children. With America’s obesity rate of 38.2%, it is ranked among the Most Obese Countries in the World. Also, obesity is also one of the 15 biggest issues in America.

The National Institute of Health has suggested that if the current trends of obesity continue, the obesity rate in America in 2050 could be as high as 100%.

Least Obese State in America:

With an adult obesity rate of 25%, Hawaii is the least obese state in 2023. The Aloha State has now beaten Colorado, where 25.1% of the adult population is classified as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Socioeconomic Factors of Obesity:

Obesity is negatively proportional to income level, with increased rates of obesity noted in low income populations. Individuals with limited financial means often live in food deserts and gravitate towards convenient stores and food sources that are highly processed, low in nutrient density, and high in caloric content with a long shelf life. The cost associated with fresh produce at these locations can be up to four times the cost of fresh produce purchased from grocery stores.

New Weight-Loss Drugs:

Positive trial data showing that the obesity drug by Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) actually helps save and extend lives, and not just lose weight, could propel the Danish company’s stock even higher. Demand for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s weight-loss treatment Wegovy is soaring in the U.S., leading the company to upgrade its operating profit growth expectations to between 28% and 34%, up from a February guidance of between 13% and 19%.

Similarly, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is also in the middle of phase three clinical trials of its weight-loss oral drug, Orforglipron, meaning it’s likely to hit the market later. Still, analysts are confident in the competitive edge of Orforglipron in the long-run, especially after Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) unveiled its phase two clinical trial results in June, which showcased the drug’s strong efficacy profile. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the Biggest Diet/Weight Loss Companies in the World.

Barclays estimates that the burgeoning weight-loss drug industry could be worth as much as $200 billion within the next decade, with most of the benefit accrued to early leaders, like Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Innovations in the Insulin Industry:

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), one of the global leaders in medical technology, announced in April the FDA approval of its MiniMed™ 780G system, the world’s first insulin pump with meal detection technology. The system provides insulin to help account for when users occasionally forget to bolus, or underestimate the amount of carbs in their meal.

This sent the stock prices of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) soaring from a six-month low of $76.72 on March 10th, to a six-month high of $91.38 on April 27th, an increase of 19.1%.

In November 2022, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) also launched the world’s first and only infusion set for insulin pumps that doubled wear time up to 7 days, leading to annual cost saving of insulin of up to 25%.

The Financial Cost of Obesity:

According to a study at George Washington University, the medical costs of adult obesity in the U.S. range from $147 billion to nearly $210 billion per year. Meanwhile, lost productivity due to obesity-related conditions is estimated to cost between $3.38 billion to 6.38 billion annually.

Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health estimate that if obesity trends continue, the obesity related medical costs could rise by $43 billion to $66 billion each year by 2030.

With that said, here are the Most Obese States in America in 2023.

20 Most Obese States in America in 2023

Image by Tania Dimas from Pixabay

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion of the CDC, looking for States with the Highest Rates of Obesity in the U.S.

Obesity is defined by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The states have been ranked according to the percentage of adults, aged 18 years and older, who have obesity. When two states had the same percentage of obese adults, we ranked them by the percentage of their total population with diabetes.

20. New Mexico

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 34.6%

Obesity rates in New Mexican adults have dramatically increased over the last 10 years and many New Mexicans are struggling with serious health effects related to excess weight. To address this public health issue, the New Mexico Department of Health has implemented multiple strategies to increase awareness, including providing educational materials on healthy diet and physical activities to help adults manage chronic conditions.

19. Tennessee

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 35%

Tennessee is one of the most obese states in America and a cause of this could also be its Southern fried food. The University of Tennessee received a funding of $585,212 in 2022 from the CDC for its High Obesity Program, to promote healthy eating and active living in counties that have more than 40% prevalence of adult obesity.

18. North Dakota

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 35.2%

North Dakota’s obesity rate has increased by 7.3% since 2010, 14.8% since 2000, and 23.1% since 1990, thus indicating a dangerous trend. A recent study conducted by the County Health Rankings has revealed that every one of North Dakota’s 53 counties had become more obese over the last 10 years.

17. Nebraska

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 35.9%

The Nebraska Center for Prevention of Obesity Diseases has been conducting research to seek innovative approaches to combat the threat of obesity. The center has so far received grants and donations of over $100 million to continue researching ways to make food healthier for people.

16. Kansas

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36%

Aside from the high rate of obesity, about 11% of the adult population in Kansas has also been diagnosed with diabetes. The effects of obesity in Kansas are worse in rural communities because of a lack of resources.

15. North Carolina

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36%

The fatty Southern food and lack of physical activity are the two major causes of the high obesity rate in North Carolina. The state received funding of over $1.7 million in 2022 from the CDC, to help combat obesity through its various programs.

14. Texas

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36.1%

Over 2.4 million people in the Lone Star State have low income and low access to healthy food sources, leading to high obesity rates. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area in Texas is the most obese city in America, and also ranks among the most obese cities in the world.

13. South Carolina

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36.1%

The economic cost of obesity in South Carolina is estimated to be $8.5 billion and growing. The South Carolina Department of Health devised the Obesity Action Plan to help combat this scourge in the Palmetto State.

12. Indiana

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36.3%

With over one-third of its adult population being obese, Indiana ranks among the states with the highest rates of obesity in 2023. The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County received a funding of $618,000 in 2022 from the CDC, to help reduce obesity in the state of Indiana.

11. Iowa

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 36.4%

The Iowa Institute of Public Health Research and Policy has partnered with Healthy LifeStars to help implement its program in the state. Healthy LifeStars is a national NGO dedicated to ending childhood obesity through education, awareness, and changing habits to influence future generations of healthy children.

10. Missouri

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 37.3%

Missouri has several obesity prevention initiatives, however, the effectiveness of these programs to reduce obesity remains undetermined. The obesity rates in the state continue to grow, with associated costs projected to be $13 billion by 2030. Missouri ranks among the top 10 most obese states in America in 2023.

9. Ohio

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 37.8%

The Black and Hispanic communities have the highest rates of obesity in Ohio, with 43.5% and 42.5% of the respective adult populations suffering from the condition.

8. South Dakota

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 38.4%

The South Dakota State University received a funding of $440,000 from the CDC for its High Obesity Program, which helps promote healthy eating and active living in its most obese counties.

7. Louisiana

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 38.6%

The Louisiana Obesity and Diabetes Collaborative is a group of dedicated individuals working to improve health outcomes related to obesity and diabetes through increasing awareness, health literacy, and connecting patients to programs and services.

6. Arkansas

Percentage of Adults with Obesity: 38.7%

Less than half of the state’s adult population eats a fruit or a vegetable daily, and only 41% get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, making Arkansas one of the most obese states in the U.S. in 2023.

