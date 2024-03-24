In this article, we will discuss the 20 Most Popular Female Perfume Brands in USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of the perfume industry in the USA, the global perfume market, and notable participants in the perfume industry and go directly to the 7 Most Popular Female Perfume Brands in USA.

Perfume Industry In The USA:

According to the most recent data by Technavio, the size of the US perfume market is expected to increase by $3,029.11 million between 2022 and 2027.

Throughout the projected period, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.12%. The existence of a variety of regional and international vendors has led to market concentration. Rising living standards are fueling the perfume market. As people's quality of life has increased, so has their need to stay trendy. The country's perfume market is also growing as a result of the rising popularity of personal grooming and a growing need for high-end, youthful fragrances. The expansion of the middle class has led to a significant surge in consumer spending. Millennials are consuming far more perfume than previous generations. They have a reputation for being brand-aware. Although they don't mind paying extra for the product of their choice, they don't want to forgo the item's quality. Therefore, it is anticipated that the US perfume market will grow over the projected period due to the rise in the middle-class demographic, the millennial generation, and rising living standards.

The Global Perfume Market:

Overall, the global perfume market, valued at $50.85 billion in 2022, is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030, as per Grand View Research. This expansion is being fueled by a greater emphasis on personal grooming and a growing demand for luxury and exotic fragrances. Consumers are spending more on premium fragrances as disposable incomes rise and living conditions improve, propelling this sector ahead.

In 2022, Europe's revenue share was the highest, at over 35.10%. The leading nations supporting the expansion in the region are the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Coty Inc. was positioned as the top participant in the German perfume market in 2020.

Notable Participants in the Perfume Industry:

In the perfume industry, Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) is a notable name. Established in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) creates and sells cosmetics and fragrances for several companies, including Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Moncler, and Montblanc. In 2023, Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) had an astonishing annual revenue of $1.31 billion.

In 2023, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) successfully acquired the Tom Ford brand. With this acquisition, Tom Ford Beauty hopes to bolster its expansion goals, especially in the luxury fragrance and beauty markets. Making it the largest transaction for Estée Lauder and its first acquisition in the fashion industry, the deal valued Tom Ford at $2.8 billion. To maintain continuity and further develop the Tom Ford label as a premium worldwide brand, ELC licenses the Tom Ford trademark to Zegna Group for fashion and accessories and Marcolin Group for eyewear as part of the acquisition.

In 2023, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) had an astonishing annual revenue of $15.91 billion. The number of hedge funds that invested in Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in 2023 Q4 was 43, which represents a minor decline from the 45 hedge funds reported in 2023 Q3.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is planning to expand its fragrance business by opening an Atelier, or upscale perfume laboratory, in Paris, France. With a focus on innovative products, this modern area will showcase the premium and prestige fragrance collection of Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), which includes well-known names like Tom Ford, Jo Malone London, Le Labo, and Kilian Paris.

The Atelier, headed by a group of experts in fragrances, aims to enhance co-creation and external partner collaboration to hasten the arrival on shelves of innovative products, packaging, and ideas.

The Atelier is scheduled to open by the end of 2024 and will grow gradually, promoting innovation and quality to satisfy customers' requests for high-end scents more quickly.

One of the global leaders in the fragrance and beauty sector, Givaudan, and innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (CCT) startup LanzaTech NZ, Inc. announced in September 2022 that they would be teaming up to create sustainable fragrance ingredients using renewable carbon sources.

With that said, here are the 20 Most Popular Female Perfume Brands in USA.

20 Most Popular Female Perfume Brands in USA

Methodology:

To pick out the 20 Most Popular Female Perfume Brands in USA, we searched through the internet for the most popular brands in the US and ranked them based on their number of appearances in our sources, so each apparence got one score. Then we ranked the list on the aggregated scores. In tie-breaker situations, we consulted brand reviews and then curated the perfume brands for our list.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20. Dolce & Gabbana

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Dolce & Gabbana, commonly referred to by their initials D&G, is an upscale fashion brand. Popular fragrances like Light Blue, The Only One, Dolce, and Dolce Garden, each providing an exclusive fragrance, are examples of Dolce & Gabbana's commitment to elegance and excellence in their perfume line. It is one of the top 20 best-selling perfumes in the world.

19. Valentino

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Italian designer Valentino Garavani developed this prestigious perfume brand Valentino, which is recognized for its touch of class. Famous fragrances, including Donna Born in Roma, Rock'n Rose, Valentina, Valentino Noir Absolu, Valentino Uomo, and more, are offered in the brand's wide array of perfumes and colognes, catering to both men and women.

18. Jean Paul Gaultier

Insider Monkey Score: 5

This legendary perfume business, Jean Paul Gaultier, is well-known for its classic scents that radiate sophistication and elegance. Jacques Cavallier created Jean Paul Gaultier Classique in 1993; it is a vibrant, exotic, and feminine fragrance that is one of its best-selling smells.

17. Givenchy

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Givenchy, which has a long history and a dedication to contemporary elegance, is still well-known in the luxury fragrance market. It offers a variety of signature smells that captivate a broad spectrum of fragrance enthusiasts. A lovely combination of floral and woodsy elements makes L'Interdit, a tribute to the original 1957 scent, an ideal day-to-night scent. It is one of the best female perfumes in the world.

16. Narciso Rodriguez

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Cuban-American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez was born in the United States. With a partnership with Shiseido, this brand made a splash in the perfume market in 2003 and has since become recognized worldwide for its high-end apparel and scents. This brand has one of the most popular perfumes in the US such as Pure Musc Eau de Parfum, For Her Eau de Parfum, and Narciso Poudrée Eau de Parfum.

15. Calvin Klein

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Calvin Klein (CK) is a global lifestyle brand that represents bold, progressive values and an attractive, often minimal aesthetic. This brand aims to excite and motivate its consumers by stimulating their senses with arresting visuals and eye-catching designs. Popular CK women's scents include Eternity, Obsession, and Euphoria.

14. The Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Monkey Score: 7

In terms of prestige beauty, The Estée Lauder Companies is a world leader. This brand creates consumer-favorite brands that produce, distribute, and market superior skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care items. It also functions as an international steward for luxury and prestige brands such as Tom Ford, La Mer, and Le Labo. It has one of the best long-lasting perfumes for women.

13. Versace

Insider Monkey Score: 7

One of the most recognizable names in the world is Versace. This brand has a selection of alluring scents for women that are refined and elegant. The cult favorites for women include Bright Crystal, Dylan Blue, and Atelier Versace. Versace has one of the best signature perfumes for ladies.

12. Burberry

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Burberry is a London, England-based luxury design house and clothing brand. A large selection of perfumes for both men and women is available at Burberry. The brand's range includes prominent perfumes such as Burberry Brit, Burberry Touch, My Burberry, and Burberry London, each with its own distinct scent and allure.

11. Prada

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Italian luxury fashion house Prada is known for its ready-to-wear, leather handbags, shoes, perfumes, and other fashion accessories. Prada's fragrances appeal to individuals who are looking for contemporary and seductive aromas. The Paradoxe Eau de Parfum, for example, oozes paradoxical intensity, while the Infusion de Figue Eau de Parfum elegantly captures the essence of Fig. It is one of the top-selling women's perfumes in 2023.

10. Tom Ford

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Established in 2005 by the designer of the same name, Tom Ford is celebrated for its innovative scents and striking packaging designs. Among its most popular female scents in the United States are Black Orchid, Soleil Blanc, and Tuscan Leather, which are noted for their creative blends and market differentiation. This brand has one of the best luxury perfumes for her.

9. Mugler

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Mugler fragrances are known for their alchemy, harmony, and overabundance of alluring notes that provide unforgettable sensory experiences. Alien, Angel, and Aura are just a few of the brand's well-known fragrances that have captured the hearts and minds of fragrance connoisseurs not only in the USA but all around the world.

8. Carolina Herrera

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Carolina Herrera, established in 1981, combines American fashion pragmatism with the traditions of haute couture. With its assortment of perfumes and personal care products, its fragrance range exudes grace and excellence. This brand's attraction is represented by the best-selling Good Girl Eau de Parfum, which exudes vibrancy and feminine appeal.

