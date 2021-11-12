The 20 most popular things people are buying right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's officially the holiday shopping season. As more and more people ramp up their online shopping, some of the year's hottest products are in high demand—and are selling out quickly.

To help you find the things you want—or, if you're trying to get gifts, the things you need—we've curated a list of the 20 most popular things people are buying right now. From Apple AirPods to Squishmallows to Advent calendars, these are the items our readers buy over and over again, and the ones you should snag ASAP.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro.

With the release of the newest version earlier this fall, the Apple AirPods Pro craze continues. Reviewed's experts love the iconic white earbuds for their amazing sound quality, noise-canceling technology and comfortable fit. They also have great battery life and connect easily to your other Apple devices.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189.99

2. Gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS5

Nintendo Switch.

It's no secret that the Nintendo Switch, along with PlayStation and Xbox video game consoles, have been some of the most-wanted products of the last few months. That trend will continue into the 2021 holiday season and stock remains low. They're still hard to find at many retailers, so we recommend buying one now while you can if you or someone on your list wants it.

3. Slippers

Slippers.

It's the perfect time of year to slip into a pair of, well, slippers to keep your feet warm and toasty. Our experts tested some of the most popular slippers out there and found the Ugg Scuffette to be the coziest and best quality. You can snag an equally popular slipper on Amazon for more than half the price if you're on a budget. It looks like the Ugg Fluff Yeah and has more than 16,000 glowing reviews.

Story continues

4. Squishmallows

Squishmallows.

If you're a parent or if you're shopping for little ones this holiday season, you're likely all too familiar with Squishmallows. The adorable plush toys are selling out everywhere and are hard to find, especially if you're searching for popular Squishmallows like the axotl, cow or frog. Fortunately, there are still a few in stock at Amazon and other select retailers.

5. A MasterClass subscription

Take a class from Gordon Ramsay himself.

What better way to learn a new skill or hobby than with a lesson from your favorite celebrity? MasterClass is the only place you can learn to cook from Gordon Ramsay or take an acting class with Steve Martin without spending hundreds of dollars on a private lesson. After trying the service, we found the classes we took to be more inspirational than practical, but still completely worth it.

Get a MasterClass All-Access Pass for $15/month

6. Air purifiers

Dyson air purifier.

Between the return of flu season and the fact that we'll be cooped up inside more now that it's almost winter, air purifiers are a must-buy item. Of all the ones our experts have tested, we recommend the Dyson air purifier as an upgrade pick. It's well worth the expense, as it has both HEPA and carbon filters, can remove odors and formaldehyde from the air and can be controlled by voice commands.

Get the Dyson Air Purifier from Dyson from $669.99

7. Advent calendars

Advent calendars.

Let the countdown to Christmas begin! Advent calendars are the "it" product right now, as everyone is starting to get excited about the upcoming holidays. There are Advent calendars for everyone (even dogs!), including a Lego Star Wars Advent calendar and one filled with gourmet Lindt chocolates.

8. Winc wine subscription

Winc.

Skip the lines at the liquor store with a subscription to Winc, which is one of the hottest gifts of 2021. Every month, you'll get a box of wine delivered right to your doorstep that includes new vino brands and varieties for you to try based on your personal preferences. It's a fun and convenient way to enjoy happy hour at home.

Get your first Winc box for $40

9. Mattresses

Saatva mattress.

There's no better time than now to upgrade your sleep set-up—which means a new mattress is in order before 2022. The Saatva Classic Mattress comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers. They like that it has a plush pillowtop and comfortable memory foam that makes for a bed that's soft yet still supportive. It comes in three firmness levels, too, so you can pick which best suits you.

Get the Classic Mattress from Saatva from $1,595

10. All-Clad cookware

All-Clad.

Cooking is just so much better (and easier) when you’re doing it on some of the best cookware. While pricey, All-Clad is arguably our readers' favorite brand. It's high-quality and long-lasting and cooks food evenly, making it a worthy investment. You can buy individual pots and pans or opt for this set which includes all the staples.

Get the All-Clad Professional-Grade Stainless Cookware Set (10-Pc) from Amazon for $699.95

11. Home Chef meal kit service

Home Chef.

Life is busier than ever, which makes cooking dinner after a long day of work and carting the kiddos around difficult. That's why meal kits are so popular right now—you get everything you need to whip up a healthy homemade meal delivered to your house. We named Home Chef our favorite meal kit delivery service for its high-quality ingredients, easy-to-follow recipes and exciting flavors.

Get Home Chef starting at $6.99/serving

12. Robot vacuums

Robot vacuums.

As we spend more time at home, we’re also trekking more dirt around the house—or we’re just noticing all of it for the first time. Vacuuming every single day is both annoying and tedious, which is why our readers have gravitated towards getting a robot vacuum cleaner. They keep things spic and span in between deep cleans, and the Eufy 11S is our favorite affordable one for its great suction and price range.

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $137.98

13. Handbags

Handbags.

Need a new bag for fall and winter? While there are plenty of retailers to shop, Kate Spade and Tory Burch are two of the hottest designers for purses this season. Whether it's a classic tote, a trendy crossbody or a chic wallet, you'll find all of that and more at both luxury brands in a variety of styles, colors and designs.

14. Crocs

Crocs.

Crocs are having a major moment, thanks to the ugly shoe trend (looking at you, New Balance dad sneakers!). The OG classic Crocs clog has thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers and comes in a rainbow of colors in both men's and women's sizes. The shoes are comfortable, versatile and breathable and can be worn for everything from running errands to hiking.

Get the Classic Clog from Crocs from $39.99

15. Throw blankets

Throw blankets.

The colder the temperature outside, the more you want to snuggle up inside on the couch, which is why throw blankets are a big seller right now. You can splurge on the celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw—which Chrissy Teigen says she uses every night—or opt for this more affordable but equally soft blanket from Amazon, which has more than 100,000 positive reviews.

16. Gift cards

Gift cards.

Gift cards have surged in popularity this year, as more and more people opt to shop online for holiday gifts—and more and more people want to avoid shipping delays and product shortages. Whether you're buying one for yourself or someone on your list, you can find gift cards to hundreds of different retailers and restaurants at Amazon.

Shop gift cards at Amazon

17. Apple AirTags

Apple AirTags

If you're always losing things—whether it be your keys, your wallet or even your pup—you could benefit from Apple AirTags. The tiny discs can attach to anything and everything and connect instantly to your iPhone so you can find their exact location no matter where they go.

Get the Apple AirTags (4-Pack) from Amazon for $97.62

18. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer.

Hundreds of thousands of people swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer. Among its fans is Reviewed's beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian, who credits the styling tool with giving her soft, bouncy blowout with almost zero effort on her part. She loves it so much she inspired numerous other Reviewed staffers to buy one, too—and they're all now obsessed.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer from Amazon for $44.99

19. Legos

Legos.

For kids and adults alike, Legos make for a great holiday gift. You can find a set for almost any and every interest, but some of the most popular ones for 2021 include the Lego Star Wars sets and the Lego Harry Potter sets. They'll keep people of all ages entertained for hours on end.

20. KitchenAid stand mixer

KitchenAid stand mixer.

The beloved KitchenAid stand mixer is one of those things that will never go out of style. With prime cookie-baking season just around the corner, the popular appliance is selling out fast at many retailers. Our experts love it for its versatility and ease of use—it can knead bread dough, make homemade pasta, whip cake batter and more.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer from Amazon for $349.95

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 most popular things to buy right now: AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Squishmallows and more