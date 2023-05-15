This article focuses on the 20 Most profitable products to sell online in 2023. If you're only interested in the top ones, visit the 5 Most Profitable Products to Sell Online in 2023.

The rise of e-commerce has irrevocably altered the commercial milieu, providing entrepreneurs and business owners with an unprecedented chance to amass significant revenues. As the industry gears up for further expansion, businesses must devise a comprehensive online selling strategy that leverages the latest trends and best practices.

We will explore some crucial considerations which entrepreneurs and business owners must mull over when selecting products for online sales, as well as cutting-edge insights into the nascent e-commerce trends.

Profiting in the Digital Wild West

The digital era has opened up a world of opportunities for entrepreneurs to profit from online selling. Investors must take various factors such as product demand, competition, pricing, and marketing into account to increase profitability. Products with high demand and low competition are ideal for generating good profits. Furthermore, a solid marketing strategy is essential to attract potential customers and increase sales.

The rise of e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have significantly impacted the online selling industry. While they provide a massive customer base and opportunities for entrepreneurs to reach a global audience, the competition can be daunting. However, with careful planning and execution, entrepreneurs can leverage these platforms to increase profitability and grow their businesses. It is essential to understand the unique selling propositions of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and use them to your advantage when building a successful online business.

As reported by Forbes, the online share of retail purchases is expected to hit 20.8% this year and is projected to increase to 24% by 2026. This data highlights the significant shift towards online shopping, making it imperative for businesses to adapt to these changing retail trends. E-commerce sales are also estimated to grow by 10.4% this year, indicating a vast potential for businesses to capitalize on the burgeoning e-commerce sector. The global e-commerce market is predicted to reach an astounding $6.3 trillion this year, providing a massive opportunity for entrepreneurs to profit in the digital world.

Product Selection 101: Key Factors & E-commerce Trends 2023

With expectations of the global e-commerce industry to surpass $8.1 trillion by 2026, U.S. online sales are poised to exceed $1.1 trillion this year, representing 16.4% of retail purchases.

These figures highlight the digital market's immense potential and emphasize the importance for businesses to adapt and capitalize on opportunities to sell products online using a well-planned approach.

Some key factors to consider when choosing products to sell online:

Market demand, competition, profit margins, and shipping costs are essential when selecting products to sell online.

Thorough market research can help identify products in high demand and have low competition.

Profit margins should be high enough to cover the business's costs, including shipping costs.

The size and weight of the product should also be considered, as they can significantly impact profitability.

Trends to watch out for in the e-commerce industry in 2023:

Rise of mobile commerce- mobile devices have become a ubiquitous tool for online shopping.

Online businesses are tapping into global e-commerce platforms- like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Voice commerce - the demand for smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Home is growing; conversational commerce might be the next big thing.

Personalization- e-commerce companies are investing heavily in personalization to provide a tailored shopping experience to their customers.

Sustainability- customers are becoming more mindful of the ecological consequences of their buying decisions.

Cryptocurrency and global payment methods- as the need for more flexible payment methods have risen exorbitantly, companies like Binance, PayPal, and Skrill offer diverse payment solutions.

The growing importance of social media- social media continues to be a critical marketing and sales channel for the e-commerce industry.

The increasing popularity of subscription-based services- subscription models are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek convenience and cost savings.

20 Most Profitable Products to Sell Online in 2023

Jirsak/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 most profitable products to sell online in 2023, we analyzed their average net profit margins. Our comprehensive research incorporates several credible sources, including, but not limited to, Forbes, Polymer Search and our own research here, here and here. Based on our findings, the products are ranked in ascending order of profitability.

Without further ado, here are the top 20 Most profitable products to sell online in 2023:

20. Apparel

Average Profit Margin: 7.06%

Polymer's analysis reveals that investing in an online apparel business can yield substantial returns, with a gross profit of 53.04% and a net profit of 7.06%. Moreover, the latest global apparel industry statistics project a 13.7% year-over-year increase, exceeding $1.7 trillion in revenue by 2023. This presents a significant growth opportunity for businesses operating in the apparel sector, with ample chances to capitalize on expanding markets and boost profits. As such, careful consideration and strategic planning can help entrepreneurs leverage these promising figures and establish successful ventures in the industry.

19. Online Courses

Average Profit Margin: 7.17%

As per Statista's data, the online education sector is estimated to accrue a revenue of $166.60 billion by 2023, and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.48% between 2023 and 2027 is anticipated, leading to a projected market volume of $239.30 billion by 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a driving force behind the upsurge in online education, with many individuals resorting to e-learning platforms to pursue their educational and professional objectives while staying at home.

18. Meal Planning

Average Profit Margin: 9.28%

Meal planning businesses cater to various dietary needs and preferences, from vegan and gluten-free to low-carb and high-protein diets. A meal planning business can provide customized meal plans based on individual tastes and health goals and offer grocery lists, recipes, and cooking tips. With busy lifestyles and an increased focus on health and wellness, meal-planning businesses are becoming more popular, making it a potentially lucrative business opportunity. The average profit margin for a meal-prepping business is approximately 9.28%.

17. Home Decor

Average Profit Margin: 20%

The market for home decor worldwide received an estimated valuation of $860,175.14 million in 2022, as reported by Market Watch. The market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.55% over the forecast period, culminating in a total market value of $1,123,499.22 million by 2028. These estimates suggest that the home decor industry has considerable potential for expansion, propelled by various factors, including a rise in consumer demand for visually pleasing interiors and the increasing popularity of online retail channels for home decor products.

16. Laptop Batteries/Accessories

Average Profit Margin: 25%

The personal computer market saw sales of over $302 million in 2020, up by 13% from the previous year, due to the rise of online learning and remote work amid pandemic shutdowns. Demand for laptop accessories, specifically wireless mouse and keyboards, also increased. China and Japan are the main markets for laptop accessories, with Asia expected to witness the highest CAGR. Furthermore, laptop battery sales have seen year-over-year growth of 8,305%, with an average profit margin of around 25% for sellers on Shopify.

15. Children’s Toys

Average Profit Margin: 30%

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toys market was worth $129.45 billion in 2020, with a projected value of $230.64 billion by 2028 and a CAGR of 7.30% during the 2021-2028 period. The change can be attributed to an increase in disposable income, growing awareness about the importance of play in child development, and the rising popularity of electronic and educational toys. The market is expected to grow, especially in developing countries, as the middle class expands and more families can afford to purchase toys.

14. Collectibles/Vintage Items

Average Profit Margin: 30%

The popularity of collectibles is often tied to factors such as nostalgia, rarity, and uniqueness, which can make them highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. As a result, the collectibles market can be influenced by changing trends and cultural shifts, making it an exciting and dynamic space to invest in. The collectibles industry had a market valuation of $458.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2033. This expansion is expected at an average CAGR of 6.2% across all collectible categories. An average profit margin of 30% indicates the potential for high returns.

13. Dietary Supplements

Average Profit Margin: 38%

The supplement market has been showing a consistent increase in both brick-and-mortar and online sales. As noted by Insider Monkey, in-store sales at health stores have seen an annual growth rate of 4.5%, while online sales for vitamins and supplements are growing at approximately 12%. Moreover, the global dietary supplements industry is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.3%, with an estimated worth of $220.8 billion by 2027, up from $155.2 billion in 2022. A typical supplement store can produce more than $100,000 in yearly income on average. These numbers indicate a promising prospect for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to benefit from the supplement industry's upward trend.

12. Pet Care

Average Profit Margin: 40%

The pet care industry encompasses a variety of services, including custom-made pet treats, grooming, and overall pet care. As pet ownership continues to rise, the demand for these services is also growing, providing businesses with increased growth opportunities in the coming years. Market Watch has projected that the pet care market will experience a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2030, indicating sustained expansion in the industry. Entrepreneurs and investors looking to enter the pet care industry should take note of the impressive 40% average profit margin.

11. Beauty & Personal Care

Average Profit Margin: 40%

The beauty and personal care industry is projected to earn $571.10 billion in 2023, with an estimated yearly growth rate of 3.80% (CAGR 2023-2027). The Personal Care sector dominates the market with a value of $253.30 billlion in 2023. In terms of revenue, the United States leads the global market with an expected income of $91.41 billion in 2023. On a per capita basis, revenues of $74.23 are estimated to be generated in 2023. By 2023, online sales are expected to account for 27.5% of total revenue in the beauty and personal care sector.

10. Baby Products

Average Profit Margin: 40%

A report by Precedence Research has revealed that the global market for baby care products was valued at $85.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a staggering $164.5 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 7.57% from 2022 to 2030. Regarding product segmentation, the baby toiletries/hair care category secured a significant market share of almost 66% in 2021, while the skin care segment is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The hypermarket and supermarket distribution channel was dominant in 2020, capturing 46% of the market share, with the specialty store segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Notably, the Asia Pacific region claimed 41% of the market share in 2021.

9. Tumblers

Average Profit Margin: 50%

The drinkware industry presents a promising opportunity for investors seeking high-profit margins. Among the industry's popular products are tumblers, which have gained favor due to their versatility in accommodating diverse consumer needs. Tumblers come in different sizes, shapes, materials, and designs, including glass, stainless steel, and plastic, making them an ideal choice for personal and promotional use. With a staggering average profit margin of 50%, tumblers are a profitable investment for entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their revenue streams.

8. Candles

Average Profit Margin: 50%

The candle market boasts a considerable average profit margin of approximately 50%. Grand View Research reports that the global candle market had a value of $12.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to maintain a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. As consumer demand for candles continues to rise, businesses in the industry stand to benefit from solid profit margins and increasing market size.

7. Sunglasses

Average Profit Margin: 50%

Recent data from Statista reveals that the global sunglasses market is expected to reach an impressive revenue of US$24.55 billion in 2023, demonstrating a significant annual growth rate of 4.86% from 2023 to 2027. This substantial increase reflects the growing demand for sunglasses worldwide, driven by functional and fashion considerations. As the market continues to expand, companies in the sunglasses industry stand to benefit from these positive trends, potentially leading to increased revenue and profitability in the years to come.

6. Vegetable Choppers

Average Profit Margin: 65%

Food choppers are gaining traction in the fast-food industry, with a growing number of food franchises, quick-service restaurants, and fast-food outlets adopting them globally. According to research, the global market size for vegetable choppers is expected to increase from $251.74 million in 2023 to $355.1 million in 2033, as it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033, up from a predicted CAGR 2.8% from 2018 to 2032. The growth projection indicates the increasing demand for Commercial Vegetable Choppers in the global food service industry.

