20 Most Respected Professions in the US

There are presitigous professions and professions that are frowned upon. Some jobs are simply disregarded due to their perceived intrusiveness, persistent sales tactics, or ethical concerns. It is also worth mentioning that no matter what the job, the healthcare industry continues to be the most respected industry in America.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), in collaboration with Google, has been involved in several AI initiatives targeted at revolutionizing the healthcare sector. Primarily, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud's project aims to streamline access to critical patient information for healthcare providers. This initiative enables doctors to effortlessly retrieve comprehensive data, including test results and prescription details, all in one centralized location. Moreover, the project addresses the administrative burdens often associated with healthcare professions, aiming to reduce extraneous tasks and minimize burnout among medical professionals.

On the other front, Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s AI initiative focuses on empowering healthcare organizations with enhanced data utilization capabilities. The system efficiently collects vast amounts of data scattered across various locations within the healthcare landscape, primarily from doctors and hospitals. By eliminating the time-consuming process that healthcare workers undergo to locate pertinent information, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) aims to streamline operations and enhance overall efficiency in the sector. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) focuses on unlocking the power of data which is paramount for organizational success, especially in the healthcare domain where data holds major potential for positive impact.

Apart from healthcare professionals, engineers are recognized as highly respected professionals. To support engineering and STEM education in general, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has generously donated $200,000 to Oklahoma State University's College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology (CEAT) to fund STEM outreach initiatives and student projects. This gift speaks volumes about Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s continued partnership with OSU and is allocated equally between STEM outreach activities and senior design projects. Half of the funds will support STEM symposiums, engineering summer camps, and family-oriented STEM events, which will benefit the K-12 students. The remaining $100,000 will contribute to CEAT's senior design projects, enhancing the annual Senior Design Expo.

Before getting into the list of the most respected professions in the US, let's look at the US labour market in 2023, which has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride due to the fluctuations.

The US is struggling with a persistent labor shortage despite the creation of numerous jobs each month, particularly impacting the professional and business service sector. Termed 'The Great Reshuffle,' this phenomenon resulted from over 50 million workers resigning in 2022, with 30.5 million resignations by August 2023. Industries like leisure and hospitality struggle to retain workers, witnessing high quit rates, yet hiring rates outpace them. The education and health services, along with professional and business services sectors, consistently exhibit the highest job openings. The nationwide unemployment rate of 3.8% in September 2023, with 6.4 million unemployed, underscores the fierce competition among businesses for experienced candidates in industries with lower-than-average unemployment rates.

The prevalence of remote work has also diminished, with only a quarter of employees working remotely part-time in 2023. While some industries, such as hospitality and food services, transportation, and retail, require in-person work for nearly 80% of staff, others, like information and finance, see less than 30% working on-site. Businesses are urged to address barriers to workforce entry, such as childcare access, innovate benefits, engage in second-chance hiring, and provide upskilling opportunities to navigate the enduring challenges in the evolving labor market.

20 Most Respected Professions in the US

A senior doctor talking to her patient in a modern hospital, both wearing masks.

Our Methodology

To list the most respected professions in the US, we utilized Reddit threads as our primary source of research as the user-base is largely American. The professions which were repeatedly described as respected, prestigious and regarded were noted. Of those, we shortlisted the 20 most recurring professions in our research and gave them a score out of 40 based on their frequency. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of the most respected professions in the US:

20. Environmentalists

IM Score: 14

Two of the most respected environmentalists from the US are John Muir and Rachel Carson. Muir was a naturalist and writer who dedicated his life to preserving wilderness and played an integral role in creating national parks. On the other hand, Carson was a scientist and author who founded the modern environmental movement with her influential book "Silent Spring," raising awareness about the impact of pesticides on nature. It is one of the 20 most respected professions in the US.

19. Farmers

IM Score: 15

Farmers in the US are historically respected due to their role in shaping the country’s foundation. Founding figures like Washington and Jefferson were farmers, and agriculture is integral to American values. The perception of farmers as hardworking, self-sufficient contributors to food security and rural communities enhances their societal respect.

18. Architects

IM Score: 17

With a median pay of $82,840 per year, according to BLS, their expertise is importantant for creating functional, aesthetic structures. The demanding job outlook is expecting a 5% growth in the coming decade.

17. Social Workers

IM Score: 18

Social workers are highly respected for their crucial role in addressing societal challenges. Their jobs, with an average salary of $50,390, involve advocating for clients and promoting social welfare while contributing majorly to the well-being of communities. Social workers are one of the most prestigious professions in the world.

16. Pilots

IM Score: 19

Pilots are highly respected for their skill, responsibility, and role in ensuring safe air travel. With a pilot shortage, their importance has increased further. USA Today reported that they have an average pay increase of 71.9% over the decade which has translated into an average annual salary of $198,190. It is one of the most respected professions in 2023. To read more about pilots, see the highest paying countries for pilots.

15. Veterinarians

IM Score: 21

While veterinarians in the US are respected for their vital role in animal health, they grapple with an alarming mental health crisis. According to BBC News, between 1979 and 2015, almost 400 veterinarians died by suicide, with male vets twice and female vets nearly four times as likely as the general population.

14. Dentists

IM Score: 24

The shortage of dentists in the United States has prompted the need for more dental school graduates. Dental schools, recognizing the impact of retirements, have increased enrollment. However, the dentist-to-population ratio has remained stable due to the major retirements of those who graduated between 1974 and 1988. Future dentist supply hinges on ongoing debates about dental school graduates despite new school openings. Dentistry is also among the most respected professions worldwide.

13. EMTs and Paramedics

IM Score: 26

EMTs and paramedics are highly respected for their critical role in assessing injuries, providing emergency care, and transporting patients. With a median annual wage of $39,410 for EMTs and $49,090 for paramedics in 2022, their expertise is crucial. The job outlook is favorable, with a projected 5% growth from 2022 to 2032.

12. Religious Leaders

IM Score: 27

While artificial intelligence has advanced into various professions, including creating robot preachers, they lack the credibility that human religious leaders possess. Research indicates that exposure to robot preachers may undermine religious commitment and reduce donations to religious groups. Despite technological progress, the intangible qualities of empathy, faith, and genuine human connection, essential for religious leadership, remain elusive for AI.

11. Psychologists

IM Score: 28

With the growing number of mental health issues in the US, Psychologists are recogized and respected for their pertinent role in addressing and researching pressing societal issues. With a focus on mental health, psychologists contribute to suicide prevention, particularly among vulnerable youth populations. To read more about psychologists, see the highest paying countries for psychologists.

10. Pharmacists

IM Score: 29

US drugstores are struggling with pharmacist shortages and heavy workloads, impacting customer service and overall patient care. Despite wage increases and signing bonuses, pharmacies, especially major chains, struggle to fill open positions, often operating with minimal staffing during shifts. This shortage forces pharmacists to take on varied responsibilities, from prescription management to customer service, potentially compromising the quality of care.

9. Judges

IM Score: 30

Federal judges, spanning from district courts to the US Supreme Court, hold ultimate authority over matters impacting every American. Their decisions influence crucial aspects such as civil rights, religious freedoms, voting rights, affirmative action, and, in certain instances, matters of life or death. Hence, judges are considered one of the most powerful professions in the world.

8. Engineers

IM Score: 31

Engineers are highly regarded for their ability to solve complex problems, contribute to technological developments, and make meaningful impacts on society. Their adherence to rigorous standards, ethical practices, and commitment to public safety, along with their role in innovation and economic development, earns them widespread recognition and esteem.

7. Scientists

IM Score: 32

In the US, scientists are highly respected, with 86% of adults expressing confidence in their commitment to the public's best interests which their level of trust in trust in politicians, business leaders, and journalists. Scientists have one of the top 10 respected jobs in the world.

6. Police Officers

IM Score: 34

While public trust in the US police has faced scrutiny following high-profile incidents in 2020-2021, with major cases like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the police is still regarded for their critical role in maintaining law and order in cities. Police officers have one of the most respected careers in the US. However, it is politically polarized.

