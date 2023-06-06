This article covers the 20 most respected professions in the world. It will also explore the emerging trends in professions worldwide and the key players making a difference at the global level for various professions. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on the topic, you can head straight to the 5 Most Respected Professions in the World.

Certain professions have earned a universal reputation for respect and admiration in a world filled with countless paths and possibilities. Moreover, in the wake of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, our appreciation for certain professions has been further magnified. The tireless healthcare workers who have risked their lives to care for the sick and provide comfort to the afflicted, the dedicated molecular biologists who have tirelessly pursued vaccines and treatments, and the selfless essential workers who have kept our societies functioning amid chaos – these professionals have garnered an unparalleled level of respect and appreciation for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice.

Navigating Professions: Emerging Trends and In-Demand Careers

As society evolves, so do the factors shaping the respectability of professions. One prevailing trend is the growing emphasis on social impact and sustainability. Professions that contribute to the greater good, like healthcare providers, environmental scientists, and educators, are gaining remarkable recognition for their dedication to improving lives and the planet.

According to Global Greens Skill Report, the growth of sustainability jobs is experiencing rapid acceleration. In the United States, employment in renewable energy and environmental fields has surged by an impressive 237% over the past five years, per the research from Linked-In. Moreover, the global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is anticipated to yield a net increase in job opportunities within the energy sector.

However, the realm of green jobs extends far beyond the conventionality of energy generation. One of the fastest-growing sectors in the green job market is sustainable fashion, which has seen an average annual growth rate of 90% between 2016 and 2020.

Another burgeoning area is the field of sustainable finance, driven by the rapid expansion of ESG investing (environment, social, and governance) and portfolio management. Accounting firm PwC announced in 2021, revealing its plans to invest a staggering $12 billion and create 100,000 new jobs in ESG investing by 2026.

Technology is another driving force reshaping the most respected professions in the world. Roles in artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity have captured attention due to their crucial expertise in safeguarding sensitive information. More importantly, the prestige of jobs in STEM is largely attributed to their high salaries. As evident from PWC Research Centre’s survey, most Americans perceive jobs in the fields as having better compensation, thus attracting more young talent compared to other industry sectors.

Key Industry Giants that Make a Difference

As technology continues its transformative journey across industries, the most prestigious professions in the world today intertwine with cutting-edge advancements. This synergy is exemplified by some esteemed companies that embrace innovation and empower professionals to thrive.

Take Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which is renowned for revolutionizing medical innovation and global health outcomes. With an expansive portfolio encompassing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), further fortifies the healthcare sector. Their unwavering commitment to healthcare professionals is evident through high rankings for work-life balance (4/5) and pay and benefits (4.1/5) on Indeed.com. By cultivating a nurturing work environment and offering attractive compensation, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) enhances the industry and fosters exceptional individuals primed to leave a lasting impact on global health.

On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) had announced plans to create 36,000 jobs in Qatar in 2022, supporting the country's diversification efforts away from oil and gas, as reported by Al-Monitor. This initiative, backed by the Qatar government, included establishing a significant cloud data center, cementing Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s role as a global technology leader.

By investing in Qatar's digital infrastructure, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) aimed to position the nation as a prominent "digital hub" for the region and beyond. This commitment showcases the company’s innovative prowess and contributes to developing a highly skilled workforce, elevating the respect and prestige of professionals in the technology sector, particularly in the Middle East.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), renowned consumer goods and personal care giant, also highlights the reputation associated with professions dedicated to meeting societal needs. In addition to their essential products that enhance daily lives, Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) demonstrates their commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce through initiatives like the 'P&G ReLaunch program.'

The program was designed to welcome back talented professionals who had taken a break from the workforce and were looking to restart their careers in STEM roles. By offering targeted support and development, Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) contributed to the growth and success of these professionals, further reinforcing the respectability of STEM careers.

20 Most Respectable Professions In the World

Rawpixel/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

We have looked at different surveys and indexes employed for the most respected professions in the world, including USN's 100 Best Jobs, Zetsy's Top Most Respected Jobs 2022, YouGov's survey on respected professions, and Reddit. After extensive research, we devised our own scores using different indicators.

Thus, the ranking of the most respected professions in the world was based on the following indicators: expertise, societal impact, ethical standards, and the consensus we picked based on our research. Each indicator was assigned a score from 1 to 10. The total score was determined by adding up the scores for all indicators. Hence, higher scores indicated higher rankings.

Note that professions with higher consensus scores were prioritized in the case of tied scores. In cases where the consensus score was also similar, societal impact scores are prioritized. The list is subjective and ranked in ascending order.

Here are the most respected jobs in the world:

20. Architects

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 7

Ethical Standards: 7

Consensus: 4

Total Score: 26

Architects are respected for their design expertise, societal impact in shaping communities, adherence to a creative vision, and preservation of cultural heritage. Their multifaceted role in the built environment garners admiration and respect. In the United States, Autodesk Inc(NASDAQ:ADSK) is one of the top choices for architects, owing to the excellent average annual salary of $207,683.

19. Pilots

Expertise: 9

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 7

Consensus: 3

Total Score: 27

Pilots are respected for their exceptional expertise in flying and ensuring the safety of passengers. Their dedication, precision, and ability to navigate complex aircraft instill trust and admiration among the public, making them highly respected professionals in the aviation industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the employment of pilots will experience a growth rate of 5.7% from 2021 to 2031 in the US.

18. Social Workers

Expertise: 7

Societal Impact: 9

Ethical Standards: 9

Consensus: 3

Total Score: 28

Social workers are respected due to their essential role in addressing social issues, promoting equality, and improving the well-being of individuals and communities. Their dedication, empathy, and commitment to social justice contribute to their respected status.

17. Lawyers

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 7

Ethical Standards: 9

Consensus: 4

Total Score: 28

Law serves as the foundation for a functioning and civilized community, making the practice of law one of the most respected professions in the world. Lawyers are reputed professionals because they play a crucial role in upholding justice, defending individual/civil rights, and maintaining the rule of law. Their expertise, ethical standards, and commitment to fighting for justice contribute to their reputation and the respect they command in society.

16. Psychologists

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 5

Total Score: 29

Psychologists play a significant role as "giving" professionals, offering compassionate support, guidance, and therapy to needy individuals. They contribute to the well-being of society by fostering positive mental health, resilience, and personal growth through their expertise and understanding. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of psychologists is expected to grow by 6% from 2021 to 2031, which is about the same pace as the average for all occupations.

15. Police Officers

Expertise: 7

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 6

Total Score: 29

Due to the demanding nature of their career, police officers must be emotionally resilient, physically capable, and mentally sharp to handle challenging situations. Their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring public safety earns them societal respect. Moreover, police officers undergo rigorous training to develop the skills and knowledge necessary for their demanding role. They are prepared to handle complex situations through comprehensive physical, tactical, and ethical training.

14. Entrepreneurs

Expertise: 7

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 7

Consensus: 7

Total Score: 29

Entrepreneurs are respected for their ability to generate creative ideas, lead teams, and bring their visions to life. They take risks, navigate uncertainties, and drive economic growth. Their success in generating wealth and creating jobs earns them admiration and respect in society.

13. Veterinarians

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 6

Total Score: 30

Veterinarians are experts in nurturing and treating animals, providing care and support to needy animals. Their ability to empathize with animals, provide medical attention, and create a safe and comforting environment showcases their dedication and earns them respect from animal owners and the community. The average base salary of Veterinarians in the US is around $128,329 annually.

12. Farmers

Expertise: 9

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 7

Consensus: 7

Total Score: 31

Surprisingly, the often-overlooked profession of farmers made it to our list of the most respected professions in the world. Farmers are valued for their tireless dedication to feeding the population and sustaining agricultural practices. Their hard work, resilience in the face of unpredictable conditions, and vital role in providing essential resources earn them admiration for their contribution to food security and rural development.

11. Accountants

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 7

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 8

Total Score: 31

The profession of accountants garners widespread respect globally due to their expertise in financial matters, commitment to accuracy, ethical standards, and contribution to the financial stability of several organizations. Their role in maintaining financial transparency and ensuring compliance with regulations makes them indispensable for businesses and society.

10. Dentists

Expertise: 10

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 7

Total Score: 32

Dentists are highly valuable professionals due to the technical nature of their work in dentistry. Their ability to handle delicate tissues and instruments with precision and skill is crucial for providing effective dental treatments. Their expertise in performing intricate procedures and their attention to detail ensure the delivery of high-quality dental care, making them highly respected in their field. In the US, it was one of the highest-paying jobs in 2020.

9. Military Personnel

Expertise: 8

Societal Impact: 8

Ethical Standards: 9

Consensus: 7

Total Score: 32

Military personnel includes individuals who serve in the armed forces, such as soldiers, officers, pilots, sailors, and other specialized roles. Military officers are highly regarded for their strategic thinking and ability to make critical decisions in high-pressure situations. Their courage, selflessness, and dedication to protecting borders and their citizens make them symbols of honor and inspire respect from both within and outside the military.

8. Software Developers

Expertise: 9

Societal Impact: 7

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 8

Total Score: 32

One of the most esteemed professions in the world is that of software developers. They design, create, and maintain software solutions that address various technological needs and challenges. They write code, develop algorithms, and implement functionalities that power applications, websites, and systems. Their expertise in programming languages, problem-solving, and software architecture allows them to tackle complex problems, optimize performance, and enhance user experiences.

7. Engineers

Expertise: 10

Societal Impact: 7

Ethical Standards: 8

Consensus: 8

Total Score: 33

The expertise of engineers spans across different fields, such as civil, mechanical, electrical, and aerospace engineering, among others. Engineers play a crucial role in advancing technology, improving infrastructure, and addressing societal needs and have been doing so for generations now. Their ability to apply scientific knowledge, analyze data, and provide practical solutions earns them respect for their worldwide contributions to innovation and development.

In 2022, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) nearly doubled its salary hike budget, increased stock compensation by at least 25%, making it a lucrative choice for software development engineers with a median pay of $195,928 annually.

6. Nurses

Expertise: 6

Societal Impact: 9

Ethical Standards: 7

Consensus: 10

Total Score: 34

The role of nurses in promoting and maintaining the health and well-being of patients is invaluable. Nurses demonstrate compassion, empathy, and expertise in delivering patient-centered care. They play a critical role in healthcare teams, collaborating with doctors and other healthcare professionals to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

In terms of compensation, renowned companies offer adequate salaries to nurses. For example, the median salary for an occupational health nurse at Procter&Gamble Company(NYSE:PG) is estimated to be $154,804 per year.

