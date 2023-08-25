In this article, we will be analyzing online shopping and e-commerce trends in detail while covering the 20 most searched products on Amazon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Searched Products on Amazon.

A Digital World

On June 26, PwC reported that 55% of global consumers resort to making a quick search in order to find relevant information before any purchase. 35% resort to finding their favorite product on e-commerce websites like Amazon while 33% tend to go to individual websites of the company whose product they are looking for. A niche of customers also relies on online customer reviews to make sure they are buying the right thing online.

Emergence of the Online Shopping Era

The trend of online shopping emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. This pandemic is said to have altered mainstream consumer behavior forever. Eventually after Covid, in 2020, McKinsey reported that people who stepped into the online world for the first time to buy groceries, medicine, or household supplies during the pandemic believed that they would be making purchases online in the future as well, depicting a permanent shift in their buying habits. This trend has penetrated across different age groups in different ways. Gen Z is said to be interested in clothing, beauty, and footwear products while millennials continue to spend a large amount on household items. Lastly, Gen X has the lowest adoption rates for online shopping.

Forces Motivating Online Shoppers

What comes across our minds is a common question, that is, why would someone like you prefer online retail over visiting a brick-and-mortar store where you could probably even feel the product? The answer to this question is not just one. The major factor that drives a person to a screen more than a store is price. Considering the recent trend of inflation where people are living from one paycheck to another, they seem to look for affordable options online. They can also make price comparisons to choose the best fit for themselves. Another force behind millions of online sales is the convenience being offered by e-commerce platforms and retail websites. In the blink of an eye, you can scroll, choose a product, add it to your cart, and make a payment. You can also track the delivery of your product to know when you are going to receive it.

The E-Commerce Market

In February 2023, ReportLinker reported that the global e-commerce market will grow from $2.83 trillion in 2022 to $3.18 trillion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2%.

Recent trends in this market include the use of Customer Relationship Management software to automate the whole product delivery process. Apart from this, e-commerce websites use machine learning algorithms based on consumers' previous buying history or preferences. No wonder we get to see the products we are looking for just randomly in the form of sponsored ads from websites like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN ) . Furthermore, SEO tools such as Google Analytics are being used to view metrics such as how the website is doing, which keywords people generally use to reach a company’s website, the traffic, and the average time spent by a user on a webpage.

The concept of e-commerce and its due significance is being recognized not just by big economies like the US and Canada which have a number of e-commerce platforms of their own but also by third-world countries for instance India. On August 20, MSN reported that The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been involved in compiling a national-level e-commerce strategy for India. This strategy has been made in consensus with different retailers, medium-sized businesses, and local traders with an aim to integrate the e-commerce supply chain, improve exports for the market, and create an inclusive environment for every e-commerce business to operate.

Major Players

Notable names in the e-commerce market include Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN ) , Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). Let’s have a look at all of these.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the largest online retailer as of 2023. The American multinational corporation operates in different domains such as computer hardware, cloud computing, and e-commerce. The company started off as an online book-selling website but has grown to become everyone’s favorite online ‘everything store’. On August 3, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported strong earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $0.65 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.31. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $134.38 billion, up 10.85% year over year and ahead of revenue expectations by $3.04 billion.

Founded 17 years ago, the e-commerce giant, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), is among the top 10 Canadian companies according to market capitalization. It operates in 175 countries around the world, assisting online retailers with product placements, sales, and payments. On August 2, the company reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the second quarter of 2023, up 31% compared to the previous year.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is an American chain of hypermarkets operating in 24 different countries. On August 17, Reuters reported that the sales for certain commodities have increased for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), attributing it to the low prices. These products include low-priced clothing, fitness products, and groceries. Although consumers in the US are currently experiencing high-interest rates and inflation, they continue to spend on Walmart’s Inc. (NYSE:WMT) products, considering them an affordable option and contributing to a 4 to 4.5% increase in the company’s revenue from last year. Elaborating on the future prospects of Walmart in the light of higher expected inflation in the US, Charles Sizemore, one of the Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) investors, commented:

"While Walmart has a lot to celebrate this quarter, they are right to manage expectations for the rest of the year"

One of the top 10 e-commerce platforms in the world, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is another American e-commerce player that operates in 32 countries. It has an online auction website where sellers list their products for consumers worldwide. On July 9, Morningstar reported that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is well positioned for long-term growth as it has been focusing on its core business of reselling items online, as it has failed in other businesses like logistics.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Chinese e-commerce player that works in diverse businesses such as online retail, cloud computing, and logistics. The company is one of the most valuable firms in the world. It now operates in the form of 6 business groups namely Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao & Tmall Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Group, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Amazon–The Ultimate Marketplace for Sellers

Apart from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) being the go-to place for consumers, it also serves to be a career for many. The company itself reports that 60% of its multichannel suppliers consider Amazon as their fastest-growing channel.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the largest e-commerce website and the most trusted platform in the United States as of 2022. Potentially, every seller would want that kind of reach. The company just knows how to bring customers to buy, leaving them contended with their purchase decisions. Other than global exposure, firms around the world know that they need an online presence after the massive shift in consumer activity from in stores to online.

Sellers offering their products on Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) also get access to various other benefits. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) celebrates an annual Prime Day on which Prime members exclusively enjoy discounts from sellers. The most recent Prime Day was held on July 11 and recorded the highest-ever sales and customer savings in the history of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The platform also provides an opportunity to small business owners through Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) Small Business Academy, which helps small business owners to navigate through their business journey. This platform helps from launching the business to learning business concepts through webinars to networking by meeting up with industry experts and finally becoming a strong market player.

On August 15, Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) reported that independent sellers resort to the platform because they get the power to reach millions by just launching their product without spending a huge budget on acquiring potential customers. Elaborating on this value-adding nature of the business for sellers, the CEO of ASM Games, Alfred Mai, said:

"The nice thing about Amazon is that everyone has an equal opportunity; any small idea you can make happen. You don’t have to be this big company to launch a product. It doesn’t matter how small you are, we are able to compete with some of the biggest players."

The Downside

Placement on Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) website is the key for sellers. However, this key comes at a cost. Sellers are obliged to pay a marketing cost for their products to be displayed on the default page.

Another con of being a seller on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is that you face commoditization. This is when so many similar brands operate in the same category that they appear more as commodities than as brands since consumers begin to view them the same way. In this competitive environment, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) itself can offer competition to sellers. An example of this could be ‘AmazonBasics’, a brand solely owned by the company itself, selling high rated products at better prices. Batteries could be a good example of this. Amazon’s very own batteries have done exceptionally well in the market and hence are a rival force to the existing battery sellers.

Reviews can also make or break a brand. Companies need to use these reviews as game changers for them. In this regard, they also have to comply with the customer review rules set by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which banned incentivized reviews back in 2016. This was because sellers used to offer free products for people to review them. The company doesn’t allow sellers to offer any kind of incentive to customers for reviews such as money, discounts or even a request for positive feedback. Sellers can also not leave reviews for any of their competitors.

In conclusion, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has set these rules to ensure that buyers express their true opinions on the website so other buyers can make informed decisions and so that sellers constantly evolve and grow by learning from customer feedback. Let's now look at the 20 most searched products on Amazon.

20 Most Searched Products on Amazon

christian-wiediger-rymh7EZPqRs-unsplash

Methodology

We acquired a list of the most searched products from Amazon, using its ‘Best Sellers’ tab. We further used two metrics for screening these best-selling products. Global ratings were used as the primary metric. Star ratings from the website were utilized as the secondary metric. Both of these metrics depicted the true popularity and search intent for these products. Please note that only those products have been shortlisted in the rankings that had the highest global ratings as well as the highest star rating in their best-seller category. Finally, we ranked the products in ascending order of their global ratings and star ratings:

20 Most Searched Products on Amazon

20. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull & Damaged Skin

Global Ratings: 43,057

Star Rating: 4.6

This hydrating face serum reduces dryness and dullness. It is the most popular best seller among the unique finds, with 100,000 purchases last month. This product has 43,057 global ratings and a star rating of 4.6, making it one of the most wanted products. It has also been displayed in the 'most wished for' segment on Amazon.

19. Rain-X 820149 Weather-beaten Wiper Blades, 22" Windshield Wipers 9Pair of 2)

Global Ratings: 47,706

Star Rating: 4.6

Having more than 7,000 views last month, this product is in demand in the automotive industry. These windshield wiper blades are 22 inches in length which is just the right fit for any standard car windshield. It comes in a pair of 2, both for the driver and the passenger side. Famous in the industry for its durability and resistance against corrosion or water, Rain-X 820149 WeatherBeater Wiper Blades received a total of 47,706 in global ratings and an overall 4.6 out of 5 on the star rating.

18. Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Global Ratings: 54,779

Star Rating: 4.6

Available in a 2-ounce liquid bottle is this hair oil by Mielle Organics. This oil is meant to nourish, condition, and grow hair. It has a number of essential oils topped with a scent of rosemary. It is also suitable for all hair types, making it one of the most wanted products in women's hair care thus getting 54,779 global ratings and a star rating of 4.6 out of 5.

17. Hey Dude Unisex-Adult Wally Stretch

Global Ratings: 55, 433

Star Rating: 4.7

Here is another one of the most searched products on Amazon. These men's shoes are currently the number 1 best-selling in the men's loafers category. Customers who purchased this product believed that they made the right choice since the product is durable and they could choose from many different colors on the website. These shoes received a total of 55,433 global ratings and a star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

16. CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

Global Ratings: 56,160

Star Rating: 4.7

Almost 30,000 CeraVe moisturizing lotions were brought from Amazon in the last month. This product has been accepted by the National Eczema Association. It is lightweight and doesn’t lead to any allergic reactions. Containing the power of hyaluronic acid, this product has been one of the top skincare products. Reviewers on the website called this product their ‘favorite moisturizer’, giving it a global rating of 56,160 in total and a star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

15. TRUE ORANGE Water Enhancer, Bulk Dispenser Pack

Global Ratings: 60,858

Star Rating: 4.7

The number 1 from the food and beverages category on Amazon, the orange water enhancer, tends to have no calories, preservatives, and sugar and hence, it has been quite popular among health enthusiasts. This product is also available in lemon, lime, and wild berry flavors. Customers who purchased this product referred to it as being authentic and close to a real fruit in terms of flavor, rating it 4.7 out of 5 on the star rating.

14. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) | HD smart display with Smart Home connectivity and Alexa

Global Ratings: 74,609

Star Rating: 4.7

Another most searched product on Amazon is this smart display device which has a 13MP camera for High-Definition display. It also has Alexa integration which can help control other devices like thermostats, air conditioning, and smart lighting. Thus, this all-in-one display device is a quite famous gadget and hence received global ratings of 74,609 and a star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

13. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Global Ratings: 81,304

Star Rating: 4.7

Currently ranked as the top Stylus on Amazon is this Apple Pencil. This product is compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. It has low latency and hence anything you draw appears on the screen within seconds. It is suitable and effective for writing and drawing. It automatically charges as it connects with an iPad version it is compatible with. This stylus continues to win the hearts of tech-savvy consumers which is reflected by its global ratings of 81,304 and a star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

12. Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Global Ratings: 83,933

Star Rating: 4.7

Meta Quest 2 is a leading tech product in the Virtual Reality category which customers search for on Amazon. 10,000 samples of the product were bought last month. It has global ratings of 83,933 and a star rating of 4.7 out of 5 hence being one of the most trending products on Amazon.

11. NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

Global Ratings: 88,319

Star Rating: 4.7

The top best-seller in Jump Electronics is this car battery jump-starter from UltraSafe. It is a portable car battery jump starter that provides 1,000 Amperes of current at one time. This can jump-start a dead battery within seconds. It is also spark-proof, making it safe for use. It is suitable for both car and diesel engines. This product received a total of 88,319 global ratings and a star rating of 4.7, making it one of the most sought products on Amazon.

10. Everydrop by Whirlpool Ice and Water Refrigerator

Global Ratings: 90,005

Star Rating: 4.7

This is a water filter currently trending on Amazon. It uses Triple Filtration Technology to get rid of 24 contaminants from water including lead. It makes the water readily available for use. With more than 100,000 samples of this product bought in the last month, its popularity is evident from its global ratings of 90,005 and the star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

9. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood

Global Ratings: 103,186

Star Rating: 4.7

Born a Crime is the current top seller in the Comedic Performing Art category on Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN). It is an audiobook which is an actual autobiography of the South African comedian, Trevor Noah. In this book, Noah shares his personal experiences regarding growing up as a poor and oppressed child in the village of Alexandra. This reputed autobiography has global ratings of 103,186 and an overall star rating of 4.7 out of 5 which makes it one of the most sought products on Amazon.

8. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

Global Ratings: 108,326

Star Rating: 4.7

The makeup market keeps booming with frequent additions to the existing product ranges. L'Oreal Paris Beauty launched its Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara which received 30,000 views in the past 30 days. This mascara not only lengthens the eyelashes but also conditions them. The product got a total of 108,326 ratings on a global level. The star rating for it was 4.7 out of 5, making it one of the trending products on the website.

7. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Global Ratings: 143,251

Star Rating: 4.7

The top seller in Electronics, Amazon Fire TV Stick is a media streaming device that can be plugged into TV’s HDMI port to access your favorite shows on Netflix, HBO, or Prime. The product comes with an easy-to-use remote which can be used to navigate through the TV screen once connected to the Wi-Fi. Live sports and shows can also be accessed. Voice Search can also be activated. Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most searched products on Amazon, having a global rating of 142,648 in total and 4.7 stars rating from the customers which shows the level of customer satisfaction.

6. Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Global Ratings: 161,697

Star Rating: 4.7

The top best-seller in men’s sweatshirts, Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt is made from cotton sourced from farms in the United States. It is currently available in multiple colors. Customers called this product their go-to clothing as it is comfortable and stylish. This product was made from recycled polyester and hence is sustainable. Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt got a total of 161,697 ratings with a star rating of 4.7 out of 5.

