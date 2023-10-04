In this article, we’ll take a look at the 20 Most Searched Stocks on Google, with a detailed overview of stock search trends. To skip the detailed analysis and have a quick overview of the top 5, read our article 5 Most Searched Stocks on Google.

A Gallup survey highlights the growing public engagement with stocks, showcasing that around 61% of Americans own stock. This data underlines a broader trend in the stock market, and Google searches serve as the pulse of this expanding investor base.

Giants in the stock market like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) commonly dominate search engines like Google while also boasting market capitalization in hundreds of billions of dollars. Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL), for instance, boasts an average monthly search volume of 2.74 million on Google. At the same time, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) current market cap stands at around $2.73 trillion. Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is another example of the most searched stocks on Google. With an average monthly search volume of 9.14 million and a current market cap of $767.32 billion, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shows the influence of tech giants not only in search results but in the global economic landscape as well.

Global events also widely influence stock searches on Google. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped market dynamics. With travel restrictions and lockdowns in place, airline and travel stocks plummeted in interest and value, while pharmaceuticals and tech companies boomed.

Biotech firms involved in vaccine development like Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer Inc saw a significant appreciation in value during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock, previously a lesser-known entity for the general public, saw an increase in average monthly search volume from effectively zero in December 2019 to 5.5 million in December 2020. Likewise, the search interest of the Pfizer stock in Google trends grew from practically zero in December 2019 to 100% in December 2020.

Story continues

Stocks that are most frequently searched on Google often tend to be the ones most actively traded as well. For example, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is one of the most traded stocks with the average daily trading volume of around 58.36 million shares. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is also one of the most traded stocks, with an average daily trading volume of around 118 million shares.

Most searched stocks often top the list of best performing stocks as well. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for instance, is considered one of the best-performing stocks in the past 25 years, and it has generated an aggregate return of over 170,000% since its IPO in 1997.

However, a rise in search volume doesn't necessarily equate to stock profitability or viability. Often, companies making headlines due to controversies or legal issues also see an uptick in searches.

For instance, when a company faces allegations of malpractice, its stock might become one of the most searched, not because of increased investor interest but out of sheer public curiosity and concern. For instance, during Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s announcement of its 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, searches for "Tesla stock" spiked significantly.

The negative press also drives search volumes. Boeing experienced this firsthand in 2019 when its 737 MAX faced global scrutiny following two fatal crashes. Google search queries for "Boeing stock" spiked by 690% from February 2019 to March 2019, reflecting public concern.

Meme stocks have also been gaining attention in Google search results. For example, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) have a search volume of millions, placing them on the list of most searched stocks on Google. The search momentum was primarily driven by retail investors' subbreddit -- r/Wallstreetbets.

For investors and market analysts, understanding these Google search trends is becoming an increasingly essential tool. However, it should be combined with robust fundamental and technical analysis to derive actionable investment insights. The most searched stocks present a snapshot, but the true investment landscape requires a broader view.

20 Most Searched Stocks on Google

Source: pexels

Methodology

To figure out which stocks are most searched on Google, we first turned to tools like Google Keyword Planner and keywordtool.io. By entering terms like 'stock' and 'stocks', these tools gave us a list of the most searched stocks on Google. From this list, we selected the top 80 stocks. Now, to understand how often each of these stocks is searched every month, we used another tool called Keywords Everywhere. This tool provided us with the average monthly search volume for each stock. Finally, we arranged these stocks in order, from the most searched to the least, based on the numbers from Keywords Everywhere. From this organized list, we took the top 20. These are the stocks that we found to be the most popular and frequently searched on Google.

Below is our list of the top 20 most searched stocks on Google, arranged in descending order from 20 (least searched on our list) to 1 (most searched).

Note: Even though our article is primarily on stocks, we've also included ETFs that have had a significant Google search interest and volume.

20 Most Searched Stocks on Google

20. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Average monthly search volume: 673,000

Though The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares have been a popular choice among investors due to the company’s vast portfolio of intellectual properties, its stock has seen a consistent fall in recent years.

19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Average monthly search volume: 823,000

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock performance reflects its dominance in the e-commerce space within China and its expanding global reach. However, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)’s stock has observed fluctuations in recent years due to regulatory challenges, COVID-19 lockdowns, and market competition.

In Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Daniel Zhang – executive chairman and chief executive officer of Alibaba Group Holding Limited – expressed:

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, AIDC, delivered 41% overall revenue growth this quarter, and its retail business achieved 60% revenue growth year-over-year. This was driven by solid order growth of our international retail parking places at around 25% year-over-year growth. Advertising revenue growth because of the enhancement of our monetization and higher direct sales revenue contribution as AliExpress expands its new choice model. Alibaba also delivered a record order growth based on its defeated country strategy, accelerating progress in high-priority markets such as Philippines and Thailand. In Turkey, Trendyol continued to maintain its growth momentum and market leadership.

18. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Average monthly search volume: 823,000

Rivian Automative, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) at a price of $78 per share was one of the most anticipated in the electric vehicle industry. The stock has drawn interest from investors eager to capitalize on the EV trend. In Q2 2023, Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted a revenue of $1.1 billion, largely attributed to the delivery of 12,640 vehicles. However, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) EPS in the same quarter observed a year-over-year decline of 32.8%, registering at -$1.27.

17. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Average monthly search volume: 823,000

One of the key players in the fintech industry, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is drawing attention from investors due to its all-in-one app and potential market share. The revenues of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) increased from $362 million in Q2 2022 to $489 million in the same quarter in 2023, making an increase of 37%.

In Q2 2023 Earnings Call, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto said:

A few key financial achievements from the second quarter include, record adjusted net revenue of $489 million, up 37% year-over-year. Record adjusted EBITDA of nearly $77 million, representing a 43% incremental margin, and a 16% consolidated margin. At the company level, we saw an incremental GAAP net income margin of 36% which resulted in a loss of just $48 million. At SoFi Bank, we had over $63 million of GAAP net income at a margin of 17%. From a balance sheet perspective, our unique value proposition in SoFi continues to fuel high-quality deposits, that increased by $2.7 billion sequentially and we ended the quarter with nearly $12.7 billion in deposits. Importantly, more than 90% of our consumer deposits are from sticky direct deposit members, and nearly 98% of our deposits are insured.

Average monthly search volume: 823,000

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX )'s transition from a DVD rental service to a global streaming giant has been a case study in business transformation. Its stock performance has been linked to subscriber growth. This connection was evident when Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock declined by 51% in 2022 due to stagnated subscriber growth. However, its cheaper plans and actions against account sharing echoed growth in 2023. In Q2 2023, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported revenues of $8,178 million, up from $7,970 million in Q2 2022. Furthermore, the global streaming memberships of Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) grew by 8% year-over-year in Q2 2023, reaching 238.39 million subscribers.

15. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT )

Average monthly search volume: 1,000,000

The long-time tech titan Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is one of the top stocks in 2023. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) boasted a revenue of $52.7 billion in their Q4, FY2023, marking a 7% increase from the same quarter in the previous years. This robust revenue stream is further bolstered by its impressive operating income of $22.4 billion. The cloud segment of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has seen remarkable growth, reporting a 22% increase year-over-year in its most recent quarter.

In its Q4 FY2023 Earnings Call, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella expressed:

"We had a solid close to our fiscal year. The Microsoft Cloud surpassed $110 billion in annual revenue, up 27% in constant currency, with Azure all-up accounting for more than 50% of the total for the first time. Every customer I speak with is asking not only how, but how fast they can apply next-generation AI to address the biggest opportunities and challenges they face, and to do so safely and responsibly. To that end, we remain focused on 3 key priorities: first, helping customers use the breadth and depth of Microsoft Cloud to get the most value on to their spend; second, investing to lead in the new AI platform shift by infusing AI across every layer of the tech stack; and third, driving operating leverage."

14. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Average monthly search volume: 1,220,000

With a current market cap of $5.13 billion, GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is one of the most popular stocks among retail investors. GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) stock surged in popularity over the past year due to its meme-trade frenzy, interest by retail investors, and a strong balance sheet. The reported net sales of GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) reached $1.164 billion in Q2 2023 compared to $1.136 billion sales in the same period in 2022.

13. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Average monthly search volume: 1,220,000

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is one of the most traded ETFs and also one of the most searched ETFs on Google. It offers investors exposure to tech giants, and its fluctuations reflect broader tech industry shifts. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) carried its strong Q1 performance into Q2 2023 with an impressive total return of 15.31% in Q2. This not only outshone the S&P 500's growth of 8.74% but also marked the best first half of any year in QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s history, as its half-year total return hit 39.18%, surpassing the S&P 500's 16.88% by a notable 22.30%.

12. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ)

Average monthly search volume: 1,500,000

Though Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) filed for bankruptcy and sold its brand name, it remains a center of attention for meme stock enthusiasts. Following its removal from the New York Stock Exchange on May 3, BBBY (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) stock transitioned to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, with a daily trade average of 24 million shares.

11. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Average monthly search volume: 1,500,000

Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a leader in the tech industry. Despite facing stiff competition in internet search and artificial intelligence, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s stock and revenues continue to grow. In the second quarter of 2023, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported a 7% increase in revenues year-over-year, climbing from $69,685 million in Q2 2022 to $74,604 million in Q2 2023. The diluted EPS also rose to $1.44, marking a 19% increase from $1.21 in Q2 2022.

In Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CFO Ruth Porat reported:

For the second quarter, our Consolidated Revenues were $74.6 billion, up 7%, or up 9% in constant currency. Search remained the largest contributor to revenue growth. Total Cost of Revenues was $31.9 billion, up 6%, driven by Other Cost of Revenues of $19.4 billion, which was up 8%. Growth here was driven by Content Acquisition Costs, primarily for YouTube subscription offerings, followed by Hardware costs associated with Pixel family launches in the second quarter.

10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Average monthly search volume: 1,830,000

With a record revenue of $5.4 billion in Q2 2023, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is a major player in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) also posted a non-GAAP net income of $948 million and a diluted EPS of $0.02 in Q2. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Ryzen and EPYC processors have successfully disrupted market norms and gained traction among both mainstream consumers and enterprise clientele.

9. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Average monthly search volume: 2,240,000

A global leader in the digital media and marketing world, Adobe Inc., (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock has been a favorite of investors due to its cloud-based subscription model and its flagship products like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. In the third quarter of 2023, Adobe Inc., (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported revenue of $4.89 billion, a 10% year-over-year growth. It also reported a repurchase of around 2.1 million shares during the period.

In Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen said:

Adobe had another record Q3, achieving revenue of $4.89 billion, representing 13% year-over-year growth. GAAP earnings per share for the quarter was $3.05 and non-GAAP earnings per share was $4.09, representing 26% and 20% year-over-year growth, respectively. Driving this success is a rich and innovative product roadmap. The advances we are delivering across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud are enabling us to attract an ever-growing set of users while delivering more value to existing customers. Yesterday’s exciting announcements add to this roadmap. With the commercial availability of our generative AI capabilities, natively integrated in Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud, we are unleashing a new era of AI-enhanced creativity for millions of customers around the globe.

8. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Average monthly search volume: 2,240,000

As a prominent Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, NIO Inc., (NYSE:NIO) stock is at the forefront of the EV market in Asia. In July, NIO Inc., (NYSE:NIO) dominated the premium EV market, securing a 59% market share with transaction prices exceeding 300,000 yuan (approximately $41,150). However, recent financial insights from Shanghai show a mixed bag for the company. In Q2 2023, NIO (NYSE:NIO) disclosed vehicle deliveries totaling 23,520, a 6.1% reduction from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross profit of NIO Inc., (NYSE:NIO) also saw a sharp decline, plummeting to RMB 87.0 million ($12.0 million), which is a significant 93.5% drop compared to Q2 2022.

7. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Average monthly search volume: 2,240,000

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook Inc., stands as a financial titan in the current tech-driven bullish market. The company reported an 11% surge in its revenues in the second quarter of 2023, rising from $28,822 million in Q2 2022 to $31,999 million in Q2 2023. Meta (NASDAQ:META)’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 21% to $2.98, up from $2.46 in Q2 2022. Meta Platforms, Inc also reported an increased engagement across its various.

In Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed:

This was a good quarter for our business. We’re seeing strong engagement trends across our apps. There are now more than 3.8 billion people who use at least one of our apps every month. Facebook now has more than 3 billion monthly actives with daily actives continuing to grow around the world, including in the US and Canada. In addition to our core products performing well, I think we have the most exciting roadmap ahead that I’ve seen in a while. We’ve got continued progress on Threads, Reels, Llama 2 and some groundbreaking AI products in the pipeline, as well as the Quest 3 launch coming up this fall. We’re heads-down executing on all this right now and it’s really good to see the decisions and investments we’ve made start to play-out.

Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, further added:

We ended the second quarter with over 71,400 employees, down 7% from the first quarter. Our second quarter headcount still included roughly half of the approximately 10,000 employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs. We expect that our third quarter headcount will no longer include the vast majority of impacted employees. Second quarter operating income was $9.4 billion, representing a 29% operating margin. Our tax rate for the quarter was 16%. This is lower than our previous full-year outlook as our higher share price provided a higher tax deduction and lowered our taxes. Net income was $7.8 billion or $2.98 per share. Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases were $6.4 billion, driven by investments in data centers, servers and network infrastructure.

Average monthly search volume: 2,740,000

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock is among the top 10 most searched stocks on Google, which appeals to investors due to its strong growth. In Q2 2023, the company reported an 11% growth in net sales, hitting $134.4 billion, a marked improvement from the $121.2 billion of Q2 2022. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s North American sales rose by 11% to reach $82.5 billion, while the international segment showed a 10% growth, amounting to $29.7 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing segment, witnessed a 12% hike in sales, pulling in $22.1 billion.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Most Searched Stocks on Google.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 20 Most Searched Stocks on Google is originally published on Insider Monkey.