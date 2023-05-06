20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax loopholes. Tax shelters. Tax write-offs. These are just a few of the strategies that many people assume the rich use to avoid paying taxes.

Capital Gains Tax on Stocks: What It Is and How To Minimize It

Without a doubt, there are plenty of wealthy Americans who use tax laws to their advantage to reduce the amount they have to pay. But that doesn't mean they're escaping taxes entirely. In fact, a millionaire's tax surcharge is added to families who earn $1 million or more annually in a handful of states, according to the Tax Foundation.

And with a top federal income tax rate of 37%, it's no wonder high-income adults look for ways to lower their tax bills. After all, one way to grow your wealth is to reduce the amount of wealth you have to hand over to Uncle Sam.

To do that, wealthy families can enlist the aid of a good accountant who can help navigate tax laws to their advantage. They also can be smart about where they choose to live. That's right - you can pay less in taxes simply by choosing the right city and state to call home.

In a new study, GOBankingRates sought to find places that are more tax-friendly for wealthy families. It analyzed 499 U.S. cities with populations greater than 75,000 using eight criteria:

Top marginal state income tax rate

Total state and local taxes as a share of family incomes for the top 5%

Total state and local taxes as a share of family incomes for the top 1%

Typical home value for top tier homes.

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more

Violent crime and property crime rates per 1,000 residents

School district quality

The cities were then ranked, with No. 20 being a good option for wealthy families and No. 1 being the best.

GOBankingRates found that a majority of the most tax-friendly cities are in states that don't have a state income tax. What makes them appealing to families are their low crime rates and good schools.

20. Carrollton, Texas

Population: 131,288

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $529,983

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 21.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.64

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.56

School district grade: B+

19. Naperville, Illinois

Population: 149,013

Tax rate: 4.95%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.81%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 26.35%

Median price for a top-tier home: $658,917

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 45.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.61

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.20

School district grade: A+

18. Midland, Texas

Population: 130,765

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $425,835

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 24.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.56

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.28

School district grade: C

17. Gilbert, Arizona

Population: 262,249

Tax rate: 2.50%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 21.38%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.22%

Median price for a top-tier home: $720,981

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 29.1%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.19

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.71

School district grade: A

16. Troy, Michigan

Population: 86,912

Tax rate: 4.25%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 20.92%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.01%

Median price for a top-tier home: $538,569

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 32.2%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.21

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.19

School district grade: A+

15. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 189,258

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 20.16%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 22.99%

Median price for a top-tier home: $452,314

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 11.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.25

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 28.21

School district grade: A-

14. Johns Creek, Georgia

Population: 82,068

Tax rate: 5.75%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 21.34%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.06%

Median price for a top-tier home: $856,239

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 44.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.35

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.58

School district grade: A-

13. Rochester Hills, Michigan

Population: 75,990

Tax rate: 4.25%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 20.92%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 20.01%

Median price for a top-tier home: $524,442

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 31.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.67

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.55

School district grade: A+

12. Edmond, Oklahoma

Population: 93,522

Tax rate: 4.75%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 19.43%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 23.68%

Median price for a top-tier home: $503,370

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 26.9%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.42

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents:15.22

School district grade: A+

11. Plano, Texas

Population: 282,181

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $673,863

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 30.1%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.61

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 16.69

School district grade: A+

10. Franklin, Tennessee

Population: 81,531

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 21.25%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.12%

Median price for a top-tier home: $1,256,520

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 30.6%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.7

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.87

School district grade: A

9. McKinney, Texas

Population: 189,349

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $667,380

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 32.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.37

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.54

School district grade: A

8. Pearland, Texas

Population: 122,609

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $458,510

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 31.3%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.08

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.6

School district grade: B-

7. League City, Texas

Population: 111,847

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $470,426

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 31.5%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.80

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.56

School district grade: A

6. Allen, Texas

Population: 102,778

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $706,868

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.04

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.22

School district grade: A+

5. Frisco, Texas

Population: 193,140

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $839,062

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 43.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.01

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.55

School district grade: A+

4. Fishers, Indiana

Population: 97,154

Tax rate: 3.15%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 20.09%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 24.55%

Median price for a top-tier home: $556,668

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 35.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.76

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.59

School district grade: A+

3. Sugar Land, Texas

Population: 110,272

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $621,602

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.8%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.79

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 13.68

School district grade: A

2. Carmel, Indiana

Population: 98,137

Tax rate: 3.15%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 20.09%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 24.55%

Median price for a top-tier home: $753,367

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.4%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.50

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.73

School district grade: A+

1. Flower Mound, Texas

Population: 75,050

Tax rate: 0.00%

Total state and local taxes for top 5% of families: 22.32%

Total state and local taxes for top 1% of families: 25.83%

Median price for a top-tier home: $828,312

Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 48.0%

Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.72

Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 0.63

School district grade: A

Jake Arky contributed to the reporting of this article.

GOBankingRates determined the most tax-friendly places for wealthy families by analyzing 499 U.S. cities with

greater than 75,000 population and available data along the following criteria: (1) top state marginal individual

tax rate, sourced from Tax Foundation 2023 brackets; (2) average total state and local tax rate for the top 5% of

incomes, (3) average total state and local tax rate for the top 1% of incomes as sourced from 2020 Internal

Revenue Services data; (4) percentage of households earning $150,000 or more, sourced from the Census

Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; and (5) typical home value for top tier homes, sourced from Zillow's

February 2023 index. According to Zillow, top-tier homes are homes that fall into the top third of home values

within a given region. Each factor was scored, summed up (with factor (5) being weighted double and factor (1)

weighted 1.5x) and then ranked. Once a top 50 was identified, GOBankingRates then added the factors: (6)

violent and (7) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from Neighborhood Scout; and (8) school district

quality, sourced from Niche.com's school district grading system. The top 50 places then had all eight factors

scored, summed up (with factor (5) being weighted double and factor (1) weighted 1.5x) and ranked into a top

20. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 29, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Most Tax-Friendly Places for Wealthy Families