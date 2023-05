These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

georgeclerk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homeowners eager to sell their current house are often incredibly optimistic when valuing their own property. And anyone keeping track of housing prices over the past three years might be expecting a big windfall. But the current housing market is finally starting to cool off a little after record breaking rises over the past three years. It may be harder for sellers to get the juicy deals they were expecting even a year before.

If your goal as a seller is to get as much value out of your home as possible, listing your house in a buyer's market is not ideal. However, with high interest rates, it may not be as much of a buyer's market as it was before, either. Sellers and buyers are both seeking the best deals on homes right now.

To figure out which Metro areas had the most underpriced homes, GoBankingRate analyzed data from Zillow using the Zillow Median List Prices and the Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. Using housing data from Zillow, the 2023 average home value was subtracted from each city's median list price. GOBankingRates then ranked the top 20 cities in terms of the largest difference between the value and list price. Homeowners looking to sell in these buyer's markets may want to reconsider.

Cape Coral, Florida

2023 median list price : $122,767

2023 average home value : $381,028

Difference between list price and home value: $258,261

Clewiston, Florida

2023 median list price : $51,889

2023 average home value : $232,773

Difference between list price and home value: $180,884

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

2023 median list price : $128,828

2023 average home value : $239,679

Difference between list price and home value: $110,851

Wooster, Ohio

2023 median list price : $231,445

2023 average home value : $308,901

Difference between list price and home value: $77,456

Punta Gorda, Florida

2019 home value: $343,189

2023 median list price : $299,993

2023 average home value : $361,057

Difference between list price and home value: $61,064

Boone, North Carolina

2023 median list price : $375,444

2023 average home value : $436,263

Difference between list price and home value: $60,819

Brevard, North Carolina

2023 median list price : $356,528

2023 average home value : $406,356

Difference between list price and home value: $49,829

Asheville, North Carolina

2023 median list price : $357,156

2023 average home value : $403,823

Difference between list price and home value: $46,668

San Francisco, California

2023 median list price : $1,073,556

2023 average home value : $1,115,355

Difference between list price and home value: $41,799

Macon, Georgia

2023 median list price : $118,111

2023 average home value : $158,863

Difference between list price and home value: $40,752

Effingham, Illinois

2023 median list price : $145,272

2023 average home value : $184,922

Difference between list price and home value: $39,650

Rochester, New York

2023 median list price : $183,289

2023 average home value : $219,664

Difference between list price and home value: $36,375

Baltimore, Maryland

2023 median list price : $315,778

2023 average home value : $351,797

Difference between list price and home value: $36,020

Yankton, South Dakota

2023 median list price : $201,805

2023 average home value : $237,298

Difference between list price and home value: $35,493

Muskegon, Michigan

2023 median list price : $170,800

2023 average home value : $204,572

Difference between list price and home value: $33,772

Hays, Kansas

2023 median list price : $173,878

2023 average home value : $207,376

Difference between list price and home value: $33,498

Buffalo, New York

2023 median list price : $203,155

2023 average home value : $236,436

Difference between list price and home value: $33,281

Decatur, Indiana

2023 median list price : $159,011

2023 average home value : $191,994

Difference between list price and home value: $32,983

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2023 median list price : $293,300

2023 average home value : $325,776

Difference between list price and home value: $32,476

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2023 median list price : $270,522

2023 average home value : $302,076

Difference between list price and home value: $31,554

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the Metro areas with the most underpriced homes, GoBankingRate analyzed data from Zillow using the Zillow Median List Prices and the Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. GoBankingRates found (1) the 2023 average median listing price and (2) the 2023 average home values. Then GoBankingRates calculated the difference, sorted by the largest differences, and kept the top results. All data is up-to-date as of April 25th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.