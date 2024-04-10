In this article, we will discuss the 20 most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024. This article will focus on recent industry trends and the companies benefitting the most from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. If you want to skip our analysis, you can proceed to the section highlighting the 5 Most Used Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platforms of 2024.

An Analysis of the AI Industry

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market was valued at $515.31 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% and is forecasted to reach $2.02 trillion by the end of 2030.

The growth in the AI industry is driven by a surge in AI applications, an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations, a rise in small-scale AI platforms, and continuously evolving needs to handle business complexities. Moreover, government initiatives and investments in AI technologies aimed at both enterprises and end-users contribute to the growth trajectory, and the adoption of AI tools is expected to rise in the coming years. Some of the industries benefiting from AI include healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, banking, financial services, insurance, automotive, advertising and media, and manufacturing. The healthcare sector was among the early adopters of AI, which improved the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosis, treatments, and forecasting. According to a Skynova survey, in 2023 around 80% of small business owners in the United States were optimistic about AI deployments in their business.

The North American region dominated the global AI market with a market share of 41.11%, it was valued at $175.96 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2030. The North American region dominated due to the presence of large corporations such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) which play a vital role in AI technological innovations. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the upcoming years due to increasing investments in technology and industry. China’s dominance over AI research is also one of the primary factors in AI’s growth in Asia in the upcoming years.

The AI trend is also pushing companies to manufacture upgraded hardware including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) which play a crucial role in the processing and analysis of data in the field of machine learning and AI. Unlike traditional Central Processing Units (CPUs), which are optimized for general-purpose computing tasks, GPUs are specifically designed to handle parallel computations, making them ideal for the large-scale matrix operations involved in deep learning algorithms. This parallel processing capability allows GPUs to execute tasks in AI much faster than CPUs and drastically reduces the time required for model training.

Major Companies that are Advancing the Development of GPUs for AI

Some of the largest companies providing AI-focused hardware, software, and GPUs include NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the largest companies in the world, that designs and manufactures software and GPUs for gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and AI. As of April 8, the stock price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has surged by 219.11% over the past year. This surge is primarily attributed to the growth of generative AI technology. On March 27, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported that its TensorRT-LLM software, optimized for large language models (LLMs), boosted the performance of the Hopper architecture GPUs on GPT-J LLMs, by approximately 300% which is a notable increase achieved by NVIDIA's full-stack platform of chips, systems, and software. The TensorRT-LLM running on NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs delivered record-breaking performance on MLPerf's benchmarks for generative AI. The new H200 GPUs, which feature memory-enhanced architecture and have 141GB of HBM3e memory, provided significant improvements over previous GPU models. Additionally, NVIDIA GH200 Superchips, which combine a Hopper architecture GPU with a power-efficient NVIDIA Grace CPU, now offer more memory and performance capabilities. These achievements highlight NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) innovation in AI hardware and software.

On March 28, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced that Odin Vision, a startup focusing on AI solutions for endoscopy procedures, utilized NVIDIA's GPUs in conjunction with their software, to help doctors analyze videos from endoscopy procedures, with minimal delay. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is also working closely with Olympus, a medical equipment manufacturer, to facilitate the identification and comprehension of potential issues such as polyps, and cancer detection using endoscopy.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the major players in driving innovation in high-performance computing, AI, graphics, and visualization technologies. On March 19, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) announced that its adaptive computing technology was selected by Sony Semiconductor Solutions, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) that provides imaging and sensing solutions for a diverse range of businesses, for creating a powerful and efficient Light Detection and Ranging system (LiDAR). LiDAR delivers image classification, segmentation, and object detection data that is essential for 3D vision perception, and is enhanced by AI. It plays a crucial role in enabling depth perception and environmental mapping for various industries including autonomous vehicles. Commenting on the event Yousef Khalilollahi, Vice President & General Manager of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Adaptive Computing Group said:

"LiDAR technology with its AI-enhanced perception capabilities is advancing at an incredible pace, enabling deployments for an ever-growing number of applications. Our collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions integrating AMD adaptive computing technology into its LiDAR reference design exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving innovation in critical industries."

On February 13, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported that Kyushu Railway Company (TYO:9142), a Japanese bullet train operator with more than 1,455 miles of railroad tracks, is using an AMD-powered solution from Tokyo Artisan Intelligence, the AMD Kria K26 System-on-Module (SOM), to automate track inspection more accurately and cost-efficiently.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest companies in the world, that designs and manufactures computer processors and other hardware components including microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, graphic cards, and network and communication products. On March 26, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) announced two new initiatives under the “AI PC Acceleration Program” which was initially launched in October 2023 and aimed to connect independent hardware vendors (IHV) to independent software vendors with Intel resources including artificial intelligence opportunities. The new initiatives include the “AI PC Developer Program” and the addition of independent hardware vendors to the AI PC Acceleration Program. The AI PC Developer Program is designed specifically for software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to help them adopt new AI technologies and access tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks, and developer kits that include the latest Intel hardware. Qualified partners gain access to Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Open Labs, where they receive technical and co-engineering support early in the development phase of their hardware solutions and platforms. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) also provides reference hardware so that qualified IHV partners can test and optimize their technology so that it runs as efficiently as possible at the time of launch.

On March 27, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reported that its Gaudi 2 deep learning inference processor and 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor with Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) demonstrated strong generative AI (GenAI) performance according to MLPerf benchmark. The Gaudi 2 performed second to NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) H100 Tensor Core GPU, while the performance of the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor increased by 142% compared to the previous generation. Commenting on the event Zane Ball, the Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Datacenter Engineering and Architecture at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) said:

“We continue to improve AI performance on industry-standard benchmarks across our portfolio of accelerators and CPUs. Today’s results demonstrate that we are delivering AI solutions that deliver to our customers' dynamic and wide-ranging AI requirements. Both Intel Gaudi and Xeon products provide our customers with options that are ready to deploy and offer strong price-to-performance advantages.”

The evolution of AI is driving continuous advancement in essential hardware components for the processing and analysis of data for machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The ongoing development in GPUs will remain instrumental in enhancing the efficiency and performance of AI systems. With this context, here is the list of the 20 most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024.

20 Most Used Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platforms of 2024

A computer screen showcasing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms at work.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 20 most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024. Of them, we picked platforms that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked the platforms based on the total site visits in the past 28 days from Similarweb. Our list of the 20 most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024 is in ascending order of the total site visits, as of April 3, 2024.

Note: For platforms that did not have websites, we used the total subscribers or users to rank them.

20 Most Used Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platforms of 2024

20. Tabnine

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 1.05 million

Tabnine is an AI-powered code completion tool designed to enhance developers' productivity and efficiency. Tabnine offers real-time code suggestions to help developers write code faster and more efficiently. Tabnine ranks 20 on our list of most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024.

19. Codeium

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 1.18 million

Codeium is an AI platform designed to assist developers in writing efficient code across various programming languages. Codeium provides intelligent suggestions and optimizations, to enhance productivity and reduce development time. As one of the most used AI platforms of 2024, Codeium continues to gain attraction among developers seeking innovative tools to streamline their coding and tackle complex challenges.

18. GitHub Copilot

Total Paid Subscribers as of Q2 2024: 1.3 million

GitHub Copilot is a code completion tool that uses generative AI to help users of Visual Studio write code quickly and intelligently. GitHub Copilot was developed by OpenAI and GitHub, which is a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). On January 30, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported that GitHub Copilot has 1.3 million paid subscribers as of Q2 2024.

17. Elsa

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 1.55 million

Elsa is one the most used AI platforms of 2024 which uses English language speech assistant and translates different languages into English. Elsa generates natural speech from text input and empowers content creators and businesses to produce engaging audio content effortlessly.

16. Jasper.ai

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 1.98 million

Jasper.ai is an AI-powered chat platform that offers personalized assistance and engagement to users across various domains. Jasper provides real-time responses to inquiries, facilitates customer support interactions, and does engaging conversations. Jasper.ai is one of the most used AI platforms of 2024 and continues to help organizations deliver exceptional service and meaningful connections with audiences.

15. Copy.ai

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 2.35 million

Copy.ai specializes in generating compelling and engaging content such as product descriptions, social media posts, and blog articles. Businesses and marketers utilize Copy.ai to streamline their content creation processes, saving time and resources while maintaining quality. Copy.ai is one of the most used AI platforms of 2024 and is helping businesses drive engagement to achieve their marketing objectives.

14. Writesonic

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 3.40 million

Writesonic is an AI-powered platform designed to assist users in generating high-quality content efficiently. Businesses and content creators utilize Writesonic to streamline their content production and to achieve their content marketing goals with ease. Writesonic is one of the most used AI platforms of 2024 and continues to drive innovation in automated content generation.

13. HIX.AI

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 3.79 million

HIX.AI offers a wide range of services, including natural language processing, machine learning, and data analytics using advanced algorithms and customizable solutions. HIX.AI assists businesses in optimizing operations, improving decision-making processes, and enhancing customer experiences. HIX.AI is one of the most used AI platforms of 2024 and continues to innovate and empower businesses across different industries.

12. Socratic

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 4.29 million

Socratic is a platform that provides educational assistance and helps students with their homework across various subjects. Socratic offers personalized explanations, step-by-step solutions, and interactive tutorials to help students in their learning journey and is one of the most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024.

11. Otter

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 4.84 million

Otter is an AI-powered meeting assistant that offers transcription and note-taking services. Otter converts spoken conversations, speeches, and lectures into searchable, shareable, and editable transcripts. Students, professionals, and organizations around the world utilize Otter to streamline their note-taking processes and improve productivity.

10. YouChat

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 9.38 million

YouChat is one of the most used AI-powered messaging platforms offering personalized chat experiences and virtual assistance. YouChat caters to a diverse range of needs and provides intelligent responses, recommendations, and support in real-time conversations.

9. DialoGPT

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 20.37 million

DialoGPT is a collaboration platform for the machine learning community. DialoGPT is one of the most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024. DialoGPT is trained with a causal language modeling (CLM) objective on conversational data and is very responsive in dialogue systems.

8. Microsoft Copilot

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 37.77 million

Microsoft Copilot is an AI chatbot developed by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and is based on a large language model. Microsoft Copilot also works with other Microsoft apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. Microsoft Copilot can cite sources and was a replacement for Cortana.

7. Poe

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 45.58 million

Poe is an AI platform developed by Quora, which is short for “platform for open exploration”. Poe lets users ask questions, and have conversations using several AI-powered bots and has one of the fastest processing speeds. Poe ranks 7th in our list of most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024.

6. Claude

Total Site Visits as of April 3, 2024: 53.93 million

Claude is an AI platform developed by Anthropic, which was founded by the former members of OpenAI. Claude is designed to assist in a variety of text-based and conversation-based tasks and works as an alternative to ChatGPT. Claude ranks 6th in our list of most used artificial intelligence (AI) platforms of 2024.

