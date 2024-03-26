In this article, we will be covering the 20 most visited countries in Africa. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Most Visited Countries In Africa.

Post-Pandemic Tourism Recovery in Africa

After experiencing a tumultuous couple of years, the tourism industry in Africa is returning to its pre-pandemic levels. According to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in Africa, the number of international arrivals has been restored to 96% of the pre-pandemic numbers. The recovery is especially evident in North Africa.

The international arrival rates in North Africa were recorded to be 8% higher, from January till July 2023, compared to 2019 levels. International tourist arrivals exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 28% in Ethiopia, 19% in Tanzania, and 15% in Morroco from January to July 2023. During the first nine months of 2023, Africa was the second-best-performing region in terms of recovery of the number of arrival rates in the world. You can also read about the 15 Countries with the Highest Life Expectancy in Africa.

The penetration of digital solutions in tourism has been a key factor in recovering the tourism flow rates. Online travel booking services have made planning and booking a trip a very easy process. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global online travel booking services market was valued at around $560 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030 to reach a valuation of $1.13 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The growing demand for online travel booking platforms will be the main driver of the growth of the market.

One of the main trends in the online booking services industry is the use of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence, especially generative AI, is poised to revolutionize the travel industry. AI is capable of sifting through extensive data to enable travel suppliers to keep up with customer demands and personalize their services. Travelstart is a leading company in Africa that enables users to book and compare prices for various amenities including bus fares and hotels when traveling across Africa. Travelstart has an AI travel assistant that is designed to enhance customer experience by facilitating journey planning.

Major Players in the Online Travel Booking Services Industry

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM), and Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) are among the top companies in the online travel booking services industry. Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is a global online marketplace that connects people looking to rent out their homes with those seeking accommodations. The online booking features enable travelers across the globe to book places of their choice. In Africa, the company has been actively involved in promoting inclusive and sustainable tourism under the Africa Pledge. The Africa Pledge is a commitment to support tourism growth in Africa with a $500,000 fund. On January 17, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced the formation of the Housing Council. The council aims to address housing affordability challenges. The council will advise the company on policies and partnerships to increase the long-term housing supply. The council will be chaired by Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and will include leading housing experts and advocates. Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) is a multinational travel services company that was founded in 1999. The company owns and operates various travel fare aggregators and metasearch engines, including Trip.com. On February 5, the company announced the launch of Trip.Vision app. The app has been designed for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. The app allows users immersive exploration of global destinations including Mount Everest and the Sahara Desert. It has high-definition panoramas and detailed information through 360-degree videos and voiceovers. This launch follows the company's previous innovations including the AI travel assistant TripGenie which highlights the importance of cutting-edge technologies in travel. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading company in the online travel booking industry. The online platform by the company allows users to plan, book, and experience. The company also showcases accommodations, attractions, and experiences available in various African destinations. On February 14, the company reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.38, beating estimates by $0.16. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 10.17% and amounted to $390 million, ahead of market consensus by $14.86 million. As of March 24, Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has surged nearly 79.62% over the past six months. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"We were pleased to exit the year with results that exceeded our expectations. Q4 revenue was $390 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10%. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $84 million, 22% of revenue, exceeding expectations due to revenue outperformance at brand Tripadvisor and marketing efficiencies at both Brand Tripadvisor and Viator. For the full year, consolidated revenue grew by 20% to an all-time high of $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $334 million. Last year, we made meaningful progress executing against our strategic priorities. We reinforced our market leadership position at Viator while sharpening our focus on smart user acquisition. Viator also finished the year at breakeven profitability, achieving the full year milestone a year earlier than anticipated. At Brand Tripadvisor, we invested in our strategy and delivered promising early proof points while maintaining financial discipline. Finally, at the fork, we delivered revenue gains while significantly improving our profit margin through disciplined cost management and exited the year at breakeven for Q4."

Online booking apps have made planning a trip anywhere very easy. Tourism rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels globally including in Africa. With that, let's discuss the most visited countries in Africa. You can also check out the Top 15 English Speaking Countries in Africa.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the most visited countries in Africa, we have used data from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The UNWTO collects and publishes tourism-related data. We have used the number of arrivals as our primary metric to arrange our list. The latest available data for the number of arrivals in countries in Africa was for 2022. The list has been arranged in ascending order of the primary metric.

20. Sierra Leone

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.07 Million

Sierra Leone is located in West Africa. In 2022, 0.07 million people visited Sierra Leone. Outamba-Kilimi National Park, Bunce Island, and Tiwai Island Wildlife Sanctuary are among the most popular tourist attractions in the country.

19. Burkina Faso

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.12 Million

Burkina Faso is one of the most visited countries in Africa. Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa. The country's capital is Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso offers a range of tourism opportunities that showcase its cultural richness, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant communities. Arli National Park is one of the most visited places in Burkina Faso.

18. Angola

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.13 Million

Angola's tourism industry is characterized by its natural environment, including rivers, waterfalls, and coastline. The country boasts several national parks like Cameia, Cangandala, Iona, and Mupa. In 2022, 0.13 million people visited the country.

17. Djibouti

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.15 Million

Djibouti attracts thousands of tourists every year. In 2022, 0.15 million people visited the country. Tourists can enjoy a range of activities including scuba diving, fishing, trekking, and hiking. Tadjoura and Djibouti City are among the most popular tourist attractions in the country.

16. Madagascar

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.25 Million

Madagascar is one of the most visited countries in Africa. Ranomafana National Park and Tsingy Rouge Park are among the top tourist attractions in the country. In 2022, 0.25 million visited the country.

15. Seychelles

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.33 Million

Seychelles is a popular tourist destination known for its pristine waters, exquisite flora, and fauna. The country's tourism sector is a vital part of its economy. Some of the top tourist attractions in Seychelles include Anse Intendance and Anse Lazio in Mahé. In 2022, 0.33 million visited the country.

14. Namibia

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.46 Million

Namibia is one of the most visited countries in Africa. Fish River Canyon is a popular tourist attraction in the country. The Canyon with its natural hot springs, makes it a compelling destination for travelers seeking adventure. In 2022, 0.46 million visitors came to Namibia.

13. Eswatini

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.5 Million

Eswatini, officially known as the Kingdom of Eswatini, is a landlocked country in Southern Africa. Eswatini's tourism industry has evolved significantly over the years, with a focus on cultural heritage and natural attractions. In 2022, 0.5 million tourists came to the country.

12. Nigeria

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.53 Million

Nigeria is one of the most visited countries in Africa. Notable tourist destinations in Nigeria include Abuja and Lagos. The diverse culture and rich historical heritage attract thousands of people every year.

11. Gambia

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.57 Million

Gambia has diverse cultures, history, and an abundance of sandy beaches. The country's tourism sector has seen significant growth in recent years. In 2022, the country attracted around 0.57 million people.

10. Cabo Verde

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.79 Million

Cabo Verde, also known as Cape Verde, is a captivating archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. The country has a unique blend of mountains, beaches, and tranquil seaside villages. The salt beds of Sal are among the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

9. Ethiopia

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.9 Million

Ethiopia has a rich tapestry of historical, cultural, and natural attractions. The country is renowned for its ancient landmarks like Lalibela, Aksum, and Gondar. It is one of the most visited countries in Africa. In 2022, 0.9 million people visited the country.

8. Ghana

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 0.92 Million

Ghana is located in West Africa. The country is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant cities. Mole National Park and Cape Coast Castle are among the most popular tourist attractions in the country. Thousands of visitors come to Ghana every year.

7. Mauritius

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 1 Million

Mauritius is a picturesque island in the Indian Ocean. The country is renowned for its stunning beaches, sapphire waters, and luxury resorts. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens and the Black River Gorges National Park are popular tourist destinations in the country. In 2022, 1 million people visited Mauritius.

6. Zambia

Number of Arrivals in 2022: 1.06 Million

Zambia is a country in Southern Africa. The country has diverse natural beauty and wildlife which attracts thousands of tourists every year. Lake Kariba is a popular tourist destination in Zambia. The country experienced an influx of 1.06 million tourists in 2022.

