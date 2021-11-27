U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0110 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3342
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -2.0790 (-1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,510.98
    +773.91 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.60
    -89.82 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Our 20% off Exclusive with Morally Toxic is Closing Soon!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

These deals end very soon! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with Morally Toxic, the same folks who do 3 Legged Thing! We’re working with them to give you their Onyx camera bags for 20% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. The Reviews Team here have been using these bags for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography. Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!

What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021

Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie Large, Valkyrie Medium, Wraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • India tells public to shun Musk-backed Starlink until it gets licence

    Starlink Internet Services, a division of billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, as it does not have a licence to operate in the country. A government statement issued late on Friday said Starlink had been told to comply with regulations and refrain from "booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect". Starlink registered its business in India on Nov.1.

  • Russian Oil-Output Growth Losing Steam as OPEC+ May Review Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil-output growth has slowed this month, as the nation’s producers are running out of spare capacity. This could give OPEC’s main ally a reason not to oppose any move by the producer group to ditch its plan to raise output next week.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year o

  • Will Rivian’s electric vehicles end Detroit’s reign over the US auto industry?

    Investors have salivated over the Illinois automaker – but juggernauts like Ford and GM still have plenty of advantages IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, LLC - Rivian R1T all-electric truck in Times Square on listing day, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in New York. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images for Rivian Automotive, LLC) Photograph: Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Normal, Illinois, a town of just 55,000 people, could be the future of car manufacturing, according to Wall Street traders, at

  • Biden Says U.S. Gas Prices Will Drop Soon But It’ll Take Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceIn a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nant

  • Week’s Best: Social Security Likely Will Be Diminished, Not Broke

    It’s become something of a parlor game these days to speculate about the coming demise of Social Security, and advisors are getting a lot of questions from clients about the potential insolvency of the retirement safety-net program. Health savings accounts have been around since 2003 but aren’t nearly as well understood as 401(k) plans or IRAs. Michael Kitces, the self-proclaimed nerd and practice management guru, is a well-known figure within the financial planning world.

  • It’s Time to Get Rid of the IT Department

    It made sense in a bygone era, when technology was separate from the business. Now it just hurts both.

  • Millennials Are Getting Coaxed Into the Grueling World of Indonesian Farming

    (Bloomberg) -- When Indonesia unveiled a plan to turn 2.5 million millennials into farmers within five years, it was a big ask. Success would mean reversing a global trend where tech-savvy youngsters were being lured away from rural areas to exciting startups and city jobs. So far, the results are encouraging.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone

  • Market drops can be 'attractive buying opportunities' if you’re 'behind on your retirement savings'

    Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners financial advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the ideal strategies to save for retirement through investing,

  • Gas crisis: Europe could tap into emergency supplies as stocks run low, say experts

    Sustained cold weather like the Beast from the East in 2018 could see Europe’s gas storage completely emptied by February, analysts say

  • Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites

    Whether buying computer chips directly from manufacturers, reconfiguring cars, or producing them with parts missing, automakers are having to get creative to cope with the global shortage of semiconductors. The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electricals during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing. With the problem lasting longer than initially expected, manufacturers including Daimler and Volkswagen have had to rethink production strategies.

  • Oil Prices Collapse To $69 On New COVID Fears

    Oil prices have fallen by as much as 12% today as a new COVID-19 variant steals headlines, wreaking havoc on financial markets

  • China steps up pressure on tech with draft online ad rules

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday that would increase online advertising oversight, including stipulating that adverts should not affect normal internet use or mislead users. Authorities in China have tightened regulation across a range of industries this year, with an emphasis on technology. Search giant Baidu Inc and game publisher Tencent Holdings warned during recent quarterly results that the short-term outlook for advertising sales looked weak, impacted by the pandemic and China's regulatory crackdown.

  • Argentina’s Tech Firms Lead Job Recovery Amid Company Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s tech sector is a bright spot that’s adding jobs even as many companies shut down in a hostile environment of anti-business policies, high inflation and lack of access to international credit markets. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceTech

  • 401(k) vs. IRA: What’s the Difference?

    Employers can offer a 401(k), a SEP IRA, or SIMPLE IRA, while individuals can set up a traditional or Roth IRA. But the differences don’t stop there.

  • Will the Biden administration releasing 50 million barrels of oil lower gas prices? Don’t hold your breath

    The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 as of Tuesday --- more than a $1 increase from a year ago, according to AAA.

  • Meituan Posts Widest Loss Since 2018 as China Headwinds Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan reported its biggest loss in three years, weighed down by a bruising antitrust probe, an investment spurt and mounting competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Rank

  • Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

    Renewed Covid fears have managed to do what Biden couldn't, sending oil prices crashing as a new wave of demand destruction looms.

  • How Google Shopping’s Stephanie Horton Aims To Help Black Small Businesses Grow Digitally

    Black business often lack of the digital tools to boost their online exposure to potential customers. See how Google Shopping's Stephanie Horton wants to help change that.

  • Japan Approves $6.8 Billion Boost for Domestic Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The Japanese government approved 774 billion yen ($6.8 billion) in funding for domestic semiconductor investment, backing up Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s commitment to make the nation a major global provider of essential computer chips.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ra

  • OPEC+ has excuse to pause oil production increases after COVID variant sparks crude plunge

    A plunge in crude-oil futures sparked by the discovery of a new COVID variant raises the probability OPEC+ will pause production increases next week.