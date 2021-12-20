U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,559.00
    -51.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,927.00
    -325.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,589.00
    -199.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,121.90
    -45.70 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.21
    -2.65 (-3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +1.00 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3220
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.2360 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,549.70
    -1,085.40 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.61
    -34.55 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,920.36
    -625.32 (-2.19%)
     

Get Up to 20% Off on K&F Concept Filters with Our Exclusive Code!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

ND filters and Light Pollution filters can be really fun to work with! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS from K&F Concept. We’re partnering with K&F Concept to give you the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filter for 10% off and the K&F Concept Light pollution filter for 20% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Live in a city and want to get rid of noise pollution? Well, this can solve that problem! Or maybe you want to capture the seascape with an ND filter! Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Teaming up with K&F Concept for an exclusive flash sale!

What: Take 15% off the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filters right here when you use code Phoblog10. Or take 20% off the K&F Concept Light Pollution Filter right here when you use code Phoblog20. YOU MUST USE OUR LINKS TO MAKE THIS WORK!

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. December 20th to December 22nd 2021

Where: Head to this listing right here to take 15% off the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filters. Or head to this listing right here to take 20% off the K&F Concept Light Pollution Filter.

How: After heading to the listings and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type the promo code previous listed to take the according percentage off.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand new. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Recommended Stories

  • Retirees Aren’t Spending Enough of Their Nest Eggs. Here’s Why.

    A recent study that surveyed average retirees between age 62 and 75 and found that three-quarters of them had seen their assets remain the same or grow in retirement.

  • China, US regulators start talks on audit inspection of Chinese companies on American exchanges amid moves to delist these firms

    China's securities regulator and American authorities have initiated talks on the audit inspection of US-listed Chinese companies, which could stave off the potential delisting of these firms after years of non-compliance. "The relevant regulators of China and the US have started the negotiations over the regulatory cooperation issues [and] have made some progress," according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday. The CSRC released the statement soon aft

  • How to Answer the Dreaded ‘What’s Your Salary Range?’ Question in a Job Interview

    “What’s your salary range?” It’s a question that can cause even the most seasoned interviewee to panic. Suddenly, you’re caught off guard, hemming and hawing and wondering how to respond professionally and not...

  • China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Debt problems at a major Chinese property developer have now spilled over into a vital artery of the nation's industrial engine - the steel sector - and started to ripple through to other critical parts of the world's second-largest economy. The spreading balance-sheet crisis at real estate firms is a warning for policymakers as a swing in the fortunes of the steel industry would have significant repercussions for China's economy, with cement, glass, and household appliances all vulnerable to demand drops. Already, steel prices are down from their record highs seen earlier this year due to easing demand from construction activities, which account for over half of the metal's consumption, while steelmakers' share prices have also been hurt.

  • In China, Job Cuts Mount in Sectors Hit by Tighter Regulations

    Technology, education and property companies are shedding employees, dimming the job prospects for college graduates.

  • Average Retirement Savings by Group

    Learn what people in various age groups have saved for retirement and how it stacks up to what the experts recommend.

  • Oil prices slide as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped by more than 2% on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell $1.92, or 2.6%, to $71.60 a barrel by 0436 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.09, or 3%, to $68.77 a barrel. "Today's Asia ... weak sentiment in oil prices seems to go in line with a weakness seen in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures," said Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Rooftops for rent: Property owners should partner with 5G carriers

    The race to deploy 5G infrastructure has unlocked a new use for the rooftops of restaurants, hotels, residential buildings, and even hospitals and churches. In fact, next-generation wireless deployments are positioned to be one of the largest allocators of lease revenue in the United States over the next five years, creating a seismic opportunity for landlords and other business owners. The Biden administration has made expanding the country’s 5G infrastructure a national priority.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Worry About Adobe's Short-Term Outlook

    The software giant's popular enterprise and creativity offerings put it in an enviable long-term position.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre

    In this period of market correction, I think that MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a screaming buy today. Not only is it down big from its highs, but the company is seeing increasing dominance in a fast-growing market. In Latin America, MercadoLibre has effectively become a one-stop shop for everything consumers may need.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Remains under Pressure in Spite of Saturday Support

    A modest rise on Saturday leaves Shiba Inu Coin under pressure, with sub-$0.000030 still in play.

  • Paysafe Class Action Reminder

    Paysafe Class Action Reminder

  • Former Tesco boss to lead £40bn consumer arm spun-out of GSK

    Sir Dave Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco, is to spearhead the £40bn consumer healthcare business being spun out of GlaxoSmithKline.

  • Corporate Buybacks Rise Alongside Insider Selling

    With valuations through the roof, are managers acting prudently and in owners’ best interest?

  • CNN Closes Offices as Covid-19 Cases Rise

    Nonessential employees will be asked to work from home, President Jeff Zucker said in a memo that cited a surge of cases at the network.

  • Was There Ever A Time That A Misbehaved Customer Needed To Be Escorted Out Of Your Place Of Work? Tell Me About It

    They did WHAT?View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Apple seeks dismissal of India apps market antitrust case, cites tiny market share

    Apple Inc has asked India's antitrust watchdog to throw out a case alleging abuse of market power in the apps market, saying it is too small a player in the South Asian country where Google is dominant, a filing seen by Reuters shows. The filing was made after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) started reviewing allegations that Apple hurts competition by forcing app developers to use its proprietary system which can charge commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases. Apple denied the allegations in its filing to the CCI and stressed that its market share in India is an "insignificant" 0-5%, while Google commands 90-100% as its Android operating system powers most other smartphones.

  • Shipping and Logistics Costs Are Expected to Keep Rising in 2022

    Companies are bracing for more steep increases in shipping and logistics prices next year after supply-chain costs soared in the scramble to move goods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • BioMarin Shareholder Notice

    BioMarin Shareholder Notice

  • The Best Guide for Choosing IRA Accounts For Beginners

    Opening your first IRA should be just an early step in your ongoing financial education. But the more help you need, the higher fees you're likely to pay.