In this article, we will take a look at the 20 oldest national parks in the United States. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Oldest National Parks in the United States.

National Parks and Business

National parks play a crucial role in the US economy, attracting millions of visitors annually and generating billions of dollars in revenue. These natural treasures not only provide recreational opportunities but also support local communities by creating jobs and boosting economic growth. As reported by the National Park Service, national park visitation reached a new record high in 2022. Visitor spending contributed a significant $50.3 billion to the US economy, while also supporting 378,400 jobs.

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market was estimated to have reached a value of $76.94 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2028 to reach a value of $106.86 billion by the end of the forecast period. In 2023, the North American region dominated the market. The growth of the market during the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives as well as the rise in international tourism. National parks play a crucial role in attracting millions of visitors from around the world by offering them a chance to experience unique landscapes, natural beauty, wildlife, and even environmental conservation efforts and outdoor activities. With increasing disposable incomes, more individuals have the financial means to engage in leisure activities like visiting national parks, zoos, and museums. Moreover, innovative technologies like augmented reality (AR) and interactive features continue to offer more appealing and immersive experiences for visitors at parks, museums, historical sites, and zoos, which is further augmenting market growth.

Preserving Nature: Corporate Backing for National Parks

Corporations that support national parks can benefit from the positive image associated with environmental conservation and outdoor activities, contributing to both their corporate identity and the preservation of these iconic landscapes. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) are some of the most notable names that are supporting protection and preservation efforts at national parks and engaging in partnerships with related organizations.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is an American hotel company. Through its Travelodge brand, it partners with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to support the conservation and restoration efforts that allow national park visitors to enjoy the great outdoors. With locations near various national parks in the US, Travelodge also offers basecamp and accommodation facilities to national park visitors. Currently, Travelodge by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is offering a 20% discount on the Best Available Rate at select hotels to members of the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). Moreover, the company pledges to donate 5% of the proceeds from each stay to the NPCA to support the protection and conservation of national parks. This offer is valid until June 22, 2024.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is an American multinational corporation that manufactures and markets branded processed consumer foods. General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS) portfolio of brands includes Nature Valley, which is one of the longest-standing partners of the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). As a proud sponsor, Nature Valley has donated $3 million to the National Park Foundation to help restore over 10,000 miles of National Park trails. Nature Valley continues to invest in the protection and preservation of the National Parks in the US.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is an American multinational company that specializes in kitchen and household products. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been a premier partner of the National Park Foundation’s Resilience and Sustainability initiative since 2020. This initiative aims to enhance the resilience and sustainability of national parks, addressing the challenges posed by increased visitation. Through the support of the Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:TUP) non-profit arm, Tupperware Brands Foundation, 9 national parks have initiated projects aimed at improving waste reduction efforts. The company has provided critical support for installing water refill stations and improving recycling infrastructure to make a meaningful impact on preserving and protecting America's cherished natural spaces.

With this context, let’s take a look at the 20 oldest national parks in the United States.

20 Oldest National Parks in the United States

jodi-noordmans-ccuiSSsgpl0-unsplash

Methodology

To find the oldest national parks in the US, we first consulted the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior. This database provided us with a comprehensive list of the 63 national parks located in the US. Subsequently, we researched and noted the establishment dates of each national park in the US. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the oldest national parks in the United States based on their respective dates of establishment as parks. The list below is in reverse chronological order, starting from the recently established national parks to the oldest ones.

20 Oldest National Parks in the United States

20. Everglades National Park

Date Established as Park: May 30, 1934

Everglades National Park in Florida ranks among the 20 oldest national parks in the United States. The park protects the southern part of the original Everglades in the US state of Florida. Everglades National Park is the largest tropical wilderness in the US, and the park is home to a variety of plant and animal species, including endangered and threatened species.

19. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Date Established as Park: May 14, 1930

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, in the Guadalupe Mountains of southeastern New Mexico, ranks among the oldest national parks in the United States. The park is home to some of the largest caves in North America. Carlsbad Caverns National Park is one of the best-preserved and most accessible cave complexes in the world, and the caves here are known for the diversity and beauty of their decorative rock and calcite formations.

18. Grand Teton National Park

Date Established as Park: February 26, 1929

Grand Teton National Park is located in northwestern Wyoming. The park showcases stunning landscapes of mountains, valleys, lakes, rivers, and skies. Grand Teton National Park is home to a wide variety of wildflowers, forests, and wildlife. The park is a popular destination for mountaineering, hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

17. Bryce Canyon National Park

Date Established as Park: February 25, 1928

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah is one of the oldest national parks in the United States. The park is best known for its geological marvel of hoodoos and natural bridges. Bryce Canyon National Park showcases a collection of natural amphitheaters, cliffs, and high-elevation points, offering unique and spectacular views for park visitors.

16. Hot Springs National Park

Date Established as Park: March 4, 1921

Hot Springs National Park is located in the US state of Arkansas, adjacent to the city of Hot Springs. The park features mountain views, incredible geology, forested hikes, abundant creeks, and more than 40 hot springs. Hot Springs National Park is also known for the grand architecture of its historic bathhouses. The park is one of the most sought-after destinations for visitors looking to heal and relax.

15. Zion National Park

Date Established as Park: November 19, 1919

Zion National Park, located in southwestern Utah near the town of Springdale, ranks among the top 15 on our list of the oldest national parks in the United States. The park boasts a unique geography that encompasses mountains, canyons, rivers, and various natural formations like buttes, mesas, and rock arches. Zion National Park is also home to various plant and animal species.

14. Grand Canyon National Park

Date Established as Park: February 26, 1919

Grand Canyon National Park is located in northwestern Arizona and it encompasses canyons, river tributaries, and surrounding grounds. While the park’s main attraction is the Grand Canyon, it is also known for a gorge of the Colorado River, which is often referred to as one of the wonders of the world. Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

13. Acadia National Park

Date Established as Park: February 26, 1919

Acadia National Park is located in the US state of Maine, along the mid-section of the coast. The park consists of a section of the mainland on the Schoodic Peninsula, part of the Isle au Haut, about half of the Mount Desert Island, and portions of numerous other smaller islands. Acadia National Park is home to unique and diverse landscapes including granite-domed mountains, woodlands, lakes, and ocean shoreline.

12. Denali National Park and Preserve

Date Established as Park: February 26, 1917

Denali National Park and Preserve, previously known as Mount McKinley National Park, is located in Alaska. It is one of the oldest national parks in the United States. Centered on Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, the park offers a unique sub-arctic ecosystem. Denali National Park and Preserve is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts engaging in activities like wildlife viewing, mountaineering, and dog sledding.

11. Lassen Volcanic National Park

Date Established as Park: August 9, 1916

Lassen Volcanic National Park in northeastern California is one of the few regions in the world where various types of volcanoes can be found, including plug domes, cinder cones, shields, and stratovolcanoes. The park is best known for the Lassen Peak, the world’s largest plug dome volcano. Lassen Volcanic National Park features clear mountain lakes, numerous volcanoes, and meadows freckled with wildflowers.

10. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Date Established as Park: August 1, 1916

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, located on the island of Hawaii, ranks among the 10 oldest national parks in the US. The park encompasses one of the world’s most active volcanoes - Kīlauea. It is also home to Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes and rare flora and fauna.

9. Rocky Mountain National Park

Date Established as Park: January 26, 1915

Rocky Mountain National Park is located in north-central Colorado, within the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. As one of the highest national parks in the US, it offers breathtaking views of jagged peaks, glaciers, and high-mountain lakes. Rocky Mountain National Park is also known for mountain climbing, hiking, camping, and fishing.

8. Glacier National Park

Date Established as Park: May 11, 1910

Glacier National Park is located in northwestern Montana, on the Canada–US border. The park features melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and beautiful lakes. Glacier National Park is also known for its numerous hiking trails and abundant fauna. It ranks 8th on our list of the oldest national parks in the United States.

7. Mesa Verde National Park

Date Established as Park: June 29, 1906

Mesa Verde National Park in the state of Colorado protects some of the best-preserved Ancestral Puebloan sites in the US. The park showcases ancient cliff dwellings and a rich cultural landscape, preserving over 4,000 archaeological sites. Mesa Verde National Park offers a unique insight into the history of the Ancestral Pueblo people.

6. Wind Cave National Park

Date Established as Park: January 9, 1903

Wind Cave National Park is located in western South Dakota. Wind Cave was the first cave in the world to be designated a national park. Home to one of the world’s longest and most complex caves, Wind Cave National Park is best known for its outstanding display of boxwork, an unusual cave formation composed of thin calcite fins. The park is also home to native wildlife such as bison, elk, pronghorn, mule deer, coyotes, and prairie dogs. Wind Cave National Park ranks 6th on our list of the 20 oldest national parks in the United States.

