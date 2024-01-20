In this article, we will look at the 20 part-time jobs for seniors that pay daily or weekly. We have also discussed the latest employment trends for older workers. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly.

In a recent report by Bain and Company titled "Better with Age: The rising importance of older workers," it is projected that more than 150 million jobs globally will shift towards older workers by the end of the decade. This trend is gaining traction in developed countries, signaling a shift in the perception of older professionals. According to WisdomCircle, a platform connecting senior experienced professionals with organizations, there's a rising demand for specialized skills from retirees aged 50 and above.

The Better with Age report suggests that around the age of 60, interesting work becomes a critical job attribute for individuals, alongside flexibility and autonomy. Organizations are recognizing the value of hiring older workers, not just for their experience but also for their work ethic and expertise. The report identifies three perspectives on how companies view senior citizens – as consumers for services, as participants in non-profit activities, and as professionals offering specialized knowledge.

WisdomCircle's research highlights that older professionals can contribute as experts, advisors, board members, and mentors, particularly in finance and engineering roles. Despite the benefits, challenges such as ageism need to be addressed to make workplaces more inclusive for older professionals.

It is also worth highlighting that the workforce landscape in the United States is also experiencing a notable shift, with an increasing number of Americans choosing to work past the age of 75. This trend is particularly evident as the oldest baby boomers approach their 80s, and latest developments in healthcare allow many older individuals to prolong their careers. While constituting a fraction of the workforce, this demographic represents the fastest-growing segment. In 2002, only 5% of individuals over 75 were employed; however, by 2022, this figure had risen to 8%, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Projections from the Labor Department suggest that by 2032, 1 in 10 people over 75 will still be actively working which also contrasts with the relatively stable or slightly declining share of younger workers during the same period. To read more about jobs for young workers, see Highest Paying Jobs for 18 Year Olds.

Story continues

The gig economy, particularly ride-hailing services like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), has become a source of supplemental income for a growing number of seniors in the United States. According to a 2015 survey, 23% of Uber drivers are 50 or older, and the companies actively recruit older individuals. Uber, in partnership with AARP, offers a $35 sign-up bonus to drivers over 50.

Speaking of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), the company is committed to addressing the growing needs of the aging population in the United States, recognizing that by 2030, one in every 5 Americans will be 65 or older. To enhance the mobility and quality of life for seniors, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) leverages technology solutions, allowing them to independently access transportation services. Seniors, whether smartphone users or not, can utilize the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) platform for convenient travel without solely relying on family or public transportation.

Moreover, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Health empowers senior centers nationwide by facilitating rides through its platform. This service enables senior residents to request, manage, and pay for rides without the need for an individual Uber account. Additionally, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) collaborates with organizations like Meals on Wheels, contributing a $1 million donation and engaging in annual volunteer drives to package and deliver thousands of meals to seniors.

On the other hand, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) is known to often have a need for experienced individuals in roles such as customer service, administration, and airport operations.

Interestingly, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) has announced a major shift in its hiring process for military pilots, particularly those approaching retirement. To enhancing their recruitment efforts, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) will now conduct interviews and extend conditional job offers to retiring full-time active-duty military and Active Guard Reserve pilots as early as 24 months before their retirement date. This change confirms that Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) is actively engaging with military personnel and streamlining their transition to civilian careers. It is worth highlighting that veterans constitute 11% of Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL)’s 80,000-strong workforce, earning the airline recognition as a top employer for veterans, including a spot on Forbes' 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans.

To read more about Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL), see Best Airlines in the World in 2023.

20 Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly

Koldunov/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the part-time jobs for seniors that pay daily or weekly, we identified jobs that were not too physically intensive and with roles that didn’t require full time commitment and then ranked them on the basis of their average weekly salaries. While the jobs listed are either paid on a daily basis or weekly, but we have regularized our salaries in weekly terms to ensure ranking consistency.

We obtained average weekly salaries for each job from Indeed.com.

20. Golf Course Marshall

Average Salary: $552

A golf-course-marshal-job is ideal for a retired senior due to its relaxed environment, flexible hours, and opportunities for social interaction. Hence, it is one of the best part-time jobs for seniors.

19. Tour Guide

Average Salary: $622

Capitalizing on their wealth of life experience, retirees can share valuable insights and stories, and thus, foster connections with people from different backgrounds. The role may not be lucrative in terms of wages, but it offers engaging environment that promotes physical and mental well-being by keeping seniors active and socially connected.

18. Medical Biller

Average Salary: $655

One of the biggest facilities that come with a job like this one is that there are a plethora of remote job opportunities. Moreover, several companies in the United States are currently seeking qualified individuals for medical billing positions. For example, Humboldt General Hospital is looking for a Remote Medical Billing and Collections Specialist.

17. Greeter

Average Salary: $718

Seniors who appreciate social engagement and are looking for a job with flexible schedules while possessing a friendly nature may find greeter positions particularly appealing. It is one of the most popular part-time jobs for seniors over 65.

16. Data Entry Clerk

Average Salary: $728

According to BLS, the highest paying industries for data entry operators are the Postal Service (federal government) with an hourly mean wage of $26.19 and an annual mean wage of $54,470. Moreover, Texas has the highest employment level for this job, whereas California offers the highest hourly mean wage.

15. Bank Teller

Average Salary: $730

A senior may choose a bank teller job for social interaction and flexible hours. However, owing to the rising level of automation in jobs, bank teller jobs are one of the jobs that AI will replace.

14. Tax Preparer

Average Salary: $801

A senior may consider a job as a tax preparer for various reasons. Firstly, it provides a sense of purpose and engagement that can mitigate potential retirement boredom. Secondly, it leverages their accumulated knowledge and experience and allows staying mentally active.

13. Bookkeeper

Average Salary: $810

A retired senior may find becoming a bookkeeper rewarding as it offers a mentally stimulating and flexible part-time opportunity. Bookkeeping allows them to leverage their organizational skills and attention to detail while working independently.

12. Concierge

Average Salary: $843

Their role allows for personal interactions, building relationships, and making a positive impact on guests' lives, making it both rewarding and fulfilling as a part-time job.

11. Retail Sales Associate

Average Salary: $847

Retail provides an opportunity for seniors to engage with people and participate in the bustling and expansive environment. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is one of the biggest companies that hire seniors for its sales associate jobs.

10. Pet Sitter

Average Salary: $856

This is the job that appeals to those seniors who love animals, enjoy flexible schedules, and find fulfillment in creating a positive and nurturing environment for furry friends. It is one of the coolest jobs for 60 year olds with no experience.

9. Administration Assistant

Average Salary: $932

Administrative positions often offer part-time or flexible schedules, accommodating the retired lifestyle.

8. Tutor

Average Salary: $942

While the flexible nature of tutoring accommodates a retired lifestyle, it also provides a fulfilling and meaningful way to spend time. Seniors often find joy in helping students overcome challenges, witnessing their growth, and building meaningful connections. It's a rewarding opportunity for seniors to pass on their skills and inspire learning.

7. Travel Agent

Average Salary: $981

Several companies in the United States actively hire travel agents to assist customers with their travel plans. For example, Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is a well-known online travel agency and often seeks qualified travel professionals to join their team.

To read more about travelling, see our article on Top 50 Places To Visit Before You Die.

6. Event Planner

Average Salary: $1028

Event planners are sought after by a number of organizations in the United States, with companies such as Eventbrite and Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) being prominent employers. It is one of the highest paying part time jobs for seniors. Event planning is also one of the most interesting jobs in the world.

Click here to see the 5 Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Part-Time Jobs For Seniors That Pay Daily or Weekly is originally published on Insider Monkey.