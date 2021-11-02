37 perfect gifts for every type of grandfather

The best gifts for grandpa for 2021.

Finding the best gifts for Grandpa can be challenging—he likely already owns everything he could possibly want, so how do you even begin searching for the perfect present?

Not to worry—we’ve got your back. Here at Reviewed, we've spent hours scouring the Internet for the best products to make your job easier. We've gathered a list of the best gifts for your grandfather right down below. From cozy moccasins to a robot vacuum to colorful socks, there's a gift out there for every type of grandpa.

One shopping tip before you start browsing: This year's holiday season, shoppers are expected to face more out-of-stock products and delayed shipping due to a series of shortages across nearly every industry. Essentially, we recommend you snag your holiday gits ASAP. So, as you browse, consider buying your gift for Grandpa now before it's out of stock.

As we promised, here are 37 products any kind of grandfather will love for the holiday season.

1. For the grandpa who's always ready for a good story: Audible

Best gifts for grandpa: Audible

If grandpa loves what mystery books have to offer but hates putting in the time to read them, considering getting him Audible which has instant access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and more from a smartphone or tablet. If this sounds like something a grandpa you know could get into, consider giving him Audible Plus—for one month, three months, six months or a year—which offers unlimited access to Audible's streaming catalog and one credit each month to purchase an audiobook to hold onto forever.

With this gift, he can listen to his favorite books when he's relaxing in his favorite recliner or taking an evening walk.

Get a gift membership for Audible from $15

2. For the grandpa who wants to find his roots: AncestryDNA kit

Best gifts for grandpa: AncestryDNA

Does Grandpa frequently regale you with tales of how his people have Italian roots? Or how you’re distantly related to George Washington, according to his great-uncle Rodney? Well now’s the time to find out for sure. Help him figure his family roots once and for all with an AncestryDNA kit. We tried AncestryDNA and loved how detailed the ethnicity breakdowns were, which can help provide context for those old family tales.

Get the AncestryDNA Kit from $59.99

3. For the grandpa who likes to sleep in his chair: Our favorite weighted blankets

Best gifts for grandpa: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets make great gifts, and our favorite is the Gravity Blanket. This cozy blanket is perfect for the grandpa who loves sitting on his favorite chair and watching his shows (or, perhaps, dozing off).

For a less pricey option, we also love the YnM weighted blanket. It conforms to the body nicely without feeling suffocating and is thinner than other weighted blankets—though no less effective—so it's easy to store when not in use.

4. For the grandpa who loves to hit the links: Personalized golf balls

Best gifts for grandpa: Personalized golf balls

Technically, you don’t have to love golf because you’re a grandfather, but we’re pretty sure a lot of them do. If you know one who visits a course whenever he can, he’ll get a kick out of this set of golf balls, available in a three- or 12-pack, which can be personalized with any photo, text, or logo. Whether you deck it out with a photo of the grandkids or a simple “best grandfather by par” (which is what at least one reviewer ended up doing), it’ll be a worthy addition to his golf game—though it might end up becoming more of a keepsake than his other balls.

Get personalized golf balls from Etsy from $11.99

5. For the grandpa who wants to walk comfortably: A pair of reliable Crocs

Best gifts for grandpa: Classic Clog Crocs

Crocs remain popular for many reasons. They’re comfy and they make great shoes for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether Grandpa likes to walk around the block or adventure by the creek, Crocs make a versatile shoe he can put to good use. Plus, there are a bunch of different styles and colors of Crocs, which means you can customize based on your grandfather’s tastes.

Shop Crocs for men from Crocs

6. For the grandpa who can’t get enough ‘Star Wars’: A Disney+ subscription

Best gifts for grandpa: Disney+

Grandpa doesn’t need to dust off his VHS copies of the original trilogy to enjoy “Star Wars” in his own home. With a Disney+ subscription, he can not only watch “Star Wars” with the click of a button, but he can stream just about every Disney movie under the sun. It’s great for him and great for the grandkids—watch him light up as he claims the title of “Best Grandparent of the Year” for turning on “Frozen.”

Give a subscription to Disney+ for $79.99 a year

7. For the grandpa who's missing his masseuse: Foot massager

Best gifts for grandpa: Renpho foot massager

A foot massage is one of the best holiday gifts a person can give if your grandpa and he'll love our favorite, the Renpho Foot Massager. This machine allows for an ideal amount of customization with options to choose between heated and non-heated massages, a 15- or 30-minute timer and “low” “medium” and “heavy” knead and pressure intensity.

For a less expensive option, consider the Theraflow foot massager. This one is manual—using it requires rolling the feet over it to stimulate circulation instead of just plugging it in and pressing a button—but reviewers say it delivers an effective, soothing massage with minimal effort. Whichever option you go for, Grandpa will love the opportunity to relax with a massage at the end (or beginning, or middle) of the day.

8. For the grandpa who needs a wallet upgrade: Bellroy Slim Sleeve Wallet

Best gifts for grandpa: Bellroy wallet

You know that Seinfeld joke about how dads basically stop updating their wardrobe right after they have kids? Well, in the time since transitioning from “father” to “grandfather,” Grandpa may have gotten a few new items of clothing—but his wallet could still be a relic of his pre-fatherhood days.

If he needs an update, one great option is the Bellroy Slim Sleeve wallet. This classic-looking leather wallet is sleek and unobtrusive but carries up to eight cards and some bills without getting bulky. It also has quick-access pockets for cards that are used daily and a pull tab system to store everything else.

Get the Bellroy Slim Sleeve Wallet from Amazon for $79

9. For the grandpa who’s always misplacing his keys: Tile Mate

Best gifts for grandpas: Tile Mate

Among wallets, keys, phones and more, there’s a lot of stuff that people might lose track of around the house. Help Grandpa make finding his things easier with a Tile Mate tracker. To use it, attach the small device to whatever it is that's always getting lost. When it’s misplaced, go into the Tile app on a smartphone or a desktop and signal an alarm to find anything within 200 feet of the device. If it’s the phone that can’t be found, just press a button on the tile and it will make the phone ring, even if it’s on silent.

If Grandpa doesn’t feel like fiddling with his phone or buttons when things go missing, he’ll be happy to know that Tile is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home—if he has an assistant and his keys go missing, all he has to do is say, “Where are my keys?”

Get the Tile Mate 2020 from Amazon for $24.99

10. For the grandpa who values coziness: A comfortable new robe

Best gifts for grandpa: L.L. Bean Rugby Robe

It’s hard to go wrong with giving a robe. They make timeless presents, especially if you spring for a more high-end option that will last a long time, like this flannel-lined option from L.L. Bean. The robe has the heft and style of a sweatshirt—including a hood—and offers a comforting, velvety-soft feel that reviewers say is perfectly suited to an armchair lounge or even taking the dog out or grabbing the paper early in the morning. Can you think of anything Grandpa would love more?

Get the Rugby Robe from L.L. Bean for $99

11. For the grandpa who’s the main grill master: Kabob baskets

Best gifts for grandpa: Kabob baskets

If Grandpa’s a force to be reckoned with at the grill, he’ll get a lot of use out of these kabob baskets. This device—which comes in a set of four—has a cage-like contraption that allows you to fill it with meat and veggies to grill without the fussiness of skewers. The rosewood handles and stainless steel wiring allow for easy gripping and flipping, which should make preparing bite-sized meals on the grill a breeze.

Get the set of four kabob baskets from Uncommon Goods for $20

12. For the grandpa who wants a library at his fingertips: Our favorite Amazon Kindle

Best gift for grandpa: Kindle Paperwhite

If he loves to read, Grandpa needs a Kindle. Our favorite Kindle is the Paperwhite, which mimics the experience of reading a real book as closely as any tablet can. This lightweight Kindle is water-resistant, plays Audible books and allows the reader to adjust the font size and screen brightness based on their reading styles. If you pair it with Kindle Unlimited, you can give Grandpa a host of free ebooks, too. And, if he has a library card, he can also use it to check out any books and read them on his Kindle for free by using a partner app like Libby.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $89.99

13. For the grandpa who's serious about fitness: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for grandpa: Fitbit Charge 4

If your grandfather enjoys being active, a fitness tracker makes a great gift, whether he likes biking or walking the dog every day. The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of our favorite fitness trackers—it's easy to set up and pair with smartphones, automatically detects sustained movement in workouts so the wearer always gets "credit" for doing them and has a built-in GPS that tracks location without having to bring along a phone.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $179.95

14. For the grandpa who needs to organize his memorabilia: Legacy Box

Best gifts for grandpa: Legacy Box

Whether stuffed under a bed, in a shoe box or somewhere in the basement, chances are pretty good that Grandpa has oodles of old photos, video tapes, audio tapes and who-knows-what else strewn about the house. It’s nice to know that they’re there—but they’re probably not getting too much attention in their current state.

Rectify this with Legacy Box, a service that digitizes tapes, photos, reels and audiotapes. All you have to do is box everything up, send it to Legacy Box with a pre-paid shipping label. After a short waiting period, you’ll receive a thumb drive, labeled DVD or access to a cloud file with everything on it, plus the original media that was sent in. This is a great way to preserve memories and make sure that everyone who should see them gets a chance to do just that.

Get Legacy Box starting at $59.98

15. For the grandpa who likes to watch his games in peace: Wireless TV headphones

Best gifts for grandpa: Wireless TV headphones

If your grandfather loves watching TV in his favorite chair, consider getting him a set of headphones that can control exactly how loud the volume that hits his ears will be. The RS 5000 headphones from Sennheiser are incredibly user-friendly and comfortable and feature a crowd-noise reduction button—perfect to hear every pitch, goal or touchdown with total clarity.

Get the RS 5000 headphones at Sennheiser for $249.95

16. For the grandpa who’s proud of his fireplace: A log rack

Best gifts for grandpa: Log rack

Tending to a roaring fire is one of the best ways to stay cozy as the temperature drops, and there’s a lot more motivation to do it with a dedicated place to store wood and kindling. If you know a grandpa who loves making fires, he’ll appreciate this distinguished-looking log rack, which has one sloping shelf to hold wood in a sensible, stylish way.

Get the Logborough Log Rack from Wayfair for $42.95

17. For the grandpa who could use some fresh kicks: New Balance sneakers

Best gifts for grandpa: New Balance sneakers

Merge comfort with style effortlessly for grandpa with the top-rated Fresh Foam Roav sneakers from New Balance. Made with New Balance's Fresh Foam midsole cushioning and a breathable mesh outer layer, these comfy sneakers will become grandpa's go-to. One reviewer who says they clock in an average of 24,000 steps a day claims these sneakers make their legs, feet, knees and back feel better than other sneaker choices.

Get the Fresh Foam Roav Sneakers at New Balance for $79.99

18. For the grandpa who loves his pajamas: A classy set of PJs

Best gifts for grandpa: David Archy Pajamas

Speaking of cozy house clothes, consider nabbing Grandpa a pair of these cult-favorite pajamas from the brand David Archy. They come in six classic colors, have a drawstring waist, button down the front and are made of a lightweight and absorbent cotton. Reviewers say they’re exceptionally comfy, yet tailored in a way that doesn't make them feel sloppy.

Get the David Archy Men's Cotton Sleepwear Set from Amazon from $47.99

19. For the grandpa who "doesn't want anything": A MasterClass membership

Best gifts for grandpa: Masterclass

Mention Steve Martin and you’ve got the attention of any grandpa within your vicinity. Offer exclusive access to Steve Martin's words of wisdom on comedy, and you catapult to the top of Grandpa's favorite relatives' list. Streaming service MasterClass contains a plethora of courses hosted by notable celebrities, from David Sedaris teaching storytelling to Annie Leibovitz teaching photography—to, of course, Steve Martin explaining the art of making people laugh. Peruse the course offerings, find your grandfather’s favorite topic or celebrity and watch how happy it makes him.

Get a year of MasterClass for $180

20. For the grandpa who has a great sock game: Happy Socks

Best gifts for grandpa: Happy Socks

Does your grandpa love his socks? Pick him up a package of Happy Socks, which are exactly what they sound like—socks with colorful patterns that make you feel happy. Happy Socks sells a variety of gift boxes for all types of personalities, so comb through their inventory and find the box that most screams “grandpa” to you.

Get a gift box at Happy Socks for $48

21. For the grandpa who can get up to some mischief: A “Partner in Crime” tee

Best gifts for grandpa: Partner in crime t-shirt

One of the perks of becoming a grandparent is that you don’t have to be quite as strict with the grandkids as you were with your own children—in fact, you can get in on some of the shenanigans yourself, should you feel so inclined. Any grandpa who’s taken this mindset seriously needs a new uniform for plotting pranks. May we suggest this t-shirt, which reads, “They Call Me Grandpa Because Partner In Crime Sounds Like A Bad Influence.”

You can also customize the name on the shirt by sending the makers a message, in case he’d rather be known as “Pop,” “Grandad” or anything else. The shirt comes in eight colors and unisex or male and female sizes from XS to 4X.

Get the Partner In Crime T-Shirt from Etsy from $9.99

22. For the grandpa who loves smart tech: Google Nest Hub Max

Best gifts for grandpa: Google Nest Hub Max

The Google Nest Hub Max makes an incredible gift for the grandpa who lives far away. This smart home device allows Grandpa to make video calls—with a smart display that auto zooms and pans to allow him to stay in focus if he's moving around during the call—as well as ask questions to Google, play YouTube videos, display the weather and watch the news. He can proudly set it on his bedside table, in the kitchen or wherever else he wants.

Get the Google Nest Hub Max at Best Buy for $179.99

23. For the grandpa with barking dogs: Compression socks

Best gifts for grandpa: Compression socks

Whether he spends a lot of time sitting, standing, running or just has sometimes-sore feet, a pair of compression socks—which provide gentle pressure to the feet and may improve circulation and comfort—can be a great gift. We tested many pairs of compression socks and landed on two pairs that can make worthy gifts: Physix Gear (our pick for best value, which offer strong athlete-level compression) and Sockwell, our pick for best moderate compression, which offer lighter pressure and come in a winter-appropriate blend of merino wool, nylon and spandex.

24. For the grandpa who doesn’t have the patience to vacuum: Eufy Robot Vac

Best gifts for grandpa: Eufy RoboVac 11s

Vacuuming can be a boring and arduous chore—but with a robot vacuum to do the work, it doesn’t have to be. We love the Eufy Robovac 11S, which we named our best value choice for robot vacuums. It has a slim design that allows it to get into tough-to-reach spots while still picking up a lot of dust, dirt and grime and it runs quietly enough that it doesn’t interfere with conversations or TV watching. All in all, it’s a great time-saver and a welcome gift for a grandpa who’s sure he’s done enough vacuuming to last a lifetime.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S from Amazon for $199.99

25. For the grandpa who lives for the ball game: An MLB used-bat bottle opener

Best gifts for grandpa: Used MLB bat bottle opener

If you have a grandpa in your life who never misses a game, consider giving him this unique bottle opener. It’s made of a repurposed bat from an MLB game with an insignia that displays the team name that played with it, from the Nationals to the Mets to the Dodgers. It also has a hologram number that you can look up to see which game exactly the bat was used in. Now, if you can figure out how to replicate that ball game hot dog, you’ll have the perfect present.

Get the MLB used bat bottle opener from Uncommon Goods from $115

26. For the grandpa who knows how to savor a good wine: A wine club membership

Best gifts for grandpa: Winc subscription

A grandpa with a discerning nose for cabernets and merlots probably just wants one thing: some interesting new wine to try. Help him do just that with a subscription to Winc, a service that delivers four bottles of wine a month, tailored to the customer's tastes.

We tried Winc and thought that it went above and beyond what you'd get from a simple wine delivery service. We loved its impeccable taste-matching and the extra information provided with each bottle. This includes details about its origin, alcohol and sulfur contents and what other Winc customers had to say about it, as well as recipes for delicious food pairings to serve with it.

Some states may be excluded from Winc's shipping areas, so make sure they can receive their wine before you sign them up for the service.

Give a Winc subscription from $29.95

27. For the grandpa who likes to have a cold one close by: A mini fridge

Best gifts for grandpa: Mini fridge

One of life’s greatest luxuries is having a chilled beer—or seltzer, or bottle of water, or soda or wine—right there when you need it. Help a grandpa achieve this milestone by giving him a mini fridge, such as this one from RCA that has three shelves and slots specifically designed for holding cans.

Reviewers say they use it for beverages, snacks, coffee creamer and anything else that needs to be chilled and kept handy.

Get the RCA Mini Fridge from Amazon for $189.99

28. For the grandpa who's always cold: A Patagonia fleece jacket

Best gifts for grandpa: Patagonia fleece jacket

Patagonia makes great cozy sweaters for both men and women, but this fleece jacket is the perfect gift for grandpa in colder regions. It comes with three zipper pockets, it’s made from a warm fleece, and it’s well-loved among reviewers. Plus, you can get it in eight different colors, so pick the one that best suits your grandfather.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket from REI for $96.93

29. For the grandpa who loves his morning reading time: The cult-favorite Squatty Potty

Best gifts for grandpa: Squatty Potty

You may wonder how the Squatty Potty skyrocketed to fame. The simple answer? The toilet footrest works. And it could make an incredible gift for the grandfather who cherishes his … morning reading time. We tested the Squatty Potty and found that it really does make a difference when they need to 'go', so if you know this is something Grandpa would love and appreciate, we highly recommend it.

Get the Squatty Potty from Amazon for $24.99

30. For the grandpa with a lot of stories to tell: My Life Story So Far journal

Best gifts for grandpa: My Life Story So Far journal

If this grandpa has seen it all, he probably needs a good way to record those memories—and pass them down. The “My Life Story So Far” journal could fill the bill. It contains nine sections for different parts of life, from “The Early Years” to “What I Hope To Accomplish Next” with prompts that should conjure cherished memories of school days, first friendships and more. With it, he can reflect on what made them the person he is today and pass these memories along to his kids and grandkids.

Get the My Life Story So Far journal from Uncommon Goods for $30

31. For the grandpa who loves his house shoes: A cozy set of moccasins

Best gifts for grandpa: Moccasins

Moccasins double as slippers and quick-errand shoes, meaning Grandpa may never actually take these shoes off. This sturdy pair from L.L. Bean comes highly recommended by reviewers, who say they fit true to size and are comfortable to wear at any time of year. The best review we read: “If everyone had a pair, the world would be a happier place.”

Get the Men's Wicked Good Moccasins from L.L. Bean for $79

32. For the grandpa with a sweet tooth: Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker

The funky design of Cuisinart's new vertical waffle maker not only bakes great waffles but makes storage easy.

Treat your Grandpa to unlimited sweet treats with the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker, our favorite waffle maker we've ever tested. Trust us: As odd as the vertical waffle maker may look, make no mistake that it makes exceptional waffles. The maker itself is easy to fill, doesn't allow waffle batter to overflow (making the clean-up easy) and is small enough to store on a counter or in a cabinet.

Get the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker from Bed Bath & Beyond for $59.99

33. For the grandpa who wants to look at family photos while making plans: A personalized calendar

Best gifts for grandpa: Family calendar

Even if Grandpa doesn’t think he’s all that sentimental, he’ll appreciate this family calendar. You can fill each month with a different photo of family members (with a hearty emphasis on the grandkids) and he’ll look forward to flipping through it all year. What's more, you can have each family member’s birthday printed on it—a valuable addition for any big family with lots of birthdays to remember.

Get the family wall calendar from Snapfish from $24.99

34. For the grandpa who loves his beer: Northern Brewer Go Pro Small Batch

Best gifts for grandpa: Home brewing kit

If he's super peculiar about the kind of beer he likes, he'll love trying to make his own with this home brewing kit. We put nine beer brewing kits to the test and the Northern Brewer Go Pro Small Batch was our favorite small-batch kit. It offers users almost everything they need to brew their first beer, including an easy-to-clean fermentor. Grandpa will also get an instructional DVD so he can easily follow along. If he wants to try his hand at a new hobby, this is it.

Get the Northern Brewer Go Pro Small Batch from Amazon for $79.99

35. For the grandpa who loves hand-written notes: A personalized pen

Best gifts for grandpa: Personalized pen

The Century II ballpoint pen is not cheap, but it makes an amazing gift for the grandfather who loves to write. It’s high-quality, gorgeous and should last a lifetime. Plus, it writes incredibly well, meaning he can both admire and use it on a daily basis.

Get the Century II Ballpoint Pen from Amazon for $45.99

36. For the handy grandpa: Leatherman Wave+

Best gifts for grandpa: Leatherman Wave

For the grandpa who likes being prepared, consider the Leatherman Wave+. Whether he needs pliers, wire cutters, a blade or even a bottle opener, this multitool has it all. Our experts like its functional and sleek design (you can actually operate the scissors with just your thumb!) and that the tools lock firmly into place for safe and easy use. If grandpa loves the outdoors or just hates fishing around for the right tool for the job, this is the gift he needs.

Get the Leatherman Wave+ from Amazon for $99.95

37. For the grandpa who's sentimental: The New York Times Special Day Book

Best gifts for grandpa: New York Times Special Day Book

If Grandpa loves having his heartstrings tugged, the New York Times Special Day Book is a great gift for him. This custom-made book includes all headlines, articles, photos and ads that appeared in the New York Times on any specific date since 1851. You could pick Grandpa’s birthday, his marriage date or the date of a loved one’s birthday. Either way, expect a heartfelt "thank you" for your thoughtfulness.

Get the New York Times Special Day Book for $145

