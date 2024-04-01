Advertisement
20 Rich Cities Where the Average Household Income Is $200,000 or Higher

Angela Mae
·7 min read
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

It’s commonly said that wages aren’t increasing at a rate matching inflation, but this doesn’t apply to everyone all the time. Throughout the United States, certain cities have seen a steady increase in mean household income over time. And although the cost of living continues to rise, so does the overall income of the residents of these cities.

While not everyone living in each city is rich — some are far from it, in fact — the numbers do indicate that people are becoming wealthier in specific areas. To further this point, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine which cities have seen a mean household income over $200,000 in the past few years.

Based on that research, here are the richest cities based on household income.

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $235,067

  • 2022 mean household income: $281,738

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.85%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 43%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 50.8%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.14%

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Needham, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $223,894

  • 2022 mean household income: $267,951

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.68%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.1%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 51.7%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 32.23%

Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calabasas, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $201,446

  • 2022 mean household income: $257,894

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 28.02%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 31.9%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.33%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Santa Clara, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $150,572

  • 2022 mean household income: $206,379

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.06%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 25.5%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.8%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.08%

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Issaquah, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $137,332

  • 2022 mean household income: $196,431

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 43.03%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 21.7%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 33.1%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 52.53%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Winchester, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $227,899

  • 2022 mean household income: $283,632

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.46%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 44.1%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.5%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 19.05%

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

Naples, Florida

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,838

  • 2022 mean household income: $277,872

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.56%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 29.2%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 35.1%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 20.21%

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com
IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

San Carlos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $239,376

  • 2022 mean household income: $298,397

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.66%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.5%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.2%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.92%

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $224,619

  • 2022 mean household income: $290,655

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.40%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.3%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 48.3%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.90%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto
John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $144,868

  • 2022 mean household income: $214,501

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 48.07%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 23.1%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 36.2%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.71%

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lafayette, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $250,550

  • 2022 mean household income: $312,233

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.62%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.9%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.6%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.78%

Pictured: Nearby Hayward, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palo Alto, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $232,529

  • 2022 mean household income: $301,226

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.54%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 41%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.83%

yhelfman / Shutterstock.com
yhelfman / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $206,009

  • 2022 mean household income: $283,063

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.40%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 42.1%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 54.7%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 29.93%

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $241,222

  • 2022 mean household income: $316,584

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 31.24%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.4%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.2%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.78%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Saratoga, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $257,441

  • 2022 mean household income: $329,142

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.85%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 47.8%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.3%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.97%

Realty Pro Shots / Compass
Realty Pro Shots / Compass

Southlake, Texas

  • 2019 mean household income: $299,637

  • 2022 mean household income: $360,078

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 20.17%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.5%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.3%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 9.91%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Los Gatos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,966

  • 2022 mean household income: $305,653

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 40.23%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.5%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.83%

©Christie's International Real Estate
©Christie's International Real Estate

McLean, Virginia

  • 2019 mean household income: $296,594

  • 2022 mean household income: $364,093

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.76%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.1%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 61.8%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.62%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $287,793

  • 2022 mean household income: $367,801

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.80%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.3%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 60.7%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 23.12%

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $326,456

  • 2022 mean household income: $400,817

  • 3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.78%

  • 2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 57.6%

  • 2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.2%

  • 3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 11.46%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each city’s: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (2), (3) and (5) were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (2) weighed 4x and factor (3) was weighted 2x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

