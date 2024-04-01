20 Rich Cities Where the Average Household Income Is $200,000 or Higher

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

It’s commonly said that wages aren’t increasing at a rate matching inflation, but this doesn’t apply to everyone all the time. Throughout the United States, certain cities have seen a steady increase in mean household income over time. And although the cost of living continues to rise, so does the overall income of the residents of these cities.

While not everyone living in each city is rich — some are far from it, in fact — the numbers do indicate that people are becoming wealthier in specific areas. To further this point, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to determine which cities have seen a mean household income over $200,000 in the past few years.

Based on that research, here are the richest cities based on household income.

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $235,067

2022 mean household income: $281,738

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.85%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 43%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 50.8%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.14%

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Needham, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $223,894

2022 mean household income: $267,951

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 19.68%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.1%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 51.7%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 32.23%

Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calabasas, California

2019 mean household income: $201,446

2022 mean household income: $257,894

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 28.02%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 31.9%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.33%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Santa Clara, California

2019 mean household income: $150,572

2022 mean household income: $206,379

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.06%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 25.5%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.8%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.08%

RyanCSlimakPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Issaquah, Washington

2019 mean household income: $137,332

2022 mean household income: $196,431

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 43.03%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 21.7%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 33.1%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 52.53%

©Shutterstock.com

Winchester, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $227,899

2022 mean household income: $283,632

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.46%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 44.1%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.5%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 19.05%

ablokhin / Getty Images

Naples, Florida

2019 mean household income: $217,838

2022 mean household income: $277,872

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.56%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 29.2%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 35.1%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 20.21%

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

San Carlos, California

2019 mean household income: $239,376

2022 mean household income: $298,397

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.66%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.5%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.2%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.92%

Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $224,619

2022 mean household income: $290,655

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.40%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 39.3%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 48.3%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.90%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bainbridge Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $144,868

2022 mean household income: $214,501

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 48.07%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 23.1%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 36.2%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 56.71%

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lafayette, California

2019 mean household income: $250,550

2022 mean household income: $312,233

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 24.62%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 45.9%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 53.6%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 16.78%

Pictured: Nearby Hayward, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palo Alto, California

2019 mean household income: $232,529

2022 mean household income: $301,226

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 29.54%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 41%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 52%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 26.83%

yhelfman / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

2019 mean household income: $206,009

2022 mean household income: $283,063

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 37.40%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 42.1%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 54.7%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 29.93%

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

2019 mean household income: $241,222

2022 mean household income: $316,584

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 31.24%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.4%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.2%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.78%

©iStock.com

Saratoga, California

2019 mean household income: $257,441

2022 mean household income: $329,142

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.85%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 47.8%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.3%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 21.97%

Realty Pro Shots / Compass

Southlake, Texas

2019 mean household income: $299,637

2022 mean household income: $360,078

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 20.17%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 58.5%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.3%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 9.91%

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Los Gatos, California

2019 mean household income: $217,966

2022 mean household income: $305,653

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 40.23%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 40.3%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.5%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 22.83%

©Christie's International Real Estate

McLean, Virginia

2019 mean household income: $296,594

2022 mean household income: $364,093

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.76%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 52.1%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 61.8%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 18.62%

©Shutterstock.com

Wellesley, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $287,793

2022 mean household income: $367,801

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 27.80%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 49.3%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 60.7%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 23.12%

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

2019 mean household income: $326,456

2022 mean household income: $400,817

3-year percentage change in mean household income: 22.78%

2019 % of population with $200k+ income: 57.6%

2022 % of population with $200k+ income: 64.2%

3-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+: 11.46%

Methodology : For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each city’s: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (2), (3) and (5) were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. In final calculations factor (2) weighed 4x and factor (3) was weighted 2x. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Rich Cities Where the Average Household Income Is $200,000 or Higher