20 Safest Countries To Visit For US Citizens

In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in global uncertainty. This shift can be attributed to several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, all of which have played central roles. These events have disrupted social institutions and prompted significant changes in both individual and collective behaviors, resulting in a profound impact on various aspects of life.

As per the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023, the world has experienced a decline in peacefulness over the past 15 years, with the average country score deteriorating by five percent. This year's findings indicate a 0.42 percent decline in the average level of global peacefulness, marking the thirteenth deterioration in peacefulness over the past fifteen years. In 2022, 84 countries showed improvement, while 79 experienced a decline in peacefulness. The conflict in Ukraine notably impacted global peacefulness, with Ukraine and Russia witnessing the largest and fifth-largest deteriorations in peacefulness, respectively. Israel was another country that experienced a significant decline.

The number of deaths resulting from global conflict surged by 96%, reaching 238,000. Recent data reveals that the economic repercussions of global violence witnessed a 17% increase, amounting to $1 trillion, bringing the total to $17.5 trillion in 2022, equivalent to 13% of the global GDP. As such, conflict scenarios are exhibiting increased internationalization, involving 91 countries in various forms of external conflict, a notable rise from 58 in 2008.

On the other hand, six countries globally renowned for having meager crime rates also rank high for ease of doing business according to the World Bank. This indicates a positive correlation between business-friendly environments and low crime rates, evident in nations such as New Zealand, Singapore, Denmark, and others. The resultant peace and stability stemming from low crime rates position these countries as secure havens for global investors, fostering the prosperity of leading companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others. Conversely, some of the most dangerous countries tend to face relative economic challenges, with the average individual share of the gross domestic output amounting to just $1,380 in the world's poorest nations, in stark contrast to approximately $105,000 in the world's wealthiest countries.

20 Safest Countries To Visit For US Citizens

Our Methodology

In compiling our list of the 20 safest countries to visit for US citizens, we made use of the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023 as the principal metric. The GPI report is an annual publication from the Institute for Economics and Peace, an independent think tank committed to establishing frameworks and providing metrics for evaluating global peace.

Encompassing 163 countries, representing 99.7% of the world's population, the GPI employs 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators. It assesses the state of peace across three domains: the level of societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarization. The GPI assigns scores to various indicators to generate a composite score for each country on a scale of 1-5, with 1 denoting the highest safety level and 5 representing the least.

20. Belgium

Global Peace Index: 1.523

Recognized as the "Battlefield of Europe" due to its historical significance as a battleground for major conflicts such as the Battle of Waterloo in the 19th century and the two world wars in the 20th century, Belgium is not only a high-income country but has also earned its position among the 20 safest countries to visit for US citizens.

19. Malaysia

Global Peace Index: 1.513

Situated across two distinct regions in the South China Sea, Malaysia is a compact nation undergoing swift economic advancement. Once under British colonial rule, the country is now home to over 30 million individuals, with a substantial population residing in or around the lively capital city of Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia secures the 19th position in our compilation of the 20 safest countries to visit for US citizens due to its relatively lower level of domestic and international conflict, earning a score of 1.005 in this domain.

18. Hungary

Global Peace Index: 1.508

Given its low criminality scores and high standing on the Human Development Index, it comes as no surprise that the central European country of Hungary is recognized as one of the safest countries globally. Additionally, Hungary has steadfastly upheld its status as one of the most peaceful nations worldwide, particularly in the aspect of militarization. That said, the country has experienced a minor decrease in its ranking, dropping from 13th place in 2022 to 18th in 2023.

17. Bhutan

Global Peace Index: 1.496

Renowned as an escapee's paradise, Bhutan has reaffirmed its outstanding status by outperforming all other countries in South Asia, solidifying its position as the safest nation in the region. A noteworthy factor contributing to this accomplishment is Bhutan's distinction as one of the world's least militarized countries, achieving an impressive 15th rank in the militarization domain with a score of 1.368.

16. Netherlands

Global Peace Index: 1.49

Jumping from its 21st position in the previous year's Global Peace Index (GPI), the Netherlands, a Northwestern European nation, boasts a deaths from conflict (internal and external) score of 1. This commendable standing significantly contributes to its noteworthy 10th overall position on the US News list of countries. The ranking is credited to various factors, including a favorable tax environment, streamlined regulations, minimal corruption, robust safety measures, and transparent government practices within the country.

15. Germany

Global Peace Index: 1.456

As the most populous nation in the European Union with one of the world's largest economies, Germany has witnessed a steady expansion of its role in the international community since reunification. Post-World War II, the company has contended with a nuanced position on defense spending, and following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its approach has encountered additional complexities. In the recent year, Chancellor Olaf Schultz announced the creation of a $121 billion special fund, named the "Bundeswehr special fund," with the objective of modernizing the armed forces.

14. Croatia

Global Peace Index: 1.45

Croatia, officially known as the Republic of Croatia, is a country strategically positioned at the intersection of Central Europe and the Mediterranean. Geographically, it is situated in the northwestern part of the Balkan Peninsula. As of 2023, Croatia has maintained the 15th position on the Global Peace Index. The nation has witnessed a decrease in various crimes, notably theft. According to 2021 statistics, aggravated theft, reported burglary, and robbery all saw declines of 13.6%, 15%, and 10.2%, respectively, when compared to the figures from 2020.

13. Finland

Global Peace Index: 1.399

Moving ahead of most of its Nordic counterparts, Finland has earned a position among the 20 safest countries to visit for US citizens. Recognized for its peaceful atmosphere and elevated levels of happiness, Finland attributes much of its success to the adoption of the Nordic Model. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Finland distinguished itself among European nations by declaring a state of emergency. This decisive measure played a role in diminishing interpersonal violence and civil unrest within the country.

12. Czech Republic

Global Peace Index: 1.379

Czech Republic, or Czechia, boasts a history of enduring stability and peace with notably low crime rates, especially concerning violent offenses. Situated in the heart of Central Europe, the Czech Republic has cultivated a rich culture while instilling a resilience forged through historical interferences and invasions by larger powers. Perhaps influenced by the country's history, the people are among the least religious in the world. That said, the European nation slipped from its previous ranks of 8th rank in the GPI.

11. Canada

Global Peace Index: 1.35

Canada is widely recognized as a safe and peaceful country, earning a global reputation for being one of the most welcoming nations. Although it has dropped from the top 10 in the 2021 GPI rankings, Canada remains the most peaceful nation in the North American region, showcasing significant reductions in indicators related to terrorism impact, as well as nuclear and heavy weapons.

10. Switzerland

Global Peace Index: 1.339

Switzerland, officially known as the Swiss Confederation, is a compact Central European country encompassing 16,000 square miles of Alpine landscapes, lakes, and valleys shaped by glaciers. Recognized as the best overall country globally by US News, it stands among the wealthiest nations and has a long-standing reputation for neutrality. With a robust GDP of $808 billion, Switzerland also holds a prominent position as one of the most business-friendly nations.

9. Japan

Global Peace Index: 1.336

Japan, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' holds a position among the top 10 safest countries to visit for US citizens, boasting a GPI score of 1.336. Ranking high in the Asia-Pacific region by the GPI, Japan also garnered a remarkable score of 0.92 out of 1 for order and security from the World Justice Project. With the world's third-largest economy, Japan is recognized as one of the safest nations for both residency and investment. Notably, technology giant Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has disclosed plans to invest $690 million in the country by 2024 as a testament to its safety and economic appeal.

8. Slovenia

Global Peace Index: 1.334

Slovenia, a compact nation nestled in southern Central Europe and bordered by Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Italy, and the Adriatic Sea, is famed for its picturesque mountains, ski resorts, and serene lakes. According to a survey by OECD with the residents of Slovenia, 91% of the country's residents express feeling secure when walking alone at night, a significantly higher percentage than the OECD average of 74%, marking one of the highest rates among OECD countries. Moreover, Slovenia boasts a remarkably low homicide rate of 0.4, distinctly below the OECD average of 2.6.

7. Portugal

Global Peace Index: 1.333

Nestled on the Iberian Peninsula and sharing borders with Spain, Portugal stands as one of the world's safest countries, securing the 7th position among 163 nations in the 2023 Global Peace Index. With a notable score of 1/5 for both violent crime and terrorist activity, Portugal exemplifies its dedication to fostering a secure and peaceful environment.

6. Singapore

Global Peace Index: 1.332

Established as a British trading colony in the 19th century, Singapore has evolved into a vibrant metropolis in Southeast Asia, boasting one of the world's busiest ports. Furthermore, it secures a place among the top 10 most peaceful countries in the 2023 Global Peace Index. The island nation consistently exhibits a low level of risk across all five domains—health, personal, violence, environment, and the workplace. However, the Southeast Asian country lost its top position in the Safety Perceptions Index, dropping to 6th globally.

